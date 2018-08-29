RotoPat: Fantasy Top 50s 2018

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

49. Aaron Jones — More explosive than Jamaal Williams , but two-game ban a major stumbling block.

48. Ty Montgomery — Seems determined to miss out on every last chance.

47. Alfred Morris — The band began with zero expectations for reunion album, but early sounds surprisingly good.

46. James White — You never know when you might need White, but you usually know when you don’t.

45. Jordan Wilkins — The best combination of projected early work and future upside in chaotic backfield.

44. Devontae Booker — Seems destined for third-down duties, at worst.

43. Theo Riddick — Break glass in case of bye week emergency.

42. Ronald Jones — Looking ready for an Ameer Abdullah -type season.

40. Kerryon Johnson — Strong preseason, but only guaranteed role and snaps in Detroit are Theo Riddick ’s.

39. Duke Johnson — New deal was intriguing, but Hyde and Chubb means it’s still not happening on early downs.

38. Bilal Powell — Only thing Jets can agree on with Powell is that he might be as good as Isaiah Crowell .

36. Isaiah Crowell — Once undervalued, Crowell let a “hot-hand” situation develop with disappointing summer.

34. Sony Michel — Fact that B.B. invested 1st-round pick speaks volumes, but knee and fumbling issues foreboding.

33. Adrian Peterson — 16 games of lead-back duty probably isn’t happening, but AD looks like early-season freebie.

32. Chris Carson — Pete Carroll talks a lot. Carson was his favorite summer subject. ‘Hawks still a meritocracy?

31. Peyton Barber — Like a son to Dirk Koetter , Barber also played better football than Ronald Jones this summer.

30. Tevin Coleman — Won’t escape the RB3 twilight zone without injury to Freeman.

29. Chris Thompson — A difference-making talent who has always had a case of the Jordan Reed s.

28. Carlos Hyde — Held serve on early downs in the preseason, but Nick Chubb is on speed dial.

27. Royce Freeman — LeGarrette Blount -type runner who had the preseason Broncos were looking for.

26. Marshawn Lynch — Refreshed in 2017, but OAK kept governor on. Gruden unlikely to have such patience.

25. Mark Ingram — At the mercy of Alvin Kamara ’s Weeks 1-4. Contract-year player could be de-emphasized.

24. Jamaal Williams — Lacks Aaron Jones ’ upside but better at keeping floor tidy. Workmanlike pays off in Pack O.

23. Derrick Henry — A more limited player than Dion, but the things he’s good at, he’s really good at.

22. Dion Lewis — Can handle any situation. Increased Titans hurry-up O would be trump card over Henry.

21. Rex Burkhead — Sony Michel ’s lost summer has left the door open for big-time Burkhead #SZN

20. Jay Ajayi — Missed summer practice time in Eagles’ bottomless backfield has upped intrigue factor.

19. Alex Collins — Looking to settle in as a Jordan Howard fantasy replicant.

18. Lamar Miller — Miller has averaged just 3.87 yards on 501 Texans carries but is locked into an every-down role

17. Jerick McKinnon — Slowed by calf, McKinnon leaving door open for former Shanny Superstar Alfred Morris .

16. Kenyan Drake — One of 2017’s great swing players. Capable of winning leagues if Dolphins get out of his way.

15. Joe Mixon — Lost weight after hot 2017 finish (5.02 YPC over final four). Has the skills to do it all.

14. Jordan Howard — Third in rushing and 11th in TDs over past two years in offense that couldn’t tie its shoes.

13. Dalvin Cook — Vikings have telegraphed keeping the ACL training wheels on via Latavius Murray .

12. LeSean McCoy — Risk on every front. Age, OL, 2017 production, bad QB, off field. Mammoth role indisputable.

11. Leonard Fournette — Durability and stamina were major rookie bugaboos. Responded by losing 15 pounds.

10. Devonta Freeman — Fifth in RB YFS over the past three seasons. Role is secure and his RB1 output predictable.

9. Christian McCaffrey — 25-30 weekly touches isn’t happening, but 18-22 could turn CMC into a league-winner.

8. Kareem Hunt — Rushing champ will face invitingly soft fronts if cannon-armed Pat Mahomes starts hot.

7. Saquon Barkley — Special player who will begin career with the role dreams are made of.

6. Melvin Gordon — Missed three games in '16 and still has third most touches over past two years. No competition.

5. Alvin Kamara — Was RB3 on 201 touches. Inevitable regression will be countered by enhanced Weeks 1-4 role.

4. Ezekiel Elliott — Only Bell has averaged more touches since Zeke entered NFL. ‘Boys have nowhere else to turn.

3. Todd Gurley — Even with disastrous '16 mixed in, TG tied for league lead in rushing TDs over past three years.

2. David Johnson — Johnson’s 2,118 2016 YFS most by anyone past three seasons. Aiming for 1K/1K.

1. Le’Veon Bell — If you’re looking for a “ Todd Gurley season,” draft the guy who has already had three of them.

32. Ryan Fitzpatrick — Will be difficult to live the stream with tough early-season schedule.

30. Tyrod Taylor — Taylor is good, but he is not “hold off the No. 1 overall pick for 16 games” good.

29. Joe Flacco — On the Alex Smith anger diet, but with half the weapons.

28. Sam Darnold — Youngest Week 1 starter in NFL history figures to alternate eye-poppers with catastrophes.

27. Case Keenum — If nothing else, Keenum has proven he can have serviceable games with two stud receivers.

26. Blake Bortles — Narrative would be different had the Jags been eliminated by his 87-yard WC performance.

25. Mitchell Trubisky — Everything is new. That increases Trubisky’s upside, but leaves his downside intact.

24. Ryan Tannehill — Now on the wrong side of 30, Tanne’s supporting cast is deeper if not necessarily better.

23. Eli Manning — So many weapons, but Eli’s dead arm was hospital ball-ing teammates in the preseason.

22. Dak Prescott — Cavalry didn’t come for a WR corps that needed upgrading. OL issues mounting.

21. Andy Dalton — Improved health from John Ross and Tyler Eifert would make Dalton a regular streamer.

20. Jameis Winston — Settling in as a poor man’s Matthew Stafford , but off-field problems loom large.

19. Jared Goff — Goff’s 2017 seemed near his outer limits, but Brandin Cooks ’ arrival boosts his repeat odds.

18. Derek Carr — A supposed natural in Chucky’s system. Carr looking to get back to ‘15-16 average of 30 TDs.

17. Marcus Mariota — Old system was poor, but Mariota never rose above it. Cautious optimism, not breathless anticipation.

16. Alex Smith — #NewAlex won’t repeat his career 2017, but he has decent stable of weapons in pass-happy O.

15. Matt Ryan — Reversion to three-year touchdown mean of 26 would make Ryan QB1 more weeks than not.

14. Pat Mahomes — Uber-aggressive Mahomes’ fourth-best weapon (Watkins) would be second on most teams.

13. Philip Rivers — Has averaged 30 TDs over past decade while posting 7.87 YPA and 64.8 completion percentage.

12. Jimmy Garoppolo — Lots to love, but needs unheralded supporting cast to fully tap projected upside.

11. Andrew Luck — 5.9 TD percentage since start of ‘14 season second highest in league. Slow start the worry.

10. Kirk Cousins — Mike Zimmer not as pass happy as Jay Gruden , but Cousins has best weapons of his career.

9. Ben Roethlisberger — League’s best trio of weapons should help Ben equal last year’s QB10 finish.

8. Carson Wentz — League-leading 7.5 TD rate will regress. Possible sluggish start as he returns from torn ACL.

7. Matthew Stafford — Has remained prolific while growing ever-more efficient. Impressive stable of weapons.

6. Deshaun Watson — Dual-threat coming off major injury whose TD and INT rates are likely to normalize.

5. Cam Newton — Last year’s QB2 has enhanced play-caller and supporting cast after addition by subtraction.

4. Drew Brees — 2017’s flukily-low 4.3 TD percentage likely to regress closer to 5.3 career mean.

3. Russell Wilson — Recovered from injury-ruined ‘16 for QB1 finish. SEA’s plan to run more likely dropped quickly.

2. Tom Brady — MVP had SB-record 505 yards in last start. Age and WR corps are questions, but annual ones.

1. Aaron Rodgers — Led 2017 NFL in TDs before breaking collarbone. Has better overall supporting cast in ‘18.

With barely a week to go until Eagles/Falcons, here are my crunch-time rankings. These are my favorite 32 quarterbacks, 50 running backs, 60 receivers and 25 tight ends. I tried to go format-agnostic, but hewed much closer to PPR than standard. Ultimately, I abide by, "would I really draft this player over this player?" For more in-depth analysis, check out the Rotoworld Draft Guide.





Top 32 Quarterbacks





1. Aaron Rodgers — Led 2017 NFL in TDs before breaking collarbone. Has better overall supporting cast in ‘18.

2. Tom Brady — MVP had SB-record 505 yards in last start. Age and WR corps are questions, but annual ones.

3. Russell Wilson — Recovered from injury-ruined ‘16 for QB1 finish. SEA’s plan to run more likely dropped quickly.

4. Drew Brees — 2017’s flukily-low 4.3 TD percentage likely to regress closer to 5.3 career mean.

5. Cam Newton — Last year’s QB2 has enhanced play-caller and supporting cast after addition by subtraction.

6. Deshaun Watson — Dual-threat coming off major injury whose TD and INT rates are likely to normalize.

7. Matthew Stafford — Has remained prolific while growing ever-more efficient. Impressive stable of weapons.

8. Carson Wentz — League-leading 7.5 TD rate will regress. Possible sluggish start as he returns from torn ACL.

9. Ben Roethlisberger — League’s best trio of weapons should help Ben equal last year’s QB10 finish.

10. Kirk Cousins — Mike Zimmer not as pass happy as Jay Gruden, but Cousins has best weapons of his career.

11. Andrew Luck — 5.9 TD percentage since start of ‘14 season second highest in league. Slow start the worry.

12. Jimmy Garoppolo — Lots to love, but needs unheralded supporting cast to fully tap projected upside.

13. Philip Rivers — Has averaged 30 TDs over past decade while posting 7.87 YPA and 64.8 completion percentage.

14. Pat Mahomes — Uber-aggressive Mahomes’ fourth-best weapon (Watkins) would be second on most teams.

15. Matt Ryan — Reversion to three-year touchdown mean of 26 would make Ryan QB1 more weeks than not.

16. Alex Smith — #NewAlex won’t repeat his career 2017, but he has decent stable of weapons in pass-happy O.

17. Marcus Mariota — Old system was poor, but Mariota never rose above it. Cautious optimism, not breathless anticipation.

18. Derek Carr — A supposed natural in Chucky’s system. Carr looking to get back to ‘15-16 average of 30 TDs.

19. Jared Goff — Goff’s 2017 seemed near his outer limits, but Brandin Cooks’ arrival boosts his repeat odds.

20. Jameis Winston — Settling in as a poor man’s Matthew Stafford, but off-field problems loom large.

21. Andy Dalton — Improved health from John Ross and Tyler Eifert would make Dalton a regular streamer.

22. Dak Prescott — Cavalry didn’t come for a WR corps that needed upgrading. OL issues mounting.

23. Eli Manning — So many weapons, but Eli’s dead arm was hospital ball-ing teammates in the preseason.

24. Ryan Tannehill — Now on the wrong side of 30, Tanne’s supporting cast is deeper if not necessarily better.

25. Mitchell Trubisky — Everything is new. That increases Trubisky’s upside, but leaves his downside intact.

26. Blake Bortles — Narrative would be different had the Jags been eliminated by his 87-yard WC performance.

27. Case Keenum — If nothing else, Keenum has proven he can have serviceable games with two stud receivers.

28. Sam Darnold — Youngest Week 1 starter in NFL history figures to alternate eye-poppers with catastrophes.

29. Joe Flacco — On the Alex Smith anger diet, but with half the weapons.

30. Tyrod Taylor — Taylor is good, but he is not “hold off the No. 1 overall pick for 16 games” good.

31. Josh Allen — Inefficient college quarterback begins NFL career with uniquely inefficient receiver trio.

32. Ryan Fitzpatrick — Will be difficult to live the stream with tough early-season schedule.





Top 50 Running Backs





1. Le’Veon Bell — If you’re looking for a “Todd Gurley season,” draft the guy who has already had three of them.

2. David Johnson — Johnson’s 2,118 2016 YFS most by anyone past three seasons. Aiming for 1K/1K.

3. Todd Gurley — Even with disastrous '16 mixed in, TG tied for league lead in rushing TDs over past three years.

4. Ezekiel Elliott — Only Bell has averaged more touches since Zeke entered NFL. ‘Boys have nowhere else to turn.

5. Alvin Kamara — Was RB3 on 201 touches. Inevitable regression will be countered by enhanced Weeks 1-4 role.

6. Melvin Gordon — Missed three games in '16 and still has third most touches over past two years. No competition.

7. Saquon Barkley — Special player who will begin career with the role dreams are made of.

8. Kareem Hunt — Rushing champ will face invitingly soft fronts if cannon-armed Pat Mahomes starts hot.

9. Christian McCaffrey — 25-30 weekly touches isn’t happening, but 18-22 could turn CMC into a league-winner.

10. Devonta Freeman — Fifth in RB YFS over the past three seasons. Role is secure and his RB1 output predictable.

11. Leonard Fournette — Durability and stamina were major rookie bugaboos. Responded by losing 15 pounds.

12. LeSean McCoy — Risk on every front. Age, OL, 2017 production, bad QB, off field. Mammoth role indisputable.

13. Dalvin Cook — Vikings have telegraphed keeping the ACL training wheels on via Latavius Murray.

14. Jordan Howard — Third in rushing and 11th in TDs over past two years in offense that couldn’t tie its shoes.

15. Joe Mixon — Lost weight after hot 2017 finish (5.02 YPC over final four). Has the skills to do it all.

16. Kenyan Drake — One of 2017’s great swing players. Capable of winning leagues if Dolphins get out of his way.

17. Jerick McKinnon — Slowed by calf, McKinnon leaving door open for former Shanny Superstar Alfred Morris.

18. Lamar Miller — Miller has averaged just 3.87 yards on 501 Texans carries but is locked into an every-down role

19. Alex Collins — Looking to settle in as a Jordan Howard fantasy replicant.

20. Jay Ajayi — Missed summer practice time in Eagles’ bottomless backfield has upped intrigue factor.

21. Rex Burkhead — Sony Michel’s lost summer has left the door open for big-time Burkhead #SZN

22. Dion Lewis — Can handle any situation. Increased Titans hurry-up O would be trump card over Henry.

23. Derrick Henry — A more limited player than Dion, but the things he’s good at, he’s really good at.

24. Jamaal Williams — Lacks Aaron Jones’ upside but better at keeping floor tidy. Workmanlike pays off in Pack O.

25. Mark Ingram — At the mercy of Alvin Kamara’s Weeks 1-4. Contract-year player could be de-emphasized.

26. Marshawn Lynch — Refreshed in 2017, but OAK kept governor on. Gruden unlikely to have such patience.

27. Royce Freeman — LeGarrette Blount-type runner who had the preseason Broncos were looking for.

28. Carlos Hyde — Held serve on early downs in the preseason, but Nick Chubb is on speed dial.

29. Chris Thompson — A difference-making talent who has always had a case of the Jordan Reeds.

30. Tevin Coleman — Won’t escape the RB3 twilight zone without injury to Freeman.

31. Peyton Barber — Like a son to Dirk Koetter, Barber also played better football than Ronald Jones this summer.

32. Chris Carson — Pete Carroll talks a lot. Carson was his favorite summer subject. ‘Hawks still a meritocracy?

33. Adrian Peterson — 16 games of lead-back duty probably isn’t happening, but AD looks like early-season freebie.

34. Sony Michel — Fact that B.B. invested 1st-round pick speaks volumes, but knee and fumbling issues foreboding.

35. Tarik Cohen — Matt Nagy is promising Darren Sproles-type role for John Fox’s most-abandoned player.

36. Isaiah Crowell — Once undervalued, Crowell let a “hot-hand” situation develop with disappointing summer.

37. Giovani Bernard — You can check out any time you like/but you can never leave.

38. Bilal Powell — Only thing Jets can agree on with Powell is that he might be as good as Isaiah Crowell.

39. Duke Johnson — New deal was intriguing, but Hyde and Chubb means it’s still not happening on early downs.

40. Kerryon Johnson — Strong preseason, but only guaranteed role and snaps in Detroit are Theo Riddick’s.

41. Rashaad Penny — Zero margin for error with Chris Carson making Pete Carroll blush.

42. Ronald Jones — Looking ready for an Ameer Abdullah-type season.

43. Theo Riddick — Break glass in case of bye week emergency.

44. Devontae Booker — Seems destined for third-down duties, at worst.

45. Jordan Wilkins — The best combination of projected early work and future upside in chaotic backfield.

46. James White — You never know when you might need White, but you usually know when you don’t.

47. Alfred Morris — The band began with zero expectations for reunion album, but early sounds surprisingly good.

48. Ty Montgomery — Seems determined to miss out on every last chance.

49. Aaron Jones — More explosive than Jamaal Williams, but two-game ban a major stumbling block.

50. Marlon Mack — Idk.





Top 60 Receivers





1. Antonio Brown — Brown’s 582 catches and 7,848 yards since 2013 most ever over five-year span.

2. DeAndre Hopkins — Let’s see what this guy can do with 16 games of a real quarterback.

3. Odell Beckham — Second in receiving TDs since 2014 despite missing 17 games.

4. Julio Jones — Only second receiver in league history to post four-straight 1,400-yard seasons.

5. Michael Thomas — 2,382 yards over first two seasons ninth most in NFL history. Unquestioned lead target.

6. A.J. Green — 80.5 receiving yards per game for Green’s career would rank fifth in NFL history.

7. Keenan Allen — Allen’s 159 targets last season were 38 more than any other Charger during Philip Rivers era.

8. Davante Adams — Stranger player. One of four WRs ever to post back-to-back sub-1,000-yard/10-TD seasons.

9. T.Y. Hilton — Has averaged 90 yards per game over Andrew Luck’s past two full seasons. 65.3 the other two.

10. Mike Evans — Evans has No. 1 overall upside, but enough question marks for WR2 downside.

11. Stefon Diggs — This rank is equal parts hedge and aspiration. Diggs overdue for Keenan Allen-style breakout.

12. Tyreek Hill — Last year’s WR8 probably doesn’t get enough respect. I’m hedging on variance-prone skill-set.

13. Adam Thielen — Has just nine touchdowns on 2,243 yards over past two seasons. Regression coming?

14. Larry Fitzgerald — Late-career Fitz has settled in as a turbocharged Tony Gonzalez. Even at WR, that plays.

15. JuJu Smith-Schuster — Made only seven rookie starts and still finished as the WR20.

16. Amari Cooper — Circumstance seems to be forcing Cooper toward more slot. Would be ideal “slump buster.”

17. Doug Baldwin — Summer knee injury a concern, but Baldwin has less target competition than ever.

18. Chris Hogan — Was a top-10 receiver before injury last season. Pats lost 240 targets from 2017 team.

19. Jarvis Landry — Coming off a deeply bizarre 2017 season, but has a way of making himself indispensable.

20. Josh Gordon — Probably too optimistic, but unbeatable upside in the late fourth round.

21. Golden Tate — The better version of Jarvis Landry, but Kenny Golladay is creepin’ on up.

22. Brandin Cooks — Upside perennially capped by outside forces, but will give the “Watkins role” a better name.

23. Marquise Goodwin — Olympian who finally learned WR from Kyle Shanahan. Leaving Bills O a hell of a drug.

24. Demaryius Thomas — Amazingly, Case Keenum will be 30-YO Thomas’ best QB since 2014 Peyton Manning.

25. Marvin Jones — Last year’s WR11 has volatile fantasy skill-set in an increasingly crowded receiver corps.

26. Robby Anderson — Genuinely explosive player who is growing into featured role quite nicely.

27. Allen Robinson — Coming off torn ACL and was disappointing in 2016. Everything is new in Chicago.

28. Corey Davis — Hit on all cylinders during the offseason. Needs Marcus Mariota to get in gear.

29. Emmanuel Sanders — A good player likely to rebound from lost 2017.

30. Kenny Stills — Gets better and more vestaile with each passing season. Quietly WR28 last year.

31. Cooper Kupp — Elderly rookie established instant chemistry with Jared Goff. Concern is loaded supporting cast.

32. Alshon Jeffery — Missing multiple weeks. It’s been four years since last 1,000-yard season.

33. Jamison Crowder — Disappointing '17, but finished as WR33. Alex Smith will love his intermediate availability.

34. Nelson Agholor — Unlikely to repeat WR28 finish, but Alshon Jeffery being in the mystery zone will help.

35. Julian Edelman — Will return from suspension in Week 5 to an offense that probably missed him dearly.

36. Sterling Shepard — WR36 with Odell Beckham in 2016, WR42 without him last year.

37. Robert Woods — I’m going to be honest — I have zero idea where to rank Robert Woods.

38. Will Fuller — DeSean Jackson 2.0 when healthy, but rarely healthy. Already has hamstring injury.

39. Keelan Cole — The forgotten man of Jacksonville looks like Jags’ No. 1 in wake of Marqise Lee’s injury.

40. Sammy Watkins — A go route specialist who will occasionally team up with Pat Mahomes to win weeks.

41. Michael Crabtree — Born to be a post-30 Ravens receiver. Should score his typical eight TDs.

42. Pierre Garcon — 32 and coming off a neck injury as Marquise Goodwin rises.

43. Devin Funchess — D.J. Moore’s presence coupled with a Greg Olsen resurgence would make Fun a WR4.

44. Randall Cobb — Healthy, Cobb is locked into profitable role of being Aaron Rodgers’ No. 2. Or being cut…

45. Tyler Lockett — Opportunity knocking, but that’s nothing new for one of fantasy’s Rosebuds.

46. John Brown — Tantalizing talent derailed by sickle cell issues. Ravens projecting big things.

47. Kelvin Benjamin — Mr. Inefficient somehow paired up with a QB even more inefficient than Cam Newton.

48. Jordy Nelson — I hate betting against Nelson, but he appeared three steps slow in 2017.

49. Allen Hurns — Could be useful in fantasy if he finally shakes injury bug for target-desperate Cowboys.

50. Rishard Matthews — Missed entire summer for offense in transition.

51. Kenny Golladay — Talent is not the problem. Being behind Marvin Jones and Golden Tate is.

52. Quincy Enunwa — Primary middle-of-field threat for team lacking a tight end.

53. Tyrell Williams — Always a potential week winner, but you never know which weeks.

54. Mike Williams — Touchdown upside in an offense that never stops throwing.

55. Ryan Grant — Plan on some PPRin’ opposite T.Y. Hilton’s big playin’.

56. D.J. Moore — Panthers want Moore to happen, but summer was an exercise in tedium.

57. Chris Godwin — Makes plays when he’s on the field. D-Jax still there and QBs changing in Week 4.

58. John Ross — Ross’ 57-yard touchdown was one of the vids of the summer.

59. Michael Gallup — On the Sterling Shepard rookie diet. Needed for big snaps, ready or not.

60. Anthony Miller — Has slot role on lock, but hard to know what Bears’ new offense will actually look like.





Top 25 Tight Ends





1. Rob Gronkowski — Gronk appeared in only 13 games last season and was … the TE2 by a mile.

2. Travis Kelce — Just the eighth tight end in NFL history to post back-to-back 1K seasons.

3. Zach Ertz — Has progressed from TE9 to TE6 to TE3. Will be leaned on especially heavily while Jeffery is out.

4. Delanie Walker — In same vein as Kelce, just eighth TE in NFL history with four-straight 800-yard seasons.

5. Jimmy Graham — At “TD Frankenstein” stage of his career, Graham positioned to improve on 2017’s TE7 finish.

6. Evan Engram —People are so afraid of overdrafting Engram that his TE6/TE7 ADP is actually quite reasonable.

7. Greg Olsen — Drew “back to normal” summer raves, but caution warranted with 33-YO TE coming off lost year.

8. Trey Burton — Bossed the summer for the Bears’ under construction offense.

9. Jack Doyle — Ebron was a summer ghost. Doyle will be inviting short-area target for a regenerating Luck.

10. Kyle Rudolph — Pure floor play who has exceeded 532 yards once in seven years.

11. Jordan Reed — Has appeared in more than 12 games once. Supposedly healthy now.

12. David Njoku — No longer sharing snaps, Njoku is on a Travis Kelce-type trajectory.

13. George Kittle —Injuries were a problem in college, as a rookie and this summer.

14. Tyler Eifert — Poor man’s Gronk a top-eight tight end whenever healthy.

15. Charles Clay — Kyle Rudolph-ian talent usually battling a lingering injury.

16. Jared Cook — Has quietly thrown career narrative in reverse.

17. Ricky Seals-Jones — Played a ton of first-team snaps this summer after intriguing 2017 finish.

18. Ben Watson — A high-end streamer in an offense that always targets tight ends.

19. O.J. Howard — Bucs’ undying devotion to Cameron Brate a roadblock, but scary upside.

20. Austin Hooper — Since you can’t draft Eric Ebron this season, you might as well draft Austin Hooper.

21. Austin Seferian-Jenkins — Catch-and-fall specialist in a crowded, perhaps dysfunctional offense.

22. Cameron Brate — Harvard man has a TE2 PhD.

23. Mike Gesicki — Great athlete who could develop into TE2 streamer.

24. Vance McDonald — Legitimate upside in Steelers O, but battling mysterious foot issue.

25. Virgil Green — Post-post-post hype sleeper for a quarterback used to nailing seam touchdowns?





