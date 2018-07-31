Dose: Sam Signs (Finally)

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Signed, sealed and delivered. Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in April’s draft and the Jets’ future franchise quarterback, is finally under contract.

The USC alum arrived ready for work, participating in Monday’s practice and even seeing a handful of reps with the first-team offense. Darnold seemed thrilled to be at Florham Park, which begs the question, why did it take him so long to put pen to paper?

Monday’s completed deal—a four-year, fully-guaranteed $30.25 million contract with a fifth-year option for 2022—signaled the end of an arduous tug of war between the Jets and Darnold’s agent, Jimmy Sexton. Part of the holdup had to do with offset language, a common sticking point in rookie negotiations. If you recall, Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa staged a lengthy holdout during training camp in 2016 while trying to avoid offset language in his contract. That crusade proved unsuccessful, though the Bolts handed him a peace offering in the form of a $17 million signing bonus.

Offset language prevents players from what is known as “double-dipping.” For example, if New York decided to cut Darnold before his contract was up and he wound up signing elsewhere, the Jets would only have to pay the difference. Without offset language, Darnold would earn his full Jets salary along with whatever his new team agreed to pay him. Darnold would have to be a complete bust for this to ever come into play—top-10 picks on rookie contracts are rarely cut—but agents still like their clients to be protected when possible.

Along with concerns over offset language, Darnold and his representation were also wary of some of the default language included in the Jets’ contract proposal. As originally written, if Darnold were to incur a fine or suspension for any on or off-field conduct, all guarantees from his contract would void. That’s different from fellow first-round quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen, who both signed deals that void guarantees for suspensions but not fines. The only other first-round pick who has yet to sign is Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. Predictably, his holdup also has to do with contract language related to fines and suspensions. It’s understandable why Smith would hold his ground on this subject—the league’s new helmet rule could lead to more fines among defensive players.

Darnold dug in his heels by staying away from training camp, though on Monday, the sides finally reached a compromise. The Jets didn’t budge on offset language but in exchange, New York caved on default language, which means every penny of Darnold’s $30.25 million deal is guaranteed, even if he’s fined or suspended. As a gesture of goodwill, New York sweetened the pot for Darnold by gifting him a $20 million signing bonus, which he’ll receive within 15 days.

Overbearing agents contesting minor contract clauses has become standard operating procedure in the NFL and though it dragged on longer than either side would have liked, Darnold’s brief standoff with the Jets should all be water under the bridge now that he’s signed. In the end, Darnold got most of what he wanted but in doing so, he sacrificed precious practice reps that would have improved his chances of starting Week 1. It’s still early and Darnold can easily make up the ground if he plays to his potential, but the 21-year-old certainly has some catching up to do.

It used to be that rookie quarterbacks, even big names like Carson Palmer and Aaron Rodgers, would wait a year or more before taking the reins (Rodgers spent three years holding the clipboard for Brett Favre prior to starting). But nowadays, first-rounders are usually thrown right into the fire. This baptism by fire technique has proven successful at times, though on other occasions, starting a rookie before he’s ready has backfired spectacularly. DeShone Kizer was overmatched as the Browns’ starter last season and (no thanks to erratic coach Hue Jackson) seemed to lose confidence as the year went one.

That presents an interesting dilemma for the Jets, who obviously have high hopes for Darnold, but don’t want to risk shattering his confidence by starting him too soon. This line of thought applies to all rookie quarterbacks but it’s especially relevant to Darnold, who is barely old enough to drink beer and coming off an uneven year at USC. When I dissected film of Darnold prior to the draft, I ranked him behind both Baker Mayfield (who went two picks before him) and Josh Rosen, citing his long delivery and penchant for costly turnovers as potential shortcomings.

Obviously, there’s still plenty of time to iron out whatever deficiencies Darnold may have and perhaps it would serve him to take a redshirt year as Palmer and Rodgers both did. While the Bills will probably be forced to start Josh Allen before he’s ready simply because of what the alternative would be (either A.J. McCarron or Nathan Peterman), the Jets can afford to take their time in developing Darnold. The 39-year-old Josh McCown is an injury waiting to happen, but he’s also coming off easily his best season and is more than capable of holding down a one-year bridge role as the Jets continue their rebuild under coach Todd Bowles.

Former first-rounder Teddy Bridgewater also boasts starting experience from his time in Minnesota, though we’ve seen him log just nine snaps since his gruesome knee injury in 2016. Only $500,000 of Bridgewater’s $6 million deal is guaranteed and the Jets will presumably look to trade him at some point, especially if he impresses during the preseason. But in the meantime, it won’t hurt to keep him around, even if it’s just to keep Darnold hungry as the two compete for reps throughout camp.

Bowles is adamant he’ll start whoever gives the Jets the best chance to win, meaning nothing will be handed to Darnold. The rookie has a steep climb ahead of him, especially after missing the first handful of practices, but at least his holdout is finally over. The time for haggling about contract specifics has come and gone—it’s all about football now.

Quick Hits: Dalvin Cook said he’s “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from a torn ACL. The second-year back has been a full participant at Vikings camp and hopes to play in the team’s preseason opener August 11 at Denver … Contract-year wide receiver Stefon Diggs (most famous for his walk-off touchdown in last year’s playoff win over New Orleans) hopes to re-sign with the Vikings. Even after their offseason spending spree, the Vikes still boast nearly $18 million in cap space for 2019 … Tyler Eifert was cleared to resume practicing Monday after passing his physical. Eifert led all NFL tight ends with 13 touchdowns in 2015 but has appeared in just 10 games since while battling chronic back issues … The Falcons have begun extension talks with contract-year safety Ricardo Allen. The 26-year-old has logged six interceptions over his three NFL seasons … The Chargers and Seahawks are among teams interested in free agent Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. The 10-year veteran was cut by the Giants back in March … Eagles coach Doug Pederson admitted he saw some “hesitation” in Carson Wentz during Sunday’s practice. The 25-year-old is coming off a torn ACL but avoided the PUP list to begin camp and has already resumed 11-on-11 drills. Wentz should be ready for Philadelphia’s season opener against the Falcons on September 6 … Browns coach Hue Jackson said first-round quarterback Baker Mayfield is “exceeding” expectations. However, Jackson reiterated that Mayfield’s RV buddy Tyrod Taylor remains the team’s starting quarterback … Jabrill Peppers, who began on the PUP list due to a groin injury, resumed practicing on Monday. The 2017 first-rounder will compete with Derrick Kindred for the starting strong safety position in Cleveland … Elijah McGuire underwent surgery to repair a broken foot on Monday and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks. McGuire’s injury improves Thomas Rawls’ chances of making the Jets’ 53-man roster … Ross Cockrell was carted off at Monday’s practice and later diagnosed with a broken left tibia as well as a broken fibula. The Panthers corner is out indefinitely … Curtis Samuel began Panthers training camp on the active/PUP list but is making progress in his recovery from ankle surgery according to head coach Ron Rivera. Samuel registered 15 catches for 115 yards over 225 offensive snaps as a rookie last year … Michael Gallup has already gotten reps with the first-team offense at Cowboys training camp. The third-round rookie should occupy a major role in the Cowboys’ passing game this year following the departures of Dez Bryant (released) and Jason Witten (retired) … A hip injury will sideline Raiders CB Gareon Conley for the next two weeks. The 2017 first-rounder lost most of his rookie season to a lingering shin injury … Aaron Jones is still nursing a hamstring injury but is hoping to return to practice by Thursday. The Green Bay running back will begin the season by serving a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy … Ty Montgomery has been operating as the third-down back at Packers training camp. Rib and wrist injuries limited TyMont to just seven games last season … Kenneth Dixon sat out practice for the third straight day on Monday. He’s been hampered by a hamstring injury throughout training camp. The 24-year-old is trying to get back on the field after missing all of last season with a torn meniscus … Peter King of NBC Sports was told by a “longtime Ravens observer” that Joe Flacco is having “far and away” his best training camp. The former Super Bowl MVP will need to keep it up if he wants to stay ahead of first-round rookie Lamar Jackson.