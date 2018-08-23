Dose: Cobb Could be Packing

Thursday, August 23, 2018

The first two weeks of preseason is generally a tease as starters play a handful of series only to cede reps to the backups for the rest of the game. Since this week marks teams’ third preseason game, we can expect starters to play the entire first half and give us a taste of what’s to come when the season gets going. Paying close attention to which players get the most snaps with the first team, where wide receivers line up, and how running backs are utilized is a great way to create an edge for your season-long fantasy drafts, daily fantasy lineups, and player props early in the season. In addition to preseason games, sifting through news and updates throughout training camp is just as important.

Randall Cobb Trade Rumors





The Ringer's Mike Lombardi mentioned on his podcast, GM Street, that the Packers have shopped WR Randall Cobb. This report was then partially refuted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport who admitted that teams have “checked on” Cobb, but that the Packers aren’t actively shopping him. He is entering his age 28 season and the final year of his contract in Green Bay, making him an odd target for teams. He also had surgery on his ankle this offseason, something that has bothered him over the course of his career. He was reportedly practicing with no limitations in training camp back in July, but has yet to play this preseason leaving many in doubt of what to expect.

If Cobb is on the Packers--which he likely will be-- he’ll be the No. 2 receiver for Aaron Rodgers, something that’s produced good results in the past. Aaron Rodgers has supported two top-24 wide receivers in 6-of-8 healthy seasons and arguably has the most touchdown upside in the league. With red zone maven Jordy Nelson out of the picture, Cobb may see more work closer to the goal line. Jimmy Graham could potentially replace Nelson’s red zone usage 1-to-1, but it usually doesn’t work out that way with pass-catchers joining new teams. Despite the animosity surrounding Cobb’s health and trade situation, he is a really intriguing pick towards the end of the single-digit rounds in fantasy leagues. He’s flashed touchdown upside in the past with a 12-score season under his belt and has proven to be efficient throughout his career. He’s posted no lower than a 66 percent catch rate in a season, making him a rare player that doesn’t have to rely on a high target total to post good fantasy numbers. The upside is well worth Cobb’s cost at this point.

Jonathan Williams' Role

With the release of RB Terrance West, ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett believes Jonathan Williams is “the leading candidate” to fill the Mark Ingram role during Ingram’s suspension. Head coach Sean Payton has gone on record saying they don’t want to increase Alvin Kamara’s workload, leaving a lot of available touches on a prolific offense. Williams has played well so far in the preseason racking up 63 yards on five carries and a touchdown, earning the possibility of more playing time to start the season.

While not the most likely scenario, one exists where Ingram doesn’t ever get “his role” back at all this season. Payton would frequently play backups over Ingram early in his career, helping to craft the “Sean Payton hates Ingram” narrative, and Willie Snead was essentially left for dead after a four game suspension in 2017 after being a key contributor the previous two seasons. If Jonathan Williams is playing well in Ingram’s place, there is a very real chance he doesn’t reclaim his spot. He is nearly locked into a role the first four weeks where the Saints play the Bucs, Browns, Falcons, and Giants. Both the Bucs and Browns figure to provide ample positive game script for the Saints while the Falcons and Giants both ranked in the bottom half of run defense efficiency last season. With a solid role in the first four games with the potential for more, Williams is a low-risk, high-upside player worth taking a stab at with one of your later picks in fantasy drafts.

Travis Frederick out for multiple weeks to start the year





Fans believed the Cowboys’ offensive line was destined to bring them back to the top of the NFC East after a “down” season in 2017 with nine wins. That plan may not work out as well as they hoped with a few key injuries before the season even kicks off. All-Pro C Travis Frederick is battling a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillan-Barre Syndrome that could cost him “multiple weeks of the season.” RG Zack Martin is on track to play in Week 1 after hyperextending his knee during a preseason game but is by no means a lock to be at 100 percent. Not to mention that Rookie LG Connor Williams has struggled, not leaving the offensive line anywhere near where they’d hoped entering the season. If the line play is noticeably worse, Ezekiel Elliot will likely be less efficient as a runner but will still be penciled in for a monster workload as the Cowboy’s only true difference-maker on offense.

Rashad Penny’s weight gain





Rashaad Penny checked in at 220 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, a massive difference from a recent report stating that he weighed in at 236 pounds during Seahawks camp this week. As little as 5-10 pounds of weight gain can affect a player’s agility, quickness and overall speed, so a 16-pound gain is definitely a warning sign. It certainly doesn’t help that he has been sidelined for the past week or so with a broken finger and will be out for even longer. Head coach Pete Carrol has talked up Chris Carson all summer, and maybe for good reason. This outcome seemed to be the unthinkable after sinking a 1st round pick into a running back, but the Seahawks will likely rely on Chris Carson to open the season as their lead back. There is still some value at Carson’s ADP, but as I have preached in many of my previous Daily Doses, there are reasons to tread carefully with this backfield.

Quick Hits





Bears TE Adam Shaheen is out indefinitely with injuries to his foot and ankle. Shaheen was expected to be a sizeable part of the Bears passing offense in the red zone and as a blocker. He is in danger of missing Week 1 and potentially more. … Jonathan Stewart isn’t locked into the No.2 running back spot on the Giants depth chart. Stewart has been outplayed by Wayne Gallman and may end up as a “locker room guy” at this point. … Raiders signed CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. He should push for snaps as an outside cornerback once he is familiar with the defensive system. … Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said Christian Kirk has played himself into the mix for the No. 2 receiver job. The issue is that Kirk has lined up in the slot for the majority of his snaps, the same place Larry Fitzgerald does. Kirk will have to bump to the outside for at least another year while Fitz mans the slot. … Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley has a "mild" knee sprain. It was feared to be worse and he should be ready for Week 1. … Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Rishard Matthews (undisclosed, active/PUP) is close to returning to practice. Matthews will slide into the starting line up as soon as he returns. He is an intriguing dart throw in fantast drafts as a perennially underrated player. … The Jets “reached out” to the Raiders to express interest in trading for holdout pass rusher Khalil Mack. Apparently so have another dozen teams. It seems odd that the Raiders refuse to trade or pay Mack, but something will give one way or another. …The Patriots released Kenny Britt. He was struggling with hamstring injuries since June and was never able to fully heal. The Patriots receiving corps continues to thin. …DeAndre Washington had a scope done on his knee. He is supposed to recover within 2-to-4 weeks. … Ravens OC Marty Mornhinweg expressed concern about Lamar Jackson taking too many hits as a runner this preseason. Jackson is still figuring out his way in the NFL, and that includes avoiding big hits. … Vikings signed S George Iloka, formerly of the Bengals, to a one-year contract. Their defense is now just absolutely loaded. With talent at all three levels, Iloka can be utilized in a lot of different scenarios. … The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake will "both play a lot." Drake loses a lot of appeal in fantasy if Frank Gore ends up playing a significant role in this backfield.