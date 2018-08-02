Dose: Carson’s a Dull Penny

Thursday, August 2, 2018

We did it, football is back tonight with the Bears taking on the Ravens in the Hall of Fame game. It certainly won’t be an exciting matchup with plenty of starters resting, but some football is better than none. While the game will be a good time to scope out some intriguing backups, the most excitement at the moment comes from storylines in training camp that help us predict regular season usage and performance.

Training Camp Buzz

ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson reports RB Chris Carson is “the favorite” to be Seattle’s No. 1 back to start the season. Chris Carson vs. Rashaad Penny is a really hot debate in the fantasy world at the moment, so I figured I would weigh in. In addition to this report, HC Pete Carroll has been talking up Carson’s ability non-stop while barely acknowledging Penny exists. It’s easy to question this whole scenario as the Seahawks just drafted Penny as the RB2 with the No. 27 overall pick, while Carson is a 7th rounder with just 49 career carries. Carson gained a measly 208 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) and posted just a 46 percent success rate (FootballOutsiders.com) on those carries, good for 46th among all backs with 40 or more carries last season. He hasn’t proven to be anything more than average in a small sample size, so I’m not really sure what the hullabaloo is about. The question also has to be asked, if the Seahawks really loved Chris Carson, why would you spend a first round pick on a running back? The answer to this question likely only makes sense in the minds of Seattle’s decision makers and is something we may never understand.

As far as how to project this backfield, it’s important to look at new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer’s past tendencies and stylistic aspirations. He has talked endlessly about the Seahawks desire to run the ball more this season and will try his hardest to make that happen. He has ranked inside the top-3 in rushing attempts twice in his career and has only finished outside the top-20 in rushing yards once in his nine seasons. He has already committed to running the ball even when the defense knows you will run it because: “That physical mindset of ‘hey, we’re going to control the line of scrimmage’” is very important to him. Regardless of how ridiculous he sounds, it leaves plenty of room for both running backs to contribute in this offense. Just because Carroll is talking up Carson doesn’t mean Penny won’t play, it likely just means they will both have a role, with Carson taking on a bigger workload than most expected after the Seahawks spent a first-round pick on Penny. From a fantasy perspective, it’s difficult to imagine Penny paying off at his current fourth-round ADP even if he does capture a 60-40 split of Seattle’s rushing work. Sinking a fifth-round pick into him seems more palatable. Carson’s ADP is likely skyrocketing at the moment, but he will still be a viable late-round running back with upside if he ends up as the workhorse.

With Colts QB Andrew Luck throwing regulation-sized footballs again, most of the talk has been about him and how it will affect his fantasy value. An underrated aspect to his recovery is the impact on his receivers, such as WR T.Y. Hilton who is reportedly “in sync” with Luck so far at training camp. This is great news for Hilton who has been better in every statistical category when playing with Luck, averaging 1.4 more targets, 1.1 more receptions, .17 more touchdowns, and 15 more yards, which adds up to nearly four more fantasy points per game. Hilton is routinely being selected in the third round of fantasy drafts but will likely end up being a late second round pick before the season starts.

After disposing of starting quarterback Alex Smith in the offseason, the Chiefs left the fate of their franchise in their 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes. The reports haven’t been good so far, as Mahomes has reportedly thrown seven interceptions in six practices and three picks on Wednesday alone. The change in quarterbacks could be a big one for this very reason. Despite getting a lot of flakk for being uber-conservative and a game-manager throughout his career, Smith proved otherwise in 2017 as he set a career best in both adjusted yards per attempt (8.6) and interception rate (1.0%). As winning the turnover battle decides nearly 80 percent of games, Smith’s lack of turnovers greatly helped the Chiefs chances of winning. Mahomes certainly has the potential to fully unlock the Chiefs offense this season, but he is also very likely to throw more interceptions than Smith did in 2017.

Injury updates

Patriots WR Jordan Matthews was looking to win a roster spot and potentially start with a wide-open depth chart at receiver in New England. There looked to be a good chance of that occurring prior to suffering a “significant” hamstring injury during one-on-one drills on Sunday. Despite original reports stating he had been released, the Patriots decided to place Matthews on injured reserve. He will still likely be released with a settlement if he is healthy enough to play prior to the end of the season. Matthews isn’t draftable in fantasy leagues anymore. With a corresponding move to Matthews injury, the Patriots worked out free agent WR Eric Decker on Monday. With both WR Brandin Cooks and WR Danny Amendola’s departing and WR Julian Edelman suspended four games to start the year, the Patriots depth at receiver is slightly concerning after years of it being a major strength. Behind locked-in starter Chris Hogan is WR Kenny Britt, and first-round busts WR Cordarelle Patterson and WR Philip Dorsett. Britt will likely start alongside Hogan to begin the year.

A report was released on Tuesday that Doug Baldwin is dealing with a knee issue and will be sidelined a few weeks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently clarified the report saying, Baldwin will miss most, if not all, of the preseason with this injury but the doctors are “hopeful” he will be ready for Week 1. This is an injury to closely monitor prior to drafting Baldwin in your fantasy leagues. Preseason injuries as a whole generally have a significant impact on the players’ availability throughout the season. At the moment, it’s tough to draft Baldwin with much confidence at his 3rd round ADP, but his massive upside is worth taking a risk on in the fourth round.

The Josh Doctson roller-coaster has already begun with HC Jay Gruden hyping third-year WR Josh Doctson as their “most dangerous” red zone threat on Saturday. Fast forward to Wednesday where Doctson sprained the AC joint in his shoulder after coming down hard on it after battling for a ball with CB Josh Norman. Luckily it’s just a minor injury that will be treated day-to-day. He should certainly be good-to-go for the season and will assume a major role as a starting outside receiver.

The Packers defense was trending upward after selecting a cornerback in both the first and second rounds of the NFL draft as well as signing DE Muhammad Wilkerson and CB Tramon Williams. The trend didn’t last long as their linebacker corps took a hit with starting ILB Jake Ryan suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Monday. It’s an unfortunate break for Ryan who was entering the final year of his rookie contract and will have to enter free agency fresh off a significant injury.

Quick Hits

The Raiders activated DT P.J. Hall (pectoral from the active/PUP list on Wednesday. Hall was the 57th overall pick in 2018 and will have the opportunity to make an impact in his rookie season. … The Packers reportedly made “measurable progress” in extension talks with QB Aaron Rodgers. He figures to score a massive contract prior to the season. … Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin has reportedly been “the most impressive” tight end during training camp. Jarwin will attempt to follow in the footsteps of Jason Witten, a daunting task for even the top prospects. He likely won’t live up to those standards this season but can lay a solid foundation for the future if he locks up the starting job in training camp. … Redskins Chris Thompson (leg) doesn’t expect to be fully healthy until November. Thompson said this in an interview himself but has been going through all drills as normal with no setbacks. He was likely referring to his personal feeling of his body rather than his playing status, two very different things in today’s NFL. … Panthers CB Ross Cockrell landed on injured reserve after breaking his left tibia and fibula earlier this week. It’s likely a season-ending injury. … Colts OG Jack Mewhort announced his retirement from the NFL. He is only 27 but has missed over half of his games the past two seasons. … Browns TE David Njoku has reportedly dropped too many passes early in training camp. This isn’t an issue with players who have already carved out a significant role for themselves on a team, but for Njoku, his playing time could be severely impacted by drops. This is something to keep an eye on throughout the preseason. …Bills QB Josh Allen has reportedly made some of the best and worst passes in training camp so far. That pretty much sums up Allen as a prospect, so this shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Allen has a solid chance to be the Week 1 starter with just Nathan Peterman and A.J. McCarron in his path.