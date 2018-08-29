Hayden Winks

Odds and Ends

First Coach to be Fired Odds

Wednesday, August 29, 2018


Predicting the first head coach to be fired is nearly the same as predicting which teams will be the worst. But there are some wrinkles and trends that give certain coaches inflated odds. To help sort through the odds for the 32 coaches, I took a sample of the last 10 seasons to find similarities between the coaches who were fired first. Here is what I found:

Research for First Head Coach to be Fired Odds

  • The average winning percentage by the first coach to be fired has been .172 over the last 10 seasons.
  • Coaches have been fired in Week 9 on average over the last 10 seasons.
  • 33% of the first coaches to be fired were fired during their bye week over the last 10 seasons.
  • 67% of the first coaches to be fired were fired after their bye week over the last 10 seasons.
  • There has been a coach fired during the season nine out of the last 10 seasons.
  • The first coach to be fired has been with the team for 4.6 seasons on average.
  • 67% of the first coaches to be fired were hired by the GM who fired them.


Basically, the goal of this prop bet is to find a coach that isn’t in their first season who coaches a team that will win 0-2 games within the first 10 weeks. But there is a bonus if the team has a tough early season schedule, starts a bad or rookie quarterback, or the team has a bye week towards the beginning of the season. Let’s find out who they are.

 

Current First Head Coach to Be Fired Odds:

 

CoachTeamOddsImpd. ProbProj WinsSOS thru 9 GamesByeQuarterback
Dirk Koetter TB +250 28.6% 6.5 27 5 Fitzpatrick + Winston
Hue Jackson CLE +350 22.2% 5.5 30 11 Taylor + Mayfield
Vance Joseph DEN +650 13.3% 7 12 10 Keenum
Adam Gase MIA +750 11.8% 6.5 4 11 Tannehill
Marvin Lewis CIN +1600 5.9% 6.5 16 9 Dalton
Todd Bowles NYJ +1600 5.9% 6 3 11 Darnold + Bridgewater
Bill O'Brien HOU +2000 4.8% 8.5 7 10 Watson
Jay Gruden WAS +2800 3.4% 7 21 4 Smith
Frank Reich IND +3300 2.9% 6.5 9 9 Luck
Jason Garrett DAL +3300 2.9% 8.5 14 8 Prescott
John Harbaugh BAL +3300 2.9% 8 15 10 Flacco + Jackson
Matt Nagy CHI +3300 2.9% 6.5 2 5 Trubisky
Mike Vrabel TEN +3300 2.9% 8 24 8 Mariota
Pat Shurmur NYG +4000 2.4% 7 32 9 Manning
Anthony Lynn LAC +5000 2.0% 9 6 8 Rivers
Dan Quinn ATL +5000 2.0% 9 20 8 Ryan
Doug Marrone JAX +5000 2.0% 9 28 9 Bortles
Mike Tomlin PIT +5000 2.0% 10.5 1 7 Roethlisberger
Pete Carroll SEA +5000 2.0% 8 13 7 Wilson
Ron Rivera CAR +5000 2.0% 9 10 4 Newton
Sean McDermott BUF +5000 2.0% 6 31 11 Allen + McCarron
Andy Reid KC +6600 1.5% 8.5 23 12 Mahomes
Sean Payton NO +6600 1.5% 9.5 11 6 Brees
Steve Wilks ARI +6600 1.5% 5.5 19 9 Bradford + Rosen
Matt Patricia DET +8000 1.2% 7.5 26 6 Stafford
Mike McCarthy GB +8000 1.2% 10 22 7 Rodgers
Mike Zimmer MIN +8000 1.2% 10 18 10 Cousins
Bill Belichick NE +10000 1.0% 11 8 11 Brady
Kyle Shanahan SF +10000 1.0% 8.5 25 11 Garoppolo
Sean McVay LAR +10000 1.0% 10 29 12 Goff
Doug Pederson PHI +12500 0.8% 10 17 9 Wentz + Foles

 

Right off the bat, I need to highlight the coaches who are in their first season with their team because it would take extremely weird circumstances for a first-year coach to be fired, let alone to be the first coach to be fired. The first-year coaches are Frank Reich, Matt Nagy, Mike Vrabel, Pat Shurmur, Steve Wilks and Matt Patricia. My advice is to fade these coaches.

The second thing I want to look at for this bet are coaches projected to start rookie or backup quality quarterbacks. Of course, many of these coaches are favorites, but that is okay because there is still value here. In fact, two of the last four coaches who were fired first had a rookie quarterback (Dennis Allen with Derek Carr and Jeff Fisher with Jared Goff). If I extend it to backup quality quarterbacks, the list becomes a near direct hit. The quarterbacks of coaches who were fired first over the last 10 years include Eli Manning, Jared Goff (rookie), Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr (rookie), Matt Schaub, Blaine Gabbert, Trent Edwards and Marc Bulger.

Some obvious targets in 2018 are coaches who are starting either rookies (Todd Bowles, Hue Jackson, Steve Wilks, Sean McDermott), Ryan Fitzpatrick (Dirk Koetter), Case Keenum (Vance Joseph), Andy Dalton (Marvin Lewis), Joe Flacco (John Harbaugh), Eli Manning (Pat Shurmur but he is a first year coach), Blake Bortles (Doug Marrone but he made the playoffs last year), A.J. McCarron (Sean McDermott but he also made the playoffs) and Sam Bradford (Steve Wilks but he is a first year coach).

 

OE1

 

This chart compares the odds to be fired first and the projected win totals by Vegas. While there is a high correlation here, we can still buy and fade some coaches based on this relationship. Hue Jackson is definitely a buy given his team’s 5.5 win total. If given just his current odds, the model would project Jackson’s team to have a 6.5 win projection, not 5.5.

Other notable coaches way beneath the trendline projection are Sean McDermott and Steve Wilks. There are explanations for both coaches however. McDermott -- although it was a lucky outcome given one-score wins, point differential and playoff tiebreakers -- led the Bills to an unexpected playoff berth last season, so it would take a really bad season for him to be fired. Steve Wilks is in his first season as the Cardinals head coach and has a rookie quarterback, Josh Rosen, tied to his name.

Bill O’Brien and Mike Tomlin are clear fades at their odds with their 8.5 and 10.5 win totals. With Tomlin’s track record and general overall likeability, I would be shocked if he was the first coach to be fired this season, especially since he has the easiest schedule through 10 weeks. Bill O’Brien’s job is a little less secure than Tomlin’s, but it’s tough to envision a slow start when the Texans have the seventh easiest schedule through nine weeks and a relatively talented roster.

OE2

 

Strength of schedule is obviously very important for this bet, but we shouldn’t be looking at the entire season because coaches are fired during Week 9 on average. In the table and graph above, I have listed every coaches’ strength of schedule through Week 9 (the number listed is in terms of easiest schedule, so No. 1 is expected to have the easiest schedule). Here are the notable situations: Dirk Koetter (sixth toughest schedule), Hue Jackson (third toughest), Adam Gase (fourth easiest), and Todd Bowles (third easiest). As Denny Carter would say, adjust your rankings accordingly.

 


Email :Hayden Winks

