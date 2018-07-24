Evan Silva

Goal Line Stand

print article archives RSS

Silva's Pre-Camp Top 150

Tuesday, July 24, 2018


These rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring and leagues that start just one quarterback, devaluing what is already fantasy football’s deepest position. Josh Gordon and LeSean McCoy are facing off-field situations that enhance their risk and drop their rankings. Gordon and McCoy will rise in training camp if their situations clarify. These Top 150s will be tweaked as depth chart, injury, and usage information rolls in throughout late July and August.

For more thorough analysis on each player, you can read my 32 NFL Team Previews.

1. Todd Gurley (RB1) – Exploded as every-down RB in first year w/ Sean McVay. All 5 OLs return.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Has totaled 1,850+ yards in 3 of last 4 years. All 5 OL starters return.
3. Ezekiel Elliott (RB3) – Of this year’s consensus top-4 RBs, Zeke has the highest volume ceiling.
4. David Johnson (RB4) – Led NFL in total yards & TDs in 2016. “Fresh legs” after lost 2017 season.
5. Alvin Kamara (RB5) – Overall RB1 upside in PPR leagues with 100 catches in range of outcomes.
6. Antonio Brown (WR1) – Four straight overall WR1 finishes and 150+ targets in 5 straight years.
7. Melvin Gordon (RB6) – Top 3 in carries inside the 5 in back-to-back years. Best O-Line of career.
8. Saquon Barkley (RB7) – Should rarely leave field. David Johnson-level talent as rusher/receiver.
9. Leonard Fournette (RB8) – Including playoffs, totaled 1,628 yds & 14 TDs in 16 games as rookie.
10. Kareem Hunt (RB9) – NFL rushing leader as rookie. Ticketed for expanded passing-game role.
11. Julio Jones (WR2) – Ranked No. 2 in receiving yards but only 3 TDs. Virtual lock to score more.
12. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Contract year. Top-5 WR in fantasy points/game in 4-of-4 seasons.
13. DeAndre Hopkins (WR4) – WRs 2-4 are largely interchangeable. Overall WR1 in Watson starts.
14. Keenan Allen (WR5) – Hunter Henry’s ACL tear solidifies Allen as Philip Rivers’ go-to guy in RZ.
15. Michael Thomas (WR6) – Expect scoring to bounce back after TDs fell from 9 as rookie to 5.
16. Davante Adams (WR7) – Leads NFL in red-zone targets (46) & receiving TDs (22) last 2 years.
17. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – Overall TE1 in 3 of last 4 years. More early opportunity sans Edelman.
18. A.J. Green (WR8) – Has been a top-12 WR in fantasy points per game in 7-of-7 NFL seasons.
19. Doug Baldwin (WR9) – Minimal target competition on SEA team with disintegrating defense.
20. Mike Evans (WR10) – Prime + regression candidate after only 5 TDs. Stiff target competition.
21. Jerick McKinnon (RB10) – Slated for “Devonta Freeman role” in Kyle Shanahan run-friendly O.
22. Devonta Freeman (RB11) – Job-secure lead back in ATL offense destined for higher TD count.
23. Dalvin Cook (RB12) – Was on pace for 340 touches pre-ACL tear. Latavius Murray is GL threat.
24. Jordan Howard (RB13) – Lacks receiving skills but has double-digit TD upside in ascending O.
25. Christian McCaffrey (RB14) – Led all RBs in targets as rookie; RB10 in PPR, RB15 in non-PPR.
26. Larry Fitzgerald (WR11) – 100+ catches 3 straight years. Avg separation yards improved in ‘17.
27. Adam Thielen (WR12) – Due for + regression after 4 TDs on 91 grabs, team-high 17 RZ targets.
28. Stefon Diggs (WR13) – High-end WR1 upside if he can shake groin injuries from last 2 seasons.
29. Tyreek Hill (WR14) – Expect Hill to remain spiked-week player with new QB on shootout team.
30. T.Y. Hilton (WR15) – Averages 15.1 PPR points/game when Andrew Luck plays, 11.3 without.
31. Joe Mixon (RB15) – Dropped 20 pounds since 2017 training camp after sluggish rookie season.
32. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Targets have risen 4 straight years. Watkins adds competition + new QB.
33. Derrius Guice (RB16) – Ezekiel Elliott-level talent will dominate early-down/GL work for Skins.
34. Alex Collins (RB17) – Avg’d 19.2 touches from Week 8 on. Both Ravens starting OGs return.
35. Jay Ajayi (RB18) – Running behind elite OL in elite offense in contract year. Very high ceiling.
36. Amari Cooper (WR16) – Jon Gruden has promised to make Cooper “main vein” of passing O.
37. Marvin Jones (WR17) – Has ranked 16th & 8th in Air Yards as Lion. Ebron’s exit frees 86 targets.
38. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR18) – More opportunity w/o Martavis Bryant after top-20 WR debut.
39. Zach Ertz (TE3) – High-floor TE scored career-high 8 TDs. Catches & yards aligned with norms.
40. Derrick Henry (RB19) – Double-digit TD upside with soft schedule in offense likely to improve.
41. Chris Hogan (WR19) – ADP is still too low. Top-10 WR before ‘17 injury + Edelman suspension.
42. Brandin Cooks (WR20) – Likely loses consistency going from pass-first Pats to balanced Rams.
43. Kenyan Drake (RB20) – Totaled 118.8 yds/game in Weeks 13-17. Frank Gore poses real threat.
44. Alshon Jeffery (WR21) – Exploded in playoffs (12/219/3). Coming off major shoulder surgery.
45. Sammy Watkins (WR22) – ADP is lowest of his career in what should be high-scoring Chiefs O.
46. Golden Tate (WR23) – Has caught 90+ balls all 4 years in Detroit. 2018 is Tate’s contract year.
47. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – 40 TDs, 8 INTs over last 16 games. Adds RZ dominator Jimmy Graham.
48. Demaryius Thomas (WR24) – Eroding efficiency approaching age 31, but secure target share.
49. Jimmy Graham (TE4) – Candidate to lead NFL in receiving TDs teaming up with Aaron Rodgers.
50. LeSean McCoy (RB21) – RB13 pre-domestic violence accusation. Reporting to camp on time.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Goal Line Stand Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Evan Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    NASCAR Fantasy: New Hampshire
    NASCAR Fantasy: New Hampshire
  •  
    Waiver Wire: Top Targets
    Waiver Wire: Top Targets
  •  
    Waiver Wire: Get Tucker
    Waiver Wire: Get Tucker
  •  
    MLB: Snag Odor and Eovaldi
    MLB: Snag Odor and Eovaldi
  •  
    Waiver Wire: Grab Ohtani
    Waiver Wire: Grab Ohtani
  •  
    NASCAR: Grading picks
    NASCAR: Grading picks
  •  
    Waiver Wire: Go Conforto
    Waiver Wire: Go Conforto
  •  
    MLB: Buy Kiermaier & Story
    MLB: Buy Kiermaier & Story

 