Wednesday, August 15, 2018

The last four columns are stats from the receiver’s last healthy season, and for most, it was last year. The age listed is for this upcoming season.

10 of the last 11 receiving yards leaders averaged at least 8.4 targets per game in the previous season. This is because the receiving yards leader is typically an already proven weapon. In fact, 10 of the 11 receiving yards leaders were between 26 and 29 years old ( Josh Gordon was 22). There are 16 receivers who averaged 8.4 targets per game in their last season listed below.

10 of the last 11 receiving yards leaders averaged at least 8.1 yards per target in the previous season. There were 29 players who averaged at least 8.1 YPT last season (min. 75 targets). The lone exception was when Brandon Floyd led the NFL in receiving yards thanks to Peyton Manning .

But as I mentioned in the passing yards column , I am skeptical that this trendline will be accurate moving forward. In fact, a polynomial regression trendline (R-squared of .654) fits the data better than the linear trendline (R-squared of .596). The polynomial regression trendline projects the receiving yards leader to be closer to 1,625 receiving yards, which is much lower than 1,822 yards. I think 1,625 is the better projection -- and it still might be a tad too high.

Unlike some of the other season-long player props, the NFL receiving yards leader bet is usually a very top-sided affair. After doing research on who leads the NFL in receiving, I learned it is very rare for a receiver to come out of nowhere to lead the NFL in receiving yards. It is my opinion that there are only about a dozen receivers who have a reasonable probability to win the prop. Let’s find out who they are. Research for Receiving Yards Leader Odds

10 of the last 11 receiving yards leaders have been between 26 and 29-years old.

Six of the last seven leaders have averaged at least 105 yards per game.

The last 11 receiving yards leaders have needed at least 153 targets.

Nine of the last 11 leaders had between 9.2 and 9.7 yards per target.

10 of the last 11 leaders had at least 8.1 YPT in the previous season.

10 of the last 11 leaders had at least 8.4 targets per game in the previous season.

Receiving Leader Breakdown

Receiving Leader Age Games Tar Rec Yards TarPG RecPG YPG YPT YPR Average Since '07 27 15.6 170 105 1,631 10.9 6.7 105 9.6 15.7 Minimum Since '07 22 14 153 77 1,448 9.6 4.8 91 9.2 13.2

The NFL has been blessed with crazy talent at wide receiver in the few last decades. The receiving yards leaders since 1995 include Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, Andre Johnson, Julio Jones, Chad Johnson, Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. These Hall of Fame talents have skyrocketed the yards needed to win the yardage title.

Nine of the last 11 receiving yards leaders averaged at least 70 yards per game in the previous season. The 10 players to do so last season were Antonio Brown (110), DeAndre Hopkins (92), Julio Jones (90), Keenan Allen (87), Adam Thielen (80), Tyreek Hill (79), Michael Thomas (78), Rob Gronkowski (77), Odell Beckham (76) and Larry Fitzgerald (72). If we remove JuJu Smith-Schuster’s first career game when he wasn’t targeted, Smith-Schuster averaged 71 yards per game and would also meet the criteria.

Current Receiving Yards Leader Odds:

As mentioned above, six of the last seven receiving yards leaders had at least 105 yards per game. The only receivers even relatively close to accomplishing that were Antonio Brown (110), DeAndre Hopkins (92), Julio Jones (90) and Keenan Allen (87). The next closest was Adam Thielen at 79.8 yards per game.



The cluster at the very top is where most of the value is -- Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen. The fades based on this statistic include Devin Funchess (53), Alshon Jeffery (49) and Amari Cooper (49).





10 of the last 11 receiving yards leaders averaged at least 8.1 yards per target in their previous season. The nearly horizontal trendline on this chart is at 8.1 YPT, and the receivers listed above the line are the receivers we should be targeting.



Some notable long odds receivers who fit that criteria are Doug Baldwin (8.5), Tyreek Hill (11.3), Stefon Diggs (8.9), JuJu Smith-Schuster (11.6) and Marvin Jones (10.3). There are also three Rams receivers -- Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp -- who pass the 8.1 YPT test with at least +8000 odds, but it would likely take an injury to one of the receivers or Todd Gurley to give one of the other receivers a chance to lead the NFL in receiving yards.



The fades are Mike Evans (7.4), Larry Fitzgerald (7.2), Amari Cooper (7.1), Demaryius Thomas (6.8), Alshon Jeffery (6.6), Jarvis Landry (6.1) and Emmanuel Sanders (6.0). All of these receivers have had -- and will likely continue to have -- sketchy quarterback play to some degree.

10 of the last 11 leaders had at least 8.4 targets per game in the previous season. That shouldn’t be surprising to anyone. Antonio Brown (11.6) and DeAndre Hopkins (11.6) were in a league of their own last season, and they are both projected to see 10+ targets per game once again.



The rest of the qualifiers are Odell Beckham (10.3), Larry Fitzgerald (10.1), Jarvis Landry (10.1), Keenan Allen (9.9), Allen Robinson (9.4), Julio Jones (9.3), Michael Thomas (9.3), Mike Evans (9.1), Adam Thielen (8.9), A.J. Green (8.9), Demaryius Thomas (8.8), Josh Gordon (8.4), Davante Adams (8.4) and Pierre Garcon (8.4). But some of these receivers -- specifically Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson, Josh Gordon and Pierre Garcon -- aren’t expected to see as many targets this upcoming seasons.



Top 3 Favorite Value Bets:



For me to consider a player a legitimate receiving yards leader candidate, the receiver had to meet the following criteria:

Had at least 8.1 yards per target last season.

Had at least 70 yards per game last season.

Has to have a realistic chance of getting 150+ targets.



To be abundantly clear, this is not ranking the most likely winners. Instead, these are three players with a higher probability of winning than what the Vegas odds are implying.

1) Julio Jones at +500 or 16.7% implied probability - Julio Jones has finished 2nd, 2nd, 1st and 3rd in receiving yards over the last four seasons. That’s probably enough to convince you why Julio Jones is a great bet to lead the NFL in receiving yards this season, but let me put the cherry on top.



In back-to-back at home losses to the Bills and Dolphins in games four and five, Julio Jones was only targeted four and seven times. That was unacceptable for OC Steve Sarkisian, but it looks like Sark learned his lesson. After those two stunning losses, Jones was targeted 10.5 times per game, which led to a 1,565 receiving yard 16-game pace.



At 29, Jones is still in his prime years, and the advanced metrics show that. According to Josh Hermsmeyer’s Next Gen Stats study, Jones was at least one mile per hour faster than the average receiver with the ball in his hands after 50 yards of distance traveled last year. For these reasons, I think Jones has the second-best chance -- Antonio Brown is first -- at leading the NFL in receiving yards and is a good value at +500 odds.

2) JuJu Smith-Schuster at +6600 or 1.5% implied probability - A bet on JuJu is a bet on chaos, age curves and talent. For Smith-Schuster to lead the NFL in receiving yards, he would first need something to happen to Antonio Brown, the rightful favorite to lead the NFL in receiving yards.



It is extremely difficult to project injuries but that doesn’t make Antonio Brown immune to them. Any player who weighs 181 pounds at 5’10” and touches the ball over 100 times per season is flirting with fire. When that player is 30 years old, the probability of injury is even higher. Already this summer, Brown had to miss 10 days of camp for a quad injury. Another slight concern for Brown was his minor dip in Game Speed in 2017, which could be a sign Brown is on a descent from his peak. While I am definitely not rooting for an injury to the best wide receiver in the NFL, I would not be making accurate projections if I didn’t include analysis of the probabilities of injuries at different ages.



With the chaos out of the way, let’s begin our praise of JuJu Smith-Schuster. No wide receiver in NFL history had more than Smith-Schuster’s 11.6 YPT as a 21-year old (min. 35 targets). The only wide receivers to have more receiving yards as a 21-year old rookie in NFL history are Randy Moss, Amari Cooper, Mike Evans, Keenan Allen and Sammy Watkins. That is elite company.



The Steelers are also missing 120 targets from last year, and Smith-Schuster will be the new owner of many of them. In the last 12 games, Smith-Schuster was on pace for 100 targets. If he picks up a couple dozen more of the Steelers’ missing targets, Smith-Schuster could reach 1,200 yards even with Brown playing a full season. If Brown were to miss some time, Smith-Schuster would be among the favorites to lead the NFL in receiving. At +6600 odds, it is hard to pass up.



3) DeAndre Hopkins at +950 or 9.5% implied probability - Hopkins has dealt with horrible quarterback play for his entire career, but it hasn’t stopped him from producing three 1,200+ yard seasons -- including a 1,521-yard season as 23-year old.



With Deshaun Watson now slinging the ball, Hopkins ceiling is elevated. In the six games with Deshaun Watson starting, Hopkins averaged 10 targets and 91.8 yards per game -- and that includes a 2/19/1 line on four targets in a game that was 33-3 going into the fourth quarter. It is also important to remember that Watson and Hopkins did not have a full offseason of first-team reps together with Texans HC Bill O’Brien ridiculously giving Tom Savage a lot of the first-team work last offseason.



This season, Warren Sharp rated the Texans’ schedule the softest in the NFL. Outside of games with the Broncos and Jaguars, the Texans and DeAndre Hopkins are facing opponents that are prone to giving up points -- Colts, Browns, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Titans, Cowboys, Jets to name a few. With more chemistry between the Clemson Tiger alums and a cupcake schedule, Watson and Hopkins should shred up the league once again in 2018. With +950 odds, Hopkins is a good bet to lead the NFL in receiving yards.



Honorable mentions: Stefon Diggs (+6000), Michael Thomas (+1500), T.Y. Hilton (+1600)