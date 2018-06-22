Colts Fantasy Preview

Friday, June 22, 2018

Colts Offensive Profile Last Three Years



2015-2017 Pass Attempts Rank: 9th, 13th, 30th

2015-2017 Rush Attempts Rank: 21st, 23rd, 10th

2015-2017 Play Volume Rank: 12th, 12th, 23rd

2015-2017 Yards Per Play Rank: 32nd, 14th, 32nd

Unaccounted for Air Yards from 2017 (Rank): 1,164 (16th)

Unaccounted for Carries from 2017 (Rank): 268 (4th)



Projected Starting Lineup



QB: Andrew Luck

RB: Marlon Mack

WR: T.Y. Hilton

WR: Ryan Grant

TE: Jack Doyle

TE: Eric Ebron

LT: Anthony Castonzo

LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Ryan Kelly

RG: Braden Smith

RT: Joe Haeg





Passing Game Outlook



Andrew Luck first tore the labrum in his throwing arm in Week 3 of the 2015 season. He played through the injury, only to suffer a year-ending kidney laceration in Week 9. Luck bypassed 2016 offseason surgery to set career highs in yards per attempt (7.8) and passer rating (96.4) in his third year. Luck finally underwent January 2017 surgery, after which owner Jim Irsay publicly promised Luck would be ready for Week 1. But Luck wasn’t ready, and the Colts placed him on PUP to start the season. Luck allegedly suffered a setback in October, costing him all of 2017. Neither the Colts nor their beat writers ever voiced outward concern. In 2018, the Colts and their beat writers are again optimistic. Indy’s pass-catcher corps is the weakest of Luck’s career, but the coaching should be his best with Frank Reich replacing Chuck Pagano after Reich oversaw Carson Wentz’s second-year breakout, then innovatively developed an offense potent enough for Nick Foles to win Super Bowl MVP. I have proactively avoided Luck in early best-ball drafts. He’s simply not worth the risk at fantasy’s most-replaceable position.



Even if Luck isn’t all systems go, among the Colts’ reasons for lasting optimism is 2017 trade acquisition Jacoby Brissett, whom GM Chris Ballard landed last September for Ryan Grigson first-round bust Phillip Dorsett. Brissett went on to start 15 games and respectably finish No. 18 in Pro Football Focus’ Adjusted QB Rating. Brissett also flashed plus running ability by ranking 12th among NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards (260). Indianapolis’ offensive line failed him, but Brissett too frequently held onto the ball too long as the Colts allowed the NFL’s sixth-most quarterback hits (113) and a league-high 56 sacks. Brissett’s weaknesses and strengths are clear. He’ll be a dual-threat upside streamer if Luck misses further time.



T.Y. Hilton showed his floor last season on WR25 (PPR) and WR24 (non-PPR) finishes with Brissett at quarterback, failing to eclipse 1,000 yards after leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,448) with Luck the year before. Even in a down season, Hilton’s Game Speed was elite in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Next Gen Stats research. Hilton’s size (5’10/183) prevents him from being discussed among the league’s best receivers, but Hilton has shown an ability to win at all areas of the field. Hilton should remain a viable-if-unsteady WR2/3 if Brissett is the Colts’ starter. T.Y. will offer WR1 upside if Luck gets right. In his career, Hilton averages 15.1 PPR points per game when Luck plays versus 11.3 PPR points per game when Luck doesn’t. Another draw is Indy’s bereft receiver corps besides him, setting up Hilton for heavy volume.



Behind Hilton, every Colts wideout spot should be wide open. Ex-Redskins coaches pet Ryan Grant is a 4.53/4.64 possession receiver coming off a career-best 45/573/12.7/4 stat line. Grant did flash reliability and some post-catch capability, finishing No. 18 in PFF’s catch rate (71.4%) and No. 22 among 118 qualifying receivers in yards after catch per reception (5.3). Rogers’ Game Speed showed up even slower than Grant’s. Rogers is also short on size (5’11/185) and ran 60% of his 2017 routes outside, where his skill set simply isn’t going to win in the pros. Nevertheless, opportunity will matter above all else should Luck return and Grant or Rogers win full-time jobs. Fifth-round pick Daurice Fountain (Northern Iowa) and sixth-rounder Deon Cain (Clemson) also warrant extended preseason looks.



Jack Doyle led the 2017 Colts in catches (80) with Brissett under center, but averaged an anemic 8.6 yards per reception and showed sluggish Game Speed. Doyle is averaging a lowly 8.5 career yards per catch. Doyle’s 2018 role is now threatened by two-year, $15 million pickup Eric Ebron, a candidate to replace Doyle in pass-first, one-tight end 11 personnel. Reich went so far as to call Ebron an “elite tight end,” and Ebron expects to be used like Zach Ertz. “Get all the receivers on one side, get the back on the other side, and then just put the tight end back here and see what (the defense) does,” Reich told the Indianapolis Star. “And then you get a linebacker, you get a safety, and you get a tight end like Ebron, and even when they have a corner on him, you feel like it’s still a winning matchup because of his size and catch radius.” Doyle did lead Brissett’s Colts in red-zone targets (10) and targets inside the ten (6), and finished a close second (13, 6) to Hilton (14, 8) in both with Luck under center in 2016. Doyle’s scoring-position usage should stay intact, but his volume is at risk. Ebron has a low floor but underrated upside in a potentially-Luck-quarterbacked pass game. And Ebron is going from a loaded Lions passing offense to one frothing with opportunity and missing the NFL’s 13th-most targets from last year’s team.



Running Game Outlook



2017 fourth-round pick Marlon Mack theoretically tops Indy’s running back depth chart after earning 114 change-up touches behind Frank Gore. Mack’s boom-bust tendencies carry over from college; he tied for 11th in the NFL in 20-plus-yard runs but averaged just 3.85 yards per rush. Mack was buried at or behind the line of scrimmage on 33% of his rushing attempts, second most in the league. He lost late-season snaps for costly pass-protection and ball-security errors. Mack is now missing all of OTAs and minicamp to rehab from shoulder surgery. Mack offers adequate size (5’11/213) and high-end big-play chops, but the mistakes he made as a rookie will cost Mack further snaps if they happen twice. Without the benefit of pre-training camp work, Mack must make positive impressions on a new coaching staff. Warren Sharp did project the Colts’ 2018 run-defense schedule as being the softest in the league.



Pushing Mack are fourth- and fifth-round picks Nyheim Hines (N.C. State) and Jordan Wilkins (Ole Miss), plus journeyman Robert Turbin. Reich’s Eagles used a three- to four-back system of Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, and Wendell Smallwood. Hines is undersized (5’8/198) with 4.38 sprinter jets and caught 89 passes in his Wolfpack career, dabbling at slot receiver as a junior. Hines offers exciting PPR upside if he can carve out a big role. Wilkins sports plus size (6’1/216), excelled in pass protection as a Rebel, breaks tackles, and can hold his own in the passing game. Wilkins arguably offers the highest bellcow upside in this tailback group. Turbin is a proven pass blocker and could fill the “Blount Role” in Reich’s running game as a short-yardage bruiser. While interesting to debate because of its high-scoring potential should Luck’s throwing shoulder get right, I think this is a backfield to avoid because of its committee likelihood, low ceiling, and low floor.



2018 Vegas Win Total



The Colts’ Win Total opened at 6.5 with -130 odds on the under. It was alarmingly low considering Luck’s potential return, Indianapolis’ hard-luck 2017 record of 4-6 in one-score games, and GM Chris Ballard’s largely positive first year on the job. The total wasn’t set long after Josh McDaniels publicly spurned the Colts’ head-coaching offer, however, and Reich was viewed as a fallback option. Warren Sharp rated Indy’s schedule 11th softest, noting the Colts draw the fifth-easiest slate of defenses. The floor is scary if Luck suffers a setback, but I think this team would be in the mix for seven wins even with Brissett at QB.