Red Zone Worksheet

Thursday, June 28, 2018


Last week, we kicked off the summer Worksheet series with a look at scoring, drives and plays. This week, we’re extending that scoring branch over into a look at red zone productivity.

 

The red zone is a vital component for fantasy football because that’s where the fantasy money is made. They've even dedicated an entire channel for you to watch on Sundays labeled after the moniker. That's because 72.1 percent of all offensive touchdowns over the past 20 years have been scored inside of the red zone. The tricky part of red zone analysis and how it’s often presented is somehow we designated the 20-yard line to be the arbitrary yard marker for where the Holy Grail of touchdown production happens. It’s no secret that the closer you get to the end zone, the more likelihood you’re going to have of putting the ball into the end zone and being closer to the end zone while inside of the “red zone” is no different.

 

 

53.1 percent of all offensive touchdowns have come from inside of the 10-yard line over that span. When breaking down just the red zone scores on offense, 73.6 percent of all red zone touchdowns occur from inside of the 10-yard line while 47.7 percent of all red zone touchdowns come from inside of the 5-yard line. Given the addition of automatic spots for defensive penalties in the end zone, it’s not a surprise to see the 1-yard line hold the main spot for producing touchdowns, but the gap it has over the field is staggering, being nearly three times as valuable then just the next yard out.

 

A week ago, we talked about how offensive touchdown production cratered in 2017 and of course, the lack of production in this area of the field payed a huge part of that scoring decline. There were 172 fewer offensive plays run from inside of 5-yard line in 2017 compared to 2016 with 81 fewer touchdowns scored. Those 860 total offensive snaps from inside of the 5-yard line were the fewest in an NFL season since 2001. We inherently are aware that a touch or a target from the 19-yard line isn’t as valuable for fantasy purposes as one from the 1-yard line, yet we still stir all of those opportunities up in one big pot. If the 20-yard line is the red zone, then the 10-yard line is the green zone while the 5-yard line is the gold zone.

 

The other inherently tricky thing when looking and presenting red zone production with an eyes towards predictiabilty is that the opportunity year over year is among the most volatile we have.

 

Year Over Year Red Zone Opportunity Correlation


FieldTm PlaysPlayer PaAttPlayer TgtPlayer RuAtt
Inside RZ 0.0846 0.4403 0.2557 0.4177
Inside 10 0.0418 0.2968 0.0935 0.3482
Inside 5 0.0203 0.1225 0.0481 0.2367

 

The way to read this is that 8.46 percent of the following season’s red zone opportunity for a team can be explained by their previous year total and so on down the line and across the table. Predicting year-over-year team opportunity is a nightmare and that rolls right into the individual player opportunity level. If you squint, you can talk yourself into the entirety of red zone opportunity holding some water year-over-year for passing and rushing work, but when we get to those green and gold zones that we truly care about, yearly roll over can just about be thrown in the shredder. Scoring touchdowns is more about opportunity that anything else and you shouldn’t take too much stock in adjusting your outlook on players solely based on spikes and lulls in the red zone.

 

While placing too much stock in prior season red zone production is thin ice to skate on, we still don’t have to throw everything out of the window here when searching for a few signals. But since we’re aware that those opportunities are attached to a stick of dynamite, I’m going to spare you a post solely centered on last season’s individual performances in the red zone and tell you what could’ve been. Instead, we’re going to shift gears and look at the players that have been most reliant on those red zone opportunities for their careers while inversely, those who have shown that they have a true skill in creating the trips to the end zone that they make.

 

Those Who Have Needed Short Scores

 

PlayerReTDIn10TDTD%Avg. ReTD
Justin Hardy 7 7 100.0% 4.9
Jack Doyle 12 9 75.0% 7.3
Danny Amendola 19 14 73.7% 7.8
Michael Thomas 14 10 71.4% 8.4
Cole Beasley 20 14 70.0% 10.9
Jordan Reed 22 15 68.2% 8.8
Ed Dickson 12 8 66.7% 8.6
Austin Hooper 6 4 66.7% 23.8
Jarvis Landry 23 15 65.2% 12.1
Marqise Lee 8 5 62.5% 11.1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins 10 6 60.0% 15.9
Terrelle Pryor 5 3 60.0% 15.4
Kyle Rudolph 36 21 58.3% 11.7
Ben Watson 42 24 57.1% 10.9
Willie Snead 7 4 57.1% 11.1
Mohamed Sanu 20 11 55.0% 14.0
Dwayne Allen 20 11 55.0% 12.8
Emmanuel Sanders 33 18 54.5% 18.7
Allen Robinson 22 12 54.5% 15.3
Julian Edelman 24 13 54.2% 18.9
Randall Cobb 39 21 53.8% 16.1
Jimmy Graham 69 36 52.2% 12.9

 

Here we're ooking at the group of pass catchers who have caught more than half of their career scores in targets inside of the 10-yard line, where 40.8 percent of all touchdown passes have been thrown over the past 20 seasons and 43 percent over the past five seasons.

 

Given his athletic profile, Reed is a bit of a surprising name here, but he hasn’t been a major big-play asset in the passing game like you’d believe. That may stem from compiling injuries or not. Reed has been more of a reception asset, averaging just 10.2 yards per reception for his career, while just two of his 22 touchdown receptions have come from outside of the red zone. Fighting through plethora of ailments in 2017, Reed was having his worst season to date, averaging just 7.8 yards per reception and 35.2 yards per game, career lows. Entering 2018 at age 28, Reed gets a new quarterback in Alex Smith who reinvented himself as a downfield passer a year ago. That may not hold up in 2018, but Smith has shown he can utilize a tight end advantage in the passing game with Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis if Reed can stay on the field this season.

 

Jimmy Graham is coming off a season in which he was practically the goal line back in Seattle. Graham caught seven touchdowns inside of the 5-yard line in 2017 with four coming from one or two yards out. His 50.6 PPR points inside of the 5-yard line were the second-most a tight end has scored over the past 20 seasons, trailing only Bubba Franks in 2001. Graham averaged a career-low 9.1 yards per reception and just 32.5 receiving yards per game, his lowest marks in both areas since his rookie season in 2010. To go along with the addition of Graham, the Packers released veteran receiver -who produced like a tight end a year ago- Jordy Nelson. Despite his pedestrian yardage while playing with Rodgers a year ago, Nelson still managed six touchdowns in five games with five of those coming from 10-yards and in, where Graham led the NFL in targets (16) a year ago. Even if he fails to regain his production downfield, Graham can be identical to what he was a year ago – a glorified goal line option – and still make a fantasy impact at a depressed tight end position playing alongside Rodgers.

 

With the concrete emergence of Adam Thielen to go with Stefon Diggs, Rudolph was once again relegated back to a touchdown-dependent fantasy option. After a 132-target 2016 season, Rudolph saw 51 fewer targets in 2017 than in his breakout season. After pacing the position with 8.3 targets per game in 2016, Rudolph’s 5.1 targets per game ranked 15th at the position a year ago.

 

Here's where you can easily spot who has benefited the most from Julio Jones struggling to convert short-scoring opportunities and drawing defensive attention as all of Hardy, Hooper and Sanu make the cut here on a need for scoring from short range.

 

Amendola’s signing has a direct impact on who between he and Albert Wilson (who we’re about to see appear shortly) can soak up the 13 targets that Jarvis Landry left behind in this area of the field a year ago. Going back to last week, I believe Miami is due for a more evenly distributed rushing to passing touchdown ratio than a year ago, so I want to place bets on Kenyan Drake being the beneficiary, but the best short term bet is that the Dolphins use a combination of players to make up Landry’s departure rather than just one player taking over all that vacated opportunity.

 

Speaking of Landry, he led the league in receptions (10) and touchdowns (nine) from inside of the 10-yard line a year ago. His longest touchdown reception on the year was nine yards out, so the Browns will have to create much more scoring opportunities for him to roll that production over.

 

Michael Thomas is the sole alpha wide receiver to make this list. Thomas has scored 10 of his 14 touchdowns from inside of the 10-yard line with just one coming form longer than 21-yards out. New Orleans was linked to both Jimmy Graham and Jordy Nelson this offseason – two players who thrived near the goal line- before they signed on with other teams, which was huge for Thomas maintain his feature role in that area of the field. They did bring in Ben Watson, who pops up on the list, but Watson has just three scores from this area of the field in 2015 when he was with New Orleans. Watson is fine deep cut as a TE2 but is not someone we should be concerned with pushing Thomas out of a touchdown scoring gig.

 

Allen Hurns has been getting a lot of push within the community lately as a potential beneficiary from the lack of options in Dallas, but we probably don’t want to completely forget about Cole Beasley, either. Beasley is far from a special talent to latch onto week to week but does have three multiple touchdown games over the past two seasons. That doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. Also, the last time Dallas was without Dez Bryant, it was Beasley who developed an instant rapport with Dak Prescott, catching five or more passes in eight of the 11 games to open 2016.

 

32 percent of Andrew Luck’s targets inside of the 10-yard line over his past four years have gone to tight ends, so it’s not surprising to see both Doyle and Allen in the grouping here. Doyle was just the second tight end to ever catch over 70 passes in a season and average fewer than 9.0 yards per reception, joining Dennis Pitta from the year prior and has direct competition now from Eric Ebron. On the plus side, he also may inevitably get Luck back under center, whom he caught 59-of-75 targets (78.7 percent) from in 2016 for 584 yards and five touchdowns.

 


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
