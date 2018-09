Podcast: Preseason Waivers

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

We know the season hasn't kicked off yet, but your team can still be improved. Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin dissect the 49ers running back situation as well as what happens if Le'Veon Bell shows up on Wednesday... or after week one. Ray goes on a limb and calls LeGarrette Blount the Lions lead back.



