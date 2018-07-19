Rich Hribar

The Quarterback Worksheet

Thursday, July 19, 2018


As the summer has gotten underway, we’ve already delved into scoring output on a team level, player performance and dependency on the red zone and last week, we started our first look at the individual positions that make up fantasy football with a guide on the tight end position. This week, we take on the other “start one” position for traditional fantasy formats, looking at quarterbacks.

 

Leaguewide Passing Output Over the Past 10 Years

 

YearNFL Pass%Comp.PaAttCmp%PaTDPaYD/GmY/ATD%FF PaPts/Gm
2017 57.6% 10856 17488 62.1% 741 239.6 7.0 4.2 13.7
2016 59.3% 11526 18295 63.0% 786 255.6 7.2 4.3 14.7
2015 59.1% 11527 18298 63.0% 842 259.2 7.3 4.6 15.2
2014 58.2% 11200 17879 62.6% 807 251.8 7.2 4.5 14.6
2013 58.3% 11102 18136 61.2% 804 252.3 7.1 4.4 14.4
2012 57.7% 10833 17788 60.9% 757 246.0 7.1 4.3 13.9
2011 57.1% 10464 17410 60.1% 745 244.8 7.2 4.3 13.6
2010 56.9% 10491 17269 60.8% 751 236.3 7.0 4.3 13.3
2009 56.3% 10372 17033 60.9% 710 232.3 7.0 4.2 12.8
2008 55.4% 10081 16526 61.0% 646 224.2 6.9 3.9 12.2

 

From the beginning of this series, we’ve talked about the decline in offensive plays and scoring that occurred in the 2017. Where the league saw the largest dip in offensive production from prior seasons production was in the passing game. With the league having their highest rushing rate since 2011 coupled with the fewest offensive plays run in a season since 2009, we saw 807 fewer pass attempts a year ago than we did the year prior, which resulted in the lowest average passing yardage output per team since the 2010 season. Tack on that passing efficiency sagged a touch around that volume loss and we had the fewest amount of fantasy points being generated strictly through passing output since the 2011 season. Going even a step further, it was the worst output in bulk that we’ve had from the QB1 fantasy finishing passers since 2010.

 

 

Russell Wilson was the only quarterback to crack 300-points in traditional scoring a year. It was the first time since 2009 that we’ve only had one quarterback hit that arbitrary mark. On average, the top-12 scoring fantasy quarterbacks a year ago scored 28.4 fewer fantasy points per player than they did the year prior. 

 

The lowest hanging branch as to explaining that deterioration in passing production is that last season saw multiple starting quarterbacks suffer significant injuries throughout the season. Just 12 quarterbacks played in all 16 games a year ago, the smallest number in a season since 2010 while we had 56 different quarterbacks start a game last year, the most in a season since 2011. Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson, Carson Palmer and Jameis Winston all missed three or more games due to injury while Andrew Luck and Ryan Tannehill never were able to suit up for the entirity of the season.

 

There’s also raw merit to those who believe that offensive play was subpar a year ago as the 6.4 percent sack rate per drop back was the highest since 2013 -a significant spike on the 5.8 percent rate of 2016- all while being above the 6.1 percent average rate over the previous 10 seasons. While we may have hit an apex in passing output that occurred in the 2015 season that was due for inevitable recoil after consistently rising over the course of the decade but connecting all of these dots as we move along, it’s not entirely so much that running backs were truly back for fantasy last year rather than that passing output flat out plummeted and that decline universally lowered the tide of fantasy output in totality.

 

Replicability and Replaceability


Betting on passing game output to rebound closer to the base rates of the 2013-2016 seasons is something that can be advantageous given the 2018 market value for players, but unfortunately, no matter how much the game of the NFL changes, until fantasy football follows suit, the value of the quarterback position for fantasy purposes is still not one to sink capital into. Just as we discussed with the tight end position a week ago, because you must start multiple players at the running back and wide receiver positions, the supply of those positions is in higher demand than the positions that require you to play one player weekly. Because those players also inherently score more points, you need to have more of them on your roster. They are a necessity. The difference between tight end and the quarterback position, however, is that there is a much larger surplus of usable players to choose from and those players have a far tighter and predictable linear drop in scoring.

 

 

Using the same chart that we showed a week ago, you can see that the quarterback position stays above all other positions in terms of players producing multiple starting-caliber weeks until we get to the 7+ game level for wide receivers and the 8+ game level for running backs. On average over that span, 16 different quarterbacks per season produce six or more starting weeks (excluding Week 17).  On average seven quarterbacks per year produce starting-caliber weeks in over half of the NFL season. If you’re in a 10 or 12-team league, over half of your league is going naturally uproot the players providing that production in that given season.

 

If looking for the truly elite level players at the position in a given season, quarterback has the lowest rate outside of tight end in producing players to hit the double-digit mark of games repeated as a baseline starter in a given week over the season.  Identifying those special players providing that weekly edge prior to the draft is also actually worse than you’d believe it is. Over the past five seasons, only five quarterbacks have multiple seasons with double-digit starting caliber weeks in a given year. Not one of those quarterbacks accomplished that feat in back-to-back seasons and not one quarterback of that group has had more than two such seasons in total over that span.

 

That’s due to the quarterback position having the shallowest player pool while also having the tightest window of production in relation to the baselines set for each position.

 

 

In terms of gaining a weekly advantage, the highest-scoring quarterback has the lowest rate of gain on the baseline of his position. The weekly QB12 is scoring on average 54.1 percent of the top quarterback over the past five seasons. If calling back on the man games article referenced a week ago by Frank DuPont, the QB18 mark required for 12-team leagues still has the smallest gap (42.4 percent of the top scorer) to the top the position over the baselines of the other positions. This is where once again where value-based drafting can mislead the true gap in value when in relation to the supply and demand of a position. With the QB12 holding an ADP of 87.8 over the past six seasons and the QB18 having a price point of 135.1 over the same timeframe, you’re sacrificing little gain for a lot of investment at the position. This is why more and more leagues have moved on to incorporating a second quarterback into their lineup requirements, whether through a true 2QB league or the addition of a FLEX spot where you can play another quarterback. To inherently make the position more valuable while making the elite players at the position matter more over the baseline options of the position that are rarely used in the first place in traditional leagues. If you’re looking for a  more thorough post on the quarterback position and how to attack quarterbacks in those leagues that start more passers, the fantasy quarterback guru himself, JJ Zachariason has laid out a guide for the position in SuperFlex leagues.

 


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics.
Email :Rich Hribar


