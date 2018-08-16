Dose: Situation in Seattle

Thursday, August 16, 2018

Fantasy drafts are starting to occur regularly as the buzz around the NFL continues to grow. Those who don’t pay attention to the league year-round become instantly engrossed by the nation’s most popular sport and begin their quest towards fantasy glory. Regardless of your level of interest, Rotoworld’s player blurbs and Daily Doses should be an integral part of your research as we go through the most important news each day while including our thoughts on their fantasy values.

The seemingly everlasting Rashaad Penny vs Chris Carson debate will likely calm down a bit after Penny underwent surgery for a broken finger on Wednesday. This injury is expected to hold the rookie out for 3-to-4 weeks, but the Seahawks expect him to be ready by Week 1. Carson’s ADP is going to skyrocket a couple of rounds while Penny’s will be in freefall and likely end up towards the back half of the single-digit rounds. The reality is that despite Penny’s injury, we don’t have much more clarity on how this backfield will play out in the regular season. Carson was called the Seahawks’ “bellcow” by NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport on Wednesday, but that seems truly unbelievable after they sunk a first-round pick into Penny this past draft. Even if we believe that Carson will be “the guy” in Seattle to start the year, there’s no telling what kind of split they will have when Penny returns, or how either back will perform. Carson’s been relatively average so far in his career with a 46 percent success rate (Football outsiders) and Penny struggled immensely in pass protection at San Diego State. With the offensive line in shambles and no clear-cut starter, I will be avoiding both backs for fantasy drafts this upcoming weekend and most likely the entire year.

Training Camp Buzz





Jaguars beat writers are taking turns boasting about which wide receiver has been the most impressive throughout camp. Given the stable of wideouts the Jaguars possess in Donte Moncrief, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, Marqise Lee, and DJ Chark, it’s incredibly difficult sorting out the expected snap shares, and reporters are doing us no favor. Chark is the “most impressive receiver at camp” while Westbrook has been a “standout,” and Keelan Cole is “the guy to own in fantasy football.” Take your pick on who will be the No. 1 receiver, but the truth is it honestly doesn’t matter too much. None of the players really present the upside to be a true No. 1 WR, and they play on a run-oriented team with an extremely volatile quarterback who has mostly played at his floor throughout his career. The Jaguars had the lowest pass rate of the league at 49 percent, and tied for the 5th lowest passing rate in one-score situations. Cole and Westbrook strike me as the best bets for big production on random weeks, making them strictly Best-Ball picks.

The hype surrounding 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon may have gotten slightly out of control this offseason for a player that hadn’t exceeded 205 touches in a season. He is already suffering from a knee strain while their expected No. 2 RB Matt Breida is out for multiple weeks with a separated shoulder. This leaves former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Jeremy McNichols working with the first team in practice. He has a big opportunity over the next few weeks because if he can prove himself, he could potentially usurp Breida for the Tevin Coleman role in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. McNichols’ was a workhorse back at Jay Ajayi’s Alma Mater, Boise State, racking up over 4,000 career scrimmage yards and 55 touchdowns. This is definitely a situation to monitor in the 49ers upcoming preseason game as far as usage and playing ability is concerned.

Carlos Henderson’s career continues to spiral downward as the former 3rd-round pick was suspended for one game due to a a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. When the Broncos selected him, they were hoping he could play in the slot between Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. That didn’t pan out as he made literally zero impact in the passing game as a rookie. The Broncos clearly weren’t happy with Henderson and needed contingency plans for the future with Sanders and Thomas both entering their 30’s. They went to the draft in 2018 determined to find more help at wide receiver and drafted Courtland Sutton in the second round and DaeSean Hamilton in the fourth. According to most reports, Sutton and Hamilton both outplayed Henderson this offseason, landing him at 5th in the pecking order. Henderson is looking like a total bust unless he manages to flip the switch at some point in the next few weeks.

Quick Hits

Raiders WR Ryan Switzer has practiced behind Griff Whalen in recent training camp practices. This is a bit of a surprise as Switzer has gotten talked up by Gruden this offseason and received praise from beat writers. At this point, it’s tough to know who will play in the slot on the starting offense. … The Fulton County District has dropped charges against Broncos DT Adam Gotsis. He was facing charges that stemmed from his college days at Georgia Tech. He is still subject to the league’s personal conduct policy but is likely in the clear with the Broncos. … Saints DE Marcus Davenport (thumb) is close to practicing. HC Sean Payton said the news is “real good” and that he will be on the field soon. The Saints traded up over 10 picks in the draft to acquire Davenport so they are likely itching to get him ready for the season. …Saints WR Cameron Meredith (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday. … Meredith is likely to see time as their No. 3 WR behind Micheal Thomas and Tedd Ginn. Rookie Tre'Quan Smith could fight for playing time, but that’s mostly expected to come at the expense of Ginn… Rishard Matthews remains sidelined at Titans camp. He has been one of the most underrated receivers in the league but hasn’t been able to practice with an undisclosed injury. Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor are getting first-team reps at the moment. …Coach Mike Zimmer praised fourth-year CB Trae Waynes, saying Waynes is "a really good corner now." This seems to be an exaggeration as Waynes was no better than average according to Pro Football Focus’ pass-defense metrics. … The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports the Dolphins have no plans to trade WR DeVante Parker. The Dolphins played with three wide receivers on the field for 96 percent of their snaps last season and threw significant money at Albert Wilson this offseason. Parker will have to earn his starting spot back among Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Wilson after breaking his finger.