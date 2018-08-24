Dose: Browns Avoid a Scare

Friday, August 24, 2018

The Browns and Eagles kicked off Week Three of the preseason last night, and the game was headlined by Cleveland’s strong defense along with some scares for the upstart Browns. Early in the game, first-round CB Denzel Ward was forced from the field with a back injury. While it was later said to be minor, Ward did not return to the field.

Both teams failed to find the end zone all night, but the Browns were close as they sat with a first and goal on the one-yard line in the first quarter. Although RB Carlos Hyde has run well this preseason, the Browns threw four consecutive passes, three of them intended for WR Jarvis Landry and each failed to connect. Not only was this a strong defensive stand for Philly, but it looked as if the Browns had lost QB Tyrod Taylor for the game and possibly much longer. Taylor landed hard on his left wrist as he attempted to brace his fall out of bounds. Teammates quickly called for a trainer, but Taylor jumped up and ran to the sidelines. Speculation quickly spread about the potential severity of the injury and how rookie QB Baker Mayfield would fare as the Week One starter. Just two series later, Taylor was back on the field and the Browns dodged another bullet. Maybe this really is their year.

Cleveland would eventually win the game with a score of 5-0, shutting out the Super Bowl champs who were once again without QB Carson Wentz, WRs Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, among others.

Mayfield relieved Taylor twice, after the injury and then again in the third-quarter. He took a hard shot as he got the ball off just in time but connected awkwardly with a teammate’s leg as he went to the ground. He was taken to the sideline medical tent and did not return to the game. The rookie was evaluated for a concussion, but passed the protocol. Mayfield finished with 76 yards passing and 10 yards on the ground, along with an interception he gift-wrapped to Eagles defenders.

Although neither team was able to put many points on the board, the Browns defense starred in the first-half. On five consecutive drives from the middle of the first quarter up until halftime, the Browns defense scored the first points of the game on a safety and then forced Philadelphia turnovers on four straight drives, including two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Editor's Note: Be sure to checkout DRAFT's $1,000,000 Best Ball Championship. Best Ball is season long but with no management. Just set it and forget it! Once you're done drafting, that’s it – no or waivers– you don’t even have to set your lineup. Your best players get automatically selected and you'll get the best score, every week. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money best ball draft with your first deposit! Here's the link





Eagles rookie RB Josh Adams ran well in the second-half, totaling 33 yards on just four carries. RB Wendell Smallwood drew the start with veterans Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles out of action. Smallwood rushed for 53 yards. RB Matt Jones, who lost one of the team’s fumbles, might be on the outside looking in when cut day arrives.

Titans WR Update

There was good news centering around the Tennessee Titans WR corps as we learned OC Matt LaFleur is using budding star WR Corey Davis all over the field, including in the slot. This offers even more of a floor for Davis, already being projected as one of 2018’s potential breakout stars.

We also learned that the injury that has kept WR Rishard Matthews out of action throughout training camp is related to an early-August surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Matthews is expected to be activated from the active/PUP list as early as next week and could immediately return to the starting group, even with the impressive preseason performance of second-year WR Taywan Taylor.

Editor’s Note: Get a sneak peek at the Rotoworld’s NFL Draft Guide with a look at some of our top features such as positional rankings, sleepers and busts, dynasty rankings, mock drafts, rookie rankings and more! Click here now!

Quick Hits

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger suggested the team would be running no-huddle “more than ever” in 2018. This could bode well for all offensive stars, namely superstars and fantasy first-rounders RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown…Things are looking up for Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, who is “starting to sync” with QB Patrick Mahomes, according to OC Eric Bieniemy. Watkins also had his best week of practice, per Chiefs beat writer Adam Teicher…The Steelers and K Chris Boswell agreed to a four-year, $16.7 million extension, locking him up through the 2022 season…Pittsburgh also signed LB Vince Williams to a three-year extension worth $18.6 million…The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed RB Charles Sims on the injured reserve list, ending his season. Sims was lost with a knee injury during last week’s preseason game but is expected to be healthy relatively soon, so we could see him again this season…As the regular season nears, the uncertainty about Colts RB Marlon Mack’s status grows. Mack suffered a hamstring injury in the first preseason game and is questionable for Week One. If he can’t play, rookie RBs Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins would share the backfield, along with veteran Christine Michael…The Cowboys had a major scare last week, but G Zack Martin now says there’s “no doubt” he’ll be back for Week One…The Packers and Rams are expected to rest many of their starters for this weekend’s games, traditionally considered a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season…Rookie WR Antonio Callaway missed the Browns game with a groin injury…Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is preparing to play in tonight’s matchup against the Seahawks, which would mark his first live game action since tearing his ACL last October…Titans veteran TE Delanie Walker continues to sit out of practice with a toe injury. He’s missed a week of work so far…The Giants and WR Odell Beckham are making progress on what is being projected to be a “record-breaking” contract…