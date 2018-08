Podcast: Preseason Preview

Thursday, August 9, 2018

Join Josh Norris and Evan Silva in watching every single game of the first week of the preseason, as the two prepare you for the noteworthy storylines, camp competitions, and players with something to prove. Who might emerge as Aaron Rodgers' fourth receiver? Should we buy the positive buzz on Cordarrelle Patterson and other Patriots receivers? Every single team is covered in this episode, and two per week will be rolled out during the preseason. Subscribe.

Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

Join Josh Norris and Evan Silva in watching every single game of the first week of the preseason, as the two prepare you for the noteworthy storylines, camp competitions, and players with something to prove. Who might emerge as Aaron Rodgers' fourth receiver? Should we buy the positive buzz on Cordarrelle Patterson and other Patriots receivers? Every single team is covered in this episode, and two per week will be rolled out during the preseason. Subscribe.

Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher