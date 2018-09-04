Waiver Wire: Week 1

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Welcome to the 1st edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. Things are constantly changing in the world of fantasy football, and that means the buzz saw of a team you drafted in early August may now look like a team destined for the No. 1 overall pick. Thankfully, the waiver wire provides. Even before the first ball is kicked, there are options available at every position for streamers and stashers alike.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

The drop list will return in full force following Week 1, but the reality is all of the players rostered enough to be called a drop were drafted for a reason. There are two basic rules, though. First, cut all players who will miss the season, which seems obvious. Second, unless your league is deep, a multi-quarterback format, or it is difficult to find quarterbacks on the wire, drop your second quarterback. The same goes for tight ends, defenses, and kickers in standard leagues. Those rosters spots are much better occupied by an upside running back or receiver, especially early in the season.





Quarterbacks

1. Andy Dalton

2. Tyrod Taylor

3. Blake Bortles



Running Backs

Alfred Morris rostered in 73 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

Adrian Peterson rostered in 83 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.

1. Matt Breida

2. LeGarrette Blount

3. James Conner

4. Jordan Wilkins

5. James White

6. Mike Gillislee



Wide Receivers

1. Keelan Cole

2. John Brown

3. Mike Wallace

4. Michael Gallup

5. John Ross

6. Tyler Lockett

7. Allen Hurns

8. Phillip Dorsett

9. Cameron Meredith

10. Danny Amendola

11. Quincy Enunwa



Tight Ends

1. Austin Seferian-Jenkins

2. Ricky Seals-Jones

3. Ben Watson



Defense/Special Teams

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Atlanta Falcons

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Looking Ahead: Cincinnati Bengals



Kickers

1. Daniel Carlson

2. Caleb Sturgis

3. Adam Vinatieri

Looking Ahead: Robbie Gould



QUARTERBACKS

1. Andy Dalton, Bengals – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues

With healthy weapons and a better offensive line, Dalton would have been a good bet to surprise Week 1 no matter who he faced, but getting one of the worst defenses in the league in the season opener helps. Perhaps they end up being better than the sum of their parts, but the Colts will likely be a defense to target all season.



2. Tyrod Taylor, Browns – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues

Taylor is a streamer’s dream. Because the set-it-and-forget quarterback drafters were scared off by the specter of Baker Mayfield, late-round and waiver-wire quarterback adherents can add Taylor in almost every league. The matchup with the Steelers is not ideal, but he is at home and can always create points with his legs.



3. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jacksonville’s matchup against the Giants might look tough for those expecting to see the 2016 defense return this year, but the reality is New York’s defense lacks talent at several key areas, especially with Olivier Vernon hobbled by an ankle injury. This is a good spot for Bortles.



Watch List: Case Keenum also deserves a long look this week, but the top three are simply better options…Nick Foles looked miles away from the Super Bowl MVP during the preseason, and the Falcons have an underrated defense…Perhaps Eli Manning will develop into a streamer simply based on his weapons, but the Jaguars are not the matchup to test that theory…Both Mitchell Trubisky and Sam Darnold are intriguing options who could develop into usable fantasy quarterbacks, but there is enough depth to wait and see…The Titans have some injury questions with their pass rushers, but they are still not a defense to target with Ryan Tannehill…Sam Bradford has thrown three touchdown passes in each of his last three complete games. It is an interesting stat, but he is not working with the same kind of weapons in Arizona…Angry Joe Flacco will have a good shot to prove he is not terrible against the Bills.



