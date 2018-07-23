Can You Beat Our Experts?

Monday, July 23, 2018

Last year before the NFL season kicked off, we conducted the first ever Rotoworld Live Mock Draft. After getting such a great response from our users, it was a no-brainer to bring it back this year!



For those of you not familiar with how the first event went, the Live Mock will pit eight lucky Draft Guide users against four Rotoworld experts. With our partners at Yahoo Sports, the No. 1 mobile app in fantasy, we’ll be drafting for a 12-team PPR league, with eight Draft Guide users and four of our experts: Evan Silva, Patrick "RotoPat" Daugherty, Rich Hribar and Raymond Summerlin. Josh Norris will host once again as well.



All Draft Guide users will be eligible for the final eight spots in the Live Mock. If you're a subscriber, and you're interested, contact us at draftwithrw@gmail.com. Plus, the more Rotoworld premium products you purchase, the more chances you have to be selected! If you are a Draft Guide user, you can receive one chance to win. If you are a subscriber to two of the Draft Guide, Draft Master and Season Pass products, you can receive three chances to win. And if you are a subscriber to all three products, you can receive five chances to win. Check out all of our product packages now.



But even if you don't win a spot in the Live Mock, Rotoworld users will have the chance to see how the experts go about their draft. Rather than the standard exercise of reading through an expert mock draft, you will get reaction, analysis, strategy advice (and maybe a bit of trash talking) in real time. Ever wonder what goes through the head of "Mr. Matchups" Evan Silva as the clock is winding down on his pick? Now’s your chance to find out and gain invaluable information on how to approach your draft. Plus, it’s going to be a ton of fun to see what our experts think of the “Average Joes’” draft choices!



Live coverage from NBC Sports studios begins Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET on social media, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com/Live.



If you have any questions or comments for our experts during the broadcast, you can participate on social media throughout the draft. And don’t forget to share amongst your fellow fantasy football fans as well. After the draft, Nick Mensio will grade the Mock Draft in a column on Rotoworld for everyone to debate.



