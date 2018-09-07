Bell’s Baggage

Friday, September 7, 2018

His name is Le’Veon Bell, but the growing rift between the Steelers and their star running back has made this summer more like Le’Veon Hell. I’m not sure if tweets qualify as legally-binding agreements (Any lawyers reading this? We could use your insight), but months back, Bell promised he’d be in uniform for Pittsburgh’s opener on September 9. Now that looks like a pipe dream.

The Steelers’ cat-and-mouse game with Bell isn’t exactly a new development. Tension has been brewing between the two sides for years as Bell has made it his charge to reset the running back market, while Pittsburgh has been reluctant to pay the king’s ransom the 26-year-old has long coveted. After he was franchise-tagged in 2017, Bell held out all summer before joining the Steelers prior to Week 1. That process seemed destined to repeat itself in 2018, but instead Bell has flipped the script, escalating the standoff by holding out into the regular season.

Not playing is the only leverage Bell really has over his employer, so on some level, his continued absence is a shrewd business tactic. Even if Bell arrives Saturday afternoon as some are expecting (that’s the latest he can show up without forfeiting his Week 1 paycheck), the holdout can still be viewed as a small victory. In that scenario, Bell would get his full 2018 salary, but without putting his body through another week of punishment in Week 1, a game the Steelers are likely to win (despite Bell’s expected absence, the Browns remain 4.5-point underdogs).

I generally side with players in contract disputes because many of the league’s owners are power-hungry tyrants solely intent on furthering their own self-interests, often at the expense of athletes who risk their long-term well-being by playing a sport predicated on violence. This is especially true of running backs, who are subject to incredible wear and tear and generally retire earlier than other players for this exact reason. While that rationale could be used as an argument in favor of Bell, the volatility of running back and the concerningly short shelf life of players at that position is precisely why the Steelers are reluctant to lavish him with a long-term deal heavy on guaranteed money. And though he has revolutionized the position with his consistently dominant all-around performance (Bell has often argued that he should be paid as a wide receiver, which is valid considering he ranked 10th in the league with 85 catches last season), the 26-year-old has a history of being unreliable—his NFL resume includes multiple suspensions and more than a few injuries. Both sides are right in some respect. Ball-carriers are inherently risky financial investments but if one of them deserves to be paid, it should probably be Bell, the standard by which all other running backs are measured.

Whether you agree with Bell’s hardball approach or not, his decision to cold-shoulder his own team has not gone over well in the Steelers’ locker room. It’s exceedingly rare for players to throw teammates under the bus, but that’s exactly what has gone on in Pittsburgh with Ramon Foster and others publicly shaming Bell for his perceived selfishness. When and if Bell puts pen to paper on his franchise tender (it should be just a matter of time), he’ll still be one of the highest-paid running backs in the sport, trailing only L.A.’s Todd Gurley, the recent recipient of a four-year, $60 million mega-deal and two years Bell’s junior.

Whatever the real-life implications, the Bell drama has put fantasy owners between a rock and a hard place. I was lucky enough to avoid Bell in all my leagues (amazingly, the lowest I picked in any draft this summer was fourth) but many fantasy owners weren’t as fortunate. The reality is, even if Bell caves sometime in the next 24 hours, he’s not going to be a factor and likely won’t even dress for Sunday’s opener in Cleveland. His absence will elevate second-year ball-carrier James Conner to workhorse status.

Certainly, the circumstances leading to Conner’s surprise promotion were less than ideal, but now that he’s here, it’s worth revisiting his story of perseverance. Not only is Conner a hometown favorite after playing his college ball at Pitt (he also grew up in nearby Erie, Pennsylvania), but he’s also a cancer survivor, having won his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma following an arduous recovery that included 12 rounds of chemo therapy. Conner was scarcely used as a rookie (as one might expect from Bell’s backup) but impressed this summer by delivering 100 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to go along with seven catches for 61 yards on seven targets during the preseason. Talent-wise he’s not in the same universe as Bell, but Conner should be a serviceable fill-in for owners who were fortunate enough to poach him off waivers or had the benefit of drafting late and were able to scoop him up as a late-round lottery ticket on Tuesday or Wednesday night.

Matty Ice Cold

The Falcons and Eagles played the first game of the NFL slate on Thursday night—and boy did it look like it. Sure, there was drama (terrible football can still be quite compelling, particularly when the combatants are evenly-matched in their ineptitude), but Thursday’s opening night laundry-fest (a whopping 26 flags were thrown) was by all accounts, an utter eyesore. Boyz II Men delivered a flawless rendition of the national anthem to kick off the festivities at a rain-soaked Lincoln Financial Field, but it was all downhill from there as the Eagles and Falcons took turns shooting themselves in the foot for four quarters. Rust was undoubtedly a factor—it’s been over seven months since either team has played a meaningful game—though last year’s playoff meeting between these combatants was a similarly unwatchable horror show. In fact, Thursday’s rematch was almost a carbon copy of the original. Both were low-scoring affairs capped by dramatic goal-line stands involving Julio Jones.

Winning ugly is an Eagles trademark and Thursday was another prime example of Philadelphia getting it done, somehow, some way, even with Nick Foles (117 yards on 19-of-34 passing) barely registering. But Thursday’s opener revealed much more about Atlanta than Philadelphia. We knew there would be growing pains last year in Steve Sarkisian’s debut season at the offensive control panel. The Falcons went through a similar adjustment when Kyle Shanahan first took over as offensive coordinator in 2015 before finding their footing a year later en route to losing a hard-fought Super Bowl to New England.

Atlanta was still among the league’s top compilers in 2017, averaging an impressive 364.8 offensive yards per game (eighth out of 32 teams). But the Falcons seemed to develop a crippling case of stage fright whenever they got inside the red zone. That fatal flaw reared its ugly head again Thursday night as Atlanta saw its opening drive stall out at the two-yard line. The possession petered out when Devonta Freeman hit a brick wall on fourth down, resulting in a one-yard loss and a turnover on downs.

That feeble attempt was followed by an even worse sequence later in the fourth quarter as the Falcons marched all the way down to the Eagles’ 10-yard line, only to have Philadelphia again flex its muscles inside the red zone. Atlanta had a chance to spring the upset trailing by six with 23 seconds remaining, but the Falcons didn’t gain another yard as Matt Ryan ended the night by throwing five straight incompletions. Sarkisian’s drab play-calling was a detriment to the Falcons all night and it certainly didn’t help that they were facing one of the league’s best defenses on the road in balmy 90-degree heat (not to mention the relentless thunderstorm that delayed the game’s start by over a half-hour). But if you’re going to point a finger, point it at Ryan, who was dreadful all evening, particularly in the closing seconds as none of his hurried passes appeared even remotely catchable. Overall, the Falcons went a pathetic 1-for-5 inside the red zone on a night where the Eagles managed a puny 232 yards of total offense (that’s 300 yards fewer than they put up in last year’s Super Bowl).

Try as they might to fix it, Atlanta’s red-zone nightmare won’t seem to go away. Julio Jones, who was predictably spectacular in Thursday’s defeat—he supplied 169 of the Falcons’ 251 receiving yards—has caught just one of his 20 end-zone targets from Ryan over the last two seasons. That’s an unacceptable rate for a duo that accounts for over $30 million in annual salary. The Falcons, who I had eighth in my Week 1 Power Rankings, won’t be a threat to overtake Philadelphia or any of the NFC’s other powerhouses (the Rams, Vikings and Saints all come to mind) until they find a way to correct what’s been ailing them inside the red zone.

Griffin’s Debut

Seattle’s six-year playoff streak ended in 2017 and by my estimation (and probably everyone else’s), the Seahawks are going to get a lot worse before they get better. The Seahawks’ offseason exodus essentially sealed the team’s fate, closing the curtain on Seattle’s Legion of Boom dynasty. Gone are mainstays Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor, Jimmy Graham and Richard Sherman. In fact, the only remnants left of Seattle’s title-winning squad from 2013 are Doug Baldwin, J.R. Sweezy, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson, K.J. Wright and of course, head coach Pete Carroll. Earl Thomas also remains, though he spent most of the offseason plotting his escape. The team’s current rebuild was probably long overdue as Seattle’s toxic locker room needed to be purged. But even with all the malcontents gone (aside from Thomas, who will bolt to Dallas the first chance he gets), it’s going to be tough sledding for the Seahawks this year, especially with two of their division rivals (the Rams and 49ers) on the upswing.

Sunday’s opening-week showdown between the Seahawks and Broncos will serve as a depressing reminder of just how far both teams have fallen since their lopsided encounter (the Seahawks won 43-8) in Super Bowl XLVII. But amidst the wreckage of Seattle’s fallen empire is a story of hope that deserves all of our attention. It’s the story of a rookie linebacker who defeated impossible odds to be where he is today. I’m talking about Shaquem Griffin, who on Sunday will make his NFL debut as the Seahawks’ starting weak-side linebacker.

Griffin’s career at Central Florida was nothing short of remarkable. Playing alongside his twin brother and future NFL teammate Shaq, who passed on a scholarship to Miami so he could join his brother in Orlando, Griffin established himself as one of the premiere defenders in college football. His accomplishments included two all-conference selections, AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 and a Peach Bowl Defensive MVP Award to his credit this past January, which capped an improbable 13-0 season for the Knights. Most impressively, he accomplished all of the above without his left hand. That’s not a typo. Shaquem Griffin—the same athletic prodigy who clocked a blazing 4.38 forty time while completing 20 bench-press reps at the NFL Combine in March—does not have a left hand. He hasn’t since age four when Griffin finally had his hand amputated after being born with a rare condition called amniotic band syndrome.

Griffin’s story received extensive coverage at this year’s draft when Seattle selected him as a fifth-round pick, reuniting the linebacker with his twin Shaq, a starting cornerback for the Seahawks. It took an injury to K.J. Wright for it to happen, but Griffin will get the nod at weak-side linebacker in Sunday’s opener. Who knows if Griffin will pan out long-term, though his career is obviously off to an encouraging start. If there’s one thing we know about Pete Carroll, it’s that no matter who you are, what school you went to, what round you were drafted in, what awards are stashed in your trophy case or what Mel Kiper said about you coming out of school—you’re going to have to earn it. Even if Griffin falls short of NFL stardom, the 23-year-old’s mere presence on an NFL field has already made him an enduring figure, a lasting symbol of triumph and perseverance in the face of overwhelming adversity. Go big or go home, right? That’s what dreams are all about.