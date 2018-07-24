Silva's Pre-Camp Top 150

Silva's Pre-Camp Top 150Tuesday, July 24, 2018
These rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring and leagues that start just one quarterback, devaluing what is already fantasy football’s deepest position. Josh Gordon and LeSean McCoy are facing off-field situations that enhance their risk and drop their rankings. Gordon and McCoy will rise in training camp if their situations clarify. These Top 150s will be tweaked as depth chart, injury, and usage information rolls in throughout late July and August.
For more thorough analysis on each player, you can read my 32 NFL Team Previews.
1. Todd Gurley (RB1) – Exploded as every-down RB in first year w/ Sean McVay. All 5 OLs return.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Has totaled 1,850+ yards in 3 of last 4 years. All 5 OL starters return.
3. Ezekiel Elliott (RB3) – Of this year’s consensus top-4 RBs, Zeke has the highest volume ceiling.
4. David Johnson (RB4) – Led NFL in total yards & TDs in 2016. “Fresh legs” after lost 2017 season.
5. Alvin Kamara (RB5) – Overall RB1 upside in PPR leagues with 100 catches in range of outcomes.
6. Antonio Brown (WR1) – Four straight overall WR1 finishes and 150+ targets in 5 straight years.
7. Melvin Gordon (RB6) – Top 3 in carries inside the 5 in back-to-back years. Best O-Line of career.
8. Saquon Barkley (RB7) – Should rarely leave field. David Johnson-level talent as rusher/receiver.
9. Leonard Fournette (RB8) – Including playoffs, totaled 1,628 yds & 14 TDs in 16 games as rookie.
10. Kareem Hunt (RB9) – NFL rushing leader as rookie. Ticketed for expanded passing-game role.
11. Julio Jones (WR2) – Ranked No. 2 in receiving yards but only 3 TDs. Virtual lock to score more.
12. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Contract year. Top-5 WR in fantasy points/game in 4-of-4 seasons.
13. DeAndre Hopkins (WR4) – WRs 2-4 are largely interchangeable. Overall WR1 in Watson starts.
14. Keenan Allen (WR5) – Hunter Henry’s ACL tear solidifies Allen as Philip Rivers’ go-to guy in RZ.
15. Michael Thomas (WR6) – Expect scoring to bounce back after TDs fell from 9 as rookie to 5.
16. Davante Adams (WR7) – Leads NFL in red-zone targets (46) & receiving TDs (22) last 2 years.
17. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – Overall TE1 in 3 of last 4 years. More early opportunity sans Edelman.
18. A.J. Green (WR8) – Has been a top-12 WR in fantasy points per game in 7-of-7 NFL seasons.
19. Doug Baldwin (WR9) – Minimal target competition on SEA team with disintegrating defense.
20. Mike Evans (WR10) – Prime + regression candidate after only 5 TDs. Stiff target competition.
21. Jerick McKinnon (RB10) – Slated for “Devonta Freeman role” in Kyle Shanahan run-friendly O.
22. Devonta Freeman (RB11) – Job-secure lead back in ATL offense destined for higher TD count.
23. Dalvin Cook (RB12) – Was on pace for 340 touches pre-ACL tear. Latavius Murray is GL threat.
24. Jordan Howard (RB13) – Lacks receiving skills but has double-digit TD upside in ascending O.
25. Christian McCaffrey (RB14) – Led all RBs in targets as rookie; RB10 in PPR, RB15 in non-PPR.
26. Larry Fitzgerald (WR11) – 100+ catches 3 straight years. Avg separation yards improved in ‘17.
27. Adam Thielen (WR12) – Due for + regression after 4 TDs on 91 grabs, team-high 17 RZ targets.
28. Stefon Diggs (WR13) – High-end WR1 upside if he can shake groin injuries from last 2 seasons.
29. Tyreek Hill (WR14) – Expect Hill to remain spiked-week player with new QB on shootout team.
30. T.Y. Hilton (WR15) – Averages 15.1 PPR points/game when Andrew Luck plays, 11.3 without.
31. Joe Mixon (RB15) – Dropped 20 pounds since 2017 training camp after sluggish rookie season.
32. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Targets have risen 4 straight years. Watkins adds competition + new QB.
33. Derrius Guice (RB16) – Ezekiel Elliott-level talent will dominate early-down/GL work for Skins.
34. Alex Collins (RB17) – Avg’d 19.2 touches from Week 8 on. Both Ravens starting OGs return.
35. Jay Ajayi (RB18) – Running behind elite OL in elite offense in contract year. Very high ceiling.
36. Amari Cooper (WR16) – Jon Gruden has promised to make Cooper “main vein” of passing O.
37. Marvin Jones (WR17) – Has ranked 16th & 8th in Air Yards as Lion. Ebron’s exit frees 86 targets.
38. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR18) – More opportunity w/o Martavis Bryant after top-20 WR debut.
39. Zach Ertz (TE3) – High-floor TE scored career-high 8 TDs. Catches & yards aligned with norms.
40. Derrick Henry (RB19) – Double-digit TD upside with soft schedule in offense likely to improve.
41. Chris Hogan (WR19) – ADP is still too low. Top-10 WR before ‘17 injury + Edelman suspension.
42. Brandin Cooks (WR20) – Likely loses consistency going from pass-first Pats to balanced Rams.
43. Kenyan Drake (RB20) – Totaled 118.8 yds/game in Weeks 13-17. Frank Gore poses real threat.
44. Alshon Jeffery (WR21) – Exploded in playoffs (12/219/3). Coming off major shoulder surgery.
45. Sammy Watkins (WR22) – ADP is lowest of his career in what should be high-scoring Chiefs O.
46. Golden Tate (WR23) – Has caught 90+ balls all 4 years in Detroit. 2018 is Tate’s contract year.
47. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – 40 TDs, 8 INTs over last 16 games. Adds RZ dominator Jimmy Graham.
48. Demaryius Thomas (WR24) – Eroding efficiency approaching age 31, but secure target share.
49. Jimmy Graham (TE4) – Candidate to lead NFL in receiving TDs teaming up with Aaron Rodgers.
50. LeSean McCoy (RB21) – RB13 pre-domestic violence accusation. Reporting to camp on time.
51. Rex Burkhead (RB22) – Pats favorite for goal-line work.
52. Lamar Miller (RB23) – Questionable job security.
53. Ronald Jones (RB24) – Favorite to lead Bucs in carries.
54. Greg Olsen (TE5) – Coming off Jones fracture at 33.
55. Rashaad Penny (RB25) – Will be pushed by Carson.
56. Tom Brady (QB2) – 377-yd avg, 8 TD, 0 INT in playoffs.
57. Josh Gordon (WR25) – WR16 before early-camp absence.
58. Will Fuller (WR26) – Scored 7 TDs in 4 games with Watson despite barely practicing together.
59. Dion Lewis (RB26) – Could out-snap Derrick Henry but still struggle for TDs. Better in full PPR.
60. Sony Michel (RB27) – Low-end RB1 upside if he can shake fumbles & earn consistent usage.
61. Julian Edelman (WR27) – Suspended first 4 games. ADP has falling into the 7th and 8th rounds.
62. Randall Cobb (WR28) – His 2017 receiving pace was 96/967/6.4 in 5 full games with Rodgers.
63. Jarvis Landry (WR29) – Volume-dependent WR at risk of crippling volume loss in Cleveland.
64. Allen Robinson (WR30) – Ineffective/injured since ’15. A-Rob is a fade for me at current price.
65. Delanie Walker (TE6) – Contract year. Should be main beneficiary of Titans + TD regression.
66. Emmanuel Sanders (WR31) – Slated for more slot work, Keenum’s favorite target area in ’17.
67. Pierre Garcon (WR32) – On pace for 144 targets before year-ending neck injury. Fully cleared.
68. Tevin Coleman (RB28) – Avg’d 10.7 touches with both Devonta Freeman & Coleman healthy.
69. Evan Engram (TE7) – Targets likely take big hit with Beckham back & Saquon Barkley on board.
70. Mark Ingram (RB29) – ADP still too high; no guarantee he gets full role back after 4-game ban.
71. Corey Davis (WR33) – Rookie season ruined by hamstring strain. Went 5/63/2 in playoff loss.
72. Michael Crabtree (WR34) – Favorite to lead Ravens in targets. Better bet if Flacco keeps job.
73. Marshawn Lynch (RB30) – Quietly averaged 4.69 YPC & 99.7 total yards/game in Weeks 12-17.
74. Kerryon Johnson (RB31) – Likely loses catches to Theo Riddick, GL work to LeGarrette Blount.
75. Royce Freeman (RB32) – Broncos view Freeman as their early-down/short-yardage grinder.
76. Robert Woods (WR35) – Led Rams in targets/game (7.1). Went off in playoff loss (9/142/0).
77. Robby Anderson (WR36) – Elite deep threat. Overall WR14 before McCown’s Week 14 injury.
78. Kyle Rudolph (TE8) – 15 TDs last 2 years. Kirk Cousins has targeted TEs well above league avg.
79. Devin Funchess (WR37) – Contract-year WR had stark splits with/without Greg Olsen in ’17.
80. DeVante Parker (WR38) – Annual disappointment benefits from Tannehill’s return, no Landry.
81. Marquise Goodwin (WR39) – Avg’d 2.9/49.9/0 with Pierre Garcon, 4.5/76.6/0.25 without him.
82. Nelson Agholor (WR40) – Dynamic slot WR led Eagles in Game Speed, average separation yds.
83. Cooper Kupp (WR41) – Sophomore slot WR led Rams in targets (94), RZ targets (23) as rookie.
84. George Kittle (TE9) – Big TD ceiling as Jimmy Garoppolo’s top RZ target. Sneaky-elite athlete.
85. Trey Burton (TE10) – Stat lines of 5/49/1, 2/19/0, 2/41/1, 5/71/2 in 4 spot starts past 2 seasons.
86. Jordan Reed (TE11) – All comes down to health. Should be top-five TE1 if he plays 12+ games.
87. Jamaal Williams (RB33) – PPR RB8 in final 8 games of last season, avg’ing 20.4 touches/game.
88. Cam Newton (QB3) – Has finished as a top-five fantasy quarterback in 5-of-7 NFL seasons.
89. Deshaun Watson (QB4) – Efficiency regression is inevitable, but still offers overall QB1 ceiling.
90. Russell Wilson (QB5) – High floor intact but TD regression likely under Brian Schottenheimer.
91. Isaiah Crowell (RB34) – Low-upside 2-down runner with stiff competition & bad O-Line play.
92. Carlos Hyde (RB35) – Tentative leader of CLE backfield involving Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson.
93. C.J. Anderson (RB36) – Upgrade on Jonathan Stewart, who ranked top ten in carries inside 5.
94. Kenny Stills (WR42) – Quietly coming off career-high 105 targets. No more Jarvis Landry.
95. Jordy Nelson (WR43) – By far Derek Carr’s best red-zone option in old Michael Crabtree role.
96. Rishard Matthews (WR44) – Figures to fill “Robert Woods role” for ex-Rams OC Matt LaFleur.
97. Kenny Golladay (WR45) – 6 catches of 30+ yards as rookie. Role to grow with Eric Ebron gone.
98. Jamison Crowder (WR46) – Slot WR benefited from Jordan Reed & Chris Thompson injuries.
99. Devontae Booker (RB37) – Favorite for catches in DEN backfield. Broncos missing 359 carries.
100. Nick Chubb (RB38) – 35th pick figures to form 3-way RBBC with Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson.
101. Tarik Cohen (RB39) – All-purpose RB had 53 catches as rookie. Gets Tyreek Hill comparisons.
102. Aaron Jones (RB40) – Suspended Weeks 1-2. Packers most explosive RB. Pass-pro struggles.
103. Giovani Bernard (RB41) – Avg’d 101 total yards in last 5 games, arguably earning bigger role.
104. Chris Thompson (RB42) – RB9 in PPR before Week 11 injury. Usage/efficiency likely to lessen.
105. Marlon Mack (RB43) – Colts tentative favorite for lead back work in likely 3- to 4-man RBBC.
106. Drew Brees (QB6) – Led NFL in YPA & completion rate. Expect TD rate to + regress to mean.
107. Carson Wentz (QB7) – Overall QB2 before Week 14 ACL/LCL tear. NFL-best TD rate will drop.
108. Ty Montgomery (RB44) – Staying at RB this year to battle Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones.
109. Latavius Murray (RB45) – Top 5 in carries inside 5 in back-to-back years. Dalvin Cook off ACL.
110. Corey Clement (RB46) – Role player likely takes over as Eagles lead back if Ajayi goes down.
111. Peyton Barber (RB47) – Replacement-level plodder, but poses GL threat to Ronald Jones.
112. Jack Doyle (TE12) – TD upside elevates if Andrew Luck returns healthy, but Ebron could hurt.
113. Tyler Lockett (WR47) – Best opportunity of career; Seahawks missing NFL’s 6th-most targets.
114. Ted Ginn (WR48) – Ranked No. 2 among outside WRs (Tyreek Hill) in avg separation yards.
115. Jimmy Garoppolo (QB8) – Fantasy QB6 as Weeks 13-17 starter while learning offense on fly.
116. Kirk Cousins (QB9) – Big TD upside: Elite pass-catcher corps playing indoors with short fields.
117. Matthew Stafford (QB10) – Soft Weeks 1-7 slate: vs NYJ, @ SF, vs NE, @ DAL, vs GB, @ MIA.
118. Ben Roethlisberger (QB11) – Had higher YPA on road (7.80) than at home (7.39) last season.
119. Pat Mahomes (QB12) – Supreme talent with elite weapons, bad defense to compensate for.
120. Matt Ryan (QB13) – Last time Ryan was this big of a +TD regression candidate, he won MVP.
121. Marcus Mariota (QB14) – Major + regression candidate after career-low 2.9 touchdown %.
122. Philip Rivers (QB15) – High-floor but low-end QB1 loses upside from Hunter Henry ACL tear.
123. Jared Goff (QB16) – Stable if low-ceiling late-round QB likely to experience TD % regression.
124. Andrew Luck (QB17) – Cleared for camp. Still risky QB1 investment at replaceable position.
125. James White (RB48) – Will play bigger role than expected if Sony Michel isn’t ready day one.
126. Chris Carson (RB49) – DeMarco Murray clone will give Rashaad Penny a run for lead RB work.
127. Theo Riddick (RB50) – 50+ catches 3 straight years. Value skews heavily to full-PPR leagues.
128. Duke Johnson (RB51) – Has avg’d only 7.9 & 9.8 touches/game in 2 years under Hue Jackson.
129. Marqise Lee (WR49) – Re-signed for 4 years, $38 million. Favorite to lead Jaguars in targets.
130. O.J. Howard (TE13) – Efficiency stud went 21/325/5 on 27 targets in Weeks 7-15, then hurt.
131. Jared Cook (TE14) – Career-high 54 grabs in ’17. More targets if Martavis Bryant suspended.
132. Charles Clay (TE15) – Has never reached 560 yards or topped 4 TDs in 3 years with Buffalo.
133. Frank Gore (RB52) – Fins beat writers expect Gore to form committee with Kenyan Drake.
134. Sterling Shepard (WR50) – Will likely need another OBJ or Engram injury for FF relevance.
135. Allen Hurns (WR51) – Penciled in as Cowboys’ new No. 1 WR after signing 2-year, $11M deal.
136. Mike Wallace (WR52) – Still big-play threat at age 32. Nine catches of 40+ yards last 2 years.
137. Tyrell Williams (WR53) – Deserves bigger role w/o Hunter Henry. Led NFL in yds after catch.
138. DeSean Jackson (WR54) – After sluggish first year in Tampa, will be pushed by Chris Godwin.
139. Cameron Meredith (WR55) – If knee healed, he’ll be Saints discount Marques Colston in slot.
140. Kelvin Benjamin (WR56) – Abysmal efficiency & bad knees, but loads of target opportunity.
141. Dak Prescott (QB18) – Overall QB1 in fantasy PPG in Weeks 1-7. Overall QB19 in Weeks 8-17.
142. Alex Smith (QB19) – Rushing raises floor. Healthy Chris Thompson, Jordan Reed offer upside.
143. Mitchell Trubisky (QB20) – 2nd-year breakout candidate w/ upgraded weapons in modern O.
144. D.J. Moore (WR57) – First WR drafted will battle Olsen, Funchess, and McCaffrey for targets.
145. Anthony Miller (WR58) – Bears new slot WR is sleeper to lead all rookies in targets/catches.
146. Vance McDonald (TE16) – Bad knee limited him all year. Led PIT in targets (16) in playoff loss.
147. Austin Hooper (TE17) – Some post-hype breakout appeal on ATL team primed for more TDs.
148. Austin Ekeler (RB53) – Explosive change-up RB should be Bolts’ No. 2 behind Melvin Gordon.
149. Kenneth Dixon (RB54) – Missed ‘17 with torn meniscus & suspensions. Will push Alex Collins.
150. David Njoku (TE18) – 2nd-year TE will battle for targets with Gordon, Landry, Duke Johnson.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
Email :Evan Silva