Weather: Week 1 Forecasts

Saturday, September 8, 2018

August has always felt like an incredibly long month to me as the anticipation for football season continues to build. After grinding into September and excitement swirling around the NFL’s season beginning, we were treated to an 18-12 slugfest by the Eagles and Falcons. Red Zone inefficiencies aside, it wasn’t exactly what many fans were hoping to see. Luckily there are a number of interesting games this weekend, some of which could be facing inclement weather. Something that’s widely just skipped over in analysis is the potential for wind, snow, and rain. All three can single-handedly change both the gameplans and playing abilities for teams. Occasionally weather concerns are overblown, like last years “cyclone bomb,” but that’s why I’m here to help. I’ll mostly discuss the weather’s impact of fantasy plays but will be mixing in some betting tidbits as well. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet,and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather….

Wet Weather Expected





Two games are expected to feature varying degrees of inclement weather that could make a significant impact on your fantasy players.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): This game has already gotten a lot of attention with the game total opening at 46.5 and now sitting at 41. Bettors are expecting this game to be lower scoring due to the early forecast. 18 MPH winds with gusts over 20 MPH and rain throughout the day are expected, a potential recipe for a very a sloppy game. The Browns passing game was looking to take a significant step forward this season with the additions of QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Jarvis Landry but may have to wait until next week to start showing their true colors. Tyrod would have been a stream-worthy quarterback in this matchup without the weather concerns, but at this point there are likely better options. Landry should still be started in season-long leagues and has to be downgraded in in daily fantasy formats. RB Carlos Hyde should be started in most leagues and is an interesting upside play in daily fantasy formats if the Browns decide to keep the ball on the ground with the weather looking dicey.

On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh’s passing attack would have seen a bigger downtick in expected fantasy points but star running back Le’Veon Bell isn’t going to be a factor in this game after holding out. Unless they treat James Conner as a true 1-to-1 replacement for Bell, I believe the Steelers may try and tough it out through the rough conditions and continue to throw to their studs at close to a normal rate. JuJu Smith-Schuster was drafted at a point in fantasy leagues where you probably shouldn’t bench him unless your team is stacked with flex-worthy back-up options. He is a dicey flex play at the moment. Antonio Brown can’t be benched and shouldn’t be. Ever. Conner is a solid RB3/Flex-worthy start in season-long leagues with plenty of upside if the Steelers go run-heavy after Conner graded out as Pro Football Focus’ 3rd ranked running back in the preseason.

Buffalo at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): 66 degree temperatures with 15 MPH winds and rain is expected in this matchup. While this isn’t a reason to fade any passing options, you probably should have been fading Buffalo’s pass-catchers all offseason regardless. Their offense projects to be one of the worst in the league with Nathan Peterman at the helm, a bottom-tier offensive line, and inconsistent pass-catchers. Add in some inclement weather on the road against 2017’s 3rd-ranked defense by Football Outsider’s DVOA and it could be a snooze fest, at least on one side of the ball. The Ravens will likely take a run-heavy approach in this one with the weather not looking peachy. Most fantasy players weren’t starting Joe Flacco to start the season, but expectations may have to be tempered for Michael Crabtree and popular sleeper John Brown.

Worry-Free Weather





The majority of games this week will be played in worry-free weather. This means you shouldn’t make any changes to your fantasy lineup, and no adverse effects are expected from the weather. This will likely be a trend for the first month or two of the season until the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Jacksonville at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET)

Houston at New England (1:00 PM ET)

Tennessee at Miami (1:00 PM ET)

Kansas City at LA Chargers (4:05 PM ET)

Seattle at Denver (4:25 PM ET)

Dallas at Carolina (4:25 PM ET)

Chicago at Green Bay (8:20 PM ET)

Los Angeles at Oakland (10:20 PM ET)

Home Teams are Dome Teams

Five games will be played indoors this Week, including 2018’s No. 3 overall draft pick Sam Darnold’s debut against Detroit on Monday. Games played indoors generally have a susceptibility to be higher scoring as turf is faster, and immune to any climate issues.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (1:00 PM ET)

San Francisco at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)

Washington at Arizona (4:25 PM ET)

NY Jets at Detroit (7:10 PM ET, Monday)