Draft With Confidence

Fantasy football is the nation's pastime.



Football news runs in our DNA here. No one knows more about every single player in the league. We’ve tracked and dissected coaching changes, scheme shifts, free agent moves, the draft, and OTAs and minicamp.



We’ve cornered the market on providing information in a game where that information is of utmost importance.



By sinking your teeth into the 2018 Draft Guide, you’ll know what we know. We have PPR, half-PPR, non-PPR, dynasty and auction rankings. We provide tiers, projections, ADP reports, strength of schedule data and subscriber-only chats. Evan Silva takes you through his Sleepers and Busts, Raymond Summerlin breaks down the notable injuries, Patrick Daugherty highlights the Top 25 Transactions of the offseason, and Rich Hribar goes over some Best Ball Strategy. We will also have mock drafts for six different types of leagues as the offseason progresses.



You'll also get to see the positional rankings of SIX of our top writers. We take all of those rankings and come up with a composite set of rankings. And if someone had an opinion outside of the norm with a player, he'll explain his stance in our Inside the Rankings column.



Our extensive player profiles, of which there are over 500, is where we butter our bread in the Draft Guide. We spent much of our time crafting these. An example:



Christian McCaffrey



Last Season:

What sometimes felt like a disappointing campaign was actually quite successful from a fantasy perspective. The No. 8 overall pick of the draft finished as the RB10 in PPR and RB16 in standard. McCaffrey’s 80 receptions were third amongst running backs and tied for 14th league-wide. McCaffrey struggled between the tackles, totaling just 435 yards while averaging 3.71 yards per carry, but he was better on the ground in the second half of the season. McCaffrey’s YPC jumped from an unseemly 2.38 for games 1-8 to a solid 4.67 for 9-16. If you kept your pre-season expectations in check, it was a promising campaign.



What's New:

The Panthers liked what they saw, enough so that they finally moved on from team icon Jonathan Stewart. C.J. Anderson – who is an upgrade on J-Stew – was added in free agency, but head coach Ron Rivera is talking up a bigger role for his pass-catching back. "Everybody forgets when he was in college he ran between the tackles more than anybody and he touched the ball more than anybody," Rivera said. "So, I don't see why (he can’t handle more work)."



Outlook:

No one should expect a 1,000-yard year on the ground, but McCaffrey figures to goose his rushing while holding steady as a receiver. He’s a strong bet to improve on last season’s seven touchdowns. With a more realistic ADP the second time around, McCaffrey should return value as a high-end RB2.

Updated Aug. 24: Christian McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 48 yards and caught 2-of-2 targets for 16 yards in the Panthers' third preseason game. "CMC" was extremely busy, dominating first-team reps for the third straight week and looking every bit like Carolina’s every-down back. He also recovered a Cam Newton fumble and continued to see carries deep in scoring position ahead of C.J. Anderson. After leading all NFL running backs in targets (116) as a rookie, McCaffrey is poised for a year-two leap and worth considering as early as the late first round in fantasy drafts. A true workhorse throughout his Stanford career, McCaffrey projects for a major spike on his rookie average of 12.3 touches per game.



Plus, all Draft Guide users will be eligible to be selected to participate in our second annual Live Mock Draft special on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 7 pm ET (time subject to change).



