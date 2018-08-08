Passing Yards Leader Odds

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Speaking of volume, this chart highlights quarterbacks who had more pass attempts per game in their last season than current Vegas odds are suggesting. Andrew Luck and Eli Manning are the two quarterbacks who jump off the list given their long odds. Both Luck (injuries and offensive weapons) and Manning (age and poor recent performance) have had issues recently, but both of their offenses are heavily reliant on them. If they and their teams can bounce back, both Luck and Manning have the volume to sneak up to the top of the passing yards leaderboard.

This chart is in the same format, but looks at yards on a per play basis instead of per game basis. Quarterbacks who are above the trendline were more efficient in their last season than current Vegas odds are suggesting. For many of these quarterbacks, they will need to increase their pass attempts to be the passing yards leader. But, when a quarterback adds volume, efficiency usually takes a dip.

This trendline helps split the good (top) and bad (bottom) values. The quarterbacks listed on top averaged more yards per game than the current Vegas odds are projecting. For example, Alex Smith (+3300) averaged 270 passing yards per game, but Carson Wentz (+3300) averaged 16 yards less per game than Smith at the same price.

This spider chart shows the yards per attempt (black) and attempts per game (red) for each of the top 30 quarterbacks in their last healthy season. The quarterbacks are listed clockwise by their Vegas odds beginning with Tom Brady and ending with Sam Bradford . The closer the end point of the line is to the player name, the better. Some quarterbacks to point out are Drew Brees (low Att PG), Aaron Rodgers (low YPA), Andrew Luck (high YPA and Att PG), Deshaun Watson (high YPA) and Eli Manning (high Att PG).

According to this linear trendline using data from 1990 to 2017, the 2018 passing yard leader is projected to throw for 5,197 yards. A number that high would historically be the fourth-highest and would be 620 yards more than last year’s leader. I think we can all agree that there are only a handful of quarterbacks this season that have the upside to reach 5,000+ yards. While I appreciate this linear trendline, I am skeptical that a linear projection will be accurate. In the last decade, NFL offenses began to change to become pass heavier (32.3 attempts per game in 2008 versus 34.2 attempts per game in 2017). But this upward trajectory might be plateauing (34.9 > 35.7 > 35.7 > 34.2 attempts per game over the last four seasons) as defenses are beginning to adjust schemes and personnel to combat the aerial attack. Because of this, I believe the passing yard leader will throw for less than the 5,197 yards projected by the linear model. A better projection for the leader would be closer to 4,800 yards. This is relevant because there are a few more quarterbacks with the upside to reach 4,800 yards instead of the 5,197 yards predicting by the linear trendline.

For example, let’s imagine an underrated corner who only plays on the right side is suddenly doubtful to play this week. While the corner isn’t good enough to change the game line from +2.5 to +3, the statistical projection for the wide receiver who plays on the right side will definitely improve. However, the player prop line often doesn’t adjust quickly because the sportsbooks are focused on the heavily bet game lines and not on the less popular wide receiver player prop. In this example, we -- as player prop betters -- have the edge over the sportsbook because of our statistical research, game theory and Rotoworld blurb reading. We can find edges by using statistical research, game theory and reading Rotoworld blurbs for season-long player props too. Today, I went back in time to find trends to understand which type of quarterback leads the league in passing yards. After noting meaningful trends, I analyzed which quarterbacks fit the mold this season. On page two, you will find my top three values based on the current odds to lead the NFL in passing yards. Let’s dig in.

We can find edges by using statistical research, game theory and reading Rotoworld blurbs for season-long player props too. Today, I went back in time to find trends to understand which type of quarterback leads the league in passing yards. After noting meaningful trends, I analyzed which quarterbacks fit the mold this season. On page two, you will find my top three values based on the current odds to lead the NFL in passing yards. Let’s dig in.

Research for Passing Yards Leader Odds:





The passing yards leader has thrown for 5,008 yards on average since 2007.

The passing yards leader has averaged 8.0 yards per attempt since 2007.

The last 10 passing yards leaders threw for more than 265 yards per game in the previous season.

Eight of the last nine passing yards leaders had at least 7.5 yards per attempt in the previous season.

Drew Brees has led the NFL in passing yards in five of the last seven seasons.







According to this linear trendline using data from 1990 to 2017, the 2018 passing yard leader is projected to throw for 5,197 yards. A number that high would historically be the fourth-highest and would be 620 yards more than last year’s leader. I think we can all agree that there are only a handful of quarterbacks this season that have the upside to reach 5,000+ yards.



While I appreciate this linear trendline, I am skeptical that a linear projection will be accurate. In the last decade, NFL offenses began to change to become pass heavier (32.3 attempts per game in 2008 versus 34.2 attempts per game in 2017). But this upward trajectory might be plateauing (34.9 > 35.7 > 35.7 > 34.2 attempts per game over the last four seasons) as defenses are beginning to adjust schemes and personnel to combat the aerial attack.



Because of this, I believe the passing yard leader will throw for less than the 5,197 yards projected by the linear model. A better projection for the leader would be closer to 4,800 yards. This is relevant because there are a few more quarterbacks with the upside to reach 4,800 yards instead of the 5,197 yards predicting by the linear trendline.

The last 10 passing yards leaders threw for more than 265 yards per game in the previous season. The quarterbacks who passed for more than 265 yards per game in their last healthy season were Tom Brady (286), Ben Roethlisberger (283), Andrew Luck (283), Philip Rivers (282), Matthew Stafford (278), Drew Brees (271), Alex Smith (270) and Jameis Winston (270).

Eight of the last nine passing yards leaders had at least 7.5 yards per attempt in the previous season. The quarterbacks who accomplished this in their last healthy season were Drew Brees (8.1), Alex Smith (8.0), Jared Goff (8.0), Tom Brady (7.9), Philip Rivers (7.9), Matthew Stafford (7.9), Jameis Winston (7.9), Andrew Luck (7.8), Matt Ryan (7.7), Ben Roethlisberger (7.6), Kirk Cousins (7.6) and Carson Wentz (7.5).



Current Odds for the Passing Yards Leader:

Yards per Attempt and Attempts per Game

This spider chart shows the yards per attempt (black) and attempts per game (red) for each of the top 30 quarterbacks in their last healthy season. The quarterbacks are listed clockwise by their Vegas odds beginning with Tom Brady and ending with Sam Bradford. The closer the end point of the line is to the player name, the better. Some quarterbacks to point out are Drew Brees (low Att PG), Aaron Rodgers (low YPA), Andrew Luck (high YPA and Att PG), Deshaun Watson (high YPA) and Eli Manning (high Att PG).

This trendline helps split the good (top) and bad (bottom) values. The quarterbacks listed on top averaged more yards per game than the current Vegas odds are projecting. For example, Alex Smith (+3300) averaged 270 passing yards per game, but Carson Wentz (+3300) averaged 16 yards less per game than Smith at the same price.

This chart is in the same format, but looks at yards on a per play basis instead of per game basis. Quarterbacks who are above the trendline were more efficient in their last season than current Vegas odds are suggesting. For many of these quarterbacks, they will need to increase their pass attempts to be the passing yards leader. But, when a quarterback adds volume, efficiency usually takes a dip.

Speaking of volume, this chart highlights quarterbacks who had more pass attempts per game in their last season than current Vegas odds are suggesting. Andrew Luck and Eli Manning are the two quarterbacks who jump off the list given their long odds. Both Luck (injuries and offensive weapons) and Manning (age and poor recent performance) have had issues recently, but both of their offenses are heavily reliant on them. If they and their teams can bounce back, both Luck and Manning have the volume to sneak up to the top of the passing yards leaderboard.

The Top 3 Value Bets:



For me to consider a player a legitimate passing yards leader candidate, the quarterback had to meet the following criteria:





Was above the trendline in either the passing yards per game chart or the passing yards per attempt chart

Averaged at least 265 yards per game in his last healthy season

Averaged at least 7.5 yards per attempt in his last healthy season



To be abundantly clear, this is not ranking the most likely winners. Instead, these are three players with a higher probability of winning than the Vegas odds are implying.

1) Drew Brees at +450 or 18% implied probability - If you read my MVP Odds and Predictions column, you know I am bullish on Drew Brees going into 2018. Brees has been the passing yardage leader in five of the last seasons and has thrown for at least 4,870 yards in six straight seasons before last year. While Brees was viewed as a disappointment in fantasy football with his lofty expectations last season, he was still an efficient quarterback -- 72 percent completions and 8.1 YPA.

Brees’ problem with producing elite counting stats last year was a lack of passing volume. The Saints offense ran 105 fewer plays last season, which lowered Brees’ pass attempts from 673 to 536. Now, the Saints have the sixth-toughest schedule after having what Evan Silva called a “Charmin-soft schedule” last season. This season, Brees will battle against the following offenses (last season’s scoring rank): Rams (1st), Eagles (3rd), Steelers (8th), Vikings (10th), Panthers twice (12th), Cowboys (14th) and Falcons twice (15th). Having a tougher schedule and playing better offenses means Brees will be forced to pass longer into games and participate in more shootouts.

With Mark Ingram suspended and Alvin Kamara established as an elite receiving weapon, the Saints would have been more likely to pass this season regardless of the schedule. If Brees can even split the 673 to 536 pass attempt difference with just a slight drop in last year’s per-attempt efficiency, he would throw for approximately 4,800 yards. As I mentioned earlier, I project the passing yards leader to throw for 4,800 yards this season.



Finally, Brees is only one of nine starting quarterbacks to throw for at least 265 yards per game and 7.5 yards per attempt in his last healthy season. As I noted earlier, quarterbacks who lead the NFL in passing yards almost always fit those criteria. For these reasons, I think Brees has a better than 18% chance of leading the NFL in passing yards.



2) Andrew Luck at +2500 or 3.9% implied probability - Betting on Luck’s shoulder is a risk, but it is a calculated risk I am willing to take. People are usually risk averse to a fault (watch this video) and particularly struggle to think in probabilities in situations with a degree of uncertainty. It is easier for humans to ignore the uncertainty than to evaluate all scenarios and build probabilities. For these reasons, nobody is willing to bet on Luck’s odds at the moment and his odds remain unreasonably long. While the market waits for more certainty with his shoulder, I will be taking advantage of everyone’s risk aversion. If Luck shows he is healthy in the preseason, I expect his odds to lead the NFL in passing yards to move from +2500 to around +1750.





With the behavioral economics taken care of, let’s move onto football reasons why Luck is a valuable bet at current odds. Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism is the Colts’ coaching change. New HC Frank Reich is an upgrade on Chuck Pagano for the offense. Reich was a key contributor to Carson Wentz having his breakout season and why Nick Foles balled out in the playoffs and ultimately led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.



The Colts have also been attempting to get Luck some better protection. C Ryan Kelly was selected with the 18th overall pick in 2016 and OG Quenton Nelson was selected 6th overall in this year’s draft. Kelly hasn’t panned out early into his career - he went on IR due to concussions last year - but Kelly will be ready to get his career on the right track in 2018. But Nelson is the bigger story. Many draft analysts have compared him to Hall of Fame talents and Daniel Jeremiah gave Nelson the highest draft grade of any lineman he has ever graded.

Finally, Luck was playing some of his best football right before surgery. In 2016, Luck averaged 283 yards per game and 7.8 yards per attempt -- a career best -- despite battling through nagging injuries, including one to the same shoulder that had kept from throwing a football for over 500 days. These stats fulfill my criteria to qualify as legitimate candidate to lead the NFL in passing yards. His insanely high odds make Luck one of the best values of any quarterback.



3) Matthew Stafford at +1000 or 9.1% implied probability - A bet on Stafford is a bet on new HC Matt Patricia making some changes to the Lions offense. OC Jim Bob Cooter has created a pass first but really slow-paced offense. As Evan Silva points out in his Lions preview, the Lions have ranked 29th and 28th in play volume the past two years. Even though Patricia was the defensive coordinator in New England, I am optimistic he will want his offense to play faster because that is what Belichick did on offense, NE had the second-fastest offense by seconds per play in neutral situations in 2017. I am sure it is what Belichick and Patricia feared most from opposing offenses while on defense.

If the Lions do play faster, Stafford has a legitimate chance to lead the NFL in pass attempts, as Stafford was already fourth in pass attempts last season. Even if Stafford doesn’t lead in attempts, he is efficient enough to still lead the league in passing yards. Stafford’s 7.9 YPA - the sixth-highest in the NFL - led him to 278 yards per game last year. With that, Stafford exceeds the YPA and yards per game criteria I outlined above.



Finally, Stafford will be playing with the most surrounding talent of his career. Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay combine to make one of the best three wide receiver sets in the NFL. The Lions also drafted running back Kerryon Johnson in the second round this year to help jumpstart the running game. But most importantly, this year’s Lions offensive line projects be the best one Stafford has ever played behind - LT Taylor Decker (21st of 76 tackles as a rookie in 2017), LG Frank Ragnow (1st rounder), C Graham Glasgow (8th of 38th center), RG T.J. Lang (4th best pass blocking guard) and RT Rick Wagner (9th ranked tackle).



Honorable mentions: Philip Rivers (+750), Tom Brady (+400), Patrick Mahomes (+4000)