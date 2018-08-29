First Coach to be Fired Odds

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Basically, the goal of this prop bet is to find a coach that isn’t in their first season who coaches a team that will win 0-2 games within the first 10 weeks. But there is a bonus if the team has a tough early season schedule, starts a bad or rookie quarterback, or the team has a bye week towards the beginning of the season. Let’s find out who they are.

The average winning percentage by the first coach to be fired has been .172 over the last 10 seasons.

Coaches have been fired in Week 9 on average over the last 10 seasons.

33% of the first coaches to be fired were fired during their bye week over the last 10 seasons.

67% of the first coaches to be fired were fired after their bye week over the last 10 seasons.

There has been a coach fired during the season nine out of the last 10 seasons.

The first coach to be fired has been with the team for 4.6 seasons on average.

67% of the first coaches to be fired were hired by the GM who fired them.



Current First Head Coach to Be Fired Odds:

Right off the bat, I need to highlight the coaches who are in their first season with their team because it would take extremely weird circumstances for a first-year coach to be fired, let alone to be the first coach to be fired. The first-year coaches are Frank Reich, Matt Nagy, Mike Vrabel, Pat Shurmur, Steve Wilks and Matt Patricia. My advice is to fade these coaches.



The second thing I want to look at for this bet are coaches projected to start rookie or backup quality quarterbacks. Of course, many of these coaches are favorites, but that is okay because there is still value here. In fact, two of the last four coaches who were fired first had a rookie quarterback (Dennis Allen with Derek Carr and Jeff Fisher with Jared Goff). If I extend it to backup quality quarterbacks, the list becomes a near direct hit. The quarterbacks of coaches who were fired first over the last 10 years include Eli Manning, Jared Goff (rookie), Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr (rookie), Matt Schaub, Blaine Gabbert, Trent Edwards and Marc Bulger.



Some obvious targets in 2018 are coaches who are starting either rookies (Todd Bowles, Hue Jackson, Steve Wilks, Sean McDermott), Ryan Fitzpatrick (Dirk Koetter), Case Keenum (Vance Joseph), Andy Dalton (Marvin Lewis), Joe Flacco (John Harbaugh), Eli Manning (Pat Shurmur but he is a first year coach), Blake Bortles (Doug Marrone but he made the playoffs last year), A.J. McCarron (Sean McDermott but he also made the playoffs) and Sam Bradford (Steve Wilks but he is a first year coach).

This chart compares the odds to be fired first and the projected win totals by Vegas. While there is a high correlation here, we can still buy and fade some coaches based on this relationship. Hue Jackson is definitely a buy given his team’s 5.5 win total. If given just his current odds, the model would project Jackson’s team to have a 6.5 win projection, not 5.5.



Other notable coaches way beneath the trendline projection are Sean McDermott and Steve Wilks. There are explanations for both coaches however. McDermott -- although it was a lucky outcome given one-score wins, point differential and playoff tiebreakers -- led the Bills to an unexpected playoff berth last season, so it would take a really bad season for him to be fired. Steve Wilks is in his first season as the Cardinals head coach and has a rookie quarterback, Josh Rosen, tied to his name.



Bill O’Brien and Mike Tomlin are clear fades at their odds with their 8.5 and 10.5 win totals. With Tomlin’s track record and general overall likeability, I would be shocked if he was the first coach to be fired this season, especially since he has the easiest schedule through 10 weeks. Bill O’Brien’s job is a little less secure than Tomlin’s, but it’s tough to envision a slow start when the Texans have the seventh easiest schedule through nine weeks and a relatively talented roster.





Strength of schedule is obviously very important for this bet, but we shouldn’t be looking at the entire season because coaches are fired during Week 9 on average. In the table and graph above, I have listed every coaches’ strength of schedule through Week 9 (the number listed is in terms of easiest schedule, so No. 1 is expected to have the easiest schedule). Here are the notable situations: Dirk Koetter (sixth toughest schedule), Hue Jackson (third toughest), Adam Gase (fourth easiest), and Todd Bowles (third easiest). As Denny Carter would say, adjust your rankings accordingly.

Top 3 Favorite Value Bets:



For me to consider a coach as a legitimate first coach to be fired candidate, the coach had to meet the following criteria:

Be projected to win fewer than nine games by Vegas.

Have a relatively tough first nine games of the season.

Did not make the playoffs last season.

To be abundantly clear, this is not ranking the most likely winners of the bet. Instead, these are three coaches with a higher probability of winning than what the Vegas odds are implying.



1) Dirk Koetter at +250 or 29% implied probability - Even before the Jameis Winston suspension, I was placing bets on Koetter at +1200. The Bucs have underperformed under Koetter -- going 9-7 and 5-11 -- and there seems to be no direction with the team. Koetter was supposed to come in and fix Jameis Winston, but Winston had his worst season yet last year.



Going into this offseason, the Bucs were longshots to make the playoffs even with Winston playing 16 games with the Saints, Falcons and Panthers in his division. But with Ryan Fitzpatrick -- who has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in the last two seasons -- now starting the first three games, the Bucs are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL to begin the season.



Certainly not helping Koetter is the Bucs’ early season schedule and the early season bye week. Through the first six weeks, the Bucs have the hardest schedule in the NFL according to current Vegas odds. They play the Saints, Eagles, Steelers and Bears before heading into their bye -- which is my prediction as to when Koetter will be fired -- and then have another difficult game against the Falcons. Rough. Overall, the Bucs are favorites in just two of their first 11 games.



2) Jason Garrett at +3300 or 3% implied probability - Of coaches with relatively long odds, Garrett is my favorite bet because the Cowboys roster is not great and Jerry Jones is likely getting tired of not winning in the playoffs. Garrett is still without a playoff win in seven seasons as head coach despite Tony Romo and Dak Prescott -- especially on his fourth-round rookie salary -- as his quarterbacks.



Heading into the 2018 season, the Cowboys roster is looking as bad as it has looked since Garrett inherited the team. Dak Prescott’s receiving weapons are the worst in the NFL, the offensive line is somewhat banged up and many defensive players are either old, injured, or suspended.



Vegas agrees. The Cowboys are underdogs in six of their first 10 games despite having the 14th easiest schedule through nine weeks. If things go even worse than what Vegas projects either from bad variance or simply underperforming expectations, Garrett is looking at starting the season at 1-9, 2-8, or 3-7 which would put him as a candidate to be fired first. With +3300 odds that is all we can ask for.



3) Hue Jackson at +350 or 22% implied probability - Everyone’s favorite pick for this bet is Hue Jackson. I mean, the guy has won one game in the last 32. But it goes deeper than just wins and losses with Hue Jackson.



The Browns opted to bring in a strongly opinionated, alpha personality for their new offensive coordinator in Todd Haley this season. Jackson, who was originally brought into Cleveland to fix the offense, clearly was going to collide with Haley given Haley’s track record. If you have watched Hard Knocks, this is evident.



Even worse for Jackson’s future was his odd draft season. There is evidence that the Browns were withholding player personnel information from Jackson on purpose. In one situation, Jackson was completely left out of discussions about the first and fourth overall picks because there was also a theory that there was a leaker from someone inside the Browns organization, and the Browns front office thought the leaker was Jackson! And guess what? They were probably right given how close Jackson is to the reporter who was breaking the news. These odd things don’t happen to coaches with a future in the organization, especially when the coach is 1-31. Feel free to fire away on Hue Jackson at +350.

Honorable mentions: Sean McDermott (+5000), Pete Carroll (+3000), Marvin Lewis (+2800)