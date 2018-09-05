Hayden Winks

Odds and Ends

Rookie of the Year Odds

Wednesday, September 5, 2018


Offensive Rookie of the Year is a perfect bet for fantasy players who feel like they are underexposed to certain rookies. For me, I feel underexposed to Royce Freeman in fantasy football, but I can still get him win $1,300 on a $100 bet -- purely as a hedge -- if he takes home the OROY. However, with only a few days left, you will need to hurry, as this bet will close by Thursday’s kickoff between the Falcons and Eagles.

Research for Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds:

Unlike the last five columns I have written, there is less data to go off of when analyzing Offensive Rookie of the Year odds for a few reasons. The biggest reason is there is a lot more year-to-year variance with rookie of the year winners because we are dealing with a small number of OROY candidates every year. Let’s take a look at some quick takeaways.

  • 10 of the last 14 OROYs were selected by the 12th overall pick.
  • The last five OROYs who were quarterbacks started at least 15 games.
  • Seven of the last 14 OROYs have been quarterbacks.
  • Five of the last 14 OROYs have been running backs.
  • Two of the last 14 OROYs have been wide receivers (Percy Harvin and Odell Beckham).
  • OROYs who were quarterbacks have had 9.6 wins on average since 2004.
  • The last three OROYs who were quarterbacks are considered as dual-threat (Dak Prescott, Robert Griffin III and Cam Newton).
  • OROYs who were running backs have had 277 touches on average since 2005.
  • OROYs who were running backs have scored 10.8 total touchdowns on average since 2005.

 

Instead of using graphs like I did in previous prop betting columns, it makes more sense to compare winners and runners-up to find out what stats are most important. This will help us far more than knowing the average amount of touchdowns needed by quarterbacks.

2017 Rookie of the Year Contenders
 

PlayerYdsYPCTDTarRecYdsYPRPTDTD
Alvin Kamara 728 6.1 8 100 81 826 10.2 5 14
Kareem Hunt 1327 4.9 8 63 53 455 8.6 3 11

 

Last season, the OROY was between running backs Alvin Kamara -- the winner -- and Kareem Hunt. Based off of these two seasons, it becomes obvious that total touchdowns and efficiency is more important than total rushing yards to some degree. But this next comparison somewhat contradicts this for another reason.

2015 Rookie of the Year Contenders
 

PlayerYdsYPCTDTarRecYdsYPRPTDTD
David Johnson 581 4.7 8 57 36 457 12.7 4 13
Todd Gurley 1106 4.8 10 26 21 188 9.0 0 10

 

David Johnson had an “Alvin Kamara season” but lost the OROY to Todd Gurley. The differences between OROY Todd Gurley and runner-up Kareem Hunt during their rookie campaigns were their relative draft picks and hype during the season. It is important to remember that people vote on these awards, so their biases show. With the hype Todd Gurley had going into the season, there was notable coverage when he played well. This is the type of publicity that voters often buy into, and we can take advantage of that. The three rookies with a lot of hype and media buzz this season are Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley.

The last seasonal comparison is between a quarterback and a running back, which are the two positions that make up 12 of the last 14 OROYs. This award can easily come down to Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley, so we need to know which position wins out if both perform well.

In 2016, the Cowboys had the top two OROY choices in Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Both finished with the same Approximate Value -- a Pro Football Reference statistic that measures the value of a season regardless of position -- and both had fantastic statistical seasons. However, Dak Prescott was the starting quarterback for all 16 games and Ezekiel Elliott, who plays at an inferior position, missed one game. For these two reasons, Dak Prescott won OROY despite Ezekiel Elliott leading the NFL in rushing yards.

So the main takeaways are:

  • Quarterbacks will win over running backs if it is a true toss-up.
  • Rushing touchdowns and rushing efficiency are valued over total rushing yards if it is a true toss-up.
  • Hype matters to voters because it’s hard to shake pre-existing biases.


Current Rookie of the Year Odds:

 

PlayerOddsImplied ProbTeamPosDepth ChartDraft Pick2QB ADP
Saquon Barkley +150 40% NYG RB 1 2 6
Sam Darnold +250 29% NYJ QB 1 3 140
Baker Mayfield +1000 9% CLE QB 2 1 128
Royce Freeman +1300 7% DEN RB 1A 71 51
Josh Allen +1500 6% BUF QB 2 7 157
Josh Rosen +1600 6% ARI QB 2 10 161
Kerryon Johnson +1600 6% DET RB 1B 43 83
Anthony Miller +2000 5% CHI WR 2 51 158
Lamar Jackson +2000 5% BAL QB 3 32 141
Michael Gallup +2500 4% DAL WR 4 81 157
Sony Michel +2500 4% NE RB 3 31 89
Calvin Ridley +3300 3% ATL WR 3 26 137
Courtland Sutton +3300 3% DEN WR 3 40 157
DJ Moore +3300 3% CAR WR 2 24 133
Nick Chubb +3300 3% CLE RB 3 35 122
Rashaad Penny +3300 3% SEA RB 1B 27 73
Ronald Jones II +3300 3% TB RB 2 38 83
Dallas Goedert +4000 2% PHI TE 2 49 -
James Washington +6000 2% PIT WR 3 60 -
Antonio Callaway +6500 2% CLE WR 3 105 165
Christian Kirk +8000 1% ARI WR 3 47 -
DJ Chark +8000 1% JAX WR 4 61 -
Dante Pettis +8000 1% SF WR 3 44 -
Jordan Wilkins +8000 1% IND RB 1B 169 161
Mason Rudolph +8000 1% PIT QB 2 76 -
Nyheim Hines +8000 1% IND RB 3 104 159
Chase Edmonds +10000 1% ARI RB 2 134 -
Kalen Ballage +10000 1% MIA RB 3 131 -

 

The odds indicate there is basically a two-player race, and I tend to agree. Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley are the only two rookies locked into major roles for their respective season openers. If they can both maintain their status, it will be tough for other rookies to catch up to their production. Remember, playing all 16 games is something voters love to see.

I added recent ADP for two-quarterback leagues to show how the fantasy community ranks the players. Quarterbacks are severely discounted in most single-QB fantasy leagues because they don’t matter as much as running back or wide receiver. One noticeable takeaway from this process is Kerryon Johnson being valued at +1600 with an ADP of 83 while Sony Michel is +2500 with an ADP only six spots lower.



