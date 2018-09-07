Week 1 Best Bets Preview

Friday, September 7, 2018

Rich Hribar and Raymond Summerlin will bring you their best bets every week of the NFL season as well as a preview of Sunday Night Football. The preview is free, but the bets can only be found in the Rotoworld Season Pass. Don’t miss out on the action.



All lines were taken from the VI Consensus at VegasInsider.com Friday morning.



Sunday Night Football – Bears @ Packers (-7.5) – Total 47.5

Rich: The NFL’s oldest rivalry has been extremely one-sided of late. The Packers have outright won 16 of the 20 regular season meetings between these teams over the past 10 seasons and have covered in 15 of those games. The good news is since the Packers have been so dynamic on offense, the over has hit in seven of the past 10 meetings, and the Bears should show signs of life under coach Matt Nagy after ranking 31st and 30th in plays per game over the past two years. Prior to Nagy calling plays for the Chiefs in 2017, Kansas City ranked 28th in the league in offensive plays per game (60.5). From that point on, they ranked 17th in plays per game (63.8) and fifth over the final month of the season (68.3). The 7.5 points are too many for me to put down with the Bears defense and offense potentially being significantly improved, but that would steer me to the total points going over the projected game total.



Raymond: Taking a big number in a divisional matchup is not my usual cup of tea, especially with the half-point hook. The total is interesting, however. As Rich notes, the over has been a winner in this series in the recent past, and that trend could continue with Nagy bringing a more up-tempo offense to Chicago. That said, I would be hesitant to go all-in on the over. The Bears had a solid defense even before adding Khalil Mack, and the Packers should have an improved unit after adding talent in the secondary and replacing former DC Dom Capers with Mike Pettine. Chicago’s offense also looked like it will need some time to gel in the preseason, meaning they might not be quite at full speed in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers could simply throw four touchdowns and set the whole thing on fire, but I would actually lean toward the under here. If forced to make a pick on the side, I would take the Bears with the hook.



Read the rest of the article in the Rotoworld Season Pass...