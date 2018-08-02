Hayden Winks

Odds and Ends

NFL MVP Odds and Predictions

Thursday, August 2, 2018


Now that gambling is legal, I believe player prop betting will become the new wave in the sports prospecting market. If you aren’t familiar, player prop betting includes odds to win season-long awards, daily over/under individual stats and daily questions like “Will player X score a touchdown this week?” Since millions of people play fantasy football and look at player projections on a weekly basis, the idea of betting on single player’s performance is not foreign. Therefore, I think fantasy sports players will love the concept of player prop betting.

If you are trying to maximize your returns on sports prospecting, there are reasons to bet player props instead of games (over/under, moneyline, and point spread). I will also be discussing these advantages on Twitter (@HaydenWinks) if you are interested.

Over the next month, I will be finding values for various season-long player prop bets including MVP, Rookie of the Year, the offensive yardage leaders and the first coach to be fired. In each column, I will provide some research, the current odds and then my top three value bets. Today, I am evaluating the odds for MVP. Let’s dig in.

 

Research for MVP Odds

 

  • The last five MVPs have been quarterbacks.
  • 10 of the last 11 MVPs have been quarterbacks.
  • 27% of passing yard leaders have won the MVP since 2007 (3 of 11).
  • 27% of passing touchdown leaders have won the MVP since 2007 (3 of 11).
  • 67% of the MVPs have been quarterbacks (42 of 63).
  • 29% of the MVPs have been running backs (18 of 63).
  • A linebacker, kicker and defensive tackle have won MVP but a wide receiver has not.

 

Recent Historical Trends

 

 WinsToTDCm%YdsY/APaTDIntTD%Int%
Avg Rank Since '07 1.5 2.3 5.9 4.9 4.3 2.2 - 2.3 6.1
Avg Since '07 13.4 41 66.9 4507 8.2 39 9 7.1 1.6
Avg Since '13 12.8 42 66.0 4643 8.3 40 8 7.1 1.4
Min Since '07 11 32 59.8 3837 7.2 27 16 4.9 2.8
Min Since '13 11 32 59.8 3837 7.8 32 10 5.5 2

 

The MVP is a quarterback’s award unless a running back is close to breaking records. With the NFL transitioning to more spread and running back committees becoming the norm, it is harder for a running back to rush for 2,000 yards in today’s NFL.

Last season, Todd Gurley had an incredible year but was still out-voted by Tom Brady 40 to 8. With access to MVP votes, we can conclude that Brady’s quarterback performance is valued more than Gurley’s running back performance:


Tom Brady versus Todd Gurley


2017 SeasonWinsPass/Rec YardsPass/Rec TDsRushing YardsRushing TDs
Tom Brady 13 4,577 32 28 0
Todd Gurley 11 788 6 1,305 13

 

Using the five statistics from above, there have been seven seasons by quarterbacks with at least the numbers Tom Brady produced last year. However, no running back in NFL history has matched what Todd Gurley did last year! Yet, Brady won the MVP in a landslide. It is going to be much tougher for a running back to match what Gurley did last season than what Brady did, and nevertheless, the best quarterback would still likely win MVP.

The MVP is definitely a team award to some degree. Eight of the last 11 MVPs have been awarded to the quarterback with the most wins. That has equated to 13.4 wins on average since 2007. There are only five to 10 teams that have a legitimate chance to have the best regular season record or win 13 games, and we have to focus on those teams.

The last important research note is touchdowns are valued more than yards in MVP voting. Since 2007, the MVP has ranked 2.2 in passing touchdowns but only 4.9 in passing yards. Furthermore, nine of the last 10 MVPs finished top three in passing touchdowns. Cam Newton, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have even won MVPs despite not finishing in the top five in passing yards because of their wins and touchdowns.

Current MVP Odds

 

                                MVP                    Wins          Pass TD Leader         Pass Yd Leader               Rush Yd Leader

PlayerOddsImplied ProbVegas O/UVegas OddsImplied ProbVegas OddsImplied ProbVegas OddsImplied Prob
Aaron Rodgers +550 15.4% 10 +325 23.5% +1400 6.7% - -
Carson Wentz +700 12.5% 10.5 +350 22.2% +3300 2.9% - -
Tom Brady +800 11.1% 11 +900 10.0% +400 20.0% - -
Drew Brees +1500 6.3% 9.5 +600 14.3% +450 18.2% - -
Deshaun Watson +1500 6.3% 8.5 +1400 6.7% +3000 3.2% - -
Jimmy Garoppolo +1500 6.3% 8.5 +4000 2.4% +1400 6.7% - -
Russell Wilson +2000 4.8% 8 +1600 5.9% +3300 2.9% - -
Cam Newton +2000 4.8% 8.5 +5000 2.0% +15000 0.7% - -
Matt Ryan +2200 4.3% 9 +3300 2.9% +1500 6.3% - -
Kirk Cousins +2200 4.3% 10 +2800 3.4% +1800 5.3% - -
Philip Rivers +2800 3.4% 9.5 +850 10.5% +750 11.8% - -
Ben Roethlisberger +3000 3.2% 10.5 +900 10.0% +650 13.3% - -
Todd Gurley +3000 3.2% 10 - - - - +600 14.3%
Ezekiel Elliott +3000 3.2% 8.5 - - - - +285 26.0%
Jared Goff +3300 2.9% 10 +1400 6.7% +2500 3.8% - -
Derek Carr +3300 2.9% 8 +4000 2.4% +4000 2.4% - -
Andrew Luck +3300 2.9% 6.5 +2500 3.8% +2500 3.8% - -
Matthew Stafford +3300 2.9% 7.5 +1600 5.9% +1000 9.1% - -
Patrick Mahomes +3300 2.9% 8.5 +7500 1.3% +4000 2.4% - -
Dak Prescott +3500 2.8% 8.5 +7500 1.3% +10000 1.0% - -
Le'Veon Bell +4000 2.4% 10.5 - - - - +550 15.4%
Marcus Mariota +4000 2.4% 8 +7500 1.3% +7500 1.3% - -
David Johnson +5000 2.0% 5.5 - - - - +900 10.0%
Antonio Brown +5000 2.0% 10.5 - - - - - -

 

OE1

There is value to be found in the mid-tiered MVP candidates. Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Jared Goff all play on teams projected by Vegas to win nine or more games. However, they have longer odds at MVP than Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Russell Wilson and Cam Newton who play on teams projected to win 8.5 games or fewer.

 

OE2

 

Besides wins, passing touchdowns are the most important statistic for predicting MVPs. As mentioned above, nine of the last 10 MVPs finished top three in passing touchdowns the year they won. This chart shows the difference between the implied probability to lead the league in passing touchdowns and the implied probability to win MVP. The seven quarterbacks to target based on this statistic are Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

 

OE3

While not as important as Vegas win totals or passing touchdown leader odds, passing yards leader odds are still a valuable tool. Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger have much better odds to lead the league in passing than winning MVP.

 


