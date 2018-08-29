PPR Real Draft

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

The draft guide is chock full of mocks for every league type, but nothing is better than the real thing. With almost all of the Rotoworld crew as well as some of the top minds in the industry, this league is always hypercompetitive, so this draft should offer a great snapshot of how top analysts are approaching PPR leagues heading into the final weekend of fantasy draft season.



*Note: Draft began on Aug 23 and will be updated regularly until the final pick is made.



*Rules: PPR scoring with QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB, WR, TE), K, DEF, and 6 bench spots.



Round 1



1. Rich Hribar — Le’Veon Bell, RB1

2. Adam Levitan — Todd Gurley, RB2

3. JJ Zachariason — David Johnson, RB3

4. Patrick Daugherty — Ezekiel Elliott, RB4

5. Josh Norris — Alvin Kamara, RB5

6. Raymond Summerlin — Antonio Brown, WR1

7. Mike Clay — Saquon Barkley, RB6

8. Matt Kelley — DeAndre Hopkins, WR2

9. Nick Mensio — Odell Beckham, WR3

10. Davis Mattek — Christian McCaffrey, RB7

11. Matt Harmon — Julio Jones, WR4

12. Evan Silva — Melvin Gordon, RB8



Notes: The draft started as drafts tend to this season with six running backs in the first seven picks. As has been the case more recently, the second-tier receivers did come off the board higher than their ADPs, but eight backs in the first 12 picks remains a departure from previous seasons, especially in PPR…The first six backs are almost set in stone, but it was interesting to see the next name off the board. Following a preseason in which he was used as a workhorse, Christian McCaffrey vaulted all the way up to pick 10 as the RB7. It is an aggressive valuation, but he has the upside to pay it off if he stays healthy…At the turn, Silva ended up getting two backs – Melvin Gordon and Leonard Fournette – who combined to averaged 32.8 touches a game last season. Not bad at all.





