Receiving Yards Leader Odds

Wednesday, August 15, 2018


Unlike some of the other season-long player props, the NFL receiving yards leader bet is usually a very top-sided affair. After doing research on who leads the NFL in receiving, I learned it is very rare for a receiver to come out of nowhere to lead the NFL in receiving yards. It is my opinion that there are only about a dozen receivers who have a reasonable probability to win the prop. Let’s find out who they are.

Research for Receiving Yards Leader Odds

  • 10 of the last 11 receiving yards leaders have been between 26 and 29-years old.
  • Six of the last seven leaders have averaged at least 105 yards per game.
  • The last 11 receiving yards leaders have needed at least 153 targets.
  • Nine of the last 11 leaders had between 9.2 and 9.7 yards per target.
  • 10 of the last 11 leaders had at least 8.1 YPT in the previous season.
  • 10 of the last 11 leaders had at least 8.4 targets per game in the previous season.

 

Receiving Leader Breakdown

 

Receiving LeaderAgeGamesTarRecYardsTarPGRecPGYPGYPTYPR
Average Since '07 27 15.6 170 105 1,631 10.9 6.7 105 9.6 15.7
Minimum Since '07 22 14 153 77 1,448 9.6 4.8 91 9.2 13.2

 

The NFL has been blessed with crazy talent at wide receiver in the few last decades. The receiving yards leaders since 1995 include Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, Andre Johnson, Julio Jones, Chad Johnson, Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. These Hall of Fame talents have skyrocketed the yards needed to win the yardage title.

 

OE1

 

But as I mentioned in the passing yards column, I am skeptical that this trendline will be accurate moving forward. In fact, a polynomial regression trendline (R-squared of .654) fits the data better than the linear trendline (R-squared of .596). The polynomial regression trendline projects the receiving yards leader to be closer to 1,625 receiving yards, which is much lower than 1,822 yards. I think 1,625 is the better projection -- and it still might be a tad too high.

 

OE2

 

10 of the last 11 receiving yards leaders averaged at least 8.1 yards per target in the previous season. There were 29 players who averaged at least 8.1 YPT last season (min. 75 targets). The lone exception was when Brandon Floyd led the NFL in receiving yards thanks to Peyton Manning.

 

OE3

 

10 of the last 11 receiving yards leaders averaged at least 8.4 targets per game in the previous season. This is because the receiving yards leader is typically an already proven weapon. In fact, 10 of the 11 receiving yards leaders were between 26 and 29 years old (Josh Gordon was 22). There are 16 receivers who averaged 8.4 targets per game in their last season listed below.

 

OE4

 

Nine of the last 11 receiving yards leaders averaged at least 70 yards per game in the previous season. The 10 players to do so last season were Antonio Brown (110), DeAndre Hopkins (92), Julio Jones (90), Keenan Allen (87), Adam Thielen (80), Tyreek Hill (79), Michael Thomas (78), Rob Gronkowski (77), Odell Beckham (76) and Larry Fitzgerald (72). If we remove JuJu Smith-Schuster’s first career game when he wasn’t targeted, Smith-Schuster averaged 71 yards per game and would also meet the criteria.

 

Current Receiving Yards Leader Odds:

 

PlayerOddsProbAgeYdsYPGTPGYPT
Antonio Brown +225 30.8% 30 1,533 109.5 11.6 9.4
Julio Jones +500 16.7% 29 1,444 90.3 9.3 9.8
DeAndre Hopkins +950 9.5% 26 1,378 91.9 11.6 7.9
Odell Beckham +1000 9.1% 26 302 75.5 10.3 7.4
Keenan Allen +1200 7.7% 26 1,393 87.1 9.9 8.8
Michael Thomas +1500 6.3% 25 1,245 77.8 9.3 8.4
T.Y. Hilton +1600 5.9% 29 966 60.4 6.8 8.9
A.J. Green +1600 5.9% 30 1,078 67.4 8.9 7.5
Adam Thielen +1800 5.3% 28 1,276 79.8 8.9 9.0
Mike Evans +2000 4.8% 25 1,001 66.7 9.1 7.4
Davante Adams +3000 3.2% 26 885 63.2 8.4 7.6
Doug Baldwin +3300 2.9% 30 991 61.9 7.3 8.5
Josh Gordon +3300 2.9% 27 335 67 8.4 8.0
Amari Cooper +3300 2.9% 24 680 48.6 6.9 7.1
Demaryius Thomas +4500 2.2% 31 949 59.3 8.8 6.8
Tyreek Hill +5000 2.0% 24 1,183 78.9 7.0 11.3
Golden Tate +5000 2.0% 30 1,003 62.7 7.5 8.4
Stefon Diggs +6000 1.6% 25 849 60.6 6.8 8.9
JuJu Smith-Schuster +6600 1.5% 22 917 65.5 5.6 11.6
Devin Funchess +6600 1.5% 24 840 52.5 6.9 7.6
Larry Fitzgerald +6600 1.5% 35 1,156 72.3 10.1 7.2
Allen Robinson +6600 1.5% 26 883 55.2 9.4 5.8
Brandin Cooks +8000 1.2% 25 1,082 67.6 7.1 9.5
Pierre Garcon +8000 1.2% 32 500 62.5 8.4 7.5
Alshon Jeffery +8000 1.2% 28 789 49.3 7.5 6.6
Marvin Jones +10000 1.0% 28 1,101 68.8 6.7 10.3
Cooper Kupp +10000 1.0% 25 869 57.9 6.3 9.2
Robert Woods +10000 1.0% 26 781 65.1 7.1 9.2
Jarvis Landry +10000 1.0% 26 987 61.7 10.1 6.1
Emmanuel Sanders +10000 1.0% 31 555 46.3 7.7 6.0

 

The last four columns are stats from the receiver’s last healthy season, and for most, it was last year. The age listed is for this upcoming season.

 

OE5

 

As mentioned above, six of the last seven receiving yards leaders had at least 105 yards per game. The only receivers even relatively close to accomplishing that were Antonio Brown (110), DeAndre Hopkins (92), Julio Jones (90) and Keenan Allen (87). The next closest was Adam Thielen at 79.8 yards per game.

The cluster at the very top is where most of the value is -- Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen. The fades based on this statistic include Devin Funchess (53), Alshon Jeffery (49) and Amari Cooper (49).

 

OE6

 

10 of the last 11 receiving yards leaders averaged at least 8.1 yards per target in their previous season. The nearly horizontal trendline on this chart is at 8.1 YPT, and the receivers listed above the line are the receivers we should be targeting.

Some notable long odds receivers who fit that criteria are Doug Baldwin (8.5), Tyreek Hill (11.3), Stefon Diggs (8.9), JuJu Smith-Schuster (11.6) and Marvin Jones (10.3). There are also three Rams receivers -- Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp -- who pass the 8.1 YPT test with at least +8000 odds, but it would likely take an injury to one of the receivers or Todd Gurley to give one of the other receivers a chance to lead the NFL in receiving yards.

The fades are Mike Evans (7.4), Larry Fitzgerald (7.2), Amari Cooper (7.1), Demaryius Thomas (6.8), Alshon Jeffery (6.6), Jarvis Landry (6.1) and Emmanuel Sanders (6.0). All of these receivers have had -- and will likely continue to have -- sketchy quarterback play to some degree.

 

OE7

 

10 of the last 11 leaders had at least 8.4 targets per game in the previous season. That shouldn’t be surprising to anyone. Antonio Brown (11.6) and DeAndre Hopkins (11.6) were in a league of their own last season, and they are both projected to see 10+ targets per game once again.

The rest of the qualifiers are Odell Beckham (10.3), Larry Fitzgerald (10.1), Jarvis Landry (10.1), Keenan Allen (9.9), Allen Robinson (9.4), Julio Jones (9.3), Michael Thomas (9.3), Mike Evans (9.1), Adam Thielen (8.9), A.J. Green (8.9), Demaryius Thomas (8.8), Josh Gordon (8.4), Davante Adams (8.4) and Pierre Garcon (8.4). But some of these receivers -- specifically Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson, Josh Gordon and Pierre Garcon -- aren’t expected to see as many targets this upcoming seasons.


