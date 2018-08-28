Dose: Beckham Hits the Jackpot

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Odell isn’t going anywhere.

You already knew that, but now it’s official. Odell Beckham wanted to be the highest-paid receiver in football. On Monday, the Giants granted that wish. Take that, AB.

It wasn’t easy, getting to this point. Nothing ever is with Beckham. The latest in a long lineage of diva wide receivers, Beckham is equal parts brilliant and frustrating but always a must-watch. As a first-round rookie in 2014, the LSU alum introduced himself by pulling in one of the most patently absurd catches ever attempted. OBJ’s legendary one-hander against Dallas signaled the arrival of a fantasy and real-life behemoth, a 5’11” mega-star with a knack for the physically impossible.

We all knew Beckham’s big payday was coming but for months, the Giants played hard to get, hoping their larger-than-life star would fall in line after years of erratic on and off-field behavior. The Giants briefly considered life without Beckham, entertaining trade offers from the Rams and 49ers (their asking price of two first-rounders was apparently a deal-breaker) leading up to the draft while shamelessly low-balling the 25-year-old in contract negotiations (they offered less money than Kansas City gave perennial underachiever Sammy Watkins).

It’s understandable why the Giants would be somewhat hesitant to strike a long-term deal with Beckham. Sure, he’s a top-three receiver in the league and one of the few picks GM Jerry Reese got right near the end of his Giants tenure (first-round tackle Ereck Flowers has been an unmitigated disaster while the jury is still out on head case Eli Apple). But he’s also been a distraction, filling up tabloids with his off-field exploits (Boatgate comes to mind) and stunning fans with his reckless on-field antics including his infamous feud with Josh Norman. Franchise cornerstones tend to fit a certain mold—attacking a kicking net and pretending to pee in the end zone aren’t usually required traits.

Beckham has also been prone to mental lapses. Highlight-reel catches have always been Odell's calling card (I mean look at this nonsense), but it’s the easy ones that have given him trouble. Despite setting a career-high in catches with 101 (good for third-most in the league that season), Beckham’s 2016 campaign included eight drops, one more than he had in his previous two seasons combined. That problem followed him into 2017 as the Giants stud dropped six passes in a span of four contests before going down with a broken ankle in Week 5. New York went 0-4 in those games.

Editor's Note: Be sure to checkout DRAFT's $1,000,000 Best Ball Championship. Best Ball is season long but with no management. Just set it and forget it! Once you're done drafting, that’s it – no or waivers– you don’t even have to set your lineup. Your best players get automatically selected and you'll get the best score, every week. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money best ball draft with your first deposit! Here's the link





After blowing off OTAs (though he did make a cameo during April’s voluntary workouts), Beckham played nice by showing up for mandatory minicamp in June and decided he wouldn’t hold out for training camp despite making little progress in extension talks. Meanwhile OBJ watched as lesser talents like Mike Evans, Jarvis Landry and Brandin Cooks cashed in with eye-popping new deals.

But eventually Beckham got his, securing not only the highest annual salary ever awarded to a wide receiver ($19 million), but also the most guaranteed money ($65 million). Perhaps former agent Andrew Brandt is correct in his belief that Beckham would have earned more on the open market (he was scheduled to hit free agency in 2019, though the Giants surely would have franchise-tagged him). But resetting the market at wide receiver while staying put in New York (East Rutherford, if you want to be a stickler) was an opportunity too good to pass up.

Beckham’s over-the-top persona has made him among the league’s most polarizing figures, but in fantasy circles, his dominance has never been up for debate. OBJ’s first three seasons were among the most prolific in NFL history as the New Orleans native steamrolled his way to 288 catches, 4,122 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns in 43 games. Small sample size or not, that’s a Hall of Fame trajectory.

New York sports icons can often fall victim to their own celebrity (Matt Harvey knows a thing or two about that), and while that potential certainly exists with Beckham, the three-time Pro Bowler’s production has never been hampered by his rock-star lifestyle and various off-field pursuits. When healthy and not trying to fight anyone (kicking nets included), OBJ has always been a helpful fantasy presence with league-winning attributes. Even coming off last year’s ankle injury, Beckham remains a consensus top-five pick at wide receiver.

During his time in Carolina, Dave Gettleman developed a reputation for not giving in to contract demands, letting fan favorites like Steve Smith and DeAngelo Williams walk out the door while also rescinding Josh Norman’s franchise tag. Paying top dollar for Beckham represents a major change in philosophy for Gettleman, though it’s consistent with his win-now approach. Rather than starting over with a new franchise signal-caller (Sam Darnold was available when New York drafted second overall), the Giants GM took a different angle, bolstering the offensive line with hog mollies like Nate Solder and Will Hernandez while also investing in Penn State standout Saquon Barkley (who did this on his first preseason carry).

Gettleman’s early moves have elicited both praise and criticism. Some feel the Giants, who were a playoff team as recently as 2016, can compete right now with Odell and Barkley as offensive focal points. Others insist the Giants squandered an opportunity to upgrade at quarterback and would have been better off sending Eli Manning home in a golden parachute. Will Gettleman realize his vision or be branded as a false prophet? How the Giants perform in 2018 will go a long way toward answering that question.

Editor’s Note: Get a sneak peek at the Rotoworld’s NFL Draft Guide with a look at some of our top features such as positional rankings, sleepers and busts, dynasty rankings, mock drafts, rookie rankings and more! Click here now!









Quick Hits: Marqise Lee was placed on I.R. after being carted off with a knee injury in Saturday’s third preseason game against the Falcons. With Lee done for the year, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook will slide in as the Jaguars’ top receivers … Will Fuller is expected to be active for Week 1 against the Patriots. The Texans deep threat is recovering from a hamstring strain suffered at practice last week … Sony Michel was back at Patriots practice Monday after missing the past three weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery. When healthy, the first-round rookie will share backfield reps with Rex Burkhead and pass-catcher James White … The Patriots rewarded right guard Shaq Mason with a five-year, $50 million extension on Monday. The 24-year-old impressed by earning PFF’s No. 8 grade out of 80 qualifiers at guard last season … Evan Engram was a spectator at Monday’s practice. The Giants tight end remains in the league’s protocol after suffering a concussion in Friday night’s preseason game against the Jets … Giants coach Pat Shurmur considers Olivier Vernon day-to-day after suffering a sprained ankle at Sunday’s practice. Barring an unexpected setback, the 27-year-old pass-rusher should be good to go for New York’s season opener at Jacksonville on September 9 … Saquon Barkley took part in 7-on-7 drills at Monday’s practice. The second overall pick has been slowed by a hamstring injury this summer but should be back in action for the Giants’ opener in two weeks … According to Browns coach Hue Jackson, Josh Gordon will be in the lineup against Pittsburgh in Week 1, though he won’t start. Gordon was activated from the reserve/non-football injury list over the weekend, though a hamstring injury has delayed his return to practice … Bills coach Sean McDermott said he’s still not ready to name a starting quarterback for Week 1 against Baltimore. Buffalo’s quarterbacks are in rough shape with A.J. McCarron nursing a collarbone injury and Josh Allen sore from taking five sacks in Sunday’s preseason loss to Cincinnati. Allen left that game for a concussion evaluation but was later cleared to return … Despite a nagging toe injury, Delanie Walker expects to be on the field for Tennessee’s opener against the Dolphins. The veteran tight end has led the Titans in receiving yards three of the last four seasons … Jay Ajayi remained sidelined at Monday’s practice. A lower body injury has kept him out for the past week. The Eagles could be shorthanded against the Falcons in Week 1 with Ajayi, Alshon Jeffery (rotator cuff surgery) and Carson Wentz (ACL) all coming back from injuries … Andrew Luck suffered a minor foot injury during Saturday’s preseason game against the Niners. Despite the setback, there’s no concern over Luck’s status for Week 1 against Cincinnati … Redskins coach Jay Gruden confirmed Jordan Reed will be active for Week 1 against the Cardinals. A hamstring injury limited Reed to just six games in 2017 … Derwin James, who somehow fell to the Chargers with the 17th pick in April’s draft, will be a starter for Week 1 against the Chiefs. Even after losing Jason Verrett (Achilles) and Jaylen Watkins (ACL) to season-ending injuries, L.A.’s secondary still projects as one of the league’s best … Josh Rosen sat out Sunday’s third preseason game with a thumb injury and is questionable for Thursday’s finale against the Broncos. The rookie quarterback will begin his career as the backup to Sam Bradford in Arizona … K.J. Wright’s Week 1 status is in doubt after undergoing a knee scope on Monday. The 29-year-old recorded 108 tackles and one interception over 956 snaps last season while earning PFF’s No. 8 grade among 4-3 outside linebackers … According to beat writer Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic, Doug Baldwin is close to returning “fully” after missing the bulk of camp with a knee injury. The two-time Pro Bowler should be in uniform when the Seahawks take on Denver in Week 1 … DeVante Parker still hasn’t been cleared to catch after breaking his finger two weeks ago. If Parker is absent for Week 1 against the Titans, it would open up targets for Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola … The Raiders parted ways with Breno Giacomini on Monday. Donald Penn’s move to right tackle made the 32-year-old expendable. Giacomini earned PFF’s worst grade among tackles while playing for Houston last season.