Silva's Preseason Top 150

Silva's Preseason Top 150Wednesday, August 15, 2018
These rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring and leagues that start just one quarterback, devaluing what is already fantasy football’s deepest position. Changes in the rankings have been generated based on preseason adjustments, training-camp injuries, and depth chart movement. These Top 150s will continue to be tweaked as more information rolls in throughout August.
For more thorough analysis on each player, you can read my 32 NFL Team Previews.
1. Todd Gurley (RB1) – Emerged as NFL’s premier 3-down back in first year with Sean McVay.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Averaged 27.5 touches/game last 2 years. Career-high 85 catches in ’17.
3. Ezekiel Elliott (RB3) – Elliott has averaged 24.9 touches with 25 TDs through 25 NFL games.
4. David Johnson (RB4) – I lean DJ over Zeke in full PPR but take Elliott in non- & 0.5-PPR drafts.
5. Antonio Brown (WR1) – 150+ targets 5 straight years. Has battled quad injury in training camp.
6. Alvin Kamara (RB5) – Last year’s RB4 on only 7.5 carries/game. Workload set to spike in year 2.
7. Melvin Gordon (RB6) – Passing-game usage has risen every year. Now has best OL of career.
8. Saquon Barkley (RB7) – Cross between David Johnson-LeSean McCoy. Should rarely leave field.
9. Leonard Fournette (RB8) – Has shed 17 lbs since rookie offseason. Drew 381 touches in year 1.
10. Kareem Hunt (RB9) – Led NFL in rushing yards, yards after contact & broken tackles as rookie.
11. DeAndre Hopkins (WR2) – Last year’s overall WR1 with Watson. Also WR1 with Savage/Yates.
12. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Has finished WR5 or better in fantasy points/game in 4-of-4 seasons.
13. Julio Jones (WR4) – 1,400+ receiving yards 4 straight years. Should experience +TD regression.
14. Keenan Allen (WR5) – Should dominate Chargers RZ looks with Hunter Henry out of picture.
15. Michael Thomas (WR6) – Plus-sized technician has room for big TD growth after 5-score ’17.
16. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – Monster TD & volume upside without Cooks & Edelman Weeks 1-4.
17. Christian McCaffrey (RB10) – Swept 1st-team snaps & executed GL carry in preseason opener.
18. Davante Adams (WR7) – Leads NFL in receiving TDs (22) and RZ targets (46) last two seasons.
19. A.J. Green (WR8) – Turned 30 in July. Top-12 fantasy WR in points/game in 7-of-7 seasons.
20. Devonta Freeman (RB11) – High-floor, job-secure lead RB in Falcons offense likely to rebound.
21. Jordan Howard (RB12) – Pass-game limitations but big TD upside in likely-improved offense.
22. Dalvin Cook (RB13) – Back from ACL tear. OL concerns. May lose GL work to Latavius Murray.
23. Joe Mixon (RB14) – After sluggish rookie campaign, has dropped 20 lbs since 2017 spring.
24. T.Y. Hilton (WR9) – Led NFL in receiving yards in ’16. Keeps rising as Luck proves his health.
25. Mike Evans (WR10) – Went 5/92/0, 6/78/0, 3/95/1 in 3 games with Ryan Fitzpatrick last year.
26. Larry Fitzgerald (WR11) – 100+ catches 3 straight years. Has minimal competition for targets.
27. Adam Thielen (WR12) – Elite route runner has major room for TD growth after 4-score 2017.
28. Stefon Diggs (WR13) – High-end WR1 whenever not battling groin injuries last two seasons.
29. LeSean McCoy (RB15) – Off-field concerns have quieted lately. Still projects for huge volume.
30. Tyreek Hill (WR14) – Each of TyFreak’s last 13 touchdowns have come from 30+ yards out.
31. Doug Baldwin (WR15) – WR9 pre-knee injury. Drafting already-injured players always scary.
32. Alex Collins (RB16) – Avg’d 19.2 touches/game from Week 8 on. Gets both starting OGs back.
33. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR16) – Safe WR2 with league-winner upside following Martavis ouster.
34. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Kelce’s targets per game have risen 4 straight years (5.4 > 6.4 > 7.3 > 8.1).
35. Derrick Henry (RB17) – Monster touchdown upside vs. soft schedule with improved coaching.
36. Jay Ajayi (RB18) – Avg’d 15.7 touches over final 6 games. Eagles missing 190 carries from ‘17.
37. Zach Ertz (TE3) – Including playoffs, went 92/1,016/9 in 17 gms. Alshon absence would help.
38. Jerick McKinnon (RB19) – Sidelined by calf strain. Alfred Morris is legitimate threat for carries.
39. Jarvis Landry (WR17) – Set to vacuum targets again as Browns WRs around him drop like flies.
40. Amari Cooper (WR18) – Gruden says “main vein” of pass game, comp’d to Sterling Sharpe.
41. Chris Hogan (WR19) – Last year’s WR10 in first 8 games. Will open year as Brady’s No. 1 WR.
42. Marvin Jones (WR20) – Led NFL in yds/catch (18.0) in ‘17. Eric Ebron’s exit frees up 86 targets.
43. Brandin Cooks (WR21) – Volume likely to take hit in L.A. but should still mix in spiked weeks.
44. Golden Tate (WR22) – Elite tackle breaker has 90+ catches 4 straight seasons. Contract year.
45. Demaryius Thomas (WR23) – Coming off 6-year lows in catch rate, yds/catch. 31 in December.
46. Lamar Miller (RB20) – 1,200+ total yards 4 straight years. D’Onta Foreman headed for PUP.
47. Rex Burkhead (RB21) – Favorite to lead Patriots in touches with Sony Michel (knee) on shelf.
48. Kenyan Drake (RB22) – Expected to share time with Frank Gore despite white-hot 2017 finish.
49. Kerryon Johnson (RB23) – Lions likely lead runner shined in 3-down role in preseason opener.
50. Royce Freeman (RB24) – DEN likely lead RB will lose passing-down snaps to Devontae Booker.
51. Jimmy Graham (TE4) – Has 10+ TD upside.
52. Jamaal Williams (RB25) – Packers lead back.
53. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – 40 TDs last 16 games.
54. Sammy Watkins (WR24) – Won’t decoy in KC.
55. Julian Edelman (WR25) – Suspended Wks 1-4.
56. Emmanuel Sanders (WR26) – Value-pick WR3.
57. Greg Olsen (TE5) – 33yo played 16 games in 9 straight seasons before last year’s foot fracture.
58. Marshawn Lynch (RB26) – Avg’d 4.69 yards/carry & 99.7 total yards/game over final 7 weeks.
59. Randall Cobb (WR27) – Avg’d 6 catches/game with Rodgers. No. 2 among WRs in separation.
60. Tom Brady (QB2) – Has thrown multiple TDs and/or 300+ yards in 30 of last 36 games (83%).
61. Delanie Walker (TE6) – 800+ yards 4 straight years. Massive positive-TD regression candidate.
62. Robby Anderson (WR28) – Was No. 12 in NFL in Air Yards. Sam Darnold looking like real deal.
63. Josh Gordon (WR29) – Classic boom-bust pick. Browns seem confident Gordon will play in ’18.
64. Will Fuller (WR30) – Runs 4.32. Watson attempted NFL-high 20% of passes 20+ yds downfield.
65. Dion Lewis (RB27) – Adds versatility to Titans backfield but lacks Derrick Henry scoring upside.
66. Allen Robinson (WR31) – Fade at ADP. Off ACL, changing teams, hasn’t played well since 2015.
67. Tevin Coleman (RB28) – Avg’d 10.7 touches/game with ATL backfield at full strength in ’17.
68. Mark Ingram (RB29) – Suspended Weeks 1-4 (PEDs). Role all but certain to lessen upon return.
69. Marquise Goodwin (WR32) – Stark splits with/without Garcon but formed Jimmy G rapport.
70. Deshaun Watson (QB3) – Flashed outrageous ceiling, outscoring all QBs by 6 PPG in Wks 2-8.
71. Ronald Jones (RB30) – Played 1 first-team snap in preseason opener. Peyton Barber played 13.
72. Pierre Garcon (WR33) – Was on 144-target pace before 2017 neck injury. Turns 32 this month.
73. Corey Davis (WR34) – Brandon Marshall-level prospect out of college. Durability big concern.
74. Rashaad Penny (RB31) – Getting outplayed by Chris Carson. Now dealing with injured hand.
75. Evan Engram (TE7) – Healthy returns of OBJ & Shepard + Barkley addition threaten volume.
76. Chris Thompson (RB32) – Derrius Guice ACL should make Skins pass-first team featuring CT.
77. Nelson Agholor (WR35) – Broke out with move to the slot, running 86% of 2017 routes inside.
78. Robert Woods (WR36) – Avg’d career-high 65.1 yards per game in first year with Sean McVay.
79. Kyle Rudolph (TE8) – 15 TDs last 2 years. Kirk Cousins has targeted TEs near league-high rate.
80. Jordan Reed (TE9) – Outlook very straightforward: Difference maker when healthy. Rarely is.
81. Michael Crabtree (WR37) – Outplayed by John Brown in camp. Still Baltimore’s best RZ threat.
82. Cooper Kupp (WR38) – Led Rams in targets, RZ targets, yards/catch, receiving yards as rookie.
83. Alshon Jeffery (WR39) – Long recovery from rotator cuff surgery has Week 1 status in doubt.
84. Devin Funchess (WR40) – Will face far more target competition after volume-driven breakout.
85. Cam Newton (QB4) – Top-5 fantasy QB in 5-of-7 seasons. Multiple O-Line losses are concern.
86. Trey Burton (TE10) – Slot TE fits with Trubisky, who is most efficient attacking middle of field.
87. Isaiah Crowell (RB33) – Played behind Bilal Powell in preseason opener, left with concussion.
88. Carlos Hyde (RB34) – Won’t be a true bellcow, but lead-back job seems safe over Nick Chubb.
89. Russell Wilson (QB5) – ‘17 was the year to buy Russ. OC, weapons, OL & regression concerns.
90. Kenny Stills (WR41) – Career-high 105 targets in ’17. Fins missing 290 targets from last year.
91. Jordy Nelson (WR42) – Easily Raiders best RZ receiver. One of my favorite 10th-round picks.
92. Chris Carson (RB35) – Penciled in as Seahawks lead back over first-round pick Rashaad Penny.
93. Tyler Lockett (WR43) – Seattle missing sixth-most targets in NFL & Doug Baldwin already hurt.
94. Jamison Crowder (WR44) – Slot WR in crowded pass-catcher corps. High-floor but low ceiling.
95. Devontae Booker (RB36) – Broncos favorite for passing-down RB work behind Royce Freeman.
96. James White (RB37) – Sony Michel knee procedure raises White’s early-season flex appeal.
97. Kenny Golladay (WR45) – 6-of-28 rookie catches gained 30+ yards. Will play much bigger role.
98. Tarik Cohen (RB38) – Niche RB/WR with big-play ability likely to struggle for consistent usage.
99. Corey Clement (RB39) – Versatile Super Bowl star is Jay Ajayi injury away from RB1/2 upside.
100. Giovani Bernard (RB40) – Avg’d 101.4 total yds/game last Weeks 13-17. Pushing Joe Mixon.
101. Drew Brees (QB6) – Led NFL in YPA (8.1). Attempts likely to rebound vs. tougher schedule.
102. Carson Wentz (QB7) – Regression candidate after league-high 7.5% TD rate, ACL & LCL tears.
103. Kelvin Benjamin (WR46) – Volume-based WR4/flex has minimal target competition in BUF.
104. Nick Chubb (RB41) – Rookie likely needs Carlos Hyde injury to become fantasy relevant.
105. Sony Michel (RB42) – Knee “procedure” puts Michel behind in battle for early-season snaps.
106. George Kittle (TE11) – Niners expect him back for Week 1 after suffering separated shoulder.
107. Bilal Powell (RB43) – Powell is headed for big role again after Elijah McGuire’s fractured foot.
108. Latavius Murray (RB44) – Likely to keep significant role with Dalvin Cook coming off torn ACL.
109. Rob Kelley (RB45) – Plodding back is favorite for Skins early-down work after Guice ACL tear.
110. Ty Montgomery (RB46) – On track to open year as Packers No. 2 RB behind Jamaal Williams.
111. Jordan Wilkins (RB47) – Marlon Mack hurt. Robert Turbin banned. Nyheim Hines struggling.
112. Peyton Barber (RB48) – Non-sexy early-down/goal-line RB remains ahead of Ronald Jones.
113. Marlon Mack (RB49) – Role was shaky even before suffering multi-week hamstring strain.
114. Jack Doyle (TE12) – Coming off 80-catch season. Andrew Luck’s return enhances his upside.
115. Aaron Jones (RB50) – Packers most explosive RB can’t shake injuries. Sidelined by hamstring.
116. DeVante Parker (WR47) – Rough camp even before broken finger. Questionable for Week 1.
117. Jimmy Garoppolo (QB8) – Was overall QB6 w/ depleted pass-catcher corps in five ‘17 starts.
118. Kirk Cousins (QB9) – Top-8 fantasy QB1 in 3 straight years. Best weapons of career in MIN.
119. Matthew Stafford (QB10) – Top 11 in pass volume 9 of last 9 years. Best 3-WR set of career.
120. Ben Roethlisberger (QB11) – 26 TDs, 7 INTs, 319-yard average over final 10 starts last season.
121. Pat Mahomes (QB12) – Handed keys to high-powered offense on probable shootout team.
122. Matt Ryan (QB13) – 2016 MVP coming off down ’17. One of my favorite bounce-back QBs.
123. Andrew Luck (QB14) – Missed ‘17 with throwing-shoulder tear. Rising as he shows health.
124. Marcus Mariota (QB15) – Buy-low QB coming off injury-plagued year w/ improved coaching.
125. Philip Rivers (QB16) – Steady low-end QB1 lost TD upside when Hunter Henry tore his ACL.
126. Jared Goff (QB17) – 5.9% TD rate likely to regress in balanced to run-first Rams offense.
127. Tyrell Williams (WR48) – Plus-sized RAC beast should get more usage post-Hunter Henry.
128. Rishard Matthews (WR49) – Mysterious “undisclosed” injury has shelved him since spring.
129. Ted Ginn (WR50) – Increasing concern Ginn could lose snaps to rookie Tre’Quan Smith.
130. Marqise Lee (WR51) – 6.7 targets/game last 2 years. High-floor, low-ceiling WR4/flex pick.
131. John Brown (WR52) – Outplaying Crabtree in camp. Can smash ADP with good injury luck.
132. O.J. Howard (TE13) – Went 21/325/5 over final 27 targets of ’17. Monster ceiling at TE2 cost.
133. Jared Cook (TE14) – Field-stretching tight end caught career-high 54 passes last season.
134. Charles Clay (TE15) – Has never reached 560 yards or topped 4 TDs in three years with Bills.
135. Ryan Grant (WR53) – Reliable possession WR shaping up as Colts No. 2 opposite T.Y. Hilton.
136. Duke Johnson (RB51) – Has averaged 7.9 & 9.8 touches/game in 2 years with Hue Jackson.
137. Austin Ekeler (RB52) – Explosive change-of-pace back should offer some standalone value.
138. Frank Gore (RB53) – Slated to be 1b to Kenyan Drake’s 1a in Dolphins backfield committee.
139. Quincy Enunwa (WR54) – Sneaky high-volume upside opposite deep threat Robby Anderson.
140. Sterling Shepard (WR55) – Will battle Engram & Barkley for targets behind OBJ. Low ceiling.
141. Anthony Miller (WR56) – Rookie slot WR ripping up camp. Sleeper to lead Bears in targets.
142. Matt Breida (RB54) – 49ers projected No. 2 back done for August with separated shoulder.
143. Cameron Meredith (WR57) – Recent missed practices concerning coming off ACL/MCL tears.
144. D.J. Moore (WR58) – First WR drafted reminded of Golden Tate/Pierre Garcon at Maryland.
145. Taywan Taylor (WR59) – Star of Titans camp. Exciting flyer in otherwise injured WR corps.
146. Mohamed Sanu (WR60) – High-efficiency slot WR needs Julio Jones injury to hit WR3 value.
147. Buck Allen (RB55) – Favorite for Ravens No. 2 RB job ahead of injury-riddled Kenneth Dixon.
148. Vance McDonald (TE16) – Drew 16 targets in playoff loss. Role to grow post-Martavis Bryant.
149. David Njoku (TE17) – Had Kelce-like skill set coming out of The U. 2 TDs in preseason opener.
150. John Ross (WR61) – Brandon LaFell release gives Ross some hope of sophomore breakout.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com.
.
Email :Evan Silva