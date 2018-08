Podcast: QB Problem? No More

Thursday, August 16, 2018

You survived the first week of the preseason, so Josh Norris, Ray Summerlin and Patrick Daugherty are here to recap the essential moments and performances. Are we out or in on the Seattle backfield? Do we really believe Ronald Jones won't be the week one starter? Did Christian McCaffrey's ceiling rise? And the crew asks if the NFL has fixed its quarterback problem. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

