Injury Report: Week 1

Saturday, September 8, 2018

The first week of the fantasy football season is finally here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 1 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.



As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also tweet about football (and wrestling) at @notJDaigle.





Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link





Early Games

Titans @ Dolphins

*The Titans will notably be without LBs Rashaan Evans (hamstring) and Harold Landry (ankle), their first two picks in the 2018 draft. The team is also missing a catalyst on offense as T Jack Conklin (knee) continues working back from an ACL tear he suffered during Tennessee's Division Round loss to the Patriots. He's reportedly expected to return around Week 4. Dennis Kelly, who remains one of the better backup tackles in the league, will replace Conklin in the interim.





*It's no longer the preseason, which means it's time for the DeVante Parker (finger) hype to slowly fade away. The Dolphins list him as doubtful, but he only practiced on a limited basis Friday and should be assumed out. Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola, and (to a lesser extent) Jakeem Grant will receive a majority of the run at receiver for an offense that enters the year with a whopping 290 available targets.





49ers @ Vikings

*In case you've been living under a rock and haven't heard, Jerick McKinnon (ACL) was placed on injured reserve. Eventual usage splits between Matt Breida, Alfred Morris, and Kyle Juszczyk is one of the top storylines to monitor in Week 1. The Niners will also be thin at linebacker without Dekoda Watson (hamstring) and Malcolm Smith (hamstring), the latter who's listed as doubtful. Brock Coyle will likely fill in for Smith on the weakside.





*Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) was limited throughout the week but fortunately got in a full practice on Friday. His hamstring issue isn't a concern. C Pat Elflein (ankle, shoulder) sat out the entire preseason and wasn't able to get up to speed in time to play Sunday. Brett Jones, who the Vikings acquired from the Giants just two weeks ago, will start at center. Pro Football Focus rated him one of the league's worst run-blocking centers in 2017.





Texans @ Patriots

*D'Onta Foreman (Achilles') will start the year on Houston's reserve/PUP list, locking Lamar Miller into a three-down role. Miller averaged 14.9 fantasy points per game with Deshaun Watson healthy last season and only 9.9 without him. The most important player to monitor leading up to kick-off, though, may very well be Will Fuller (hamstring, questionable). He was limited in practice throughout the week and will reportedly be a "game-time decision." It's worth noting coach Bill O'Brien ruled only 59% (11-of-19) of 'questionable' players active last season — league average was 68%. With depth receivers Sammie Coates (hamstring) and rookie Keke Coutee (hamstring) also questionable, Texans could start Bruce Ellington and Vyncint Smith behind DeAndre Hopkins. Big boosts to Hopkins and TE Ryan Griffin, who quietly tied Rob Gronkowski and Zach Ertz for the league-lead (6) in targets that traveled 20-plus yards downfield with Watson under center, if Fuller is deemed inactive.

*There's no indication Patriots starting T Marcus Cannon (calf, questionable) will miss Sunday following an entire week of full participation in practice. Rookie first-round RB Sony Michel (knee), however, is truly questionable despite resuming practice recently. Even if he's active, he's a risky FLEX proposition. Either way, Rex Burkhead and James White will have dual roles both on the ground and split out wide in New England's passing game. Jeremy Hill could vulture goal line carries.





Buccaneers @ Saints

*The Buccaners have a litany of noteworthy injuries. Starting T Donovan Smith (knee) will play but remains hobbled. Tampa Bay will also take the field without first-round DT Vita Vea (calf), CB De'Vante Harris (hamstring, doubtful) and, most importantly, CB Brent Grimes (groin, doubtful). That leaves second-round rookie CB Carlton Davis and CB M.J. Stewart, who was limited throughout the week, starting alongside Vernon Hargreaves. Suffice it to say Sunday's forecast calls for a showering of Drew Brees touchdowns.





*Both G Jermon Bushrod (not injury related, questionable) and T Andrus Peat (quadricep, questionable) should be ready to roll, leaving the Saints remarkably healthy Sunday.





Jaguars @ Giants

*Outside of Marqise Lee (knee), who was placed on injured reserve following Jacksonville's third preseason game, the Jaguars enter Week 1 relatively healthy.

*The Giants will be without monstrous pass-rusher DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) Sunday, making Blake Bortles, Keelan Cole, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and even Leonard Fournette (assuming he continues being used in the third-down role he was featured in during the preseason) extremely interesting players who suddenly have higher ceilings. Kareem Martin and Connor Barwin will be relied on to pressure Bortles.





Bengals @ Colts

*Andy Dalton enters Sunday with a full arsenal — A.J. Green, John Ross, Tyler Eifert, Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard — for the first time since Week 10 of last year.

*Marlon Mack (hamstring) was absent for nearly a month but practiced on a limited basis the past two days. My guess is that he's declared inactive, though that decision could go down to the wire. No matter. The Colts' backfield is one to avoid given the uphill battle against Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap (among others) that their trenches are tasked to block — especially considering premier LT Anthony Castonzo (hamstring, questionable) will be limited. Bengals D/ST is a top streamer in Week 1.





Steelers @ Browns

*It may not seem significant, but TE Vance McDonald's (foot, out) absence gives Jesse James free reign against a Browns defense that allowed 8.1 targets and 60.8 yards per game to that position last season. McDonald ran 88 routes to James' 23 over the Steelers' last three games (including the postseason), but Pittsburgh now has no choice but to keep the latter on the field for the majority of play. He's a viable streaming TE in Week 1 if the weather (current forecast of 20-30 mph winds plus torrential rain) permits.





*CB E.J. Gaines (knee) is out, but the Browns paid CBs T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell a total $43 million in free agency for a reason. The real news of note is Josh Gordon's reported "pitch count." Rookie Antonio Callaway will instead start alongside Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. Even if Gordon receives limited usage (which should be expected), his upside makes him a solid WR3.





Bills @ Ravens

*No matter what happens Sunday, at least the Bills can say they were healthy.

*The injuries for the Ravens are few but give pause. Third-year up-and-comer DT Willie Henry (abdomen) and CB Jimmy Smith (suspension) are both out on defense. Per Warren Sharp, Baltimore has allowed a 91.5 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks without Smith the last two seasons and only 76.1 with him on the field. It might not matter particularly in this matchup, but if you squint, these are the minute details that potentially lead to "surprising" offensive performances from the opposition. Rookie TE Hayden Hurst (foot) is also out, but Baltimore will likely deploy a combination of Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, and Mark Andrews in the interim.





Afternoon Games

Chiefs @ Chargers

*Coach Andy Reid said S Eric Berry (heel, doubtful) "probably won't play" Sunday. With reserve S Daniel Sorensen (knee, shin) sidelined for the first six weeks, that leaves (gulp...) Jordan Lucas, Ron Parker, Steven Nelson, Orlando Scandrick, and Kendall Fuller in line to defend the Chargers' staunt passing offense. This is fine.





*Other-wordly DE Joey Bosa (foot) was seen in a walking boot Friday and shortly ruled out thereafter. Although his absence causes enough concern to seek out other viable defensive streaming options, Los Angeles arguably remains in a fortuitous position just by adding rookie S Derwin James to their secondary. Perhaps it's just noise, but the Chargers, who return most of their defensive starters, went Under in 10 of their final 11 games to close out 2017.





Redskins @ Cardinals

*That's right, no Jordan Reed listed here. Enjoy it while it lasts.

*DE Markus Golden (knee) has already been ruled out. More importantly, TE Jermaine Gresham (Achilles', questionable) suddenly pieced together an entire week of (limited) practice. Gresham himself wouldn't be viable in fantasy, but his presence alone would likely knock second-year standout Ricky Seals-Jones down a few pegs. RSJ was initally thought to eclipse his single game career-high snap rate (54.4%) with ease, but Gresham's run-blocking capability likely means the 30-year-old is out there just enough to hinder Seals-Jones' sophomore debut (if active).





Cowboys @ Panthers

*CB Chidobe Awuzie (back) and S Kavon Frazier (shoulder) are questionable while DE Datone Jones (knee), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), and DT David Irving (suspension) have all been ruled out. Though that leaves Dallas thin on defense, the real story is the absence of Pro Bowl C Travis Frederick (illness). The Cowboys will attempt to shore up the middle of their offensive line with backup OL Joe Looney. Ezekiel Elliott may struggle to find room between the tackles sans Frederick, but his overall volume in a stubborn offense willing to run the ball at whatever cost on early downs make him a weekly top four option.





*It's a shame Curtis Samuel (medical illness, out) was ruled out as there are checkdown targets abound with the Panthers piecing together something they call an offensive line. Starting LG Amini Silatolu (knee) and RT Daryl Williams (knee) are both questionable, while 2017 second-rounder LT Taylor Moton will replace Matt Kalil (knee, I.R.). Fortunately for Christian McCaffrey, an abysmal offensive line shouldn't hinder his floor. If anything, CMC projects for more quick-release targets and remains a low-end RB1.





Seahawks @ Broncos

*The Seahawks will be without OG D.J. Fluker (hamstring) Sunday, but that shouldn't matter. I can't recall the last time Seattle actually tried to field a serviceable offensive line, anyhow. The absence of K.J. Wright (knee), however, will be felt, especially against the run. With Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, and Sheldon Richardson all gone from what was formerly referred to as the Legion of Boom, it's possible Emmanuel Sanders (14 targets from Case Keenum in the preseason) and rookie standout RB Royce Freeman have an absolute field day at (Broncos Stadium at) Mile High.

*It doesn't help Seattle any that Denver is completely healthy.

Sunday Night

Bears @ Packers

*Free agent acquisition TE Trey Burton should be an every-down player for the Bears while Adam Shaheen (ankle, foot) is sidelined the first eight weeks (and possibly more).

*Green Bay could be grasping for straws at linebacker with Oren Burks (shoulder) and James Crawford (hamstring) both questionable. Burks would start inside if he's ruled active Sunday night.





Monday Night

Jets @ Lions

*WR Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) practiced for the first time all week on Friday. He set career-highs in targets (102), receptions (65), and receiving yards (810) just last year and has a chance to stick as the Jets' No. 3 receiver if healthy. It's hard to know his official status since this game is played on Monday, but Robby Anderson, Terrelle Pryor, and Quincy Enunwa are expected to work as New York's main receivers. Unlike Kearse, S Marcus Maye (foot) was unable to return Friday and has yet to practice this week. Doug Middleton would start in Maye's place if the latter's out.





*The Lions have no injury concerns entering the season.





Rams @ Raiders

*LB Mark Barron (Achilles') is "increasingly likely" to sit this one out. With Barron sidelined, the Rams are likely to field an undersized linebacking group against...

*Marshawn Lynch (groin), who's actually been limited at practice throughout the week. It's likely a situation in which Lynch is just being managed, though. Fortunately, Doug Martin should be readily available on all waivers in the event Lynch is surprisingly ruled out. Assuming he's active, Lynch makes for a strong RB2/FLEX candidate given his inevitable usage in coach John Gruden's (assumed) run-heavy scheme.





Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @notJDaigle on Twitter.



