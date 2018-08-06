Live Blog: 12-Team PPR Draft

Monday, August 6, 2018



The fifth-annual APEX Industry Draft began on Monday afternoon. This is a 12-team PPR league where we start one quarterback, two running backs, three receivers, one tight end, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one defense, and one kicker. Here's a link to the official scoring of APEX fantasy leagues. With an ability to start four wide receivers and PPR scoring, the league format is highly conducive to a Zero RB approach, which many past owners in this league have taken with successful results.





I thought Rotoworld readers might enjoy it if I used this page to live blog the draft. I'll post each pick and offer up some commentary on the opening eight rounds of this eighteen-round draft. Here's a link to the full draft page.



First Round



1.01. Evan Silva – Todd Gurley (RB1)

1.02. Mike Braude – Antonio Brown (WR1)

1.03. Graham Barfield -- Le’Veon Bell (RB2)

1.04. Rich Hribar – David Johnson (RB3)

1.05. Denny Carter – Odell Beckham (WR2)

1.06. Sigmund Bloom – Ezekiel Elliott (RB4)

1.07. Josh Hermsmeyer – Julio Jones (WR3)

1.08. Matt Harmon – Alvin Kamara (RB5)

1.09. Shawn Siegele – DeAndre Hopkins (WR4)

1.10. Matt Kelley – Saquon Barkley (RB6)

1.11. Mike Clay – Keenan Allen (WR5)

1.12. JJ Zachariason – Melvin Gordon (RB7)



Comments: I went with Gurley at No. 1 because I believe he is the safest of the first-tier running backs, particularly after Sean McVay committed to Gurley as a featured component of the Rams’ passing game. This is a full-point PPR league, and among running backs only Kamara logged more receiving yards than Gurley last year. All five Rams offensive line starters return. As mentioned above, this league’s scoring enhances wide receiver value, justifying Braude’s selection of Brown over the other top backs. Braude, Carter, and Siegele are among the staunchest Zero RB proponents in the industry. Siegele – a high-stakes season-long champion -- famously penned fantasy football’s signature piece on Zero RB strategy. Bloom benefited from two wide receivers going in the top-five picks by landing Elliott at 1.06, two to three spots below Zeke’s ADP. Dallas’ offensive line returns at full health, and Elliott arguably has the highest workload projection in football. Three wide receivers in the top seven allowed Harmon to nab Kamara at 1.08. Kamara drew 100 targets as a rookie and is a candidate for 100 catches in year two with Adrian Peterson long gone and Mark Ingram beginning the season on suspension.



Second Round



2.01. JJ Zachariason -- Leonard Fournette (RB8)

2.02. Mike Clay – Kareem Hunt (RB9)

2.03. Matt Kelley – Michael Thomas (WR6)

2.04. Shawn Siegele – Rob Gronkowski (TE1)

2.05. Matt Harmon – Dalvin Cook (RB10)

2.06. Josh Hermsmeyer – A.J. Green (WR7)

2.07. Sigmund Bloom – T.Y. Hilton (WR8)

Third Round



Fourth Round



Fifth Round



Sixth Round



Seventh Round



Eighth Round



