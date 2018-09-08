NFL Primer: Week 1

Saturday, September 8, 2018

Welcome to the Week 1 edition of the RotoGrinders Primer! This one will be shaped differently than what you’ll see as we move through the year. I’ll be using various parts of the RotoGrinders Research Console as we gather 2018 data, but since that’s not really a viable option on opening weekend, we’ll instead look at some 2017 situations that have changed course in a way we may be able to exploit. I’ll also dig into some potential GPP/tournament pivots off what appear to be more popular plays - Week 1 is a time where I like to be a little more contrarian than usual.



Are the Browns Still the Browns?

The roster is certainly different. Tyrod Taylor, Carlos Hyde and Jarvis Landry are all new additions and if the Browns can get a full workload out of Josh Gordon, they have a great shot at become relevant. Taylor managed to keep up respectable cash game production despite working with arguably the league’s weakest receiving corps, something that held him back considerably. His upside in an improved offense doesn’t seem to be gaining enough traction across the DFS landscape. He should still chip in respectably in the rushing department, which helps to elevate both his floor and ceiling. Also, the Browns improved their offensive line in the offseason, which could be yet another overlooked variable in Tyrod’s favor. It’s sounding like we may see a little more of Josh Gordon than was originally anticipated, so it’s possible Taylor has a Landry/Gordon duo to play with while the Bills roll out Kelvin Benjamin and Jeremy Kerley in their opener. At $5,400 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel, he offers some of the best potential GPP value if you’re paying down at QB.



Line Play for Dallas and Carolina

While this one isn’t expected to be one of the higher scoring games of the weekend, there are still a handful of viable targets on each side of the ball, most of which are on the Carolina side. Christian McCaffery looks like he’s going to end up as one of the most popular plays at the RB spot in Week 1 – especially on full-point PPR sites – but there is some cause for concern in GPPs given his expected ownership and a banged up offensive line. Matt Kalil is on IR and Daryl Williams is looking very questionable for Sunday as of this writing, and given his lack of availability during the preseason, he’s going to be getting his feet wet even if he is active. This is a nice spot for a strong Cowboys pass rush and it’s a unit that is likely getting overlooked when considering how popular McCaffery is expected to be. I’ll be under-weight on him relative to the field, and way overweight on a guy like Leonard Fournette (more on him later).



On the Dallas side of things, they are also dealing with line issues of their own. Travis Frederick is out with an illness which removes Dak’s typical center from the equation and given that he helps Prescott at the line of scrimmage more than people realize, this absence may be felt heavily. Tyron Smith, Zach Martin and La’el Collins are also dealing with ailments, but are still expected to take the field as of this writing. For those dipping into sports betting for Week 1, the under in this game (43) is one of my favorite plays of the weekend, and for that reason I am not going to be heavily invested in either offense.



Who is Catching Passes in Miami?

With Jarvis Landry shipped out of town in the offseason and DeVante Parker looking unlikely to suit up, we’re likely to see quite a bit of Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson. Despite Parker being iffy for the majority of the week, I haven’t heard much industry chatter around Stills to this point and I’m hoping it remains quiet. If I can get him at sub 5-7% ownership in large-field GPPs this weekend, I’ll have tons of exposure. He’s not a “safe” target given his propensity for big plays and volatile target counts, but I would imagine he’s going to see a steady allotment of looks at least until Parker returns. Given that Stills actually has more TDs of 20+ yards over the past two seasons than Julio Jones and A.J. Green COMBINED and Stills’ 12 TDs of 20+ ranks ahead of Antonio Brown (10) and DeAndre Hopkins (9). Shout out to Josh Cole (author of 10 Helpful Notes on RG) for the stats on Stills. With Stills’ being priced at a lowly $4700 on DraftKings and $6000 on FanDuel, his tournament upside is massive.



Top GPP Pivots for Week 1



Sites release salaries about a month in advance of Week 1 and, from that point on, we get a good idea of where the public is likely headed. Our Projected Ownership page is arguably my favorite tool for Week 1 and if you have premium access at RotoGrinders, you should absolutely take advantage of it. This is a really nice time to be a little contrarian, while not necessarily needing to stray too far off our path.



Leonard Fournette ($8000 on FanDuel, $7100 on DraftKings) – There are a handful of high-end backs I expect to be more popular – Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, Melvin Gordon, Christian McCaffery – but Fournette may be the one I end up with the most exposure to. He’s as locked in to heavy work as any back in the league and if August will be any indication, we’re likely to see a little bit more of Fournette on third-down which only adds to his appeal in PPR formats. It also doesn’t hurt that Jacksonville further improved their offensive line in the offseason as well as Fournette himself working into better shape (down about 15 pounds), so that mixed with a heavy workload in a plus draw is making me question why the industry isn’t higher on the former LSU Tiger. Especially with Keelan Cole expected to be one of the most popular value plays on the slate, Fournette should absolutely go overlooked.



Dalvin Cook ($7300 on FanDuel, $6200 on DraftKings) – The only real caveat here is that Cook’s workload isn’t secure, but that may be one of the things that makes him a strong GPP play. It’s been noted by Minnesota coaches that they haven’t settled on any sort of snap count and may not at all if Cook proves he can handle a typical workload. The Vikings clearly like to run the ball when they are ahead and the 49ers missing a few of their better run stoppers (Rueben Foster most notably) aids Cook’s floor and ceiling. Latavius Murray is still around and he’s going to eat into carries, especially towards the goal-line, but it’s not like Cook is incapable of handling that work. I won’t be as heavily invested in him given the potential touchdown vulturing, but I still like Cook as one of the better against-the-grain plays at RB.



Corey Davis ($6400 on FanDuel, $5600 on DraftKings) – After being a Top 10 pick in 2017, Davis sputtered in the regular season, finishing the year without a touchdown. He did breakout in the Titans lone postseason game, and if the offseason is any indication, it appears that Tennessee’s coaching staff knows they need to make him more of a focal point. With Matt LaFleur at the helm at OC, Davis has been moving around formations considerably, something that coordinators will do to try to exploit CB matchups for their better pass-catchers. Davis can dominate in the slot and should be better suited for outside work this season. If LaFleur does go the route of trying to pick favorable matchups for Davis, he could be one of the better breakout candidates for 2018. Before that price tag starts to climb, hop on board Week 1.