Dose: Seahawks Injury Front

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

The Seahawks have been one of the more injury-ravaged teams of the summer. They haven’t dealt with anything too serious, but they’ve had their fair share of issues. Notably, Doug Baldwin has been sidelined for weeks with a knee problem, first-rounder Rashaad Penny recently needed surgery for a broken finger, and now pass-game back J.D. McKissic is sidelined with a broken foot. On Tuesday, we received several updates on these guys, including a promising timeline on Baldwin.



Speaking Tuesday afternoon, coach Pete Carroll assured the media Baldwin will “for sure” be ready for the Week 1 opener. Baldwin began sprinting last week, ramping up his activity level, so being ready for the season opener actually appears to be doable, even though Carroll is notorious for being overly optimistic when it comes to his injured players. Baldwin’s ADP has dropped roughly half a round in the past month since he went down with the knee injury. Personally, I’ve seen him go in the fourth round of drafts in the past week. Baldwin is a bargain there. Expect his ADP to be back on an upswing the next couple weeks ahead of the regular season. Baldwin is a legit WR1 if healthy.



Penny broke his finger nine days ago in a pass-blocking drill at practice. He underwent surgery to repair the digit, and it was initially reported he would be sidelined 3-4 weeks. That was a more conservative outlook, as Seahawks coaches said all along that if it were the actual season then Penny would be in the lineup. Penny resumed practicing on a limited basis last Friday and was back in pads on Tuesday. After practice, Carroll said Penny “will be ready” for Week 1 in Denver. That’s great news, but the bad news for Penny is he remains a distant No. 2 to lead back Chris Carson. Over the last 30 days, Penny’s ADP has plummeted from the top of the fourth round to the top of the sixth. Meanwhile, in that same span, Carson’s has come up to late-seventh round from the 11th.



McKissic suffered a Jones’ fracture in his foot at practice this week. He’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks. It’s not a big injury in terms of fantasy relevance, but McKissic couldn’t have been hurt at a much worse time. With Carson looking good, Penny coming back and locked into a roster spot, McKissic was competing for a job with the likes of Mike Davis and C.J. Prosise. The Seahawks are unlikely to keep more than four running backs. It’s entirely possible the Seahawks simply send McKissic to injured reserve, ending his season or later releasing him with an injury settlement.

Editor's Note: Be sure to checkout DRAFT's $1,000,000 Best Ball Championship. Best Ball is season long but with no management. Just set it and forget it! Once you're done drafting, that’s it – no or waivers– you don’t even have to set your lineup. Your best players get automatically selected and you'll get the best score, every week. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money best ball draft with your first deposit! Here's the link

J’Mon Moore Struggling in Packers Camp



The Packers selected Mizzou WR J’Mon Moore in the fourth round with the 133rd pick back in April’s draft. He showed legitimate NFL skills on college tape to go with plus size. And Moore opened training camp getting reps with Aaron Rodgers and the first-team offense. However, it’s been mostly all downhill ever since. Moore has been battling a severe case of the drops, spending hours extra with the JUGS machine to try and correct the problem. He’s now fallen behind on the depth chart and may be competing for his spot on the 53-man roster. Davante Adams and Randall Cobb are locks as the 1-2 punch out wide, while Moore and fellow rookie draft picks Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth round) and Equanimeous St. Brown (seventh) are competing with Trevor Davis and Jake Kumerow for 3-4 spots behind Geronimo Allison, who is the favorite for No. 3 duties. The Packers certainly would prefer to not try and squeak Moore through waivers, but they have a loaded receiver depth chart and may not have a choice, especially if Kumerow gets over his shoulder injury. Kumerow has been drawing rave reviews from Rodgers and the coaching staff all summer. He’s also produced in preseason games, unlike Moore, who has caught just three passes for 27 yards in exhibitions.



Fournette to be More Involved in Pass Game?



Coach Doug Marrone said on Tuesday said the Jaguars are working to get Leonard Fournette more involved on third downs this season. Fournette shed nearly 15 pounds over the offseason and is hoping his slimmed-down physique can keep him on the field more and avoid nagging injuries. Fournette was fine as a pass catcher as a rookie, securing 36-of-48 targets for 302 yards. If he can add to that stat line on top of staying healthy for all 16 games, Fournette should very much pay off his fantasy owners who invest late-first or early-second-round picks on him. Fournette has a very real chance of finishing as a top four or five fantasy back as a sophomore.

Editor’s Note: Get a sneak peek at the Rotoworld’s NFL Draft Guide with a look at some of our top features such as positional rankings, sleepers and busts, dynasty rankings, mock drafts, rookie rankings and more! Click here now!





Quick Slants



Bucs LT Donovan Smith suffered a knee sprain on Tuesday and will be sidelined 2-4 weeks, putting his Week 1 status in question. … Ravens CB Jimmy Smith was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was banned four games last year for PEDs. … Cole Beasley (groin) returned to practice Tuesday. … T.J. Yeldon is tipping the scales at 218 pounds after playing between 223-225 last season. He’s the “clear” No. 2 to Leonard Fournette. … Bears TE Adam Shaheen has been diagnosed with a sprained foot. His recovery timetable is uncertain. … The Saints released RB Terrance West and WR Josh Huff. … Steelers WR Eli Rogers has been suspended one game for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. … The Jets claimed K Jason Myers off waivers from the Seahawks. … Browns AWOL wideout Carlos Henderson wants to return to the team. … On-the-bubble Eagles RB Donnel Pumphrey’s hamstring is back to 100 percent. He’s yet to play this preseason. … Bucs RBs coach Tim Spencer essentially admitted rookie Ronald Jones is a real work in progress in the pass game. … DeVante Parker’s (hand) Week 1 status remains up in the air. … Josh Gordon is expected to resume practicing soon. … Jamaal Williams (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday. … Free agent Victor Cruz made his retirement official and signed a contract with ESPN as an analyst. … The Titans signed WR Rishard Matthews to a one-year, $7.75 million extension through the 2019 season. He’s sat out the entirety of training camp to this point.