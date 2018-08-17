Raymond Summerlin

By the Numbers

print article archives RSS

High Target Sleepers

Friday, August 17, 2018


So much of the conversation in fantasy football circles revolves around whether or not a player is #good, but that is not the best way to approach redraft leagues. While talent is undoubtedly important, opportunity is far more predictive of fantasy success, and that remains true at wide receiver.

Over the past five years, there have been 182 instances of a wide receiver getting at least 100 targets in a season. Of those seasons, just 34 finished outside the top-36 fantasy receivers even in standard scoring. The number falls to 25 in PPR formats. Last season was an odd one for receivers, but no wideout who finished with 100 targets ended up outside the top-33 in PPR. Even in a standard format, identifying a receiver who will garner 100 targets gives fantasy players an 80-percent chance of landing at least a WR3.

On a weekly basis, the importance of targets shines through even more clearly. In some older but great work, Sean Fakete noted volume is among the strongest predictors of elite fantasy games. 98 percent of weekly top finishers from 2013-15 had at least six receptions. The same is true of 86 percent of top-6 finishes and 76 percent of top-12 receivers. When trying to identify high-upside receivers on a weekly basis, volume should play a big role in the decision-making process.

The problem is most high-volume receivers are already valued properly. DeAndre Hopkins and Antonio Brown finished 1-2 in targets last season, and they are, not coincidentally, the first two receivers off the board this year. That said, there are some receivers being drafted outside the top-36 at the position who have the potential for a large workload even before considering any injury possibilities.

Editor's Note: Get updated rankings, projections, player profiles, and plenty more with the Rotoworld Draft Guide, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and join the conversation on Twitter by following @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin.

Randall Cobb – WR37
Cobb feels like cheating because he is only one spot below the threshold and likely would be drafted higher if not for the glut of WR3-types at the receiver position this season. Still, he is worth discussing both because of his target upside and the history of No. 2 receivers in Green Bay.

In the 8 seasons Aaron Rodgers has played at least 15 games, he has supported two 100-target receivers in five of them, and his No. 2 receiver has been a top-24 option in all but two of them. In two of his last three seasons, the No. 2 receiver has been a top 10 option – Cobb was the WR6 in 2014 and Davante Adams was the WR7 in 2016.

Those two monster seasons were on the back of 12 touchdown explosions, and Cobb is unlikely to match that total with Jimmy Graham brought in to soak up the red-zone targets Jordy Nelson vacated. Even so, Cobb himself has shown he can return top-36 value as the No. 2 option with a modest touchdown total in the very recent past, finishing as the WR29 with a 79/829/6 line in 2015. At worst he appears to be going at value, and he has the upside in this offense to be much better than that.

Robert Woods – WR38
While he finished with just 85 targets last season, Woods was well on his way to 100 looks if not for an injury. He averaged just over seven targets a game in his 12 active weeks last season, putting him on a 113.3 target pace. He also handled 22.5 percent of the Rams’ targets in the games he was active, a number which would have earned him 116.6 targets over a full 16 games. Looking at those numbers, Woods seems certain to top 100 targets if he stays healthy, but it is not quite that simple.

Sammy Watkins handled just 14.7 percent of Jared Goff’s targets last season, and that was with Woods missing three of those games. Brought in to replace him, Brandin Cooks figures to have a much bigger role this season, which puts some downward pressure on both Woods’ and Cooper Kupp’s target share. Already a low-volume passing team last season, an even better defense could depress Goff’s attempt total even further this year, and there has been chatter about the tight ends, who commanded just 17 percent of the targets last season, getting more work in the passing game this year.

Coming off a breakout season, it is highly unlikely the Rams forget about Woods entirely, but it is fair to project him for a smaller role in the offense. His current ADP is fine and the upside is obviously there for 110-plus targets, but it might not be as good a bet as it appears.

Kelvin Benjamin – WR39
Benjamin is the most open-and-shut case on this list. Even if he was not the only semi-reliable option on the depth chart – we will see what Zay Jones and Corey Coleman can become – new OC Brian Daboll has a history of heavily targeting his No. 1 receivers. Dwayne Bowe saw 28.2 percent of the targets when he was healthy under Daboll in 2012, and Brandon Marshall earned a massive 30.1 percent of the targets with Miami in 2011.

The knocks against Benjamin are his talent, which is at best questionable, his ability to say healthy, which is more than questionable, and his offense, which could be the worst in the league this season. That said, Benjamin has already shown what he can do when healthy by finishing as the WR17 for a Panthers offense which was 19th in points scored and 15th in passing touchdowns in 2014. He is probably not going to reach even those heights this year in an offense which almost certainly will be worse than that, but WR39 feels like his full-health floor.

Jamison Crowder – WR41
Washington’s receiver corps is tough to project. Alex Smith is new, Paul Richardson is new, Josh Doctson struggled in his first real season, and Jordan Reed is as big an injury risk as anyone. With all of that uncertainty, Crowder is an interesting bet to top 100 targets, something he did last season in just 15 games and came within a target of in 2016.

That said, he might need some help to actually reach that mark. Crowder has averaged 1.63 fewer targets in games he has played with Reed throughout his career, which is unsurprising based on how each player is used. The targets were there, but Crowder also was a less effective fantasy player while Chris Thompson was healthy last season, averaging 15 fewer yards and 4.24 fewer PPR fantasy points.

The good news for Crowder is neither of those players is a particularly good bet to stay healthy, and Crowder has already earned praise for his connection with his new quarterback.  He is a more interesting pick in PPR formats, but Crowder can match his standard ADP if things fall correctly.

Allen Hurns – WR42
The reality is we do not know who will emerge as the No. 1 in Dallas’ offense, but it is worth speculating considering it is a spot which earned Dez Bryant almost eight targets a game over the last two seasons. Hurns has to be the favorite at this point in the preseason. He has worked as the No. 1 all offseason, started the first preseason game, and saw as many snaps with Dak Prescott as any receiver not named Michael Gallup.

The concern for Hurns actually reaching his target upside is twofold. First, he has played just 21 games because of several different injuries over the last two seasons. Even if he opens the season as the clear No. 1, it is not guaranteed he stays there. Second, there are several options for targets in Dallas’ remade passing corps including Gallup, Cole Beasley, and, at least based on camp reports, Tavon Austin. In fact, Gallup might be a better bet at his 13th-round ADP just based on cost.

Still, it would be silly to discount Hurns’ target upside, especially in an undervalued passing attack, and his rapidly falling ADP makes taking the risk more palatable than it was a month ago.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

By the Numbers Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Raymond Summerlin Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Waiver Wire: Acquire Adames
    Waiver Wire: Acquire Adames
  •  
    Must Have: Keenan Allen
    Must Have: Keenan Allen
  •  
    Must Have: Kyle Rudolph
    Must Have: Kyle Rudolph
  •  
    MLB: Hold on Gordon
    MLB: Hold on Gordon
  •  
    Must Have: Chris Hogan
    Must Have: Chris Hogan
  •  
    Must Have: Rex Burkhead
    Must Have: Rex Burkhead
  •  
    Must Have: Marvin Jones
    Must Have: Marvin Jones
  •  
    Must Have: Kenny Stills
    Must Have: Kenny Stills

 