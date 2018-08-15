Silva's Preseason Top 150

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

These rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring and leagues that start just one quarterback, devaluing what is already fantasy football’s deepest position. Changes in the rankings have been generated based on preseason adjustments, training-camp injuries, and depth chart movement. These Top 150s will continue to be tweaked as more information rolls in throughout August.



For more thorough analysis on each player, you can read my 32 NFL Team Previews.



1. Todd Gurley (RB1) – Emerged as NFL’s premier 3-down back in first year with Sean McVay.

2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Averaged 27.5 touches/game last 2 years. Career-high 85 catches in ’17.

3. Ezekiel Elliott (RB3) – Elliott has averaged 24.9 touches with 25 TDs through 25 NFL games.

4. David Johnson (RB4) – I lean DJ over Zeke in full PPR but take Elliott in non- & 0.5-PPR drafts.

5. Antonio Brown (WR1) – 150+ targets 5 straight years. Has battled quad injury in training camp.

6. Alvin Kamara (RB5) – Last year’s RB4 on only 7.5 carries/game. Workload set to spike in year 2.

7. Melvin Gordon (RB6) – Passing-game usage has risen every year. Now has best OL of career.

8. Saquon Barkley (RB7) – Cross between David Johnson-LeSean McCoy. Should rarely leave field.

9. Leonard Fournette (RB8) – Has shed 17 lbs since rookie offseason. Drew 381 touches in year 1.

10. Kareem Hunt (RB9) – Led NFL in rushing yards, yards after contact & broken tackles as rookie.

11. DeAndre Hopkins (WR2) – Last year’s overall WR1 with Watson. Also WR1 with Savage/Yates.

12. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Has finished WR5 or better in fantasy points/game in 4-of-4 seasons.

13. Julio Jones (WR4) – 1,400+ receiving yards 4 straight years. Should experience +TD regression.

14. Keenan Allen (WR5) – Should dominate Chargers RZ looks with Hunter Henry out of picture.

15. Michael Thomas (WR6) – Plus-sized technician has room for big TD growth after 5-score ’17.

16. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – Monster TD & volume upside without Cooks & Edelman Weeks 1-4.

17. Christian McCaffrey (RB10) – Swept 1st-team snaps & executed GL carry in preseason opener.

18. Davante Adams (WR7) – Leads NFL in receiving TDs (22) and RZ targets (46) last two seasons.

19. A.J. Green (WR8) – Turned 30 in July. Top-12 fantasy WR in points/game in 7-of-7 seasons.

20. Devonta Freeman (RB11) – High-floor, job-secure lead RB in Falcons offense likely to rebound.

21. Jordan Howard (RB12) – Pass-game limitations but big TD upside in likely-improved offense.

22. Dalvin Cook (RB13) – Back from ACL tear. OL concerns. May lose GL work to Latavius Murray.

23. Joe Mixon (RB14) – After sluggish rookie campaign, has dropped 20 lbs since 2017 spring.

24. T.Y. Hilton (WR9) – Led NFL in receiving yards in ’16. Keeps rising as Luck proves his health.

25. Mike Evans (WR10) – Went 5/92/0, 6/78/0, 3/95/1 in 3 games with Ryan Fitzpatrick last year.

26. Larry Fitzgerald (WR11) – 100+ catches 3 straight years. Has minimal competition for targets.

27. Adam Thielen (WR12) – Elite route runner has major room for TD growth after 4-score 2017.

28. Stefon Diggs (WR13) – High-end WR1 whenever not battling groin injuries last two seasons.

29. LeSean McCoy (RB15) – Off-field concerns have quieted lately. Still projects for huge volume.

30. Tyreek Hill (WR14) – Each of TyFreak’s last 13 touchdowns have come from 30+ yards out.

31. Doug Baldwin (WR15) – WR9 pre-knee injury. Drafting already-injured players always scary.

32. Alex Collins (RB16) – Avg’d 19.2 touches/game from Week 8 on. Gets both starting OGs back.

33. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR16) – Safe WR2 with league-winner upside following Martavis ouster.

34. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Kelce’s targets per game have risen 4 straight years (5.4 > 6.4 > 7.3 > 8.1).

35. Derrick Henry (RB17) – Monster touchdown upside vs. soft schedule with improved coaching.

36. Jay Ajayi (RB18) – Avg’d 15.7 touches over final 6 games. Eagles missing 190 carries from ‘17.

37. Zach Ertz (TE3) – Including playoffs, went 92/1,016/9 in 17 gms. Alshon absence would help.

38. Jerick McKinnon (RB19) – Sidelined by calf strain. Alfred Morris is legitimate threat for carries.

39. Jarvis Landry (WR17) – Set to vacuum targets again as Browns WRs around him drop like flies.

40. Amari Cooper (WR18) – Gruden says “main vein” of pass game, comp’d to Sterling Sharpe.

41. Chris Hogan (WR19) – Last year’s WR10 in first 8 games. Will open year as Brady’s No. 1 WR.

42. Marvin Jones (WR20) – Led NFL in yds/catch (18.0) in ‘17. Eric Ebron’s exit frees up 86 targets.

43. Brandin Cooks (WR21) – Volume likely to take hit in L.A. but should still mix in spiked weeks.

44. Golden Tate (WR22) – Elite tackle breaker has 90+ catches 4 straight seasons. Contract year.

45. Demaryius Thomas (WR23) – Coming off 6-year lows in catch rate, yds/catch. 31 in December.

46. Lamar Miller (RB20) – 1,200+ total yards 4 straight years. D’Onta Foreman headed for PUP.

47. Rex Burkhead (RB21) – Favorite to lead Patriots in touches with Sony Michel (knee) on shelf.

48. Kenyan Drake (RB22) – Expected to share time with Frank Gore despite white-hot 2017 finish.

49. Kerryon Johnson (RB23) – Lions likely lead runner shined in 3-down role in preseason opener.

50. Royce Freeman (RB24) – DEN likely lead RB will lose passing-down snaps to Devontae Booker.