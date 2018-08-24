Evan Silva

Goal Line Stand

Silva's Updated Top 150 Ranks

Friday, August 24, 2018


These rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring and leagues that start just one quarterback, devaluing what is already fantasy football’s deepest position. Changes in the rankings have been generated based on preseason adjustments, training-camp injuries, and depth chart movement. These Top 150s will continue to be tweaked as more information rolls in throughout August.

For more thorough player analysis, you can read my 32 NFL Team Previews.

1. Todd Gurley (RB1) – Emerged as NFL’s premier 3-down back in first year under Sean McVay.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Averaged 27.5 touches/game last 2 years. Career-high 85 catches in ’17.
3. David Johnson (RB3) – I lean D.J. over Zeke in 0.5 and full PPR but take Elliott in non-PPR drafts.
4. Ezekiel Elliott (RB4) – O-Line is an increasing concern, but Elliott’s workload can compensate.
5. Antonio Brown (WR1) – 150+ targets 5 straight years. Has battled quad injury in training camp.
6. Alvin Kamara (RB5) – Last year’s RB4 despite only 7.5 carries/game. Volume will spike in year 2.
7. Melvin Gordon (RB6) – Pass-game usage has risen every year. Now has best O-Line of career.
8. Leonard Fournette (RB7) – Handled 381 touches in 16 games as rookie, including the playoffs.
9. Saquon Barkley (RB8) – Cross between David Johnson-LeSean McCoy. Battling hamstring pull.
10. Kareem Hunt (RB9) – Led NFL in rushing yards, yards after contact & broken tackles as rookie.
11. DeAndre Hopkins (WR2) – Last year’s overall WR1 with Watson. Also WR1 with Savage/Yates.
12. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Has finished WR5 or better in fantasy points/game in 4-of-4 seasons.
13. Julio Jones (WR4) – 1,400+ receiving yards 4 straight years. Should experience +TD regression.
14. Christian McCaffrey (RB10) – Has swept 1st-team snaps & executed at goal line in preseason.
15. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – Monster TD & volume upside without Cooks & Edelman Weeks 1-4.
16. Keenan Allen (WR5) – Should dominate Chargers RZ looks with Hunter Henry out of picture.
17. Michael Thomas (WR6) – Plus-sized technician has room for big TD growth after 5-score ’17.
18. Davante Adams (WR7) – Leads NFL in receiving TDs (22) and RZ targets (46) last two seasons.
19. A.J. Green (WR8) – Turned 30 in July. Top-12 fantasy WR in points per game in 7-of-7 seasons.
20. Devonta Freeman (RB11) – High-floor, job-secure lead RB in Falcons offense likely to rebound.
21. Jordan Howard (RB12) – New staff giving him another chance in passing game. Big TD upside.
22. Dalvin Cook (RB13) – Back from ACL tear. OL concerns. May lose GL work to Latavius Murray.
23. Joe Mixon (RB14) – After sluggish rookie campaign, has dropped 20 lbs since 2017 spring.
24. Mike Evans (WR9) – Went 5/92/0, 6/78/0, 3/95/1 in 3 games with Ryan Fitzpatrick last year.
25. LeSean McCoy (RB15) – Off-field concerns have quieted lately. Still projects for huge volume.
26. T.Y. Hilton (WR10) – Led NFL in receiving yards in ’16. Keeps rising as Luck’s health improves.
27. Tyreek Hill (WR11) – Each of TyFreak’s last 13 touchdowns have come from 30+ yards out.
28. Doug Baldwin (WR12) – My WR9 pre-knee injury. Recent signs positive on Baldwin’s recovery.
29. Larry Fitzgerald (WR13) – 100+ catches 3 straight years. Has minimal competition for targets.
30. Adam Thielen (WR14) – Elite route runner has major room for TD growth after 4-score 2017.
31. Stefon Diggs (WR15) – High-end WR1 whenever not battling groin injuries last two seasons.
32. Alex Collins (RB16) – Avg’d 19.2 touches/game from Week 8 on. Gets both starting OGs back.
33. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Kelce’s targets per game have risen 4 straight years (5.4 > 6.4 > 7.3 > 8.1).
34. Zach Ertz (TE3) – Including playoffs, went 92/1,016/9 in 17 gms. Alshon absence would help.
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR16) – Safe WR2 with room for growth following Martavis Bryant exit.
36. Jay Ajayi (RB17) – Avg’d 15.7 touches over final 6 games. Eagles missing 190 carries from ‘17.
37. Derrick Henry (RB18) – Monster touchdown upside vs. soft schedule with improved coaching.
38. Jarvis Landry (WR17) – Set to vacuum targets again surrounded by pass-catcher uncertainty.
39. Amari Cooper (WR18) – Gruden says “main vein” of pass game, comp’d to Sterling Sharpe.
40. Lamar Miller (RB19) – 1,200+ total yards 4 straight years. D’Onta Foreman headed for PUP.
41. Kenyan Drake (RB20) – Expected to share time with Frank Gore despite white-hot 2017 finish.
42. Chris Hogan (WR19) – Last year’s WR10 in first 8 games. Will open year as Brady’s No. 1 WR.
43. Marvin Jones (WR20) – Led NFL in yds/catch (18.0) in ‘17. Eric Ebron’s exit frees up 86 targets.
44. Brandin Cooks (WR21) – Volume likely to take hit in L.A. but should still mix in spiked weeks.
45. Golden Tate (WR22) – Elite tackle breaker has 90+ catches 4 straight seasons. Contract year.
46. Demaryius Thomas (WR23) – Coming off 6-year lows in catch rate, yds/catch. 31 in December.
47. Josh Gordon (WR24) – Classic boom-bust pick. Browns seem confident he will be major factor.
48. Jerick McKinnon (RB21) – Sidelined by calf strain. Alfred Morris is legitimate threat for carries.
49. Jamaal Williams (RB22) – Overall RB8 in 2nd half of ’17. Has run away with Packers lead RB job.
50. Royce Freeman (RB23) – DEN likely lead RB will lose passing-down snaps to Devontae Booker.


12
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


