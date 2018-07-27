32 Deep Sleepers

Friday, July 27, 2018

Positional training camp battles and preseason usage have become an integral study for fantasy football. While much was learned in free agency, the draft, and voluntary workouts, those fantasy players engulfed in the sport are rewarded with answers as camps open and roll on. Having said that, the following are 32 players I believe could carve out a role on their respective teams and potentially return value in the later rounds of season-long fantasy drafts, Best Ball leagues, or preseason DFS.

Arizona Cardinals - Brice Butler, WR

Prior to being released mid-season, new Cards OC Mike McCoy engineered a Broncos offense that ranked first-overall in 11 personnel usage (three wide receivers) and fifth-overall in pass attempts (315) from said personnel during his coordinating stint. Ricky Seals-Jones remains a player to watch once the season begins, but McCoy's offense will need serviceable wide receivers to function efficiently. Keep an eye on Butler, who posted a receiving line of 15-317 for the Cowboys on merely 260 snaps last season.





Atlanta Falcons - Austin Hooper, TE

Atlanta’s honed target tree admittedly leaves little room for any player outside of the usual suspects to compete for volume (newcomer Calvin Ridley included). Having said that, Hooper’s usage — 76.7% snap rate, 390 routes run — remained a constant for the Falcons in his sophomore year. Best-case scenario is that Hooper benefits from Matt Ryan’s inevitable regression in touchdown rate (4.6% career average despite posting a 3.8% mark in 2017). As Evan Silva noted in his Falcons Team Preview, Hooper finished No. 2 among tight ends in Next Gen Stats' average yards of separation at target (3.7).





Baltimore Ravens - John Brown, WR

Brown’s pending performance is tied entirely to his health. Unfortunately, he hasn’t truly been healthy since 2015 when he posted career-highs in snap rate (82.2%), catches (65), and receiving yards (1,003). Although Baltimore’s passing volume would likely decrease in the event Lamar Jackson (a prolific mobile quarterback) replaces Joe Flacco under center, it would be good news for Brown as the latter’s abysmal 53 passer rating on deep throws places him amongst the league’s worst. The Ravens have the most available air yards (2,829) and targets (332) to replace from last season.





Buffalo Bills - Zay Jones, WR

Among the 87 players who saw at least 70 targets last season, none averaged a lower catch rate than Jones (36.5%). Oddly enough, catching was his strong-suit at East Carolina where he broke the FBS single-season receptions record (158) as a senior, dropping just 6-of-164 catchable targets. Jones also mirrored Keenan Allen, Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks, and Adam Thielen (among others) in Next Gen Stats' average yards of separation at target (2.7). Gaining the confidence of Buffalo’s play-caller will be of utmost importance for Jones this preseason.





Carolina Panthers - Curtis Samuel, WR

The addition of D.J. Moore should have little effect on Samuel, who was always slated to play a utility slot WR/RB role for the Panthers. An 88th-percentile SPARQ athlete who ran a jaw-dropping 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine last season, Samuel averaged a 65.1% snap rate, six targets, and a 4-34 receiving line in the two games he played following Kelvin Benjamin’s departure.





Chicago Bears - Anthony Miller, WR

Under John Fox last season, Chicago finished 30th-overall in pass play rate in neutral game situations (when within one score) and 23rd-overall in the red zone. Meanwhile new Bears head coach Matt Nagy coordinated the Chiefs’ offense to top-five pass play rates in both the red zone and neutral game situations. With Allen Robinson and speedster Taylor Gabriel expected to start on the outside, Miller, who drew a handful of Antonio Brown comps pre-draft, should be considered a shoe-in for the Bears’ slot role. Mitchell Trubisky averaged a 106 passer rating (No. 7 among 32 qualifiers) to the middle of the field, where Miller’s routes should oft develop, in his rookie year.





Cincinnati Bengals - John Ross, WR

Ross’ rookie campaign (17 snaps, 0 catches) was undoubtedly an injury-riddled bust. Lest we forget he was the Bengals’ coveted No. 9 overall pick last season and still has very little competition in his path to becoming the team’s No. 2 wideout. An over-the-top threat who posted a 4.22 40-time at the combine, a healthy Ross would ideally be Cincinnati’s answer for a more dispersed air yards tree. A.J. Green, for example, amassed a whopping 44.5% of the Bengals’ air yards in 2017.





Cleveland Browns - Jeff Janis, WR

Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman have secured roles both on the outside and in the slot. Josh Gordon’s pending involvement, however, leaves a potential opening for any of Rashard Higgins (27-312-2 last season), Ricardo Louis (27-357), rookie Antonio Calloway, or Janis. Playoffs included, Janis has averaged a 4.4-2.7-43.1 receiving line and 15.8 yards per catch in the seven games he’s logged at least 44% of offensive snaps since 2015.





Dallas Cowboys - Rico Gathers, TE

Rumor has it Dallas’ front office was down on Gathers last season despite his phenomenal showing in the preseason (7-106-2 on 89 snaps). There’s no guarantee he’d flourish with regular reps, but he arguably remains the Cowboys’ lone superior athlete (6”6 Baylor hoops star who ran a 4.79 40-time at his pro day) at tight end. It’s worth noting Gathers ballooned up to 282 pounds in the offseason as he believes focusing on his blocking will allow him to stay on the field more.





Denver Broncos - Jake Butt, TE

Butt was initially projected to go as high as the second-round before tearing his ACL in the Orange Bowl. Having spent his entire rookie season on the shelf, he’s now reportedly healthy and likely to receive the first crack at becoming Denver’s starting tight end. The Vikings quietly averaged the league’s highest Success Rate (86%) when targeting tight ends in the red zone during Case Keenum’s 14 starts.





Detroit Lions - Luke Willson, TE

Ebron was one of only 13 tight ends to run at least 400 routes last season, leaving ample opportunity for whomever takes his place. He also finished second on the team in red zone targets (12). If Matthew Stafford carries over his above-average target rate to tight ends in the red zone (28%), Willson, a 6’5” 93rd-percentile SPARQ athlete, could flourish in the role Ebron was never able to capitalize in.





Green Bay Packers - Geronimo Allison, WR

Including the six full starts he made last season, Aaron Rodgers has supported two top-11 receivers in three of the past four seasons. Randall Cobb, who’s historically averaged 6.6 targets and 13.2 fantasy points playing with Rodgers, is arguably the most likely (and least surprising) late-round receiver to bounce back in all of football. Allison has flashed as recently as Week 3 in 2017, though, when he finished with 6-122 on eight targets. He need only compete with third-year pro Trevor Davis and rookies J’Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown to secure the No. 3 role.





Houston Texans - Ryan Griffin, TE

Griffin played in five of the six full games Deshaun Watson was healthy for, averaging an 88.6% snap rate in those contests. Watson targeted his tight ends at a mere 20% clip — for reference, the 2017 league average was 21% — but Griffin still showed the explosiveness to contribute as a late-round Best Ball candidate. With Watson under center, Griffin quietly tied Rob Gronkowski and Zach Ertz for the league-lead (6) in targets that traveled 20-plus yards downfield.





Indianapolis Colts - Erik Swoope, TE

Swoope’s 2017 campaign was derailed during the preseason due to a nagging knee injury that never progressed. A former University of Miami basketball player, Swoope was healthy for the entirety of 2016 and finished top-five among all tight ends in PFF’s predictive Yards Per Route Run (3.13), average depth of target (11.9), yards per catch (19.8), and fantasy points per opportunity (0.65). He’ll undoubtedly begin camp as the team’s No. 3 tight end behind Jack Doyle and new signee Eric Ebron, but Swoope has proven to be more productive than Ebron (albeit in a small-sample size) more recently. Note that new head coach Frank Reich called the most red zone plays from 12 personnel (two tight end sets) with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, giving value to whomever wins the No. 2 job outright.





Jacksonville Jaguars - Corey Grant, RB

Grant burst onto the scene last August when he led the preseason with an average 8.7 YPA (among 51 qualifiers who received 20-plus carries). He played a paltry 4.7% of the Jags’ offensive snaps during the regular season, but buoyed his 33 touches into 289 total yards (8.7 yards per touch). It’s worth noting Blake Bortles averaged a 26% running back target rate last season, five percentage points higher than the league average (21%).





Kansas City Chiefs - Demarcus Robinson, WR

Patrick Mahomes averaged a 40% target rate to slot receivers in his lone start last season. Sammy Watkins is expected to play both in the slot and on the outside, but Robinson still has a leg up on starting in three-receiver sets. How he’s used in the preseason will be worth monitoring.





Los Angeles Chargers - Mike Williams, WR

The absences of Hunter Henry (torn ACL) and Antonio Gates leave the Chargers with 21 (50%) available red zone targets from last season. OC Ken Whisenhunt would have to alter his offensive approach, though, as the Chargers averaged the league’s 24th-highest rate of 3+WR sets used in the red zone in 2017. Barring Gates re-signing with the team (which wouldn’t be shocking at this point), the former No. 7 overall pick could lobby his 6’4” 218-lb frame into more goal line looks.





Los Angeles Rams - Josh Reynolds, WR

The Rams ran a league-high 832 plays that involved three-plus receivers last season. Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks, and Cooper Kupp are virtually locked into their roles, but Reynolds remains on the back-burner if any were to go down. In the three games Woods missed due to injury last season, Reynolds averaged a 69% snap rate and 4.6 targets.





Miami Dolphins - Albert Wilson, WR

A perennial 2018 breakout candidate, Wilson joins a Fins offense that has the second-most available targets (290) from last season. Although Miami additionally added Danny Amendola to their slot receiver mix, 26-year-old Wilson remains six years younger than the former and was the only player in the league to average over four yards of separation at target. As Warren Sharp mentioned in his Strength of Schedule diagnosis, the Dolphins face the league’s easiest slate of pass defenses in Weeks 1 - 12.





Minnesota Vikings - Kendall Wright, WR

Wright led the Chicago Bears in targets (91), receptions (59), receiving yards (614), and air yards (719) just last year. Given the lack of productivity from Laquon Treadwell (20-200-0 in 2017), it’s likely Wright, who ran 70.9% of his routes from the slot last season, defaults immediately into 3WR sets. Jamison Crowder finished top-12 in slot targets for three consecutive seasons with Kirk Cousins under center since 2015.





New England Patriots - Jordan Matthews, WR

With Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games and both Cooks and Amendola long gone, the Pats have 424 slot routes (63.5%) available from last season. Edelman will return soon enough and take his rightful place in the middle of the field, but Matthews’ 154.4 ADP remains egregious for someone who’s led his team in slot routes in every season since entering the league. Even if only applicable during the first month of the season, Matthews’ upside is well worth taking a flier on.





New Orleans Saints - Terrance West, RB

The Saints will be without Mark Ingram, who accounted for 66.6% (16-of-24) of the team’s carries inside the five-yard line last season, in their first four games. Although Shane Vereen is the only proven back behind starter Alvin Kamara, the former has historically thrived in the passing-down role Kamara is already locked into. Kamara, for example, ran a team-high 291 routes (49.7%) from New Orleans’ backfield last year. West, a bruising back who’s only one season removed from leading the Baltimore Ravens in both red zone carries (30) and attempts inside the five-yard line (8), need only compete with ex-Bills back Jonathan Williams and UDFA Trey Edmunds for goal line work.





New York Giants - Wayne Gallman, RB

The Giants have the fifth-most unaccounted for carries (264) from last season. There’s no denying Saquon Barkley will be the workhorse of New York’s backfield seeing as how they passed on a loaded quarterback class and drafted him No. 2 overall. Gallman still profiles as a more productive backup than Jonathan Stewart, though, as the former tied Le’Veon Bell with 23 targets (fourth-most running backs) over the final four weeks of the season. As Evan Silva noted in his Giants Team Preview, Gallman also impressively finished No. 10 among 47 qualified backs in Football Outsiders’ rushing Success Rate.





New York Jets - Quincy Enunwa, WR

Enunwa is only one season removed from a 58-857-4 breakout campaign. He was initially pinned as a fantasy darling by many analysts and was a safe bet to see 100-plus targets for the second consecutive season before injuring his neck in camp and sitting out all of 2017. A 6’2” 225-lb uber-athlete, Enunwa is likely to work from the slot and in the middle of the field — the same area that Austin Seferian-Jenkins leveraged into a team-high 10 red zone targets and six targets inside the 5 just last year.





Oakland Raiders - Seth Roberts, WR

Since the Raiders drafted Amari Cooper in 2015, he’s converted only 5-of-31 (16.1%) red zone targets into touchdowns. Roberts has scored on 10-of-33 red zone targets (30.3%) in that same span. Michael Crabtree’s absence leaves 14 red zone targets and seven targets inside the 5 (both team-highs) unaccounted for heading into the 2018 season.





Philadelphia Eagles - Corey Clement, RB

Clement averaged a 23.6% snap rate his rookie year due mostly in part to the loss of Darren Sproles. With Sproles healthy and back for one more season, the Eagles again have numerous mouths to feed in the backfield (and only 30.2% of running back routes available from last season). Clement could lobby his average 8.8 yards per target (ninth-overall among running backs) into a similar offensive role with a strong preseason showing.





Pittsburgh Steelers - Vance McDonald, TE

In the Steelers’ last three games (playoffs included), McDonald out-snapped teammate Jesse James 134-86. McDonald also ran 10 more routes (30-20) and amassed 19 more targets (23-4) than his counterpart in that span. PFF graded McDonald No. 7 among 69 qualifiers in run blocking last season, which means it’s at least plausible he morphs into an every-down tight end in his second year with the Steelers.





Seattle Seahawks - C.J. Prosise, RB

Whether it's rookie Rashaad Penny or 2017 standout Chris Carson who's named starter remains unresolved. Either way, Warren Sharp projects the Hawks with the league's third toughest schedule, likely putting their offense into more passing game scripts than initially expected. The last time Prosise was completely healthy and involved he averaged 10.5 carries, 71 rushing yards, 4.5 catches, and 46 receiving yards in Weeks 10 - 11 of the 2016 season. Prosise turned 24 in May.





San Francisco 49ers - Joe Williams, RB

Staggering reminder that Williams’ ADP reached 160.0 (ahead of Dion Lewis’ 161.6) prior to his season-ending ankle injury last August. The 49ers made Jerick McKinnon the league’s fourth-highest paid back annually this offseason, but the pace of offensive guru Kyle Shanahan’s offense leaves applicable volume for a second back. Matt Breida, for example, averaged a 33.7% snap rate and 10.4 carries behind Carlos Hyde in Jimmy Garoppolo's five starts. Depth chart jostling between Breida, Williams and second-year pro Jeremy McNichols (5’9”, 214-lbs and 4.49 40-time) will be worth monitoring.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Peyton Barber, RB

The Bucs ranked ninth-overall in run play rate inside the five-yard line (61%) last season. Coach speak on rookie Ronald Jones has recently pushed Barber to the 13th-round of fantasy drafts, an odd juxtaposition given that the coaching staff entrusted him with a 52.4% snap rate and 15.6 carries over the team's final five games. Barber tied Ezekiel Elliott for No. 2 in Football Outsiders' rushing Success Rate, making him a strong regression candidate in spite of his mere 3.9 YPA last season.





Tennessee Titans - Jonnu Smith, TE

Delanie Walker is admittedly due for touchdown regression following a three-score campaign in which he recorded the third-most targets (111) among tight ends. He’ll also be 34 once the season starts. New OC Matt LaFleur would be wise to use multiple tight end sets frequently if only to get Smith, a 6’3” 92nd-percentile SPARQ monstrosity, more reps. Marcus Mariota has targeted his tight ends at a top-nine rate in the red zone in each of the last two seasons.





Washington Redskins - Paul Richardson, WR

Alex Smith’s 3,910 air yards and 7.9 aDOT last season were both career-high marks. His 62 attempts that traveled 20-plus yards downfield were 16 more than he had attempted in any season throughout his career. It’s likely those metrics regress to his career norms without a young cyborg-armed backup looking over his shoulder. If that isn’t the case, though, note Smith averaged a 134 passer rating to deep left and 132 rating to deep right — the same areas of the field where Richardson tied for ninth-overall in catch rate (40%) among 26 qualifiers with at least 20 deep targets.



