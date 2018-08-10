Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams

Good Backs on 'Bad' TeamsFriday, August 10, 2018
There are many football pundits who believe #QBWINZ is a stat worthy of consideration. That idea is about as ridiculous as they come, but there is a viable fantasy reason to pay attention to team wins, especially at the running back position. The graph below shows the relationship between team wins on the x-axis and total team fantasy points from the running back position on the y-axis.
The graph shows team wins are not the most important factor in running back scoring, but there is a clear correlation between the two. More importantly, the correlation between team wins and fantasy points becomes more pronounced as we look at the top of the position. Teams of running backs who finished in the top-12 at the position averaged a little more than nine wins over the last five years. Of those 60 performances, only 11 played on teams with fewer than seven wins, and only six came from teams with five wins or fewer.
None of this should come as a surprise. Over the last two seasons, teams have on average called a run play on 34 percent of their snaps while trailing and 50 percent while leading. The difference is even greater in the second half when trailing teams have called up a run on just 30 percent of their plays against 57 percent for the leading team. In short, runners on teams who routinely hold leads are going to get more rushing opportunities on average.
It seems intuitive, but good teams also tend to score more touchdowns than bad teams. Every 10-win team except the Falcons finished in the top half of offensive touchdowns last season. Every team which finished in the top-five of offensive touchdowns won at least 11 games, and the Packers were the only team in the top-14 to finish with fewer than nine wins. It is not always the case, but playing on a good team usually leads to more touchdown opportunities.
All of this information suggests projected team wins is an important factor to consider when selecting a running back in the early rounds, but that does not mean all backs on low total teams should be ignored. Teams come out of nowhere to smash their pre-season expectations every year, and even players stuck on “bad” teams can produce.
Last year, Todd Gurley finished as the top back on a team which had a 5.5 over-under entering the season, and Jordan Howard managed a top-10 performance despite playing for the five-win Bears. There are several early-round backs who could follow in Gurley’s and Howard’s footsteps this season as a quality fantasy option on a “bad” real-life team, and each one has a slightly different story to tell.
David Johnson – ADP RB4 – O/U 5.5 wins
While a likely bad offense and even worse offensive line are big concerns, Johnson is actually the kind of back who could benefit from negative game scripts. Of the 11 top-12 finishers on teams with fewer than seven wins, seven finished with at least 40 catches. Perhaps he will not get many carries in the second half, but his three-down pedigree should keep him on the field regardless of the scoreline.
Another big check mark in his favor is the lack of talent around him on offense. Larry Fitzgerald is going to get his, but there are nothing but questions behind him in the receiver room. Fourth-round rookie Chase Edmonds might be talented, but there are no proven options behind Johnson at running back. It also helps that new OC Mike McCoy has a history of using workhorse backs – both Melvin Gordon and Ryan Mathews had seasons with around a 60 percent carry share while with the Chargers, and Willis McGahee has a similar season in Denver – and he oversaw 76- and 80-catch seasons by Danny Woodhead.
While the team concerns are enough to keep Johnson out of the elite group of Todd Gurley and Le’Veon Bell in my rankings, his almost guaranteed workload makes it tough to see him as anything but a top-five option at the position.
David Johnson – ADP RB4 – O/U 5.5 wins
While a likely bad offense and even worse offensive line are big concerns, Johnson is actually the kind of back who could benefit from negative game scripts. Of the 11 top-12 finishers on teams with fewer than seven wins, seven finished with at least 40 catches. Perhaps he will not get many carries in the second half, but his three-down pedigree should keep him on the field regardless of the scoreline.
Another big check mark in his favor is the lack of talent around him on offense. Larry Fitzgerald is going to get his, but there are nothing but questions behind him in the receiver room. Fourth-round rookie Chase Edmonds might be talented, but there are no proven options behind Johnson at running back. It also helps that new OC Mike McCoy has a history of using workhorse backs – both Melvin Gordon and Ryan Mathews had seasons with around a 60 percent carry share while with the Chargers, and Willis McGahee has a similar season in Denver – and he oversaw 76- and 80-catch seasons by Danny Woodhead.
While the team concerns are enough to keep Johnson out of the elite group of Todd Gurley and Le’Veon Bell in my rankings, his almost guaranteed workload makes it tough to see him as anything but a top-five option at the position.
~Saquon Barkley – ADP RB5 – O/U 7 wins
Like Johnson, Barkley is likely to be used on all three downs and see a large share of the targets. Unlike Johnson, he faces quite a bit of competition for touches. Now healthy, Odell Beckham projects to have one of the highest target shares in the NFL, and both Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are serious threats in the passing game. New coach Pat Shurmur rode a rookie back early last season – Dalvin Cook had 70.1 percent of the Vikings’ carries and 12.7 percent of their targets over the first three weeks before getting injured – but the number of mouths to feed has to raise at least some worry.
Barkley’s quarterback is another area of concern. Eli Manning was bad last season, and though it was covered up somewhat by the team’s success, he was even worse the year before. Shurmur worked some magic last year with Case Keenum, but there is a chance Eli is just done. If that is the case, the Giants could find it difficult to build on the 26 offensive touchdowns they scored a year ago, the second-worst mark in the league. That will be especially true if the new-look offensive line falls flat.
Barkley is a major talent, is likely to have a major workload, and the Giants could be poised for a major bounce back under a new head coach. Still, there are some questions which make him anything but a safe pick early in the first round, and his ADP is certainly not going to go down after an impressive preseason opener.
Jordan Howard – ADP RB11 – O/U 6.5 wins
It is tough to doubt Howard’s ability to create fantasy value on a bad team considering he has finished as the RB9 and RB10 the last two seasons on three- and five-win teams, respectively. His appeal goes deeper than that, however.
Part of Howard’s ability to stay an elite fantasy option on a bad team comes down to his impressive touchdown share. Last year’s Bears tied the Giants with just 26 offensive touchdowns, and they scored only 29 the year before that. Despite those low totals, Howard was able to notch seven and nine total touchdowns the last two seasons. New coach Matt Nagy’s Chiefs, on the other hand, scored 38 offensive touchdowns with 11 of those going to Kareem Hunt. It is unreasonable to expect the Bears’ offense to jump all the way to 38 scores, especially with Mitchell Trubisky in just his second year, but they are likely to see some improvement. Howard stands to gain if they do.
Tarik Cohen is a concern, but Howard is a good fit for Nagy’s shotgun-heavy rushing attack – he has averaged 6.5 yards per carry on shotgun runs in his career – and should benefit from what will likely be a better offense. His overall ADP is inflated because of the running-back-heavy nature of the first two rounds, and he should not be going ahead of receivers like Michael Thomas, Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, and A.J. Green. Even so, RB11 is right around where he should be.
Jay Ajayi – ADP RB20 – O/U 10.5 wins
This trend can also be flipped the other way. When shopping for players with legitimate top-12 upside later in drafts, it makes sense to target backs on teams with high expected win totals. Sporting perhaps the best roster in the league, the defending champs certainly fit the bill, making Ajayi at worst interesting at his current ADP.
The knock on Ajayi is potential workload. The Eagles have consistently utilized a committee backfield under Doug Pederson, and that continued after Ajayi joined the team last season. That said, Ajayi saw 48.8 percent of the carries in the playoffs even with LeGarrette Blount around, and he and Blount combined for 63 percent of the carries after the trade.
The Eagles did nothing to replace Blount over the offseason, and while Corey Clement could claim some of those carries, the path is there for Ajayi to see 55 percent or more of the backfield work. If he does and if the Eagles’ pass/run touchdown ratio normalizes – every other team which scored 40 offensive touchdowns last season had at least 12 rushing scores, and all but one of those had at least 15 – then Ajayi should smash his current draft cost.
Rex Burkhead – ADP RB30 – O/U 11.5 wins
With Sony Michel injured, the argument against Burkhead seems to boil down to the age-old trope about the unpredictability of New England’s backfield, and there is certainly some truth to it. Last year, Mike Gillislee looked like the guy to own early in the season before completely disappearing, it seemed like Burkhead would get a run as the lead back after that, and then Dion Lewis ended up being the guy to own down the stretch.
That uncertainty makes it difficult to fully trust any New England back, but the Patriots have actually been pretty consistent with their goal-line usage the last two seasons. LeGarrette Blount dominated the work two years ago, handling 75 percent of the carries inside the five on his way to a stunning 94.7 percent of the rushing touchdowns. New England changed horses midway through last season, but Burkhead and Gillislee combined for 71.4 percent of the carries inside the five and 62.5 percent of the rushing touchdowns.
That usage is important because the Patriots have consistently been near the top of the league in rushing touchdowns during the Bill Belichick era. Over the last 14 seasons, New England has averaged 17.9 rushing touchdowns, and they have finished inside the top-12 of that category every year including eight top-five finishes.
Perhaps Burkhead suffers the same fate as Gillislee and loses his goal-line work midway through the season, or perhaps he suffers an injury and does not live up to his potential. The upside for the short-yardage back in New England’s offense is massive, however, and Burkhead only costs a sixth-round pick at this point, making him well worth the gamble.