Dose: Peterman Gets the Nod

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

And boom goes the dynamite.

The biggest talking point throughout the Bills’ offseason, aside from Kelvin Benjamin’s feud with Cam Newton (look at his body language), has been the quarterback position. All summer the question has been, would Josh Allen, Buffalo’s raw but undeniably talented first-round pick, show enough to overtake free-agent signing A.J. McCarron for the starting job?

Initially, I was skeptical of Allen’s pro prospects. Listed at 6’5” with enormous hands, Allen looks the part of an NFL starting quarterback (he’s drawn comparisons to Carson Wentz) but he sure didn’t play like one at Wyoming, completing a dreadful 56.2 percent of his passes during his three-year stay in Laramie. But as I alluded to on the Rotoworld Football Podcast (excuse my shameless self-promotion) last month, Allen acclimated himself surprisingly well in his first two preseason games, completing 18-of-32 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (92.7 quarterback rating).

Buffalo’s QB conundrum seemed to solve itself when McCarron went down with what was first reported as a broken collarbone, an injury that cost Aaron Rodgers most of last season. At that point, Allen looked like a shoe-in to start the Bills’ opener against Baltimore, but soon the tide began to shift. McCarron’s broken collarbone was misdiagnosed as further testing revealed no fractures or any significant damage. With McCarron looming, Allen face-planted in Buffalo’s third preseason game, compiling just 34 yards on 6-of-12 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions. The Bengals' first-team defense exposed the rookie, who had worked against backups in his previous two games. Allen crumbled behind Buffalo’s makeshift offensive line, taking five sacks for a loss of 39 yards before exiting to undergo concussion tests. He was cleared to return but was kept out as a precaution.

A.J. McCarron returned to action the following week, leading a furious fourth-quarter comeback against the Bears, though he completed just 13-of-34 passes (38.2 percent) with two interceptions including a pick-six. Two days later, the Bills wound up trading McCarron to Oakland for a fifth-rounder, clearing the way for Allen to potentially start Week 1.

Maybe he didn’t light the world on fire this summer, but Allen at least looked competent. And what harm would it be to let him learn on the job? A little baptism by fire never hurt anyone. This is a rebuilding year for Buffalo anyway and aside from the Patriots, Allen would face a soft slate in the AFC East. Nothing like a couple freebies against Miami to boost a guy’s confidence, am I right?

With all signs pointing to Allen, the Bills went and dropped this bombshell on us Monday morning:

How did we all miss it? The answer to Buffalo’s QB quagmire was right in front of us the whole time. Meet Nathan Peterman, a Pitt graduate who appeared in four games as a rookie last year including two starts. You probably remember one of those starts. The one you’re thinking of came in Week 11 when the Bills inexplicably benched Tyrod Taylor for Peterman, who was promptly intercepted five times in a blowout loss to Los Angeles.

That debacle would be the lasting image from Peterman’s rookie year, though the Chargers hiccup didn’t shake coach Sean McDermott’s confidence in the young signal-caller. The 24-year-old was phenomenal during the preseason, connecting on 80.5 percent of his throws while collecting 431 passing yards with three touchdowns and only one interception. Out of 90 qualifiers at quarterback, only Andy Dalton (130.9) and Jameis Winston (126.9) recorded higher passer ratings than Peterman (124.7) this summer.

Peterman is obviously just a placeholder for Allen, who was drafted to be the Bills’ franchise quarterback. If he had struggled this summer, we’d be having a different conversation, but Peterman performed well enough to justify his starting status, at least while Allen works out the kinks. We knew Allen wasn’t a finished product when he arrived in the NFL and as we learned from his performance against Cincinnati, that’s still the case today. I’m sure Allen was hoping to be the guy, but it’s important to keep in mind this isn’t a life sentence. It took Mitchell Trubisky a month to supplant Mike Glennon as the starter in Chicago last season while Deshaun Watson began his career as the backup to Tom Savage, of all people.

The start-or-sit debate among rookie quarterbacks is really a matter of philosophy. For example, Jets coach Todd Bowles has been adamant that rookies “only get better by playing,” hence his decision to make Sam Darnold the youngest starting quarterback in NFL history. Maybe Bowles’ assertion is true on some level, but we’ve also seen what happens when a quarterback sees the field too soon. DeShone Kizer clearly wasn’t ready when Hue Jackson tapped him as the Browns’ starter last year. The results were predictably disastrous and may have done permanent damage to his confidence.

Kizer was set up to fail in Cleveland and Allen might be as well. Buffalo’s offensive line is missing three starters from last season (it’s one of the reasons I’ve been avoiding LeSean McCoy in fantasy drafts this summer) while the Bills’ barren receiving corps is one of the league’s worst. Would that kind of environment be conducive to Allen’s development? Probably not. Some coaches prefer a sink-or-swim approach but clearly McDermott wasn’t comfortable throwing Allen to the wolves, particularly with Buffalo starting the year against a trio of upper-echelon defenses (the Ravens, Chargers and Vikings).

Allen’s time will come. But not in Week 1 … and maybe that’s for the best.

Quick Hits: Some had speculated Le’Veon Bell would end his holdout on Monday but instead the Steelers star remained absent. Second-year back James Conner would fill in if Bell’s holdout continues during the regular season … It’s official. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start Thursday night’s season opener against Atlanta. Carson Wentz, who is coming off a torn ACL, is still waiting to be cleared for contact … Jay Ajayi participated in Monday’s practice after missing the previous two weeks with an undisclosed “lower body” injury. The Eagles are confident Ajayi will suit up for Week 1 … Free agent Donnel Pumphrey is scheduled to work out for the Lions on Tuesday. A fourth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2017, Pumphrey never saw the field during his brief tenure in Philadelphia … The Lions rewarded Quandre Diggs with a three-year, $20.4 million extension on Monday. The 25-year-old made a successful transition to safety last season after beginning his career at cornerback … The Broncos are listing Royce Freeman as their starting running back heading into Week 1. The rookie out of Oregon had a big preseason, averaging 5.6 yards per carry with three touchdowns … Paxton Lynch is heading to Buffalo for a visit. The 2016 first-rounder was waived by Denver on Sunday after losing his backup gig to former Mr. Irrelevant Chad Kelly … Tyrell Williams returned to practice Monday following a two-week absence. The Chargers wideout had been out with a foot injury … Despite a nagging toe injury, Delanie Walker expects to be on the field Sunday against Miami. The long-time Titans tight end has tallied at least 800 receiving yards in each of his last four seasons … Josh Dobbs will enter the season as Pittsburgh’s backup quarterback. That role used to be occupied by Landry Jones, who was released as part of Saturday’s roster cuts. Third-round rookie Mason Rudolph will work as the third-string QB behind Dobbs and starter Ben Roethlisberger … Former first-round pick Breshad Perriman visited the Jets on Monday and also has workouts scheduled with the Giants and Bills. Perriman was one of the Ravens’ final roster cuts on Saturday … Elijah McGuire has been placed on injured reserve. A broken foot has sidelined the Jets running back since the start of training camp. He’ll be eligible to return after Week 8 … Evan Engram practiced on Monday and appears to be making progress as he works through the concussion protocol. The Giants are hoping he’ll be in uniform Sunday versus Jacksonville … Brandon LaFell agreed to a one-year deal with Oakland on Monday. It took the 31-year-old about a month to resurface after being released by the Bengals early in training camp … Whitney Mercilus believes he’s back to 100 percent after a hamstring injury hampered him throughout training camp. A torn pectoral muscle cost the Texans linebacker most of last season but before that, he was an All-Pro selection in 2016 … Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced that rookie Antonio Callaway will start Week 1 against Pittsburgh. Josh Gordon, who resumed practicing on Monday after missing time with a minor hamstring injury, will appear in Sunday’s opener, but won’t start. Defensive backs E.J. Gaines and Damarious Randall were also back at practice Monday. Both had been out with knee injuries … Marlon Mack remained sidelined with a hamstring injury at Monday’s practice. Fifth-round rookie Jordan Wilkins would likely start if Mack can’t go against the Bengals in Week 1. Meanwhile Mack’s teammate, Andrew Luck, returned to practice after missing the previous week with a foot injury. He’ll be fine for Sunday’s opener … Jerick McKinnon was officially placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering a torn ACL at practice over the weekend. Alfred Morris is expected to lead the Niners’ backfield in McKinnon’s absence, though Matt Breida should see some involvement on passing downs … J.D. McKissic will open the year on injured reserve. The Seahawks running back broke his foot in practice last month … Jermaine Gresham practiced on Monday and appears to be nearing a return after spending most of the summer recovering from a torn Achilles. The Cardinals veteran is hoping to play against Washington in Week 1, but if he needs more time, Ricky Seals-Jones would handle most of the work at tight end.