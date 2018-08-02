Dose: Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, August 2, 2018

After months of passing our time with free agency, the draft and OTAs, among other football news, we finally have an actual game in the books. Hall of Fame weekend kicked off with the pre-season opener featuring the Ravens and Bears.

The two offenses got off to a typically slow start and the majority of offensive stars did not see action, including Ravens QB Joe Flacco, RB Alex Collins and WR Michael Crabtree. None of the Bears' key players stepped onto the field, including rookie WR Anthony Miller, which could be viewed as further proof he is solidifying his spot with the first team.

Baltimore did play their rookies in the second-half of the game as QB Lamar Jackson led the team to a scoring drive, hitting fellow first-round pick TE Hayden Hurst for an eight-yard touchdown. Overall, Jackson looked rusty, though he did break free for a couple of solid gains on the ground, completed a bullet pass to convert on third-down and then threw the scoring pass. While many have enjoyed a discussion about the quarterback battle in Baltimore, it appears, for now, there isn’t one. The Ravens took a double-digit lead early in the second-half, but the Bears battled back before failing on a two-point conversion attempt, ultimately losing the game 17-16 as the Ravens win the season’s first contest.

Indy Backfield Battle

Respected Colts beat writer Stephen Holder shared his thoughts on the team’s backfield yesterday and it didn’t exactly clear things up as fantasy players ponder how to value the trio of unproven runners. Holder suggested the team’s backfield touch leader could vary from game to game as each of Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins play a role. Mack has been considered the favorite to lead the team in touches and fantasy points, but after playing a somewhat limited role a year ago behind veteran Frank Gore, Mack doesn’t have much more experience than the pair of rookies drafted earlier this year.

Specifically, Holder mentioned Hines continues to be used out of the slot in camp. His expected pass-catching role has fantasy owners calling him the next Tarik Cohen. Late-round rookie Wilkins seems to be creating buzz that he could earn the starter’s role. At this point, it is clear each of these players will have a significant role in the team’s 2018 offensive game plan.

Bengals Dump LaFell

After reportedly requesting his release from the Cincinnati Bengals, the team complied and parted ways with veteran WR Brandon LaFell, who has been among the team’s top two fantasy scorers at the receiver position over the past two seasons. This story is less about LaFell, who will be lucky to find another job, and more about his potential replacements for the Bengals. LaFell has averaged 98 targets in his two seasons with the Bengals and that will be enough to provide a young receiver with much-needed opportunity.

Over the past three years, Cincinnati has drafted five receivers, including spending a top ten pick on speedster John Ross in 2017. Along with Ross, Josh Malone and Tyler Boyd are others who could see an uptick in usage.

Pats Ink Decker

With WR Jordan Matthews injured (and subsequently released), along with injury concerns for Kenny Britt and Malcolm Mitchell and WR Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games of the regular season, the Patriots were in search of some depth for their wide receiver corps. They found it in the form of former Titans WR Eric Decker. While Decker struggled in 2017, we’ve often seen veterans revitalize their careers in New England and Decker will be the latest to earn the “Patriots value bump.”

Injury Updates

Steelers superstar WR Antonio Brown has left training camp to have an injury further evaluated. Although Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin would not reveal what the exact injury is, he did say he expects Brown to be “fine in a few days.” The injury was later reported to be a strained quad. It’s not time to panic…yet.

Redskins HC Jay Gruden shed a little light on the recent injury to WR Josh Doctson, sharing the good news that the wideout, who landed hard on his shoulder earlier in the week, “checked out fine.” Doctson was an AC joint, which should only cost him a few days of practice.

Although the Seahawks are now without WR Doug Baldwin, possibly through the remainder of pre-season action, the team did get veteran WR Brandon Marshall back. The former Giant was cleared to participate in team drills after dealing with a variety of issues related to multiple off-season surgeries. Despite Baldwin’s health, Marshall is no lock to make the final 53-man roster.

Titans S Johnathan Cyprien suffered a torn ACL during a Wednesday practice and will miss the 2018 season. After Tennessee spent a second-round pick on Cyprien in 2017, he missed six games with a hamstring injury before returning for the final ten games of the season, failing to make a major impact. Veteran Kendrick Lewis is expected to get the first chance at replacing Cyprien.

Veteran G Kevin Zeitler of the Browns will reportedly miss the next several weeks with a calf injury, per HC Hue Jackson. While Jackson was confident Zeitler would return soon, it sounds like he could be in danger is missing regular season action, which could obviously impact the Cleveland running game.

Quick Hits

Browns beat writers have reported that QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Jarvis Landry are showing off chemistry, calling Landry Taylor’s “go-to guy.”. ... Jets beat writers expect former Browns RB Isaiah Crowell to be a “big factor” in the offense, which makes sense given the injury to RB Elijah McGuire. ... Everyone seems to be noticing the connection between 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and WR Marquise Goodwin in San Fran’s camp. Goodwin has been called the “49ers top receiver” ahead of veteran WR Pierre Garcon. ... Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook continues to flash despite a crowded Jacksonville WR depth chart. ... Raiders WR Jordy Nelson has reportedly been “moving like he’s 28.” That might not sound like much, but for a 33-year-old who struggled a year ago, it has to be good news for the veteran-heavy Oakland squad. ... Panthers OC Norv Turner called the idea of RB Christian McCaffrey seeing as many as 30 touches a game “realistic,” echoing the previous comments of HC Ron Rivera. This seems to be the ultimate example of camp hype, but it is safe to assume McCaffrey will see a nice bump from the dozen weekly touches he averaged as a rookie. ... QB A.J. McCarron continues to work with the first-team at Bills camp, a signal he has taken the lead in the three-man competition to earn the Buffalo starting gig.