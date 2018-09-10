Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

print article archives RSS

Patrick Mahomes Meets The Hype

Monday, September 10, 2018


There is no offseason … except for the longest offseason in North American sports. February-August can be a lonely time for football fanatics. That’s why when we get to talking about something, sometimes we just can’t stop. Offseason storylines are well-worn grooves in the couch by the time Week 1 finally arrives.


One such fixation for 2018 was Patrick Mahomes and his expected level of play — good. We talked about Mahomes’ aggressive mindset and big arm. We reminded of the fact that one of the league’s brightest offensive minds in Andy Reid traded up for Mahomes in the draft. We marveled as the Chiefs added Sammy Watkins to complement Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, giving Mahomes the top trio of downfield threats in the game. We salivated at what it all might mean in fantasy football.


Sunday, narrative met reality — good. Facing a Chargers defense that allowed the fourth fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season, Mahomes went bonkers, generating 256 yards (9.48 YPA) and four touchdowns on only 27 attempts. As we hoped, Mahomes rained big plays, connecting with Hill for gains of 58, 30, 20, 21 and 34 yards. He found fullback Anthony Sherman for a 36-yard score down the left sideline, delivering a perfect dime just beyond a leaping LB Kyle Emanuel’s reach.    


It wasn’t just Mahomes’ passing that turned heads. He also made noise as a runner, taking the ball five times for 21 additional yards. Mahomes ran both a traditional option play and read option. The Chiefs gave the Chargers — and by extension the entire NFL — every possible look, signalling just how difficult it is going to be to defense their sophomore quarterback. It was what fantasy owners hoped and expected to see. With the caveat that there will be inevitable growing pains, Mahomes is looking every bit like the QB1 we wanted him to become.  


Five Week 1 Storylines


Aaron RodgersPaul Pierce moment in Green Bay. The guard seemed to be changing in real time. The Bears were already bullying the Packers before Rodgers got his leg crunched under impact addition Khalil Mack. When Rodgers then struggled to the sideline before being carted to the locker room, you could feel it in the air. One era was ending as another began. It turned out to be a brief crosswind. Like Lazarus, Rodgers rose for the third quarter. Like himself, he made the Bears suffer through 30 minutes of incomparable second half football. Playing on one leg, Rodgers dismantled his longtime foil, tossing scores of 39, 12 and 75 yards — each to a different receiver — as the Pack stormed back and re-established the ancient order. It was vintage Rodgers and vintage Bears. It was also a lucky escape. Rodgers will be hard pressed to repeat the feat against the Vikings’ foreboding defense in Week 2. Of course, as he once again proved on Sunday night, Rodgers does things no other football player can.     


Football’s ultimate warrior, Delanie Walker, suffers season-ending ankle injury. Name a body part. Walker has played through an injury to it. That’s not going to be possible with his fractured and dislocated ankle. Walker’s next snap will come in 2019, when he will be 35. Thankfully for Walker, the injury comes after he signed a two-year, $17 million extension in July. There is less to soften the blow for the Titans, who must now confront what was supposed to be a “next step” 2018 with an uncertain receiver corps and struggling quarterback. As for the tight end position, the next man up does offer promise. The No. 100 overall pick of last year’s draft, Jonnu Smith is a freak athlete who turned 30 rookie targets into 18/157/2. He starts out as a TE2 streamer with the potential for more.     


Another year, another injury for Marcus Mariota. As for Walker’s quarterback, it was the same old story against the Dolphins. Mariota struggled before picking up yet another ailment. Mariota’s elbow issue is consider minor, but it will once again require him to play at less than 100 percent. That’s a situation Mariota has always struggled in. Mariota is at a crossroads. Is this who he is as an NFL player? Or is there still something more to be tapped into? We could have a definitive answer after the Titans run the defensive gauntlet of Houston, Jacksonville and Philadelphia over the next three weeks.  


Deshaun Watson struggles mightily in first post-ACL start. Watson had his worst start since his first start, completing just 17-of-34 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown while tossing an interception and losing a fumble. The latter happened on the game’s first play. Watson tried to keep it on a read option as Lamar Miller thought the ball was his. The result was a gaffe that set the tone for the entire afternoon. Watson’s pick was an aimless deep ball that functioned as an arm punt into the end zone. As Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo pointed out, it was the kind of play that probably would have gone Watson’s way during his charmed rookie year. There was no one overly concerning of Watson’s aspect day. There also weren’t any positives. Watson’s Week 2 bounce-back odds against the walking-wounded Titans will be increased if Will Fuller (hamstring) can get cleared.     


Greg Olsen suffers another foot injury. It took Olsen 16 snaps to re-break his right foot, threatening both his season and his career. The devastating setback comes after a summer where Olsen appeared “back,” and a career where he once went nine straight seasons without missing a game. It puts the Panthers back to square one as they look to find someone, anyone for Cam Newton to throw to beyond Devin Funchess. One answer could be rookie TE Ian Thomas. The No. 101 overall pick of the draft, Thomas had a strong summer after a late-career breakout in the Big 10. An exceptional athlete, Thomas is worth a TE2 flier for any Olsen owners left in a lurch in deeper leagues.  


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

The Morning After Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Conner
    Dose: Conner's big day
  •  
    Player News: Week 1
    Player News: Week 1
  •  
    Waiver Wire: Grab Frazier
    Waiver Wire: Grab Frazier
  •  
    Fantasy Live: Brickyard 400
    Fantasy Live: Brickyard 400
  •  
    Draftsville: S2, E2
    Draftsville: S2, E2
  •  
    Draftsville: S2, E1
    Draftsville: S2, E1
  •  
    Don
    Don't Fear Drafting Luck
  •  
    Dez Not Worth Drafting
    Dez Not Worth Drafting

 