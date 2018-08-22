Hayden Winks

Odds and Ends

Rushing Yards Leader Odds

Wednesday, August 22, 2018


In the past few weeks, I have researched and predicted who will take home the passing yards and receiving yards titles (and don’t forget the MVP Odds and Predictions column!). Now it’s time for the rushing yards leader research and predictions. The insight from the research really narrowed the list of potential backs who have a chance to win the rushing title this season. Let’s find out who they are and what to look for if you want to take a longshot bet. If you want to go straight to my favorite bets, go to page 2.

 

Research for Rushing Yards Leader Odds

  • 10 of the last 11 rushing yards leaders had at least 1,474 rushing yards.
  • 10 of the last 11 rushing yards leaders have played all 16 games.
  • 10 of the last 11 rushing yards leaders had at least 314 carries.
  • 10 of the last 11 rushing yards leaders had at least 19.6 carries per game.
  • 10 of the last 11 rushing yards leaders had at least 4.7 yards per carry.
  • Eight of the last nine leaders had at least 4.4 yards per carry in the previous season (excluding Rookie winners Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott).
  • Seven of the last nine leaders had at least 80 rushing yards per game in the previous season (excluding Rookie winners Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott).

 

Rushing Leader Breakdown

 

Rushing LeaderGCarYdsYPCCarPGYPG
Average Since '07 15.9 334 1,678 5.0 21.0 105.5
Minimum Since '07 15 272 1,327 4.5 17.0 82.9

 

Whoever leads the NFL in rushing will almost definitely play 15 or 16 games, but that information isn’t valuable with injury prediction a very rough science -- at least to my knowledge -- for now.

What is valuable is the 5.0 yards per carry and 21.0 carries per game averages. This shouldn’t come as a shock, but it requires BOTH efficiency and volume -- but mainly volume -- to win the rushing title. Just look at the minimums from above, and if you remove Kareem Hunt’s league-leading season when a lot of the favorites were injured, the carries per game minimum would climb all the way to 19.6!

 

OE1

 

A linear trendline does not fit the data well at all. Instead, I have displayed a better fitting polynomial trendline, and it clearly depicts a downward trend. This trendline predicts the 2018 rushing yards leader to finish with about 1,450 rushing yards, which is a decent -- perhaps overly optimistic -- prediction.

 

OE2

 

In the year prior to leading the NFL in rushing, the running backs’ yards per carry have been rock solid. Eight of the nine leaders averaged at least 4.4 yards per carry in the previous season, and the only exception was when LeSean McCoy was plagued by injuries.

There are 10 running backs who averaged at least 4.4 yards per carry (min. 75 carries) last year and aren’t suspended this year. They are Alvin Kamara (6.07), Dion Lewis (4.98), Kareem Hunt (4.88), Kenyan Drake (4.84), Alfred Morris (4.76), Todd Gurley (4.68), Alex Collins (4.59), LeGarrette Blount (4.43), Matt Breida (4.43) and Devonta Freeman (4.41).

 

OE3

 

But just like in fantasy football, most of our focus when evaluating prop bets needs to be on volume and not efficiency. As shown on the graph, the rushing yards leader averaged more than 15 carries per game in their previous season eight of the last nine times.

The 13 running backs who averaged at least 15 carries per game last season were Ezekiel Elliott (24.2), Le’Veon Bell (21.4), Leonard Fournette (20.6), Todd Gurley (18.6), Dalvin Cook (18.5), LeSean McCoy (17.9), Melvin Gordon (17.8), Jordan Howard (17.3), Kareem Hunt (17.0), Frank Gore (16.3), Adrian Peterson (15.6), C.J. Anderson (15.3) and Carlos Hyde (15.0). It’s safe to say that some of the running backs -- Frank Gore, C.J. Anderson and Carlos Hyde -- will not see the same volume as they did last year. It’s also worth throwing in David Johnson’s 2016 season when he averaged 18.3 carries per game.

 

OE4

 

Seven of the last nine rushing yards leaders averaged between 70 and 96 yards per game in their previous seasons. The two exceptions were an injured Arian Foster (42.8 yards per game) and the legendary LaDainian Tomlinson (113.4 yards per game) in the prime of his career.

There were only eight running backs who averaged at least 70 yards per game last season and aren’t suspended this season: Ezekiel Elliott (98.3), Dalvin Cook (88.5 but in four games), Todd Gurley (87.0), Le’Veon Bell (86.1), Kareem Hunt (82.9), Leonard Fournette (80.0), LeSean McCoy (71.1) and Jordan Howard (70.1). This list is almost identical to the current odds to lead the NFL in rushing list.

Current Receiving Yards Leader Odds:

 

PlayerOddsProbAgeYdsYPGCarPGYPC
Ezekiel Elliott +285 26% 23 983 98.3 24.2 4.1
Le'Veon Bell +550 15% 26 1,291 86.1 21.4 4
Todd Gurley +600 14% 24 1,305 87 18.6 4.7
Leonard Fournette +850 11% 23 1,040 80 20.6 3.9
Dalvin Cook +900 10% 23 354 88.5 18.5 4.8
Kareem Hunt +950 10% 23 1,327 82.9 17.0 4.9
Saquon Barkley +1000 9% 21 - - - -
David Johnson +1200 8% 27 1,239 77.4 18.3 4.2
Melvin Gordon +1800 5% 25 1,105 69.1 17.8 3.9
Jordan Howard +2500 4% 24 1,122 70.1 17.3 4.1
Devonta Freeman +2800 3% 26 865 61.8 14.0 4.4
Field +3300 3% - - - - -
Alex Collins +4000 2% 24 973 64.9 14.1 4.6
Jay Ajayi +4000 2% 25 873 62.4 14.9 4.2
Derrick Henry +4000 2% 24 744 46.5 11.0 4.2
Alvin Kamara +4500 2% 23 728 45.5 7.5 6.1
Joe Mixon +5000 2% 22 626 44.7 12.7 3.5
Rashaad Penny +5000 2% 22 - - - -
Ronald Jones +5500 2% 21 - - - -
LeSean McCoy +6000 2% 30 1,138 71.1 17.9 4
Jerick McKinnon +6600 1% 26 570 35.6 9.4 3.8
Marshawn Lynch +7000 1% 32 891 59.4 13.8 4.3
Kenyan Drake +8000 1% 24 644 40.3 8.3 4.8
Lamar Miller +10000 1% 27 888 55.5 14.9 3.7

 

The last four columns are stats from the rusher's last healthy season, and for most, it was last year. The age listed is for the upcoming season.

 

OE5

 

As mentioned earlier, seven of the last nine leaders had at least 80 rushing yards per game in their previous season (excluding rookie winners Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott). Those who accomplished that milestone last year are correctly listed with the best odds. However, there is still some juice to squeeze at the very top of the list. Ezekiel Elliott (98 yards per game) is in his own tier after averaging 10 more YPG than the second place back, but his odds don’t really reflect that.

 

OE6

 

This graph is almost identical to the previous one, because carries are basically equal to total rushing yards!

Most of the value is still in the elite group, especially with Ezekiel Elliott who averaged nearly 25 carries per game last year. LeSean McCoy (17.9 carries per game) and Lamar Miller (14.9) are the non-favorites that stick out on the chart. But remember, it has taken 19.6 carries per game on average to win the rushing title over the last 11 seasons, so Miller would really need an uptick in volume to have a chance.

OE7

 

This graph is evidence that Vegas -- and hopefully you after reading -- values last year’s volume over efficiency. The trendline in this chart is nearly flat, unlike the carries per game and yards per game charts shown above.

Alvin Kamara’s 6.1 YPC puts him in his own tier, but he is still getting +4500 odds to lead the league in rushing for two reasons. Most importantly, Kamara does not have the projected rushing volume to lead in rushing yards, but we should also expect some regression, assuming Kamara isn’t the greatest running back in NFL history by a wide margin.

Kenyan Drake is the second dot that stands out. If only given Drake’s +8000 odds, the model would predict last year’s YPC to be 4.2, but Drake finished with a superior 4.8 YPC. As JJ Zachariason notes in the Late Round Podcast, only Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt outperformed their teammates’ YPC more than Drake did last season. Drake also finished first in Pro Football Focus’ Elusive Rating, so there is some evidence that Drake is good. (Side note: Has everyone forgotten that Drake went to Alabama? Is this the first time in history that an Alabama running back was underrated as a pro?) But more importantly, there is a sample -- albeit short-lived -- of heavy volume. In the last five weeks, Drake received 18.2 carries per game with Jay Ajayi and Damien Williams out of the way. This year, Drake will have to fight off 35-year old Frank Gore to keep his bell cow status. And while this is unlikely -- especially since Drake has never exceeded 133 carries in a season-- there is a chance it happens.

 


