Dose: Peterson Lands in DC

Whenever I come across the iconic “This is Fine” meme, I can’t help but think of the Redskins’ backfield, because the last few years have been a disaster. Alfred Morris had a string of 1,000-yard seasons back in the Robert Griffin III era, but since then, it’s been slim pickings in the nation’s capital. Matt Jones, Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine have all had their shot at the throne but none of them stuck. Washington’s futile quest for running back continuity has been undermined by endless injuries to key players including last season when Kelley and Chris Thompson both wound up on I.R. Things were so bleak by the end of the season that practice-squadder Kapri Bibbs ended up seeing 20 touches in a Week 17 game against the Giants.

The Redskins decided to address their running back crisis this offseason by using a second-round pick on LSU standout Derrius Guice. The 21-year-old looked like the man to finally halt the Redskins’ running back curse, breaking off a monster run against New England in Washington’s preseason opener. But it was all for naught—Guice blew out his knee at the end of that run, landing on injured reserve with a torn ACL. The carnage continued a week later when backups Perine and Byron Marshall each suffered sprained ankles against the Jets. With Thompson still not 100 percent (he broke his fibula in Week 11 last year), the Redskins did what any sensible team would do—they scoured the free agent market for any running back with a pulse.

The Redskins brought in a host of veterans to audition including four-time Pro Bowler Jamaal Charles and ex-Giant Orleans Darkwa, but the back who impressed most was Adrian Peterson. Washington wasted little time in getting the former Viking under contract, inking Peterson to a one-year deal just hours after his arrival in D.C. In Washington, the 33-year-old will be reunited with his college teammate Trent Williams, who was named to his sixth straight Pro Bowl in 2017.

Peterson obviously fills a need for the Redskins, who are desperate for healthy bodies, but can the former MVP really be a difference-maker at this late stage of his career? Based on last year’s results, probably not. Peterson flamed out in New Orleans, lasting just four games in The Big Easy before being shipped off to Arizona in a trade that netted the Saints a conditional sixth-round pick. Imagine that—Peterson, a player who was once a hop and a skip away from setting the NFL’s single-season rushing mark—being dealt for a Day 3 draft selection. A.D. fared somewhat better in Arizona and even rewarded fantasy owners with a few big weeks (he exploded for 159 yards in Week 9), though he averaged a pedestrian 3.5 yards per carry while committing an embarrassing three fumbles in only six contests. He also couldn’t stay on the field, sitting out the Cardinals’ final five games with a neck injury.

It looked like Peterson might run down Father Time in 2015 when he led the league in rushing yards at age 30. But since then, his production has plummeted as the once-dominant running back has achieved journeyman status by suiting up for three teams (four if you include the Redskins) in a span of two years. Peterson was a freak of nature in his prime, but that ship has left the harbor, never to return.

Declining efficiency, durability concerns, a history of costly fumbles—the Oklahoma product is a red-flag-a-palooza. But if any star on his last leg were to pull a rabbit out of the hat, wouldn’t it be Peterson, the man who topped 2,000 rushing yards a year after tearing his ACL? Not to mention the time he led the league in rushing after being suspended for all but one game of 2014. If Peterson’s career arc has taught us anything, it’s to always expect the unexpected.

The Redskins wouldn’t have signed Peterson if they didn’t think he could contribute right away. Looking at it through a fantasy lens, drafting Peterson won’t be for the faint of heart. Any range of outcomes is entirely possible. The 12-year vet could soar to the top of Washington’s depth chart while emerging as a weekly starter in fantasy. Of course, given his short tenure in New Orleans last year (to be fair, A.D. had nowhere to go with Pro Bowlers Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara standing in his way), another, equally plausible scenario would see Peterson hit the skids in training camp and fail to make the Redskins’ final roster. Even if the Peterson experiment ends in spectacular failure, you can’t blame the running-back-starved ‘Skins for taking a look.

More likely, Peterson will fill a role as part of the Redskins’ backfield committee. He’ll be joined by Kelley (aka Fat Rob), who may get the first crack at replacing Guice depending on how quickly Peterson adapts to Jay Gruden’s offense. Perine will also be involved, whenever his balky ankle decides to cooperate. Thompson, who led all running backs in receiving yards last year prior to his injury, will again be a force on passing downs. Because of his pass-catching expertise, Thompson is by far the Redskins’ most appealing back for fantasy purposes, especially in PPR leagues.

The Redskins’ divide-and-conquer approach is sure to cause headaches for fantasy owners but such is life in a post-Guice world. Realistically, I’ll probably be fading Peterson in drafts this summer, but if you’re the daring type, I can understand nabbing him as a late-round flyer. After all, someone has to carry the rock for Washington. Why not Peterson?

Quick Hits: The Ravens escaped with a narrow 20-19 win over the Colts in Monday night’s preseason action. Andrew Luck, who is back following a lengthy recovery from shoulder surgery, completed just 6-of-13 passes for 50 yards and an interception while Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson threw for 49 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-15 passing. Jackson also rushed four times for 26 yards in the victory. Former Cardinals receiver John Brown scored the first of Baltimore’s two touchdowns on a seven-yard strike from Joe Flacco in the second quarter … According to Manish Mehta of the New York Post, Teddy Bridgewater has drawn trade interest from “at least” two teams. The Jets QB has shined in his two preseason appearances, completing 17-of-23 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and an interception … The Lions used Kenny Golladay opposite Marvin Jones in two-wide sets during Friday’s preseason game against the Giants. That could spell trouble for Golden Tate, though it’s worth noting that Detroit lined up in two-wide sets on just 18.1 percent of their offensive plays last season … Demaryius Thomas sat out Saturday’s preseason game against the Bears after injuring his wrist on Thursday but returned to practice on Monday. Last year ended Thomas’ run of five straight 1,000-yard seasons … The Broncos placed OL Menelik Watson on injured reserve with a pectoral strain but plan to release him when healthy. Denver won’t save any money by cutting Watson as his $5.5 million salary for 2018 is fully guaranteed … According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Seahawks and Eagles DE Marcus Smith is “leaning towards” retirement. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll cited “personal reasons” as the reason for Smith’s release last week as the team didn’t feel the 26-year-old was fully committed to playing football … The Seahawks shook up their special teams room on Monday by cutting kicker Jason Myers and long-time punter Jon Ryan (who spent his first night as a free man at the local watering hole). Seattle will move forward with ex-Raider Sebastian Janikowski at kicker while punting responsibilities will fall to fifth-round rookie Michael Dickson … The Seahawks weren’t the only team to make a special teams move on Monday. The Vikings decided to pull the plug on kicker Kai Forbath, who missed a 41-yard attempt in Saturday’s preseason game against the Jaguars. With Forbath out of the picture, the Vikes will turn to fifth-round rookie Daniel Carlson at kicker. The Auburn alum finished his college career as the SEC’s all-time leader in points scored (480) … The Rams rewarded RT Rob Havenstein with a four-year, $32.5 million extension through 2022. The 26-year-old earned PFF’s No. 2 run-blocking grade among tackles last year. Los Angeles has now given extensions to Havenstein, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley while continuing to play hardball with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald … According to Mike Kaye of the First Coast News, Marqise Lee and Keelan Cole have drawn the “majority” of starter reps throughout Jaguars training camp. Cole finished fourth among rookies with 748 receiving yards in 2017 while Lee led Jacksonville with 56 catches on 96 targets … Andrew Norwell was back at practice Monday after sitting out the past week with a minor calf injury. The All-Pro left guard joined the Jags on a five-year, $66.5 million deal this offseason … Panthers LT Matt Kalil sat out Monday’s practice with a sore knee and will visit Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday. Andrews performed arthroscopic surgery on both of Kalil’s knees back in 2015 … The Eagles activated DE Brandon Graham off the PUP list on Monday. The 30-year-old missed the start of training camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Graham’s strip sack of Tom Brady in last year’s Super Bowl sealed the Eagles’ first title … When asked about his status for the Eagles’ season opener against Atlanta on September 6, Carson Wentz said, “It’s gonna’ be close.” The 25-year-old is still working back from a torn ACL he suffered late last season. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would get the start at quarterback if Wentz can’t make it back for Week 1 … Leonard Floyd had surgery to repair a broken right hand on Sunday after an awkward fall in Saturday’s preseason game at Denver. The third-year linebacker is expected to play with a cast and should be available for the Bears’ season opener at Green Bay in three weeks … Roquan Smith is slated to make his preseason debut Saturday versus the Chiefs. The rookie linebacker was the last first-round pick to sign a contract this year, ending his holdout last week … LeSean McCoy sat out Monday’s practice with a groin injury, though it’s not considered serious. The Bills workhorse totaled 10 yards on five touches in Friday’s preseason game against the Browns … After receiving a second opinion, doctors have determined that A.J. McCarron did not suffer a broken collarbone in Friday night’s preseason game at Cleveland. The Bills quarterback is expected to resume practicing soon. First-round QB Josh Allen worked with the first-team offense during Monday’s practice and will draw the start in Sunday’s dress rehearsal against the Bengals … E.J. Gaines is expected to miss about three weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained right knee. The Browns corner was carted off at Sunday’s practice after injuring himself on a play defending Jarvis Landry … George Iloka was let go by the Bengals on Sunday but it doesn’t look like he’ll be on the market for long. The free agent safety is already drawing interest from the Cowboys and Raiders. Dallas has a need at safety with Xavier Woods (hamstring) questionable for Week 1. In Oakland, Iloka would be reunited with former Bengals DC Paul Guenther … Jadeveon Clowney got in a full practice on Monday and hopes to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams. The Texans linebacker is nearing full strength following an offseason knee scope … Ravens CB Jimmy Smith is reportedly appealing a multi-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. 