The NFL Week 1 Worksheet

Wednesday, September 5, 2018


 

We made it. Months and months of fantasy preparation were poured in over the summer and all that work is about to be put to the test as Week 1 of the NFL season is finally upon us. The NFL is inherently a fluid game, with things in constant motion. What was yesterday isn’t always tomorrow and then will be different in the middle of the season. So with a fresh start to a new season, taking an evidence-based approach is easier said than done. Large grains of salt need to be applied over the opening weeks of the season. For those that have followed this article in previous seasons, you’ll know the accuracy ramps as we roll on. Still, that doesn’t mean we must throw everything out from the past when looking ahead.



For those that are new here, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re looking through a PPR-scoring lens here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.

 

As the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is an expectations-based column over a linear start/sit forum. The labels for each subset of players for each game is simply the vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player. Players that are high performers week-to-week are held to different standards than a secondary option in an offense. Every player runs into down weeks, and we’re trying to identify those moments, even for the star players you’re going to ride through thick and thin moments that don’t tally many low points during the season. That said, we’re still embracing some of the elements that will go along with a start/sit column as a byproduct of those expectations. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process.  Remember, you control your own team. If you are curious as to my personal weekly rankings, they can be found each and every week in the Season Pass section.

 

 

With that out of the way, let’s hit all the Week 1 games…

 

All lines are taken from VegasInsider on Tuesday nights and will updated again on Saturday

 

Falcons @ Eagles

 

AtlantaRank@PhiladelphiaRank
2.5   Spread -2.5  
21.3   Implied Total 23.8  
21.6 15 Points/Gm 29.0 1
19.1 6 Points All./Gm 18.2 4
61.9 24 Plays/Gm 66.9 3
62.3 9 Opp. Plays/Gm 61.8 6
43.9% 11 Rush% 44.2% 9
56.1% 22 Pass% 55.8% 24
40.1% 6 Opp. Rush % 33.8% 1
59.9% 27 Opp. Pass % 66.2% 32

 

  • These two teams have met in Philadelphia in each of the past two seasons, with the matchups falling -9.5 points and -15 points below the over/under in those matchups.
  • Over the two meetings versus the Eagles in each of the past two seasons, the Falcons have scored on just 6-of-21 drives (28.6 percent) and a touchdown on 2-of-21 drives (9.5 percent) as opposed to scoring on 57.5 percent of their drives and a touchdown on 37.3 percent of their possessions versus other teams over that span.
  • Devonta Freeman's average target share per game has gone from 16.5 percent to 12.2 percent to 9.5 percent over each of the past three seasons.
  • Just 30.9 percent of the fantasy points allowed by the Eagles to skill positions in 2017 was to opposing backfields, the lowest rate in the league.
  • Julio Jones has gone over 100-yards receiving in four consecutive games versus the Eagles, the longest streak by an opponent in Philadelphia franchise history.
  • No wide receiver was targeted more per route in 2017 than Jones at 30.5 percent. He's ranked fourth, second, eighth and eighth in the same metric over the previous four seasons.
  • Zach Ertz is the first Eagles player ever to record at least 70 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
  • No wide receiver scored more fantasy points from the slot last season than Nelson Agholor (177.2 points). That total accounted for 94.5 percent of his fantasy output.
  • Per Pro Football Focus, Falcons cornerback Brian Poole allowed a 84.6 percent catch rate while targeted in the slot in 2017, the highest rate for all cornerbacks.
  • Atlanta has ranked 30th or lower in receiving points per game allowed to opposing backfields in each of the past three seasons and has allowed the most receptions to running backs in each of those seasons.

 

Trust (spike starting production): Julio Jones (the Eagles are a natural pass funnel and their gameplan against Atlanta the past two seasons has been content with letting Jones stack receptions and yardage while shutting everyone else out), Nelson Agholor (he stands to get a target spike without Alshon Jeffery on the field and will get the friendliest of individual matchups on the interior versus Brian Poole while he was second on team in targets with Foles under center a year ago)

 

Bust (underperformance): Nick Foles (I dn't beieve the version of Foles we saw in the preseason will make an appearance here with more of his starting unit on the field, but with no Jeffery and expecting this game to be on the lower-scoring end, he' n the lower QB2 end of the pool Week 1), Mike Wallace/Mack Hollins (both should see increased usage with Jeffery sidelined to open the season, but your roster is too strong to dig this deep to start the season and both will draw tougher assignments on the perimeter against Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford), Matt Ryan (this current Eagles defense under Jim Schwartz has had Ryan’s number in Philadelphia in each of the past two meetings as Ryan has thrown for 210 and 267 yards with just two total touchdowns), Devonta Freeman (Atlanta should remain on script here to give Freeman rushing volume throughout the game, but he’s going to need a short touchdown to carry him against a defense that allowed just 3.4 YPC to backfields a year ago and has held Freeman himself to 56 rushing yards on 22 carries over the past two times he’s faced this regime), Mohamed Sanu (he’s caught just five passes for 64 yards total in those matchups with the Eagles and is still a low-volume target that is reliant on finding the end zone)

 

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline): Zach Ertz (Atlanta was fairly stingy to tight ends a year ago, allowing just four players to reach five receptions in a game while Ertz posted just a 3-32 line when these teams played in the postseason a year ago, but with no Jeffery in the lineup and the boundary wideouts drawing the worst assignments, Ertz should be heavily involved and he was targeted 22.5 percent of the time by Foles, highest rate on the team), Tevin Coleman (an RB3/FLEX swing that averaged just 10.2 touches per game in the weeks he played alongside Freeman a year ago), Jay Ajayi (he's practicing in full this week, ensuring that he'll lead this backfield in rushing attempts while he should catch a few more passes against a defense geared to give space to backs out of the backfield)

 

If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play): Corey Clement (the Falcons have been a defense to target in the passing game for backfields and while Darren Sproles may also make an impact here on a limited basis, Clement holds higher touchdown appeal of the two to earn FLEX status in needy leagues)

 

Bengals @ Colts

 

CincinnatiRank@IndianapolisRank
3   Spread -3  
22.8   Implied Total 25.8  
18.1 25 Points/Gm 16.4 30
21.8 17 Points All./Gm 25.2 30
57.9 32 Plays/Gm 62.1 23
68.2 32 Opp. Plays/Gm 64.1 19
40.7% 19 Rush% 45.4% 6
59.3% 14 Pass% 54.6% 27
44.8% 25 Opp. Rush % 47.6% 32
55.2% 8 Opp. Pass % 52.4% 1

 

  • Indianapolis has covered in just one of their past 10 season openers.
  • The Colts Bengals ranked 32nd in rushing attempts faced per game (26.9) while the Colts ranked 31st (26.6) a year ago.
  • The Bengals ran the fewest offensive plays in the league last year (57.9 per game), their third-fewest per game average over their 50-year history and their fewest in a season since 1969.
  • Only 59.7 percent of A.J. Green's targets were deemed catchable per Pro Football Focus in 2017, the lowest mark of his career after an average of 67.9 percent catchable targets per season over his six previous seasons.
  • 20 percent of the completions against the Colts last season gained 20 or more yards, the highest rate in the league.
  • Jack Doyle led all tight ends in snap rate (88.9 percent), ranked fourth in routes run per game (30.3) and seventh in target rate per route (22.4 percent) in 2017.

 

Trust (spike starting production): Andy Dalton/A.J. Green (this Colts starting secondary is very green as they don’t have a player with more than 13 career starts across their top-four corners and two safeties with four of those six players playing in 16 career games or less. Expect a lot of zone coverage with little pressure, allowing Dalton – the QB3 in this matchup a year ago - to pepper his best wideout often, who has historically performed better on the road), Joe Mixon (game script should be in his favor and he closed 2017 with 26 and 19 touches in his final two full games played while the Bengals have shown they are more open to using his passing game versatility this preseason), Jack Doyle (he torched this defense for 12-121-1 a year ago with Jacoby Brissett under center while he still dominated first-team opportunities all preseason. With the Bengals offering stiff competition to the Indianapolis wide receiving unit, Doyle could lead the team in targets to open the season)

 

Bust (underperformance): Andrew Luck (in his first full game since New Year’s Day 2017, expectations should be tempered as his preseason depth of target was a pedestrian 5.7 yards downfield on 32 passes while going against a defense that ranked 8th in passing yards allowed to quarterbacks a year ago), T.Y. Hilton (the targets should still be here to take a shot on a play or two as a WR3 option, but the Bengals have been one of the stingiest defenses to wideouts for a few years running, including last season when they ranked 5th in points allowed per game to the position), Christine Michael/Jordan Wilkins (with Marlon Mack still nursing a hamstring injury, both should get opportunities in the running game, but just how long and effectively the Colts can run the ball is a question mark)

 

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline): Giovani Bernard (he should rotate into the lineup more often earlier in the season than he did a year ago prior to Mixon’s injury, giving him RB3/FLEX appeal)

 

If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play): John Ross/Tyler Boyd (expecting the Colts to play a lot of soft coverage with a truly green secondary may not allow for that splash play we’ll be chasing often from Ross and benefit the interior route-runner that is Boyd, but in a game in which we are highlighting Dalton having one of his better weeks, the ancillary playmakers are in play to take deep shots on), Tyler Eifert (his snap count is expected to be held in check, but all he needs is red zone opportunities at his position in a game in which we’re all in on the Bengals’ passing attack), Eric Ebron (his target opportunity to start the year is a true mystery, but if there’s a game that lines up for Ebron to be involved, it’s against a cornerback group that is strong enough to bottle up Hilton, but has exploitable linebacker and safety play that Ebron himself touched up for 5-83-1 in Week 16 of last season)

 

 

Bills @ Ravens

 

BuffaloRank@BaltimoreRank
7   Spread -7  
16.8   Implied Total 23.8  
17.9 27 Points/Gm 24.7 9
21.7 16 Points All./Gm 18.9 5
63.8 14 Plays/Gm 65.9 9
66.2 30 Opp. Plays/Gm 65.3 25
47.9% 2 Rush% 43.6% 12
52.1% 31 Pass% 56.4% 21
44.4% 24 Opp. Rush % 41.6% 11
55.6% 9 Opp. Pass % 58.4% 22

 

  • After the Ravens Week 10 bye in 2017, Alex Collins averaged 19.8 touches per game and was the RB10 for fantasy purposes over that span with five games as the RB14 or higher in weekly PPR scoring.
  • Collin’s six rushing touchdowns also matched Todd Gurley and Latavius Murray for the most in the league over that end of the season stretch.
  • Buffalo surrendered a league-high 28.1 fantasy points per game to opposing backfields in 2017.
  • 62.5 percent (20-of-32) of the offensive touchdowns scored against Buffalo last season were by opposing running backs, the highest rate in the league.
  • 36 percent of opposing drives reached the red zone against Buffalo in 2017, the highest rate in the league.
  • The Bills posted a league-best 3.8 percent touchdown rate to opposing passers in 2017. League average outside of Buffalo was 6.9 percent.

 

Trust (spike starting production): Alex Collins (entering the season as the lead back while Marshal Yanda returns to the offensive line. Buffalo has made some personnel changes in attempt to alter their inability to defend the run from a year ago, but their first-team run defense still had leaky moments this preseason while Collins should be fed opportunity to put that to the test as a huge home favorite)

 

Bust (underperformance): Joe Flacco (the Bills should allow more passing touchdowns naturally this season if they are going to keep allowing so many red zone opportunities, but the strength of the Buffalo defense is still on the back end and this sets up as a low-volume, yardage game for the Baltimore passing attack), John Brown (defending the deep ball was a strength of this secondary a year ago, ranking 13th in completion rate on throws 15+ yards and ranking second in percentage of receiving yardage allowed on 20+ yard completions), Kelvin Benjamin (no Jimmy Smith on the field is a plus for him, but with low expectations for his quarterback play, you have options elsewhere on your roster), Charles Clay (most of this Buffalo offense is hands-off to start the year and while the Ravens overall numbers versus tight ends were poor, they were carried by a few spike games as they only allowed five or more catches to five tight ends all season and a touchdown in five games to the position), Nathan Peterman (his play in the preseason was far better than anything we saw from him on the field as a rookie, but he’s not an option here on the road against a strong defense)

 

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline): Michael Crabtree (Buffalo has capable defenders to keep his line in WR3 territory, but where they struggled the most in 2017 was stopping the underneath/possession archetype that Crabtree fits), LeSean McCoy (the touches will still be here to keep him in the lower-RB2 bucket he was drafted in, but attached a large road underdog doesn’t get him any favor beyond a blanket touch count)

 

Buccaneers @ Saints


Tampa BayRank@New OrleansRank
9.5   Spread -9.5  
20.0   Implied Total 29.5  
20.9 18 Points/Gm 27.9 4
23.9 22 Points All./Gm 21.2 14
64.7 11 Plays/Gm 62.4 21
63.2 14 Opp. Plays/Gm 63.6 17
37.7% 30 Rush% 43.6% 13
62.3% 3 Pass% 56.4% 20
43.5% 19 Opp. Rush % 40.3% 7
56.5% 14 Opp. Pass % 59.7% 26

 

  • The Saints have ranked first or second in home-field points per game in each of the past three seasons and in four of the past five years.
  • Tampa Bay allowed 29.2 points per game on the road last season, the most in the league.
  • Since entering the league, Michael Thomas has 25 games with five or more receptions (including all three career games versus Tampa Bay), tied for 2nd in the NFL over that span (Jarvis Landry) and the most such arbitrary games any player has had over their first two seasons in NFL history.
  • 39.8 percent of Alvin Kamara's touches resulted in a first down last season, the highest rate for all running backs in the league.
  • New Orleans ranked 13th in rushing rate overall but ranked 22nd in rushing rate when games were within one possession in either direction.
  • Peyton Barber averaged 18 touches for 84 yards per week over the final five weeks of the season in 2017.
  • Just four of Barber's 108 rushing attempts (3.7 percent) gained 10 or more yards in 2017, the lowest rate for all backs with over 100 carries on the season.

 

Trust (spike starting production): Alvin Kamara (he was the RB1 and the RB3 in his two meetings with the Bucs last year with 152 and 128 yards from scrimmage on 15 and 16 touches playing alongside Mark Ingram), Michael Thomas (a safe-floor option that is du some positive touchdown output going against a subpar secondary)

 

Bust (underperformance): Ryan Fitzpatrick (a big road dog, he was higher than QB23 in just one of his four starts a year ago) , Mike Evans (caught just 6-of-19 targets for 68 yards in two meetings versus New Orleans a year ago with just 3-of-9 for 38 yards in the coverage of Marshon Lattimore), Ben Watson (there are better weeks to get him into lineups coming up, but Tampa Bay was first in points allowed to tight ends a year ago and allowed just one touchdown to a starting tight end all of 2017), DeSean Jackson/Chris Godwin (there will be opportunities to make plays with Evans occupying Lattimore, but we need more tangible evidence on the plate as to who can elevate behind Evans with both of these two carving into each other’s opportunity)

 

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline): Drew Brees (this game sets up for Brees to run into similar volume issues he had a year ago with the Saints grinding out the closing quarters while Brees has been inside of the top-10 of fantasy scoring in just one of his past eight games versus the Buccaneers) , Peyton Barber (even in a poor climate as a road underdog, Barber is a RB3/FLEX option with his projected volume and has RB2 upside if he’s able to fall into the end zone), O.J. Howard (as a high TE2, he closed the year averaging 9.7 points per game over his final five weeks and has rolled his first-team usage spike into this preseason)

 

If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play): Ted Ginn (Tampa Bay struggled defending the deep ball last season, allowing a league high 51.4 percent of throws 15-yards or further downfield to be completed while ranking 28th in percentage of passing yardage allowed on those throws. While Ginn has the inline to immediate snaps, Tre'Quan Smith could also be the deepest swing to play off that deep ball use if he can find tangible snaps)

 


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
