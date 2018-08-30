Dose: Preseason Finale

Thursday, August 30, 2018

The 2018 NFL preseason came to an end last night as the second, third and even fourth string players made the final appeal to earn a spot on their respective teams’ 53-man roster. In the coming days, the cuts will be coming in hot and heavy and each team shapes their Week One roster, cutting from 90 players down to the magic number of 53. That means well over 1,100 players will be hitting the streets this weekend. Be sure you are following all of the news using our Player News page. Until then, here’s a look back at Thursday’s action and other news.

Mack Saga Continues

Just a day after a report suggested the Oakland Raiders are looking for a pair of first-round draft picks in exchange for their holdout LB Khalil Mack, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides are “essentially nowhere” in contract talks. Rap Sheet also agreed with an earlier report that it is now inevitable that Mack misses regular season action. In 2017, the Oakland defense was ranked in the bottom third of the league in most categories, according to Pro Football Focus and things should only get worse without Mack. The Raiders open against the league’s top-scoring team from last season, the Los Angeles Rams.

Game Notes

For most teams, the pre-season finale is used to get one last look at the players who are in grave danger of losing their roster spot. For HC Hue Jackson and the Browns, it was evidently an opportunity to send out the top overall draft pick from the 2018 NFL Draft. QB Baker Mayfield played the entire first-half, passing for 138 yards, leading three scoring drives as the Browns opened up a 25-0 lead at the break. Jackson has remained adamant throughout the offseason and preseason that he would not consider giving Mayfield first-team reps, even in practice, but we all still expect to see Mayfield as the starter at some point this season.

Saints WR Cameron Meredith, formerly of the Bears, had made little impact this preseason entering Thursday’s finale. In fact, he had failed to record a reception on just two targets in a pair of preseason game, but that changed against the Rams second and third-stringers. Meredith hauled in a 56-yarder from QB Taysom Hill to land the Saints in the red zone, leading to a short touchdown run from rookie RB Boston Scott. Later, Meredith got in the end zone himself, hauling in a 16-yard score. Meredith is expected to compete with WR Ted Ginn and possibly rookie Tre’Quan Smith for targets behind top WR Michael Thomas.

It was clearly not a good sign for QB A.J. McCarron when the Buffalo Bills announced the former Bengal would play the entire preseason finale, but it got worse from there. Once considered the favorite to be the team’s 2018 starter, McCarron has fallen out of the race between rookie Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman, both of whom sat out Thursday’s contest. The Bills fell behind 20-0 by halftime as McCarron struggled mightily. Things did pick up in the second half, including a 25-point final quarter to lead a huge comeback. McCarron finished with three touchdowns but completed just over one-third of his pass attempts. McCarron could find himself out of work this weekend.

The struggles of the 2018 rookie running backs has been a huge storyline this preseason and that continued in the finale. Tampa Bay second-round RB Ronald Jones entered the game with an average of just one yard per carry. That’s right…18 carries for 18 yards in his first three games. That average is now even worse as Jones carried ten times against the Jaguars, gaining only four yards on the ground.

Dolphins QB Brock Osweiler played well, making a strong claim to be the primary backup behind QB Ryan Tannehill. Osweiler had his team up 21-0 after the first quarter as Miami cruised past Atlanta…Bengals backup QB Matt Barkley suffered a knee injury against the Colts, possibly giving Jeff Driskel the edge to be Andy Dalton’s top backup…Ravens rookie QB Lamar Jackson saw plenty of action, throwing for 109 yards and rushing for 25 yards and a score. Many teams will be watching the Ravens and how they handle backup QB Robert Griffin III, who sat out this game…Vikings undrafted rookie RB Mike Boone continued his strong push for a roster spot, totaling 109 yards on 17 touches. Boone’s main competition is fellow rookie RB Roc Thomas, who suffered an ankle injury and was forced to leave the game…Rookie QB Danny Etling of the Patriots was the DFS star of the night as he rushed for 113 yards, thanks to an untouched 86-yard touchdown run, along with his 157 passing yards and touchdown…

Quick Hits

Patriots TE Dwayne Allen agreed to take a pay cut. Allen was due to make $4.5 million after playing a small role in the offense a year ago…The Pats also made some changes to the contract of TE Rob Gronkowski, which will allow him the opportunity to earn an additional $4.3 million in incentives…The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released RB Charles Sims with an injury settlement. The team had placed Sims on the injured reserve after a knee injury, but that was not actually a season=threatening issue. Sims might have trouble finding work…The Raiders released WR Griff Whalen with an injury settlement. Whalen had missed practice time with turf toe…Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones said C Travis Frederick would be on the initial 53-man roster. It was announced last week that Frederick is dealing with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and his status for the season was unclear. There is still an option that Frederick, a key part of the Dallas offensive line, could miss the entire season…Former Broncos LB Elvis Dumervil announced his retirement from the league. Dumervil played 12 seasons in the league, most of them with the Denver Broncos…The Rams restructured the contracts of WR Robert Woods and LT Andrew Whitworth, opening up $7 million in cap space. This is fairly insignificant for these two players but is yet another sign the team is closing in on a new contract for holdout DT Aaron Donald…Veteran TE Brent Celek announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons, all with the Eagles…Rookie RB Mark Walton suffered a shoulder injury and was forced to leave the team’s game Thursday night. If healthy, Walton is likely to be the Bengals third-stringer behind RBs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard…The Eagles activated WR Alshon Jeffery from the active/PUP list. This is a good sign Jeffery will miss less than six games, which is the requirement aligned with a PUP designation…