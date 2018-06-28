Red Zone Worksheet

Thursday, June 28, 2018

32 percent of Andrew Luck ’s targets inside of the 10-yard line over his past four years have gone to tight ends, so it’s not surprising to see both Doyle and Allen in the grouping here. Doyle was just the second tight end to ever catch over 70 passes in a season and average fewer than 9.0 yards per reception, joining Dennis Pitta from the year prior and has direct competition now from Eric Ebron . On the plus side, he also may inevitably get Luck back under center, whom he caught 59-of-75 targets (78.7 percent) from in 2016 for 584 yards and five touchdowns.

Allen Hurns has been getting a lot of push within the community lately as a potential beneficiary from the lack of options in Dallas, but we probably don’t want to completely forget about Cole Beasley , either. Beasley is far from a special talent to latch onto week to week but does have three multiple touchdown games over the past two seasons. That doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. Also, the last time Dallas was without Dez Bryant , it was Beasley who developed an instant rapport with Dak Prescott , catching five or more passes in eight of the 11 games to open 2016.

Michael Thomas is the sole alpha wide receiver to make this list. Thomas has scored 10 of his 14 touchdowns from inside of the 10-yard line with just one coming form longer than 21-yards out. New Orleans was linked to both Jimmy Graham and Jordy Nelson this offseason – two players who thrived near the goal line- before they signed on with other teams, which was huge for Thomas maintain his feature role in that area of the field. They did bring in Ben Watson , who pops up on the list, but Watson has just three scores from this area of the field in 2015 when he was with New Orleans. Watson is fine deep cut as a TE2 but is not someone we should be concerned with pushing Thomas out of a touchdown scoring gig.

Speaking of Landry, he led the league in receptions (10) and touchdowns (nine) from inside of the 10-yard line a year ago. His longest touchdown reception on the year was nine yards out, so the Browns will have to create much more scoring opportunities for him to roll that production over.

Amendola’s signing has a direct impact on who between he and Albert Wilson (who we’re about to see appear shortly) can soak up the 13 targets that Jarvis Landry left behind in this area of the field a year ago. Going back to last week , I believe Miami is due for a more evenly distributed rushing to passing touchdown ratio than a year ago , so I want to place bets on Kenyan Drake being the beneficiary, but the best short term bet is that the Dolphins use a combination of players to make up Landry’s departure rather than just one player taking over all that vacated opportunity.

Here's where you can easily spot who has benefited the most from Julio Jones struggling to convert short-scoring opportunities and drawing defensive attention as all of Hardy, Hooper and Sanu make the cut here on a need for scoring from short range.

With the concrete emergence of Adam Thielen to go with Stefon Diggs , Rudolph was once again relegated back to a touchdown-dependent fantasy option. After a 132-target 2016 season, Rudolph saw 51 fewer targets in 2017 than in his breakout season. After pacing the position with 8.3 targets per game in 2016, Rudolph’s 5.1 targets per game ranked 15 th at the position a year ago.

Jimmy Graham is coming off a season in which he was practically the goal line back in Seattle. Graham caught seven touchdowns inside of the 5-yard line in 2017 with four coming from one or two yards out. His 50.6 PPR points inside of the 5-yard line were the second-most a tight end has scored over the past 20 seasons, trailing only Bubba Franks in 2001. Graham averaged a career-low 9.1 yards per reception and just 32.5 receiving yards per game, his lowest marks in both areas since his rookie season in 2010. To go along with the addition of Graham, the Packers released veteran receiver -who produced like a tight end a year ago- Jordy Nelson . Despite his pedestrian yardage while playing with Rodgers a year ago, Nelson still managed six touchdowns in five games with five of those coming from 10-yards and in, where Graham led the NFL in targets (16) a year ago. Even if he fails to regain his production downfield, Graham can be identical to what he was a year ago – a glorified goal line option – and still make a fantasy impact at a depressed tight end position playing alongside Rodgers .

Given his athletic profile, Reed is a bit of a surprising name here, but he hasn’t been a major big-play asset in the passing game like you’d believe. That may stem from compiling injuries or not. Reed has been more of a reception asset, averaging just 10.2 yards per reception for his career, while just two of his 22 touchdown receptions have come from outside of the red zone. Fighting through plethora of ailments in 2017, Reed was having his worst season to date, averaging just 7.8 yards per reception and 35.2 yards per game, career lows. Entering 2018 at age 28, Reed gets a new quarterback in Alex Smith who reinvented himself as a downfield passer a year ago. That may not hold up in 2018, but Smith has shown he can utilize a tight end advantage in the passing game with Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis if Reed can stay on the field this season.

Here we're ooking at the group of pass catchers who have caught more than half of their career scores in targets inside of the 10-yard line, where 40.8 percent of all touchdown passes have been thrown over the past 20 seasons and 43 percent over the past five seasons.

While placing too much stock in prior season red zone production is thin ice to skate on, we still don’t have to throw everything out of the window here when searching for a few signals. But since we’re aware that those opportunities are attached to a stick of dynamite, I’m going to spare you a post solely centered on last season’s individual performances in the red zone and tell you what could’ve been. Instead, we’re going to shift gears and look at the players that have been most reliant on those red zone opportunities for their careers while inversely, those who have shown that they have a true skill in creating the trips to the end zone that they make.

The way to read this is that 8.46 percent of the following season’s red zone opportunity for a team can be explained by their previous year total and so on down the line and across the table. Predicting year-over-year team opportunity is a nightmare and that rolls right into the individual player opportunity level. If you squint, you can talk yourself into the entirety of red zone opportunity holding some water year-over-year for passing and rushing work, but when we get to those green and gold zones that we truly care about, yearly roll over can just about be thrown in the shredder. Scoring touchdowns is more about opportunity that anything else and you shouldn’t take too much stock in adjusting your outlook on players solely based on spikes and lulls in the red zone.

The other inherently tricky thing when looking and presenting red zone production with an eyes towards predictiabilty is that the opportunity year over year is among the most volatile we have.

A week ago, we talked about how offensive touchdown production cratered in 2017 and of course, the lack of production in this area of the field payed a huge part of that scoring decline. There were 172 fewer offensive plays run from inside of 5-yard line in 2017 compared to 2016 with 81 fewer touchdowns scored. Those 860 total offensive snaps from inside of the 5-yard line were the fewest in an NFL season since 2001. We inherently are aware that a touch or a target from the 19-yard line isn’t as valuable for fantasy purposes as one from the 1-yard line, yet we still stir all of those opportunities up in one big pot. If the 20-yard line is the red zone, then the 10-yard line is the green zone while the 5-yard line is the gold zone.

53.1 percent of all offensive touchdowns have come from inside of the 10-yard line over that span. When breaking down just the red zone scores on offense, 73.6 percent of all red zone touchdowns occur from inside of the 10-yard line while 47.7 percent of all red zone touchdowns come from inside of the 5-yard line. Given the addition of automatic spots for defensive penalties in the end zone, it’s not a surprise to see the 1-yard line hold the main spot for producing touchdowns, but the gap it has over the field is staggering, being nearly three times as valuable then just the next yard out.

While placing too much stock in prior season red zone production is thin ice to skate on, we still don’t have to throw everything out of the window here when searching for a few signals. But since we’re aware that those opportunities are attached to a stick of dynamite, I’m going to spare you a post solely centered on last season’s individual performances in the red zone and tell you what could’ve been. Instead, we’re going to shift gears and look at the players that have been most reliant on those red zone opportunities for their careers while inversely, those who have shown that they have a true skill in creating the trips to the end zone that they make.

Those Who Have Needed Short Scores

Here we're ooking at the group of pass catchers who have caught more than half of their career scores in targets inside of the 10-yard line, where 40.8 percent of all touchdown passes have been thrown over the past 20 seasons and 43 percent over the past five seasons.

Given his athletic profile, Reed is a bit of a surprising name here, but he hasn’t been a major big-play asset in the passing game like you’d believe. That may stem from compiling injuries or not. Reed has been more of a reception asset, averaging just 10.2 yards per reception for his career, while just two of his 22 touchdown receptions have come from outside of the red zone. Fighting through plethora of ailments in 2017, Reed was having his worst season to date, averaging just 7.8 yards per reception and 35.2 yards per game, career lows. Entering 2018 at age 28, Reed gets a new quarterback in Alex Smith who reinvented himself as a downfield passer a year ago. That may not hold up in 2018, but Smith has shown he can utilize a tight end advantage in the passing game with Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis if Reed can stay on the field this season.

Jimmy Graham is coming off a season in which he was practically the goal line back in Seattle. Graham caught seven touchdowns inside of the 5-yard line in 2017 with four coming from one or two yards out. His 50.6 PPR points inside of the 5-yard line were the second-most a tight end has scored over the past 20 seasons, trailing only Bubba Franks in 2001. Graham averaged a career-low 9.1 yards per reception and just 32.5 receiving yards per game, his lowest marks in both areas since his rookie season in 2010. To go along with the addition of Graham, the Packers released veteran receiver -who produced like a tight end a year ago- Jordy Nelson. Despite his pedestrian yardage while playing with Rodgers a year ago, Nelson still managed six touchdowns in five games with five of those coming from 10-yards and in, where Graham led the NFL in targets (16) a year ago. Even if he fails to regain his production downfield, Graham can be identical to what he was a year ago – a glorified goal line option – and still make a fantasy impact at a depressed tight end position playing alongside Rodgers.

With the concrete emergence of Adam Thielen to go with Stefon Diggs, Rudolph was once again relegated back to a touchdown-dependent fantasy option. After a 132-target 2016 season, Rudolph saw 51 fewer targets in 2017 than in his breakout season. After pacing the position with 8.3 targets per game in 2016, Rudolph’s 5.1 targets per game ranked 15th at the position a year ago.

Here's where you can easily spot who has benefited the most from Julio Jones struggling to convert short-scoring opportunities and drawing defensive attention as all of Hardy, Hooper and Sanu make the cut here on a need for scoring from short range.

Amendola’s signing has a direct impact on who between he and Albert Wilson (who we’re about to see appear shortly) can soak up the 13 targets that Jarvis Landry left behind in this area of the field a year ago. Going back to last week, I believe Miami is due for a more evenly distributed rushing to passing touchdown ratio than a year ago, so I want to place bets on Kenyan Drake being the beneficiary, but the best short term bet is that the Dolphins use a combination of players to make up Landry’s departure rather than just one player taking over all that vacated opportunity.

Speaking of Landry, he led the league in receptions (10) and touchdowns (nine) from inside of the 10-yard line a year ago. His longest touchdown reception on the year was nine yards out, so the Browns will have to create much more scoring opportunities for him to roll that production over.

Michael Thomas is the sole alpha wide receiver to make this list. Thomas has scored 10 of his 14 touchdowns from inside of the 10-yard line with just one coming form longer than 21-yards out. New Orleans was linked to both Jimmy Graham and Jordy Nelson this offseason – two players who thrived near the goal line- before they signed on with other teams, which was huge for Thomas maintain his feature role in that area of the field. They did bring in Ben Watson, who pops up on the list, but Watson has just three scores from this area of the field in 2015 when he was with New Orleans. Watson is fine deep cut as a TE2 but is not someone we should be concerned with pushing Thomas out of a touchdown scoring gig.

Allen Hurns has been getting a lot of push within the community lately as a potential beneficiary from the lack of options in Dallas, but we probably don’t want to completely forget about Cole Beasley, either. Beasley is far from a special talent to latch onto week to week but does have three multiple touchdown games over the past two seasons. That doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. Also, the last time Dallas was without Dez Bryant, it was Beasley who developed an instant rapport with Dak Prescott, catching five or more passes in eight of the 11 games to open 2016.

32 percent of Andrew Luck’s targets inside of the 10-yard line over his past four years have gone to tight ends, so it’s not surprising to see both Doyle and Allen in the grouping here. Doyle was just the second tight end to ever catch over 70 passes in a season and average fewer than 9.0 yards per reception, joining Dennis Pitta from the year prior and has direct competition now from Eric Ebron. On the plus side, he also may inevitably get Luck back under center, whom he caught 59-of-75 targets (78.7 percent) from in 2016 for 584 yards and five touchdowns.

Who Hasn’t Depended on the Red Zone?





These are the active fantasy relevant pass catchers (with more than five career touchdown catches) who have scored more than half of their career touchdowns from outside of the red zone. Most of these names here should be on your target list for Best Ball formats as you can just soak in the splash production when it comes in while not riding out waves of uneven production if you don’t like to roster this archetype of player in weekly leagues. We won’t touch on everyone here completely as there’s a lot of ground to cover. I’ve already touched on Hill when talking about the Chiefs last week and Stills, Jackson and Lockett back in March as early offseason values at their position, so we’ll save some space by glossing over them here.

Anderson has established himself as one the league’s best deep threats, scoring eight of his nine touchdowns over the past two seasons from outside of the red zone while his “shortest” touchdown in the league has come from 18-yards out. While Josh McCown was healthy through 12 weeks, Anderson was the WR14 in scoring, ranking 13th among all wide receivers in yardage and tied for fourth in touchdown receptions. Only Russell Wilson (14) and Alex Smith (13) threw more touchdowns from outside of the red zone last year than McCown’s 12 and Anderson was a big part of it. Even if Anderson has more sporadic scoring given another target in the rotation with Quincy Enunwa returning and Sam Darnold inevitably taking over, Anderson is a sound buy in the WR3 portion of drafts. He still may potentially face league discipline, but has cleared all potential charges he faced this offseason from his litany of off-field incidents.

Josh Gordon has had limited red zone production throughout his career largely by being attached to poor teams that don’t frequent that area of the football field, but his big-play scoring upside of averaging 45.7 yards per touchdown catch is a strong pairing with Tyrod Taylor while Taylor is under center. 45.1 percent of Taylor’s passing touchdowns over the past three years have come from outside of the red zone, the highest rate in the league over that stretch and when he had a true lid- lifter in Sammy Watkins in 2015-2016, 20 of his 37 touchdowns through the air came from outside of the red zone.

Hopkins isn’t thought of a downfield, speed type like many of the names here, but he is one of the most underrated vertical receivers given his ball skills in contested situations. Even in a year when Hopkins scored seven touchdowns from inside of the 10-yard line -after scoring just seven times from that area over his first four seasons- Hopkins scored six times from 25-yards or further which trailed only Tyreek Hill. Deshaun Watson led the league in rate of throws 15-yards or further downfield during his six-game sample (25.9 percent).

Watkins had seven red zone touchdowns a year ago after just five during his three seasons in Buffalo, reminding us what we highlighted in the open, that short scores are all about team and player opportunity firsthand. Brandin Cooks is his direct replacement, but doesn't have the size that Watkins has to project such a jump in short-yardage situations. We covered Cooks heading to Los Angeles when he was traded and not much has changed with how I feel about his new home being a worse landing spot for his bottom line in 2018. Just three of Jared Goff’s 28 passing touchdowns a year ago were on throws 15-yards or further downfield and he was 25th in the league in pass attempt percentage (17.8 percent) on such throws.

Julio and his lack of scoring prowess is well documented by each of your favorite analysts to this point, but his three touchdowns last year were just silly, even for him. Already an underachieving touchdown scorer, Jones converted just 3.4 percent of his receptions into scores – the lowest rate of his career – but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Jones doubled his red zone targets in 2018 (18) over his previous season but managed to reel in just five of those looks (27.8 percent) after catching 55.1 percent of this red zone targets over his career prior. Even if the expected rising tide gets Jones back into the 6-8 touchdown range, that goes a long way with the type of yardage he posts yearly.

Hilton has capped out his touchdown totals, failing to score more than seven times in a season because he hasn’t been used near the goal line, scoring just 11 times in the red zone over his six seasons in the league. All four of Hilton’s touchdown receptions a year ago came from 40 yards or further and since entering the league in 2012, Hilton’s 15 touchdown receptions of 40-yards or further are tied for the most in the league. The last time that Hilton played with Andrew Luck under center, he led the league in receiving yardage. Luck’s availability is key for Hilton reclaiming fantasy relevance as he has been a top-30 scoring wide receiver in just 8-of-26 career games played without Luck in the lineup.

Cooper made a stride forward last year, scoring three times inside of the 10-yard line, the first three scores from that area of the field through three seasons. He still added four touchdowns of 38-yards or longer as now 13 of is 18 career scores have come from outside of the 25-yard line. With the addition of Martavis Bryant, Cooper was set up to have his most diverse season in usage yet, but a rumored suspension for Bryant may revert Cooper back to being forced as the sole lid-lifting option for the Oakland once again.

Agholor reached 60-yards receiving in just four games with just four games with more than four receptions, but 25.6 percent of his scoring output stemmed from touchdowns, the fourth-highest rate for all wideouts to finish in the top-30 in overall scoring. That dependency makes him a flimsy bet given Mike Wallace is an upgrade on Torrey Smith and the Eagles may lose a touch of offensive efficiency and passing touchdown production in bulk naturally.

Ginn posted a career-high 75.7 percent catch rate after catching just 51.7 percent of his targets for his career prior in his first season playing with Drew Brees. He had double-digit PPR points in 7-of-15 games last year on a New Orleans team that was uncharacteristically low volume through the air and is due a passing touchdown spike. He’s still undervalued in leagues where you can push his low points to the wayside.

If you’re looking for the deepest of cuts here, Jaron Brown very quietly inked a 2-year, $5.5M contract this offseason with Seattle. Brown has never reached 500-yards receiving in a season through five years in Arizona, but as mentioned, Russell Wilson led the NFL with 14 passing touchdowns from outside of the red zone a year ago and had the fourth-most completions (50) on throws 15-yards or further downfield. If Lockett keeps up his meandering production or newly signed Brandon Marshall isn’t an answer at all, Brown may fall into a role that is good for a few spike weeks from a player that nobody wants to select.

Breakaway Runnners

62.4 percent of all rushing touchdowns over the past 20 years have been scored from 5-yards and in and 43.5 percent have been scored from the one or the two-yard line. The list of backs that have tacked on the highest rate of rushing scores from one and two yards out is about what you’d expect. For guys like Tolbert, Stewart, Gillislee, West and Murray, their inclusion here is expected since they are largely one-dimensional players that have played a specific role as a short-yardage runner over their careers.

Nobody has been a been more useful goal-line back over the past two seasons than Latavius Murray. He has 13 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons from within two-yards out, the most in the league while his 25 attempts from that area of the field rank second. If you’re someone looking for a reason as to why Dalvin Cook may run into trouble matching his draft cost, Murray remaining a goal-line presence is one of the few ways to get there outside of injury.

For some of these backs, cashing in so many scores where the odds are the highest is more of a testament to their offense and not a knock on those being incapable of creating their own scores when things aren’t set up in a perfect scoring scenario. An example of that is how last year impacted Todd Gurley’s career marks in this area. A player playing on teams that failed to set up their backs with many short-scoring opportunities, Gurley led the league with 14 rushing attempts from two-yards or closer after accruing 12 such attempts over his first two seasons.

Gordon has been a bit of a quantity over quality type of player over the past two seasons and his opportunity inside of the 5-yard line has been near the best in the league, ranking fourth in each of the past two seasons in touches from that area of the field. 12 of his career 18 rushing scores have come from one or two yards out.

The last time that we saw David Johnson for a full season, he scored 20 touchdowns with 16 of them on the ground and 10 of those coming from two-yards or closer. Even in a good offense, that type of opportunity is hard to replicate, but Johnson finds himself returning to a significantly worse offense than the one he was on in 2016. That year, Arizona had 41 drives end inside of the opponent’s 10-yard line, which ranked third in the league. Last year, Arizona had 18 such drives, which was dead last in the league. Johnson is still cemented into high-usage that comes along with receiving prowess, but his true value likely comes from PPR formats this season over being the player that we saw score 12 and 20 times over his first two seasons in the league.

Fournette certainly was aided by the Jaguars leading the league in rushing plays inside of the 5-yard line, but he showed big-play, scoring upside as he had back-to back weeks with a 90-yard score and a 75-yard one, before his explosion was sapped by injuries over the back half of the season. Fournette was injured in that Week 6 game in which he had that 75-yard jaunt then missed nearly a month of action, returning to rush for just 3.2 yards per carry over the final weeks of the season.

Miller was once an exciting big-play commodity that has turned into a pedestrian fantasy pumpkin since joining the Texans. A once big-play back, Miller has eight rushing touchdowns over his two years in Houston, with the longest once coming from 4-yards out and six of those coming from two yards or closer.

Lastly, you’ve probably noticed that nearly all of the top-shelf running backs in fantasy drafts have popped up in either bucket with the exception of Le’Veon Bell. Bell hasn’t quite been on the Julio Jones trajectory for failing in touchdowns, but he also hasn’t come close to flirting with a monster-touchdown campaign like we’ve seen already from Gurley and Johnson. That’s because Bell has yet to be in an offensive climate that has provided him bunny opportunities to reach the point, despite how good the Pittsburgh has been. Bell isn’t a back who has ripped off a ton of longer touchdowns, scoring just 10 times out of 35 rushing scores from longer than five yards out. He’s needed those touchdown-coaxing touches and just hasn’t been getting them since his rookie season.

Le’Veon Bell Touches Inside of the 5-yard Line

Year Touches Rank 2013 16 2 2014 8 21 2015 3 61 2016 6 32 2017 8 13

Over the past two seasons, the Steelers have ranked 23rd and 32nd in run rate on plays inside of the 5-yard line. Bell has already ranked first or second in yards from scrimmage per game in each of the past four seasons, if the Steelers finally set him up for more scores and give him the ball in those spots, he’d be even more of a fantasy goliath.

Scoring on the ground from distance is where you really see the sample sizes for scores evaporate because running backs need to be set up by their offenses to score touchdowns. I’d anticipate many of the light sample sizes listed above to get smoothed out and guys like Collins, Kamara, Ajayi, Drake, McKinnon and one of Henry or Lewis are now in roles where they can get more opportunities near the goal line than they have thus far through their careers.

But one player with a large sample of touchdown output coming on his own merit is LeSean McCoy. Since he entered the league in 2009, McCoy leads the league in touchdown runs of 20 yards or further with 19 and three of his six rushing scores a year ago were of that variety. McCoy has had multiple touchdown runs of 20 plus yards in all three of his seasons in Buffalo. That breakaway ability will be needed likely more than ever because McCoy’s offensive line is potentially the worst he’s had in his career, the loss of a running quarterback hurts him and just overall, Buffalo doesn’t project to score a ton of points outside of what McCoy provides for them.

Kamara was the league’s most explosive back through the air and on the ground last season, so it’s not surprising to see him here. In fact, Kamara joined an elite group of backs to score at least five times on the ground and through the air while averaging over 10 yards per touchdown in each area.

While maintaining that type of long-range scoring is difficult, the names listed above were all the type of do-it-all backs that Kamara profiles as. He also has an inline to more short-yardage work with Mark Ingram’s four-game suspension and was already supplanting Ingram as a drive finisher on the ground to end last season. Over the final five games of 2017, Kamara had out-carried Ingram 7-to-1 inside of the 10-yard line.

Drake is a polarizing player for the community but has shown he has legit potential as a runner. Drake led all running backs in yards after contact (4.3 yards per carry) in 2017 which was necessary since the Dolphins ranked dead last in yards created before contact for their backs (0.60 yards). I’ve talked about Miami having a franchise-worst rushing touchdown season a year ago as well as their minuscule opportunity in that area of the field. If Drake can establish that his end of the season run in 2017 was no fluke and can be a lead back, the addition of short scores will go along since he has shown home run abilities as a runner. Three of Drake’s five rushing touchdowns have come from 42-yards out or further.

I’m far more interested in the Tennessee passing game given their costs this offseason, but Dion Lewis versus Derrick Henry is a backfield many have their eyes on and both have shown their upside as not needing to rely on bunny opportunities when they have scored up until this point. Lewis has needed the offense to get a little closer to the doorstep, however, as nine of his 10 career rushing scores have come from single-digit yardage. Henry had just 10 rushing opportunities inside of the 5-yard line over the past two years compared to 18 for DeMarco Murray and is projected to inherit many of those opportunities given his profile, but Henry isn’t just a battering ram, he has potential to be an electric player. Four of his 10 rushing scores have been from double-digit yardage while he had three scores of 66-plus yardage rushing and receiving a year ago.

Jerick McKinnon is another hot-button running back since he has only shared backfields thus far through his career. McKinnon has just eight career rushing attempts inside of the 5-yard line as he’s surrendered those opportunities to Matt Asiata and Latavius Murray when he’s been a part of the offense, but the 49ers don’t have much experience behind McKinnon in that area of the field as Matt Breida only had one lone carry from that area as a rookie. If McKinnon does get those carries, he’s already shown the ability to score from distance with six of his career 12 rushing touchdowns coming from double-digit yardage.

Ajayi didn’t get a single touch inside of the 5-yard line a year ago on either the Eagles or Dolphins a year ago, something we’d expect to definitely change this season with the loss of LeGarrette Blount. But he’s an example of how risky it can be to solely rely on the big play to find the end zone. Ajayi has scored just three times over his past 26 games including the postseason and his two touchdowns with the Eagles last year came from 46 and 17 yards out.

Thompson is the one really concerning player listed here because it’s hard to find more short-yardage touches for him, leaving him as a volatile asset. For his career, Thompson has just two targets and three carries inside of the 5-yard line. Last year, he posted a career-high six touchdowns, with three coming from outside of the red zone.