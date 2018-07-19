Dominate Your Draft

Dominate Your DraftThursday, July 19, 2018
Fantasy football is the nation's pasttime. Think of all the people you have competed against over the years. You've probably been in leagues with friends, friends of friends, enemies of friends, in-laws, third cousins, your mailman, you get the idea. When the pool is this big and diverse, you need an edge. And that's where this Draft Guide comes in.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE 2018 NFL DRAFT GUIDE NOW!
Football news runs in our DNA here. No one knows more about every single player in the league. We’ve tracked and dissected coaching changes, scheme shifts, free agent moves, the draft, and OTAs and minicamp.
We’ve cornered the market on providing information in a game where that information is of utmost importance.
By sinking your teeth into the 2018 Draft Guide, you’ll know what we know. We have PPR, half-PPR, non-PPR, dynasty and auction rankings. We provide tiers, projections, ADP reports, strength of schedule data and subscriber-only chats. Evan Silva takes you through his Sleepers and Busts, Raymond Summerlin breaks down the notable injuries, Patrick Daugherty highlights the Top 25 Transactions of the offseason, and Rich Hribar goes over some Best Ball Strategy. We will also have mock drafts for six different types of leagues as the offseason progresses.
You'll also get to see the positional rankings of SIX of our top writers. We take all of those rankings and come up with a composite set of rankings. And if someone had an opinion outside of the norm with a player, he'll explain his stance in our Inside the Rankings column.
Our extensive player profiles, of which there are over 500, is where we butter our bread in the Draft Guide. We spent much of our time crafting these. An example:
Todd Gurley
Last Season: At a career crossroads after another year in Jeff Fisher’s offensive purgatory, Gurley exploded under new head coach Sean McVay, leading the league in both yards from scrimmage (2,093) and touchdowns (19). Gurley extrapolated his rookie-year highlights out over an entire season. Gurley broke tackles at an elite rate while also displaying feathery hands in the passing game. His 788 yards receiving were 36th in the league and second only to Alvin Kamara amongst running backs. 23-year-old Gurley was nearly league MVP one year after Fisher came close to breaking him.
What’s New: Still only 24 as he heads into his fourth year in the league, Gurley is set up for another monster season for a team going all in on 2018. The Rams’ already solid receiver corps has been upgraded with Brandin Cooks replacing Sammy Watkins. More efficient downfield, Cooks should command more attention, leaving fewer bodies to bear down on the box. Gurley could have a difficult time equaling last year’s epic touchdown total but there is little reason to believe he can’t improve upon both his 2017 rushing (1,305) and receiving totals.
Outlook: Gurley is not guaranteed to finish No. 1 overall. He has stiff competition in Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott. Jared Goff, whose 2017 play tailed off after Thanksgiving, is also a concern. That is just nitpicking. As long as Gurley stays healthy, he will be a top-five back with a strong chance at finishing No. 1 for the second-consecutive season.
Plus, all Draft Guide users will be eligible to be selected to participate in our second annual Live Mock Draft special on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 7 pm ET (time subject to change). Eight draft guide users will be chosen at random to compete against Evan Silva, Patrick Daugherty, Raymond Summerlin and Rich Hribar, and the event will be hosted by Josh Norris. Plus, the more Rotoworld premium products you purchase, the more chances you have to be selected! If you purchase just the Draft Guide, you have one chance to be selected. If you purchase the Draft Guide and either the Draft Master or Season Pass you will have three chances to be selected. And if you purchase all three products, you will have five chances to be selected. You can purchase all of our premium product packages here. If you're a subscriber, and you're interested, contact us at draftwithrw@gmail.com.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE 2018 NFL DRAFT GUIDE NOW!
Fantasy football is the nation's pasttime. Think of all the people you have competed against over the years. You've probably been in leagues with friends, friends of friends, enemies of friends, in-laws, third cousins, your mailman, you get the idea. When the pool is this big and diverse, you need an edge. And that's where this Draft Guide comes in.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE 2018 NFL DRAFT GUIDE NOW!
Football news runs in our DNA here. No one knows more about every single player in the league. We’ve tracked and dissected coaching changes, scheme shifts, free agent moves, the draft, and OTAs and minicamp.
We’ve cornered the market on providing information in a game where that information is of utmost importance.
By sinking your teeth into the 2018 Draft Guide, you’ll know what we know. We have PPR, half-PPR, non-PPR, dynasty and auction rankings. We provide tiers, projections, ADP reports, strength of schedule data and subscriber-only chats. Evan Silva takes you through his Sleepers and Busts, Raymond Summerlin breaks down the notable injuries, Patrick Daugherty highlights the Top 25 Transactions of the offseason, and Rich Hribar goes over some Best Ball Strategy. We will also have mock drafts for six different types of leagues as the offseason progresses.
You'll also get to see the positional rankings of SIX of our top writers. We take all of those rankings and come up with a composite set of rankings. And if someone had an opinion outside of the norm with a player, he'll explain his stance in our Inside the Rankings column.
Our extensive player profiles, of which there are over 500, is where we butter our bread in the Draft Guide. We spent much of our time crafting these. An example:
Todd Gurley
Last Season: At a career crossroads after another year in Jeff Fisher’s offensive purgatory, Gurley exploded under new head coach Sean McVay, leading the league in both yards from scrimmage (2,093) and touchdowns (19). Gurley extrapolated his rookie-year highlights out over an entire season. Gurley broke tackles at an elite rate while also displaying feathery hands in the passing game. His 788 yards receiving were 36th in the league and second only to Alvin Kamara amongst running backs. 23-year-old Gurley was nearly league MVP one year after Fisher came close to breaking him.
What’s New: Still only 24 as he heads into his fourth year in the league, Gurley is set up for another monster season for a team going all in on 2018. The Rams’ already solid receiver corps has been upgraded with Brandin Cooks replacing Sammy Watkins. More efficient downfield, Cooks should command more attention, leaving fewer bodies to bear down on the box. Gurley could have a difficult time equaling last year’s epic touchdown total but there is little reason to believe he can’t improve upon both his 2017 rushing (1,305) and receiving totals.
Outlook: Gurley is not guaranteed to finish No. 1 overall. He has stiff competition in Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Ezekiel Elliott. Jared Goff, whose 2017 play tailed off after Thanksgiving, is also a concern. That is just nitpicking. As long as Gurley stays healthy, he will be a top-five back with a strong chance at finishing No. 1 for the second-consecutive season.
Plus, all Draft Guide users will be eligible to be selected to participate in our second annual Live Mock Draft special on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 7 pm ET (time subject to change). Eight draft guide users will be chosen at random to compete against Evan Silva, Patrick Daugherty, Raymond Summerlin and Rich Hribar, and the event will be hosted by Josh Norris. Plus, the more Rotoworld premium products you purchase, the more chances you have to be selected! If you purchase just the Draft Guide, you have one chance to be selected. If you purchase the Draft Guide and either the Draft Master or Season Pass you will have three chances to be selected. And if you purchase all three products, you will have five chances to be selected. You can purchase all of our premium product packages here. If you're a subscriber, and you're interested, contact us at draftwithrw@gmail.com.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE 2018 NFL DRAFT GUIDE NOW!