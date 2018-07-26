Rich Hribar

The Worksheet

print article archives RSS

The Wide Receiver Worksheet

Thursday, July 26, 2018


After opening up our summer series with a look at scoring, drives, play calling and a look at red zone production, our attention has since shifted to the positional level of fantasy output. The first two posts covered tight ends and then quarterbacks – the two fantasy positions that traditionally only require one starter – but we’re now getting into the position that will undoubtedly occupy the largest portion of your fantasy roster, wide receivers.

 

If you’ve been following this series since that open, you’re well aware that the 2017 season suffered a major decline in passing-game output that had ripple effects throughout all of fantasy football. With passing points curbed a year ago, the wide receiver position suffered its worst collective fantasy season since 2009.

 

WR Fantasy Output Over the Past 10 Years

YearWR PPR PtsWR STD PtsWR RecWR ReYDWR TD
2017 16055.3 10238.3 5817 75070 435
2016 18116.5 11579.5 6537 83522 501
2015 17767.7 11468.7 6299 82560 519
2014 17688.6 11346.6 6342 82829 485
2013 17429.5 11315.5 6114 81603 483
2012 17193.9 11147.9 6046 80823 491
2011 16512.6 10821.6 5691 78618 473
2010 16300.2 10599.2 5701 75728 480
2009 15758.5 10136.5 5622 74292 431
2008 15411.3 9917.3 5494 72249 412

 

We previously highlighted a week ago that overall passing volume was a major issue in generating fantasy output and all of the raw stats for wideouta above completely nosedived because of that loss. To tack onto overall play volume and passing splits taking a step back, teams also targeted their wide receivers less from a leaguewide rate stance. Wide receivers accounted for 57.6 percent of the leaguewide targets a year ago, their lowest mark of the past decade and their fantasy output followed suit. As we begin our descent into  the windows of how this impacted the fantasy scorers we actually cared about, let’s shrink down scoring output to the top of the position for fantasy purposes.

 

Editor's Note: Be sure to checkout DRAFT's $1,000,000 Best Ball Championship. Best Ball is season long but with no management. Just set it and forget it! Once you're done drafting, that’s it – no or waivers– you don’t even have to set your lineup. Your best players get automatically selected and you'll get the best score, every week. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money best ball draft with your first deposit! Here's the link

 

 

After the massive receiving spike from 2012-2015, we’ve had back-to-back seasons of decline from the top of the position. A year ago, many including myself hypothesized that with teams running more personnel sets that incorporated three or more receivers on the field at the same time, that the top of the position was beginning to be shaved down because of target disparity given all of the passing options on the field at once. The evidence here was the rate of those sets being called in game have been steadily climbing  paired with the continuing rising tide of WR3 fantasy output in the chart above and the overall wide receiver fantasy output in the opening table, which all still rose through 2016 despite an overall lag in output at the WR1 and WR2 scorers. But 2017 was such a down season in overall passing out, that the WR3 group was stopped in their ascending tracks as well.

Not only was it the worst fantasy season for receivers over the past 10 years, but one that dates back all the way into the 1990’s in terms of production from the bulk of the top of the position.

 

 Top-24 Scoring WRs in 2017

PlayerPPR RankPointsLow Since
Antonio Brown 1 310.3 2016
DeAndre Hopkins 2 309.8 2016
Keenan Allen 3 278.2 2006
Larry Fitzgerald 4 261.4 1992
Jarvis Landry 5 260.0 1998
Michael Thomas 6 258.5 1993
Julio Jones 7 251.9 1998
Adam Thielen 8 239.7 1993
Tyreek Hill 9 239.2 1993
A.J. Green 10 226.8 1993
Marvin Jones 11 225.1 1993
Golden Tate 12 224.5 1993
Doug Baldwin 13 223.3 1993
Davante Adams 14 222.5 1994
Brandin Cooks 15 221.2 1997
Demaryius Thomas 16 205.9 1993
Mike Evans 17 203.1 1993
Robby Anderson 18 200.0 1993
Stefon Diggs 19 198.2 1994
Alshon Jeffery 20 195.9 2003
Devin Funchess 21 195.0 2003
JuJu Smith-Schuster 22 191.7 2003
Nelson Agholor 23 187.5 2003
Dez Bryant 24 186.4 2003

 

Scaling down to just the top of the position – the players making the biggest impact and typically carrying the highest cost in drafts the following year since we’re consistently cooking last year’s output into average draft position – provides a deeper look into why receiving points failed to carry fantasy teams like they had in previous seasons. Collectively, the top-12 scoring wide receivers had their lowest scoring season for fantasy purposes since 1993.

 

Editor's Note: The 2018 Rotoworld Draft Guide provides more than 500 extensive player profiles, tiersprojections, Evan Silva’s Sleepers and Busts and much more. Get the NFL Draft Guide now.

 

 WR1 Fantasy Scoring Output and Leaguewide Rates Over the Past 10 Years


TOP12 FF WRTgtLgTgt%RecLgRec%ReYdLgReYd%ReTDLgReTD%
2017 1732 10.1% 1106 10.2% 14777 12.0% 84 11.3%
2016 1711 9.5% 1109 9.6% 14547 11.1% 110 14.0%
2015 1942 10.8% 1244 10.8% 16834 12.7% 122 14.5%
2014 1776 10.1% 1164 10.4% 16872 13.1% 123 15.2%
2013 1897 10.6% 1144 10.3% 16815 13.0% 116 14.4%
2012 1911 10.9% 1187 11.0% 16942 13.5% 102 13.5%
2011 1637 9.5% 1023 9.8% 15859 12.7% 107 14.4%
2010 1725 10.1% 1018 9.7% 14589 12.1% 117 15.6%
2009 1747 10.4% 1118 10.8% 14985 12.6% 111 15.6%
2008 1758 10.7% 1073 10.6% 15345 13.4% 97 15.0%

 

Volume was the biggest culprit in passing-game loss a year ago and that rolls right into fantasy WR1s collecting their third-lowest target total of the past decade. Surprisingly, it even went up a tiny bit from 2016. In terms of what percentage of the league’s total passing output that the highest-scoring wideouts inherit, targets and reception rates rose from 2016 and although they failed to reach the heights of 2015, they were more or less in line with the type of rates that we saw when wide receiving business was beginning to boom. Despite the reception rates being near those totals when points really began to fly, the top of the receiving position got pummeled in the touchdown output department. As a group, the 84 receiving touchdowns posted by fantasy WR1s were the fewest they’ve accrued in a season since 1982, which was only a 9-game season due to a player strike.

 

Yes, we were bound to inevitably hit a breaking point in the continued rise of leaguewide passing rate and passing game output, but the type of decline that we saw in passing output from 2017 isn’t just a simple breaking point or a reversion, I believe it’s far more likely to be an overcorrection. Last week we discussed the varying quarterback injuries being at a high over the past several seasons and offensive line play having a down season as well. While all of this is strictly descriptive of the prior season, we’re now working with the type of drop-off from the wide receiver position that is not dissimilar from the one we witnessed from the running back position during the 2014 campaign. We’re working with a low point in fantasy output posted by the top of the wide receiving food chain dating back over 25 seasons, not just a simple slice off the pie here. That alone is advantageous when factoring in that the cost of the top wide receivers has now been lowered. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you should take wide receivers over top running backs, just that you now have the opportunity to acquire those players cheaper than you have over the past few seasons.

 

Year over Year Correlation for WR Stats over the Past 10 Years


StatYOY Correlation
Rec/Gm 0.5248
Targets/Gm 0.5149
PPR Pts/Gm 0.5112
ReYd/Gm 0.5034
StndPts/Gm 0.4710
Season Receptions 0.4293
Season Targets 0.4263
Team Target % 0.4191
Season PPR Points 0.4152
Season Rec. Yards 0.4102
Season Standard Pts. 0.3890
ReTD/Gm 0.2294
Season Rec. TD 0.2173

 

Even if you don’t want to pay top-dollar for receiving work, inevitably you’re going to be using a lot of roster space on the position. When selecting players there’s no way around factoring in what a player has already done in his career to this point in his current cost. The table above is looking at which wide receiver stats have the highest roll-over rate from season to season. This covers the entirety of the position to account for variance, with the only seasons removed were the years played prior to a player missing the following season.

 

Right away you can spot that per game output triumphs over seasonal totals. Where you can take advantage of this with players that have a depressed 2018 cost due to previous injury or suspension. A few names that pop under this umbrella are Odell Beckham, Allen Robinson, Julian Edelman, Pierre Garcon, Emmanuel Sanders and Allen Hurns. There’s a case-by-case discussion to be had for each of these players and their current market value, but as a conversation starter, their current cost is below their per game output at the position.

 

The two stats that have the highest per game and seasonal tie in to the previous season are rooted in opportunity. Overall receptions and then targets are the most bankable descriptive statistics that hold predictive power. With a deep player pool, opportunity is king and shouldn’t be ignored, even if we're going to pole some holes in the efficiency that volume may be attached to. Over the past 10 years, fantasy WR1 scorers have averaged 148.6 total targets, 9.5 targets per game and a 25.7 percent share of their team’s target opportunity. Just 16 of those 120 players had fewer than 125 targets in the respective season they were a WR1 scorer and just two had fewer than 100 targets. Moving down the line, fantasy WR2 scorers have averaged 125.4 targets, 8.1 targets per game and 22.5 percent of their team targets while WR3 scorers have averaged 105.5 targets, 6.9 targets per game and 19.2 percent of their respective team targets.  An easy way to begin breaking players up at the position into tiers and separating players with tight ADP is to have a top-down view of volume. A player such as Tyreek Hill -who has an aggregate ADP of WR10 yet ranked 28th in targets per game for wideouts in 2017– has far less bankable opportunity than several receivers he is currently valued over.

 

Bringing up the rear in both per game and seasonal correlation is touchdown production. Often, touchdown output is the driving force a player’s end-of-year fantasy ranking – which greatly impacts their fantasy cost for the following season - but players will go through several spikes throughout their career in the touchdown department. Flipping the page, we'll be looking at which wide receivers benefited the most from receiving touchdown output in 2017 versus their career output prior to last season, gives us a list of names that could potentially be due to see a decrease in scoring output generated from finding the end zone this upcoming season.


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
Email :Rich Hribar


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

The Worksheet Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Rich Hribar Articles


Video Center

  •  
    NASCAR Fantasy: New Hampshire
    NASCAR Fantasy: New Hampshire
  •  
    Waiver Wire: Top Targets
    Waiver Wire: Top Targets
  •  
    Waiver Wire: Get Tucker
    Waiver Wire: Get Tucker
  •  
    MLB: Snag Odor and Eovaldi
    MLB: Snag Odor and Eovaldi
  •  
    Waiver Wire: Grab Ohtani
    Waiver Wire: Grab Ohtani
  •  
    NASCAR: Grading picks
    NASCAR: Grading picks
  •  
    Waiver Wire: Go Conforto
    Waiver Wire: Go Conforto
  •  
    MLB: Buy Kiermaier & Story
    MLB: Buy Kiermaier & Story

 