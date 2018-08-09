Abusing the Default Rankings

Thursday, August 9, 2018

Being in an online draft room is a completely different experience than drafting in a room full of friends or other owners. One of the biggest differences for those who are operating in the online room is the influence that the site they're drafting from can subconsciously have on their draft by how their players are ranked. This can have an impact on even the best fantasy owners, causing them to go off-script and adjust their initial game plans.

For those familiar with this piece, the goal is simple. Inside the NFL Draft Guide, we’re taking a look at where the top-notch fantasy analysts for each of the four major fantasy host sites (Yahoo!, ESPN, CBS Sports and NFL.com) have players ranked and running them against ADP and the field of the other sites so that you can use those defualt player rankinga to your advantage on whichever respected site you are drafting from. The edge here is finding which players you covet most and when you can craft them into your draft plans, which players have a potential opportunity to wait longer on and find value, as well as those who are priced higher than other outlets.

Yahoo is the only of the main sites that is set right in the middle with a .5 PPR default setting for skill guys. That hasn’t impacted their rankings greatly among running backs and wide receivers. The other main difference between Yahoo and the other sites is that their default penalty for interceptions thrown is -1 point, saving you a point in comparison the other sites. This shouldn’t have a dramatic overall impact, but Yahoo is easily the site that has given quarterbacks the most weight. Aaron Rodgers has his highest overall ranking (35th) here compared to 39 at CBS, 54 at NFL and 59 at ESPN (he’s 56 in our ranks). You can follow this down the line at the quarterback position and they are valued highly at Yahoo. They especially have the mid-level quarterbacks all much higher than their peers. Someone such as Jimmy Garoppolo is ranked 73rd overall on Yahoo while his next lowest rank of the main-four sites is 117 over at CBS. If you’re someone who prefers to wait on the quarterback position, you may have to jump into the pool of players quicker than expected, but all this does is push more quality positional players down the board for you to pillage.

Higher Than Cost at Yahoo!

Corey Davis is a popular breakout selection for many, but Yahoo is the site in which you’ll have to pay the most attention if you want to grab him. He’s ranked 56th overall here in comparison to CBS (79), ESPN (63) and NFL (67) while we’re the lowest of all at 86th overall.







