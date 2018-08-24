50 Players to Draft at Cost

Friday, August 24, 2018

No matter what your league format is, you’re going to be basing your draft strategy around a group of players that you like. Unfortunately, we’ve steadily shown that we’re very poor on nailing projections correctly and are going to swing and miss often on binary player decisions at specific spots in our drafts. There’s no way around that, but I am here to share the top-50 players I am drafting the most often at their respective market value inside of the NFL Draft Guide.

If you're already a Draft Guide user, you can see the entire column here.

Why 50 players? It’s not just an arbitrary number, we want to cover as many potential draft slots there are to make it useful for everyone. We also want to cover a wide range of options at each position to account for multiple draft strategies and players that may go ahead of their market price or lower. Remember that ADP is not a constant. Every draft room is going to draw its own breath. Even though this ADP is collected from thousands of drafts across five different sites, your draft is going to be unique. In the end, you’ll have to decide which players you’re going to reach for and try to wait on. These also aren’t the only players to draft, just the ones that fall into tremendous pockets of cost for expectations and/or upside the most often in drafts.

Alex Collins – Aggregate ADP: 42.6

Coming out of the Ravens Week 10 bye, Baltimore committed to Collins as he averaged 19.8 touches per game and was the RB10 for fantasy purposes over that span with five games as the RB14 or higher in weekly PPR scoring. He even caught 20 passes over that span to just 7 for Javorius Allen. Collin’s six rushing touchdowns also matched Todd Gurley and Latavius Murray for the most in the league over that end of the season stretch. Baltimore has added no early-down competition for Collins in 2018, ensuring a workmanlike grinder RB2 available for you at palatable cost.

Emmanuel Sanders – Aggregate ADP: 77.6

Sanders is coming off an injury-riddled 2017 in which he missed four games while posting the lowest catch rate (51.1 percent) of his career and his lowest marks in yards per reception (11.8) and receiving yardage per game (46.3) since joining the Broncos is 2014. Despite those depressed totals, he was still the only other name in town in this passing game outside of Demaryius Thomas – averaging 22 percent of the Denver looks per game- and that’s not changing for the 2018 season with Denver drafting two rookie wideouts. Sanders has shown a valuable ceiling -matching a safer floor Demaryius Thomas who goes earlier with six WR1 games over the past two seasons despite missing four games - while Sanders should get more friendly opportunities from the slot to aid the rebound due for his depressed totals from a year ago.

Kenny Stills – Aggregate ADP: 122.0

There’s no player I’ve drafted more this offseason than Stills. Stills’ targets, catch rate, receiving yardage and fantasy points per game have risen in all three years in Miami and he’s been used in a more diverse fashion each of those seasons, running 41 percent and 47 percent of his routes from the slot over the past two seasons. With Jarvis Landry gone, Devante Parker contending with an injury and Albert Wilson, and Danny Amendola being strictly an interior and shallow option that will not see full-time snaps, Stills is set up to have his best season at age 26.

