Week 1 Live Blog

Sunday, September 9, 2018

Football is finally back! Join me thisd week and every week this season and I cover all of the news, big plays, touchdowns, injuries and more. Here is a quick look at some of the top stories prior to kickoff.

(1:31PM) Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick appears to be the early answer for fantasy streamers and DFS players as he just accounted for his second score of the day, this one on a three-yard score, giving Tampa a 14-10 lead over the Saints.

(1:29PM) A 27-yard catch and run by WR Juju Smith-Schuster put the Steelers into the red zone, but QB Ben Roethlisberger was intercepted by rookie CB Denzel Ward. The game remains scoreless.

(1:27PM) Colts QB Andrew Luck took a viscious hit to the head on a first-down scramble and Bengals S Shawn Williams was flagged and ultimately ejected for the hit. It's the first ejection we've seen for the new unnecessary roughness penalty we saw flagged so often during the preseason.

(1:19PM) There were many questions about the 49ers backfield following the season-ending injury to RB Jerick McKinnon and things are not much clearer now that the game is underway. Veteran RB Alfred Morris drew the first snap of the game, but RB Matt Breida got the first carry, taking it four yards.

(1:16PM) Bengals RB Joe Mixon is off to a nice start, with 44 total yards, including 21 yards on a screen pass from QB Andy Dalton. TE Tyler Eifert also has a 29-yard reception and the Bengals has a 3-0 lead over the Colts.

(1:14PM) The Saints took the early lead but the Bucs have answered. Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, starting in place of the suspended QB Jameis Winston, dropped a 58-yard bomb to WR DeSean Jackson for the score. Jackson already has a 2/65/1 line in the first quarter.

(1:11PM) The Ravens are starting strong with QB Joe Flacco leading the team into the red zone, but rookie QB Lamar Jackson has already made an appearance. The Ravens punched it in with RB Alex Collins carrying the defense eight yards for the score.

(1:09PM) This is no surprises. Patriots QB Tom Brady is off to a hot start and with WR Julian Edelman out, we'll see plenty of TE Rob Gronkowski. Gronk hauled in a 21-yard score before spiking the ball for the first time this season. The Pats lead Houston 7-0.

(1:07PM) The first touchdown of Sunday games goes to Saints RB Alvin Kamara, who is in for a big workload with RB Mark Ingram serving a suspension. Kamara scored from five yards out and also had a 35-yard catch on the drive. He had 41 total yards on the opening drive.

(1:07PM) That was fast! Colts QB Andrew Luck gave it right back to the Bengals on a red zone interception.

(1:05PM) Bengals QB Andy Dalton threw a lame duck that was easily intercepted by the weak Colts defense. Dalton then made the TD-saving tackle and the Colts and QB Andrew Luck are in the red zone.

* With RB Marlon Mack out, the Colts will start rookie RB Jordan Wilkins.

* Browns WR Josh Gordon will not start, but is slated to playt around 20 snaps, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

* Buccaneers rookie RB Ronald Jones is a healthy scratch.

* Key inactives: WR DeVante Parker, WR Cameron Meredith, RB Sony Michel, TE Vance McDonald, WR Will Fuller