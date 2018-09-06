Evan Silva

Silva's Week 1 Matchups

Thursday, September 6, 2018


1:00 PM ET Games

Buffalo @ Baltimore
Team Totals: Ravens 24, Bills 16.5

Alex Collins is an exciting Opening Day RB2 play as a home-favorite feature back facing a Buffalo run defense that last year ranked 30th in DVOA and allowed the NFL’s most fantasy points to running backs. The Bills invested heavily in three front-seven additions, but NT Star Lotulelei ranked 69th among 79 qualified defensive tackles in PFF’s 2017 run-defense grades, LE Trent Murphy battled knee and groin problems all camp after getting popped for PEDs and missing last season with a torn ACL and MCL, and first-round MLB Tremaine Edmunds is a wide-eyed 20-year-old rookie. Preseason usage suggested Buck Allen and Kenneth Dixon could split around ten complementary touches per game, but Collins is safely the lead dog. He averaged 19.2 touches from Week 8 on last year, and starting OGs Alex Lewis and Marshal Yanda both return after injuries cost them 30 combined games. Collins is a compelling DFS correlation play with Baltimore’s D/ST. Buffalo has the lowest team total on the slate, and last year’s Ravens led the league in interceptions (22). … Not much should be asked of Joe Flacco against Buffalo’s run-funnel defense, which added RCB Vontae Davis to a secondary that otherwise returns 3-of-4 starters after permitting the NFL’s seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, including an AFC-low 14 passing touchdowns. Flacco is only playable in two-QB leagues.

John Brown turned in a sensational camp, by all accounts outplaying Michael Crabtree and looking like Baltimore’s No. 1 wideout. Brown and Crabtree’s target shares are solidified by rookie TE Hayden Hurst’s broken foot; the Ravens had ticketed Hurst for a huge role. This game sets up poorly for passing volume, however, and both Brown and Crabtree will have their hands full with RCB Davis and stud sophomore LCB Tre’Davious White outside. Brown is a high-variance WR4/flex. Crabtree is a probable touchdown-or-bust punt. … Slot man Willie Snead had a quiet August and may not play a full-time role on a run-first team that will often use two tight ends, even without Hurst. … With Hurst likely out until October, the Ravens will turn to some combination of plodder Nick Boyle, former second-round bust Maxx Williams, and third-round rookie Mark Andrews at tight end. It’s a situation to avoid until further notice.

Nathan Peterman gets a bit of a bum rap for his five-pick first half against the Chargers last Week 11. His first INT clanked off FB Patrick DiMarco’s hands. Peterman got rocked in the face on Nos. 2 and 3. His fourth came on a hasty decision, throwing right to a defensive back. The fifth badly sailed over his receiver’s head. Even if Peterman has been unfairly maligned, Buffalo’s pitiful supporting cast makes him a bullseye target for Baltimore’s D/ST. No NFL team has a worse combination of line play and pass catchers than Buffalo. … The Bills will trot out Kelvin Benjamin and Jeremy Kerley as starting wide receivers with Charles Clay at tight end. Ravens RCB Jimmy Smith’s four-game suspension undoubtedly stings, but LCB Brandon Carr is a solid veteran, and Smith fill-in Marlon Humphrey had an outstanding rookie year before allowing one catch for nine yards on four preseason targets. Bills pass catchers are purely volume-driven fantasy options, none exciting in a game where the offense as a whole will likely struggle. Clay has the best matchup; Baltimore returns its same linebacker and safety corps after yielding the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including the 11th-most yards. … The Ravens also get back all key front-seven players after ranking No. 9 in run-defense DVOA. LeSean McCoy lost Tyrod Taylor’s dual threat which helped clear running lanes, plus LT Cordy Glenn (Bengals), LG Richie Incognito (jail), and C Eric Wood (retirement). The O-Line was a disaster all preseason. McCoy can still flirt with 20 touches, but he is likely to struggle for efficiency and has lowered scoring probability. Over the past two years, Shady has scored just 5 of his 22 touchdowns (23%) on the road.

Score Prediction: Ravens 23, Bills 13

Jacksonville @ NY Giants
Team Totals: Jaguars 23, Giants 20.5

After devoting their entire offseason to an Eli Manning apology, the Giants will trot out their 37-year-old quarterback against a ferocious Jaguars defense that finished top two in sacks (55), QB hits (113), tackles for loss (105), and interceptions (21) and returns 10-of-11 starters, only notably losing slot CB Aaron Colvin. Although the left side of New York’s offensive line was theoretically improved by LT Nate Solder and rookie LG Will Hernandez, center through right tackle remain big concerns matched up with dominant Jags LE Calais Campbell and DTs Malik Jackson and Marcell Dareus. Much as he did with Sam Bradford and Case Keenum, new coach Pat Shurmur’s objective should be to get the ball out of Eli's hands quickly to camouflage pass-protection deficiencies. Manning does have weaponry to vastly exceed pre-season expectations, but he is a low-end two-quarterback-league play in this difficult draw. … Saquon Barkley missed nearly three weeks of camp with a hamstring injury, but he is slated for a full workload and will play a major role in Shurmur’s ball-out-quick approach. Giants beat writers have gone as far as to project Barkley for 80 receptions, hardly unreasonable considering his David Johnson-level passing-game skills. Last year’s Jags did hold enemy backs to the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards (659), and they allowed a whopping 40 fewer rushing yards per game after acquiring Dareus on October 27. Barkley’s 20-plus-touches projection, game-breaking all-purpose talent, and ideal schematic fit still lock him in as an immediate top-ten RB1.

Jalen Ramsey will quite possibly pose Odell Beckham’s toughest matchup all year, but Shurmur should be able to free up Beckham on quick slants and increased slot routes, where Ramsey aligned on less than 7% of his 2017 snaps. And Jacksonville’s slot downgrade from Colvin to ex-Raiders draft bust D.J. Hayden is colossal. Even if Ramsey is the NFC’s top corner, DeAndre Hopkins (4/80/1) and Antonio Brown twice (10/157/0, 7/132/2) showed last year that he is neither unavoidable nor impenetrable. Beckham remains a shoo-in WR1 in season-long leagues and contrarian DFS tournament play. Ramsey’s (ankle) Thursday addition to the injury report enhances OBJ’s outlook. … As a 77% slot receiver, Shepard has the top matchup in New York’s pass-catcher corps against Hayden, who is on his third team in three years. It is notable that Shepard has averaged just 6.3 targets per game with Beckham in the lineup over the past three seasons, compared to 9.0 targets when Beckham does not play. Shepard is a fringe WR4/flex option best suited for full-PPR leagues. … Evan Engram averaged over seven targets per game regardless of Beckham’s 2017 field presence, although last year’s Jags yielded the NFL’s fifth-fewest yards to tight ends (646). Engram should be a mid-range to low-end TE1 all year.

Leonard Fournette’s workload projection is as high as any running back’s on the Week 1 slate, enhanced by his increased third-down usage over T.J. Yeldon in August. Fournette began his rookie year in white-hot form, averaging 122.0 total yards with seven TDs in the initial six weeks. Down to 6’1/223, Fournette has shed 17 pounds since the 2017 NFL Combine and is sure to benefit from Jacksonville’s signing of LG Andrew Norwell, a top-nine guard in PFF’s run-blocking grades for three straight seasons. After last year allowing the NFL’s 12th-most fantasy points to running backs, the Giants are changing schemes under first-year DC James Bettcher and relying on ILB Alec Ogletree as their centerpiece, dicey after Ogletree finished dead last among 52 qualified inside linebackers in PFF’s run-defense grades. … Blake Bortles is an underrated two-QB-league play against a Giants secondary exploitable at No. 2 (Eli Apple) and slot corner (B.W. Webb), and breaking in new free safety Curtis Riley, a fourth-year undrafted free agent who has played 161 career snaps. Bettcher’s man-coverage defense in Arizona allowed the league’s 13th-most rushing yards to quarterbacks last season. Bortles’ running ability is arguably his greatest strength; Bortles has finished seventh, fourth, and sixth at the position in rushing yards over the past three years. Additionally, New York’s pass rush will be shorthanded without OLB Olivier Vernon (high ankle sprain).

Jaguars OC Nathaniel Hackett took a receiver-by-committee approach last season, frequently rotating four wideouts. Expect similar deployment of Donte Moncrief, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, and D.J. Chark, hindering reliability and projectability on a low-passing-volume team. Red-zone threat Moncrief logged the most first-team preseason snaps. Cole was No. 2 and is probably the favorite to lead this year’s Jags in targets. Westbrook offers the most big-play potential as a vertical-slot weapon in the Victor Cruz-T.Y. Hilton mold. I like Westbrook’s Week 1 matchup best against Webb, a 28-year-old journeyman on his seventh NFL team. Moncrief ran 80% of his preseason routes outside and is likeliest to draw Giants top CB Janoris Jenkins’ coverage. Last year’s overall WR5 in fantasy points across the final five weeks, Cole maintains the highest volume projection. … Austin Seferian-Jenkins is a towering red-zone sloth who showed severely sub-par Game Speed for the 2017 Jets, averaging a paltry 7.14 yards per catch. Regardless of matchups, expect ASJ to max out as a touchdown-dependent TE2.

Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Giants 20

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Team Totals: Saints 29.5, Buccaneers 20

A massive home favorite facing a Bucs run defense that ranked 26th and 19th in DVOA the past two years, Alvin Kamara catches a Week 1 smash spot with his workload elevated by Mark Ingram’s four-game ban and once-presumed No. 2 back Jonathan Williams’ release. Kamara is now backed up by post-cuts signing Mike Gillislee, who enters the opener with less than a week in the offense. Kamara pantsed DC Mike Smith’s defense twice last year, pouring touch/yardage/touchdown counts of 16/152/2 and 15/128/1 on Tampa Bay. Coach Sean Payton transitioned to Kamara as New Orleans’ goal-line back as the year progressed, giving him seven carries inside the ten-yard line to Ingram’s one over the final five games. I think Kamara will get 20 touches on Sunday. … Drew Brees’ biggest Week 1 concern is that the Saints will control this game and reduce pass volume, which was of course a recurring theme last year. But Tampa Bay’s secondary is even weaker than its up-front personnel, trotting out 35-year-old LCB Brent Grimes, rookie RCB Carlton Davis, and draft bust slot CB Vernon Hargreaves as first-team corners in nickel with perennial liability Chris Conte at strong safety. Payton and Brees are quite capable of lighting up this defense. And it’s quite conceivable they will be likelier to attack the Bucs in the air with receiving-oriented Kamara as their new workhorse back, and ground-game grinder Ingram on the shelf.

Michael Thomas’ three career stat lines against Smith’s Bucs are 6/98/0 > 8/65/0 > 6/94/0, logging WR1-caliber volume and now due for positive-touchdown regression. Thomas (6’3/212) has a massive size advantage on Grimes (5’9/177) and should have no trouble tormenting annual burn victim Hargreaves in the slot, where Thomas drew 34% of his targets last year. … I’m taking a wait-and-see approach with the rest of New Orleans’ pass-catcher corps. Thomas and Kamara are clearly Nos. 1 and 2 atop the target totem pole, and usage elsewhere has yet to be clearly defined. Dynamic rookie Tre’Quan Smith parlayed 17 preseason targets into a hyper-efficient 15/189/1 receiving line and seems certain to have at least a part-time Week 1 role. Cameron Meredith blew up in the preseason finale (2/72/1), but it’s concerning that he played in the preseason finale at all. Ted Ginn, Austin Carr, Tommylee Lewis, and TE Ben Watson are also in the mix for passing-game looks. We should have more answers after Week 1.

Even after finishing No. 5 in pass-defense DVOA, the Saints didn’t rest on their offseason laurels. They traded a future first-rounder to select RE Marcus Davenport at the 14th overall pick, upgraded slot corner with ex-Eagle Patrick Robinson, and landed ex-Panthers SS Kurt Coleman in free agency. Two-QB leaguers considering streaming Ryan Fitzpatrick must hope he pays dividends via shootout or pass-heavy comeback mode with life made tougher by LT Donovan Smith’s balky knee. The Saints’ fantasy D/ST is a superior play. … Peyton Barber easily held off rookie Ronald Jones in their training camp battle, but Barber’s Week 1 outlook is worrisome as a large road-dog running back who is likely to lose passing-game work to Jacquizz Rodgers. Second-rounder Jones finished the preseason with a putrid 22 yards on 28 carries and two drops on three targets. Barber is clearly first in line for touches, but he can only be treated as a low-floor flex option. I’m expecting Rodgers to play more snaps than Jones out of the gate.

Mike Evans played three 2017 games extensively with Fitzpatrick, surviving for receiving lines of 5/92/0 (Dolphins), 6/78/0 (Falcons), and 3/95/1 (Cardinals). Evans was highly inefficient in two meetings with the Saints, however, managing 68 scoreless yards on 19 targets while getting owned by RCB Marshon Lattimore. Evans’ volume should hold strong as the Bucs play from behind, but he is a risky WR2. … The rest of Tampa Bay’s pass-catcher corps lacks clarity with so many mouths to feed. DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin shared the No. 2 wideout role this preseason and figure to continue to split time. Jackson and Godwin were listed as “co-starters” on the Bucs’ pre-Week 1 depth chart. Adam Humphries is locked in at slot receiver. Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard limit each other’s ceilings and consistency at tight end. Especially with Fitzpatrick at quarterback, they’re all dart throws after Evans.

Score Prediction: Saints 34, Buccaneers 21


Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com.
