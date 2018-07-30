Dose: Training Camps Open

Monday, July 30, 2018

A new NFL season brings with it another collection of Daily Doses to always keep you up to date on the latest news from around the league, and that begins with our updates from training camps.

Luck Returns to the Field

When Colts camp opened last week, it was a bit of a surprise to see franchise QB Andrew Luck participating, meaning he avoided the dreaded PUP list designation. This weekend, Luck took part in his first padded practice since the end of the 2016 season and if we are to believe the local beat writers, it was a huge success. Luck reportedly displayed accuracy all over the field, including a pair of deep looks to WR T.Y. Hilton.

Luck is currently being drafted as the QB11 in seasonal leagues, which could end up being a huge bargain should he remain healthy for the entire season. Luck’s return is also clearly good news for the aforementioned Hilton, who is coming off a WR27 finish without his star QB in 2017. That was Hilton’s worst fantasy finish since his rookie season (WR31).

Contract Updates

After just a threat of a holdout from Falcons WR Julio Jones, the two sides agreed to a restructured contract that will pay Jones an additional $2.9 million in 2018. The Falcons also reportedly assured Jones and his camp that the contract would be further addressed following the season.

Turning 34 years old next month, there had been some early speculation that this could be TE Delanie Walker’s final season with the Titans. That won’t be the case after he agreed to a two-year contract extension which will pay him $17 million and lock him into a Titans uniform through the 2020 season. Walker has three consecutive top five finishes among tight ends and has been a TE1 for five straight seasons.

McGuire Suffers Foot Injury

Much of this off-season, there was buzz around second-year Jets RB Elijah McGuire, who seemed primed to take a chunk of playing time away from veteran RB Bilal Powell. Jets beat writer Manish Mehta had gone on record stating he expected McGuire to earn the third-down RB role in New York. That will now have to wait as McGuire suffered a broken foot that will keep him out of action for up to six weeks. Although it was initially suggested that McGuire could land on the injured reserve list, that does not seem to be the case. The injury means that Powell almost certainly will retain his job for the time being and opens up an opportunity for former Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls and even rookie RB Trenton Cannon to possibly earn a roster spot. With McGuire out, the Jets signed RB George Atkinson III, releasing TE Bucky Hodges to open roster space.

Injuries Abound

Falcons rookie WR Calvin Ridley suffered a minor hamstring injury that sent him out of practice, but he returned to the practice field the next day…Patriots WR Jordan Matthews also missed some practice time with a hamstring injury, but the severity is not yet known. ... Jets WR Terrelle Pryor has been limited in the early portions of camp as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. It is crucial for Pryor to get healthy and compete for a meaningful role in the Jets wide receiver rotation. ... Packers WR Randall Cobb has been pegged as many as a major value (currently being drafted as the WR35) but we learned recently that he underwent minor ankle surgery over the off-season. He’s now reportedly fully healthy and expected to man the WR2 spot for Green Bay. ... Cowboys rookie WR Cedric Wilson suffered a torn labrum. It is not yet known if surgery will be needed to repair the injury, but this is just another blow to one of the worst receiver groups in the league.

Quick Hits

Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold remains unsigned as he and the team continue to negotiate a contract. The talks are currently being slowed by language related to Darnold’s guaranteed money and how that could be impacted by league discipline. ... The Broncos running back job is reportedly wide open, according to USA Today’s Lindsay Jones. Devontae Booker, De’Angelo Henderson and rookies Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay all received first-team snaps in early practices. This looks to be a full-blown committee backfield with Booker and Freeman still the favorites for the heavy workload. ... Rookie QB Josh Allen has reportedly been the best quarterback at Bills camp through early practices. Admittedly, his competition is not the strongest as former Bengals QB A.J. McCarron and second-year man Nathan Peterman also vie for the starting gig. ... Ravens WR John Brown is off to a strong start in Baltimore, standing out among the overhauled wideout group. Along with Brown, the Ravens also added Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead and rookies Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott. There is plenty of opportunity to go around as Baltimore looks to replace a league-high 332 targets from 2017. ... Seattle RB C.J. Prosise is the leader to earn the third-down back job for the Seahawks. Talent has never been the trouble for Prosise, who had dealt with a long list of injuries in his short career. Seattle is also going out of their way to convince us all that Chris Carson is primed to be their starter. This is all very surprising to hear for a team that spent a first-round pick on RB Rashaad Penny. ... Rookie WR Anthony Miller has been the talk of Bears camp and could be putting himself into position to draw the starting slot job. ... Another rookie drawing early praise is Colts WR Deon Cain, whom the Indianapolis Star suggested could push for “serious snaps.” Although Cain was just a sixth-round pick, he is a former top recruit and played his college ball at Clemson, which has become a factory for high-level NFL receivers in recent years. ... Redskins HC Jay Gruden has already tabbed WR Josh Doctson as a potential scoring threat, suggesting the receiver will be “most dangerous” in the red zone this season.