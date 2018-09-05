Nick Mensio

Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Wednesday, September 5, 2018


Welcome back, all. It’s been what has felt like a short eight or nine months since we last convened here, but Week 1 is upon us. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward redraft leagues but can also be used for DFS purposes.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Matthew Stafford vs. Jets: Last season’s overall QB7 in fantasy, Stafford spent the summer being selected as a fringe fantasy starter at QB11. New coach Matt Patricia is in place, but upon his hiring he left the offense alone, keeping OC Jim Bob Cooter as the play-caller. That’s great news for an offense that ranked 11th in passing DVOA at Football Outsiders. The Lions obviously need more out of their run game, but Detroit didn’t make Stafford the highest-paid player in the game (at the time of his signing one year ago) to not have him throw the ball. The Lions’ Week 1 opponent, the Jets, surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2017 and were 22nd in pass-defense DVOA. The addition of CB Trumaine Johnson should help immensely, but this defense has possibly the worst pass-rushing group in the league, which in turn puts a ton of pressure on the secondary. Stafford is a locked-in top 8-10 quarterback with upside this week.

Starts

Andy Dalton at Colts: Dalton had arguably the best preseason among starting quarterbacks. He completed 71% of his passes while averaging a league-best 10.5 yards per attempt for 324 yards, four touchdowns, and one pick. He was sacked just two times on 33 drop-backs and led the league with a 130.9 passer rating. That all needs to be taken with a grain of salt, sure, but Dalton is surrounded by healthier weapons and overall superior talent compared to last year. Many in the community are expecting a bounce-back season. The only way this matchup could be better is if it was at home, but Dalton still at least gets to play in a dome environment against one of the league’s least-talented defenses on paper. The Colts let CB Rashaan Melvin walk as a free agent, traded young DE Henry Anderson to the Jets, and cut DT Johnathan Hankins. Indianapolis lists Kenny Moore and Nate Hairston as its first-team corners. Moore started the final five games last year as a rookie UDFA who was previously cut by New England. Hairston was a 2017 fifth-rounder who played 537 snaps mainly as a sub-package corner. The Colts’ pass rush is up there with the aforementioned Jets as one of the worst in the league. Indy was 31st in sacks, dead last in pass-defense DVOA, and surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last year. Dalton is a fine streamer.

Philip Rivers vs. Chiefs: The loss of Hunter Henry to a torn ACL really hurts, but the Chargers have enough left in the cupboard to overcome it. Rivers is 36 years old now but has the best Chargers offensive line of the past half decade in front of him this year anchored by LT Russell Okung, RT Joe Barksdale, and newcomer C Mike Pouncey. On the other side, the Chiefs are in a transition mode on defense and essentially have an entirely new secondary. Eric Berry is back from a torn Achilles’ suffered last Week 1 but now has a heel injury he’s been dealing with for weeks. The team traded All Pro CB Marcus Peters to the Rams and moved on from all five of CBs Eric Murray, Phillip Gaines, Darrelle Revis, Terrance Mitchell, and Kenneth Acker, who combined to appear in 64 games and start 16 of them for last year’s Chiefs. The Kansas City secondary is in such a state of flux that it signed FS Ron Parker over the weekend after his release from the Falcons and immediately has plans to start him against the Chargers. The Chiefs managed the ninth-fewest sacks in 2017 and allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Rivers had a 1:6 TD:INT mark against the Chiefs last year, but I like him as a Week 1 streamer with real upside.

Kirk Cousins vs. 49ers: Making his Minnesota debut, Cousins and the Vikings open the week with this fifth-highest implied team total on the slate at 26.25 points as 6.5-point home favorites. Cousins didn’t look totally comfortable this preseason, completing just 60% of his passes at a meager 5.9 YPA clip, but he and Stefon Diggs showed a strong connection in the regular-season tuneup two weeks back, and Kyle Rudolph barely played this summer as a veteran who underwent offseason surgery. The offensive line also remains a bit of a concern, but Cousins gets a pretty soft Week 1 matchup. San Francisco’s pass rush again looks really weak on paper after finishing 26th in sacks last year, while the secondary added a 30-year-old Richard Sherman coming off a torn Achilles’ and subtracted Eric Reid. The Niners gave up the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2017 and checked in at 28th in pass-defense DVOA. Cousins lit them up last Week 6 for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Fantasy owners can feel comfortable rolling Cousins out there this Sunday.

Sits

Jimmy Garoppolo at Vikings: Garoppolo had a really quiet summer, seemingly finding it tough to sync up with his receivers and tight ends not named Marquise Goodwin. But he still averaged a healthy 8.2 YPA in the preseason while throwing a score. Garoppolo’s perfect 7-0 career record will be put to test big time in the opener. The Vikings were No. 4 in pass-defense DVOA a year ago and surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. They’ve since added DT Sheldon Richardson, first-round CB Mike Hughes, and Bengals castoff S George Iloka without losing any real important defensive contributors. As Rotoworld’s own Evan Silva noted on Twitter, the Vikings have allowed an average of 13.4 points per game in their last 10 home games. Minnesota very well may be the best team in the league heading into Week 1. Garoppolo should be a quality back-end QB1 over the duration of 2018, but I’m avoiding him as much as possible this week.

Derek Carr vs. Rams: Signed to the richest deal in league history at the time last summer, Carr went on to completely flop in 2017 after being part of the MVP conversation much of the previous season, which has been an outlier year during Carr’s four-year career. New coach Jon Gruden brings a better offense to Oakland, but the offensive tackle spots are in a state of transition while we also didn’t see much of the first-team offense in preseason. The Raiders are the biggest home underdog of the week chasing 4.5 points against a freshly-loaded Rams defense that will start former All-Pros Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib at corner while also getting Aaron Donald back from his summer holdout up front. We need to take a wait-and-see approach with Carr.

Ben Roethlisberger at Browns: Big Ben’s previously-notorious home-road splits evened out more in 2017 with the Steelers going 7-1 on the road and Roethlisberger completing nearly 62% of his passes with a 2:1 TD:INT ratio and 91.7 rating. The Steelers opened last season in Cleveland, as well, and Big Ben managed 263 yards and a pair of scores in a narrow win. He was fantasy’s QB15 that week. That’s a serviceable game for the 36-year-old, but there are better options out there for Week 1, especially with the Browns much improved in the secondary and on defense as a whole. Big Ben also tends to struggle on the road with early kickoff times; he’s more of a QB2 this week.


